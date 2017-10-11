Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) (8643 Views)

See This Weird Phone I Saw Today (pix)



When I saw this phone, I laughed sotey... tears bin nearly comot for my eyes.



It is a regular Chinese phone (not running Android).



The phone itself is a power bank (can charge other phones) and is very bulky.



na wa oo

nah Evans type phone be that nah Evans type phone be that 5 Likes

That phone battery can last longer than one week, it serves as power bank, the torch light is brighter than the one police use to mount road block. Na gas cooker and refrigerator this phone no fit serves as. The price na around 10 to 12k. You think say na beans? 25 Likes 1 Share

That phone is a beast. Charge once and forget about charging again for eternity. Suitable for business men that aren't into social media, It looks like a C-4 bomb. 14 Likes 4 Shares

josephine123:

na wa oo seconded seconded

The brand is bontel they're know for funny designs 1 Like

interesting something

I must buy this phone

There is nothing weird about the phone though. 1 Like

20000mah. This phone na bastard. 1 Like

Put that phone on hands free and talk from a distance like you're in a conference hall...that phone is the Bugatti of phone batteries...



U can't run down it's battery even if u live in Nigeria where there's hardly power....



Though we don't need that kinda phone here in Australia. 3 Likes

My student have such type phone... infact I do use it to charge my phone too

Wow... where can some1 get it?

That's not a new thing na, in fact my BIL has something exactly like this

I have it. The 20,000 mah isn't as strong (when using it to charge other device) as it appears to be. I know becos my 12,000 mah power bank serves me longer than it does. Anyways it's good for calls in areas where light isn't stable and it's not weird at all. A bit bulky? Yea, a bit unusual in design? Yeah but it does a good job for those who knows its value.



Thank you

fabulousfortune:

Wow... where can some1 get it?

I can give you a direct link to the site where I got mine from and they will gladly bring it to your doorstep.



If you have your 12k and interest drop ur WhatsApp number, I will give u d deets there I can give you a direct link to the site where I got mine from and they will gladly bring it to your doorstep.If you have your 12k and interest drop ur WhatsApp number, I will give u d deets there

i know thàt phone. it was normal until the owner hid two tablets of viagra inside the casing and forgot it there so it dissolved into the systerm. 1 Like

You go tire I tell you

ryfoz:





I can give you a direct link to the site where I got mine from and they will gladly bring it to your doorstep.



If you have your 12k and interest drop ur WhatsApp number, I will give u d deets there Okay.... wen I'm ready, will let u know. Thanks! Okay.... wen I'm ready, will let u know. Thanks!

Idrismusty97:

That phone is a beast. Charge once and forget about charging again for eternity. Suitable for business men that aren't into social media, It looks like a C-4 bomb.

Someone like you would know all about bombs. Someone like you would know all about bombs.

this is for pple with unequivocally tall or big heads







Who said China is not beautiful That phone na for people wey Nigeria never remember dey give constant light. Change once, use for one week, can also serve as a power bank and strong touch lightWho said China is not beautiful