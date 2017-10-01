₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,142 members, 3,844,610 topics. Date: Tuesday, 10 October 2017 at 07:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) (17476 Views)
Augustine Mulenga's Daughter Died As He Was Playing During Nigeria-Zambia Match / Corpse And Burial Photos Of Saka Abdulazeez Who Slumped & Died During Training / Odion Ighalo Cries At His Father's Burial (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:35pm
This is very unfortunate. A Zambian player whose goal against Super Eagles was disallowed, lost his daughter during the world cup qualifying match in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. Augustine Mulenga lost his daughter while he was in action in Nigeria during the World Cup qualifier match which his country lost. He scored but his goal was disallowed by the referee.
The forward broke down in tears at the burial of his little girl today, at New Leopards Hill Cemetery in Zambia..
According to reports, officials knew the winger lost a daughter but could not tell him because he offered hope in helping his country qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/augustine-mulenga-zambian-player-loses-daughter-during-match-in-uyo.html
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:36pm
See more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/augustine-mulenga-zambian-player-loses-daughter-during-match-in-uyo.html
1 Like
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by ebukahandsome(m): 4:36pm
Owww...
I really feel for him
78 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:37pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:39pm
This is very painful.
RIP ANGEL.
46 Likes
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:39pm
This is heartbreaking
RIP cute little angel
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 4:39pm
I can see someone who is very very angry at the FA for not telling him before the match.
RIP little one
4 Likes
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by amunkita(m): 5:16pm
Kai!!!
Wat a loss.....
May the Almighty grant the parent fortitude to bear d Loss...
Rip Little angel...
25 Likes
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by FuckTheZero: 5:20pm
"There are no words to describe the pain of burying a child, and specifically there is no word to label their new, lifelong status. If you lose a spouse, you are a widow; if you lose a parent, you are an orphan. But what about when you lose a child? How do you name something you cannot comprehend?"
Lisa Belkin
37 Likes
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by slimshadyl(m): 6:25pm
this is very tragic, losing a child and world Cup spot the same day.
MAY GOD GIVE HIM THE STRENGH TO MOVE ON IN BOTH HIS CARRER AND MARITAL LIFE, AMEN
i hate to see people cry
22 Likes
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by dguizman(m): 6:25pm
so so sad...rip to the dead
3 Likes
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 6:25pm
Rip
3 Likes
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 6:26pm
So sad. RIP
2 Likes
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:26pm
Goal, disqualified...
WC still unsure...
Daughter Resting in peace...
All in one day? Lemme not talk something.
Rip beautiful.
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by fergusen(m): 6:26pm
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 6:26pm
Rip angel
1 Like
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 6:26pm
RIP
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Certified007: 6:27pm
gosh...R.I.P just pray the Almighty lord to give him strength to bear this loss...so painful
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by kechywillz(m): 6:27pm
Is a pity bro, take heart
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Egein(m): 6:27pm
God be with you, bro.
And to anyone reading this, may your
6 Likes
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by besticality: 6:28pm
It's so painful. May God give him the fortitude to bear the loss.
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by frisky2good(m): 6:28pm
So sad
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by josh18: 6:28pm
take heart
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 6:29pm
Chai !
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by chibuike65(m): 6:29pm
May God give u ticker sperm for twins RIP princess
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 6:30pm
This is so painful
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by megareal(f): 6:30pm
Pitiful. God help console him.
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 6:30pm
Take hearth bro.
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by kstyle2(m): 6:30pm
So painful
1 Like
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by Queendoncom(f): 6:30pm
Really sorry. Rip to her.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Augustine Mulenga Weeps At His Daughter's Burial (Photos) by jayloms: 6:30pm
So sad. God rests the little soul
Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr / The Joseph Yobo Centenary Game (Testimonial) May 27th. 2016 / Ex-Enyimba Goalkeeper, Chinedu Agwu Dies
Viewing this topic: Ejegbleje(m), chinoify, KiNiBiGd, melya(m), masteroguns, Papacypaul(m), bjcuntis(m), tirigbosa, Slymonster(m), Biodunkuye(f), BIBILARY(m), dankol, Shehu4, GRAMMARJAMES, Ossaifamous(m), desreek9(f), stockwise, abbeysoul(m), encryptjay(m), Emmydo1994(m), connect14, Ashleyma77(m), ksix(m), MY20thBILLION, AceVentura, etenyong(m), Remsilla(m), GT07115, insecticide, PETERENI1(m), kalemy(m), tripleaa, OgundeleT(m), Dshow14, hundu, ceejayxy(m), Kikalee, khaz(m), hotspec(m), vivlyviv, WiseFool2(m), wrose(m), frenzydilz(m), Vicvalentine, Loverquin, Adiekola(m), ayodele234, mareee(f), hary4luv(m), bistech001, Seyitosino(m), mr1759, Mikkyjay17(m), emmysoftyou, tukur2002n(m), PiperBoy(m), chudi55, TolaDan, sgtmark(m), whoisuche, amazon14, wickedtuna(m), AsiwajuAdedapo(m), Pharrel22(m), samkleen(m), lukassy, ganiyat25(f), KOLZY(m), Seegse, mrjamesorji, philantropiest(m), sagbar(m), aycorporat(m), ahmstrng(m), iamezekwesiri, borntoexcel2000(m), Skywalka(m), drotba(m), Kakarito(m), andyanders, jayjayolajide(m), nonsoroyalty(m), y2kola, Laos1(m), yewii2cute(f), Agbalanze(m), macmiral(m), door2(m), Trendy247, intrinsicniyi(m), igirabata123(m), awikonko(m), Damianbrown(m), omoowhe, TLisieux, dmgr(m), muahmed(m), xteve(m), emmycool44, teamf, lloydtruth, emmycbg(m), ChiefAIE(m), Trush247, Fiscabally(m), highsurge, sheguy(m), tolzy90(m), OtemSapien and 182 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16