Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos)

Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos)

Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:35pm
This is very unfortunate. A Zambian player whose goal against Super Eagles was disallowed, lost his daughter during the world cup qualifying match in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. Augustine Mulenga lost his daughter while he was in action in Nigeria during the World Cup qualifier match which his country lost. He scored but his goal was disallowed by the referee.

The forward broke down in tears at the burial of his little girl today, at New Leopards Hill Cemetery in Zambia..

According to reports, officials knew the winger lost a daughter but could not tell him because he offered hope in helping his country qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/augustine-mulenga-zambian-player-loses-daughter-during-match-in-uyo.html

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:36pm
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by ebukahandsome(m): 4:36pm
Owww...
I really feel for him

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:37pm
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:39pm
cry

This is very painful.

RIP ANGEL.

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:39pm
This is heartbreaking cry
RIP cute little angel

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 4:39pm
I can see someone who is very very angry at the FA for not telling him before the match.

RIP little one

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by amunkita(m): 5:16pm
Kai!!!
Wat a loss.....
May the Almighty grant the parent fortitude to bear d Loss...


Rip Little angel...

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by FuckTheZero: 5:20pm
"There are no words to describe the pain of burying a child, and specifically there is no word to label their new, lifelong status. If you lose a spouse, you are a widow; if you lose a parent, you are an orphan. But what about when you lose a child? How do you name something you cannot comprehend?"

Lisa Belkin

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by slimshadyl(m): 6:25pm
this is very tragic, losing a child and world Cup spot the same day.

MAY GOD GIVE HIM THE STRENGH TO MOVE ON IN BOTH HIS CARRER AND MARITAL LIFE, AMEN


i hate to see people cry

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by dguizman(m): 6:25pm
so so sad...rip to the dead

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 6:25pm
Rip

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 6:26pm
So sad. RIP

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:26pm
Goal, disqualified...
WC still unsure...
Daughter Resting in peace...

All in one day? Lemme not talk something.
Rip beautiful.
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by fergusen(m): 6:26pm
cry
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 6:26pm
Rip angel

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 6:26pm
RIP
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Certified007: 6:27pm
gosh...R.I.P just pray the Almighty lord to give him strength to bear this loss...so painful
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by kechywillz(m): 6:27pm
Is a pity bro, take heart
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Egein(m): 6:27pm
God be with you, bro.
And to anyone reading this, may your kids grandkids bury you. Amen.

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by besticality: 6:28pm
It's so painful. May God give him the fortitude to bear the loss.
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by frisky2good(m): 6:28pm
So sad
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by josh18: 6:28pm
take heart
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 6:29pm
Chai !
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by chibuike65(m): 6:29pm
May God give u ticker sperm for twins RIP princess
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 6:30pm
This is so painful
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by megareal(f): 6:30pm
Pitiful. God help console him.
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 6:30pm
Take hearth bro.
Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by kstyle2(m): 6:30pm
So painful

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Queendoncom(f): 6:30pm
Really sorry. Rip to her.

Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by jayloms: 6:30pm
So sad. God rests the little soul

