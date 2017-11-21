₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
The Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi was established by Anambra State of Nigeria (ASN) Edict No 10 of 1988 as Anambra State University of Technology Teaching Hospital Nnewi, and shared premises with the then General Hospital, Nnewi.
The General Hospital was officially handed over to the Teaching Hospital Management Board on the 16th June, 1990. Following the handover, a number of essential hospital equipments were either refurbished or renovated.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the following positions below:
1.) Graduate Intern Pharmacist
2.) Graduate Intern Medical Rehabilitation Therapist
3.) Graduate Intern Radiographer
4.) Graduate Intern Medical Laboratory Scientist
5.) Graduate Intern Intern Nursing Officer
6.) House Officer
Application Closing Date
21st November, 2017.
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
I will have liked to applied if they can putted Accountants in the vacancy emptiness.
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
only IBO's, I believe.
Federal civil servant in bayelsa state na only IBO IBO full o.
even the training programmes wey federal government gives us self IBO's done go chance some of our spaces.
Our internship spaces in fmc, only IBO's girls done overshadow us o. na wao
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
Chai. I weep for English
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
so so applying already
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
That's for the info op
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
beamtopola:it seems all ethnic groups have tribalalistic Amoeba's .
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
gud! let me inform d new doctors from UNTH
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
Graduate nurses are now doing internship?
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
What about medical officer?
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
LAUTECH release us by fire!
