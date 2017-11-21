₦airaland Forum

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment
The Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi was established by Anambra State of Nigeria (ASN) Edict No 10 of 1988 as Anambra State University of Technology Teaching Hospital Nnewi, and shared premises with the then General Hospital, Nnewi.

The General Hospital was officially handed over to the Teaching Hospital Management Board on the 16th June, 1990. Following the handover, a number of essential hospital equipments were either refurbished or renovated.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the following positions below:

1.) Graduate Intern Pharmacist

Click Here To View Details


2.) Graduate Intern Medical Rehabilitation Therapist

Click Here To View Details


3.) Graduate Intern Radiographer

Click Here To View Details


4.) Graduate Intern Medical Laboratory Scientist

Click Here To View Details


5.) Graduate Intern Intern Nursing Officer

Click Here To View Details


6.) House Officer

Click Here To View Details


Application Closing Date
21st November, 2017.


Source: http://www.dailyjobweb.com.ng/2017/10/nnamdi-azikiwe-university-teaching.html

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by paymentvoucher: 4:52pm
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by paymentvoucher: 5:48pm
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by RIPEnglish: 6:44pm
I will have liked to applied if they can putted Accountants in the vacancy emptiness.
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by beamtopola: 6:47pm
only IBO's, I believe.
Federal civil servant in bayelsa state na only IBO IBO full o.
even the training programmes wey federal government gives us self IBO's done go chance some of our spaces.
Our internship spaces in fmc, only IBO's girls done overshadow us o. na wao
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by Wazoblog(m): 6:48pm
See more details here and other related medical/health jobs http://www.medicalnigeria.com/2017/10/medical-internship-openings-at-nnamdi.html
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by Sexy20: 6:49pm
[quote author=RIPEnglish post=61294543] I will have liked to applied if they can putted Accountants in the vacancy emptiness. [/quote

Chai
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by Sexy20: 6:50pm
RIPEnglish:
I will have liked to applied if they can putted Accountants in the vacancy emptiness.

Chai. I weep for English
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by Afobear: 6:52pm
so so applying already
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by Agboola321(m): 6:56pm
That's for the info op
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by vcente(m): 6:57pm
beamtopola:
only IBO's, I believe.
Federal civil servant in bayelsa state na only IBO IBO full o.
even the training programmes wey federal government gives us self IBO's done go chance some of our spaces.
Our internship spaces in fmc, only IBO's girls done overshadow us o. na wao
it seems all ethnic groups have tribalalistic Amoeba's .
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by perdollar(m): 7:04pm
gud! let me inform d new doctors from UNTH
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by idu1(m): 7:07pm
Graduate nurses are now doing internship?
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by hirekiller1: 7:11pm
What about medical officer?
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Graduate Internship Job Recruitment by johnjay4u2u(m): 7:32pm
LAUTECH release us by fire!

