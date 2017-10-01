



Source; This is very unfortunate. A Zambian player whose goal against Super Eagles was disallowed, lost his daughter during the world cup qualifying match in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. Augustine Mulenga lost his daughter while he was in action in Nigeria during the World Cup qualifier match which his country lost. He scored but his goal was disallowed by the referee.The forward broke down in tears at the burial of his little girl today, at New Leopards Hill Cemetery in Zambia..According to reports, officials knew the winger lost a daughter but could not tell him because he offered hope in helping his country qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.