|The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by Enouwem(m): 5:05pm On Oct 10
See This Weird Phone I Saw Today (pix)
When I saw this phone, I laughed sotey... tears bin nearly comot for my eyes.
It is a regular Chinese phone (not running Android).
The phone itself is a power bank (can charge other phones) and is very bulky.
I will buy this phone for uncle Lalasticlala on his birthday
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by josephine123: 5:06pm On Oct 10
na wa oo
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by kabayomi(m): 5:07pm On Oct 10
nah Evans type phone be that
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by Jumbus31(m): 5:29pm On Oct 10
That phone battery can last longer than one week, it serves as power bank, the torch light is brighter than the one police use to mount road block. Na gas cooker and refrigerator this phone no fit serves as. The price na around 10 to 12k. You think say na beans?
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by Idrismusty97(m): 6:54pm On Oct 10
That phone is a beast. Charge once and forget about charging again for eternity. Suitable for business men that aren't into social media, It looks like a C-4 bomb.
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by mikool007(m): 7:08pm On Oct 10
josephine123:seconded
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by idu1(m): 7:34pm On Oct 10
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by Petersamuel8(m): 7:57pm On Oct 10
The brand is bontel they're know for funny designs
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by Taiwo20(m): 8:23pm On Oct 10
interesting something
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by IwantToShashe(m): 8:31pm On Oct 10
I must buy this phone
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 8:40pm On Oct 10
There is nothing weird about the phone though.
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:01pm On Oct 10
20000mah. This phone na bastard.
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by galadima77(m): 9:11pm On Oct 10
Put that phone on hands free and talk from a distance like you're in a conference hall...that phone is the Bugatti of phone batteries...
U can't run down it's battery even if u live in Nigeria where there's hardly power....
Though we don't need that kinda phone here in Australia.
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by ahnaija: 9:22pm On Oct 10
My student have such type phone... infact I do use it to charge my phone too
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by Macmoni(m): 9:53pm On Oct 10
Enouwem:were is d weird fone
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 9:57pm On Oct 10
Wow... where can some1 get it?
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by ryfoz(m): 10:02pm On Oct 10
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 10:03pm On Oct 10
That's not a new thing na, in fact my BIL has something exactly like this
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by ryfoz(m): 10:03pm On Oct 10
I have it. The 20,000 mah isn't as strong (when using it to charge other device) as it appears to be. I know becos my 12,000 mah power bank serves me longer than it does. Anyways it's good for calls in areas where light isn't stable and it's not weird at all. A bit bulky? Yea, a bit unusual in design? Yeah but it does a good job for those who knows its value.
Thank you
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by ryfoz(m): 10:07pm On Oct 10
fabulousfortune:
I can give you a direct link to the site where I got mine from and they will gladly bring it to your doorstep.
If you have your 12k and interest drop ur WhatsApp number, I will give u d deets there
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by pointblank247(m): 10:14pm On Oct 10
i know thàt phone. it was normal until the owner hid two tablets of viagra inside the casing and forgot it there so it dissolved into the systerm.
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by Exjoker(m): 11:03pm On Oct 10
You go tire I tell you
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 12:12am
ryfoz:Okay.... wen I'm ready, will let u know. Thanks!
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by HajimeSaito: 2:02am
Idrismusty97:
Someone like you would know all about bombs.
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by omotoba00: 2:48am
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by aldexrio(m): 4:02am
this is for pple with unequivocally tall or big heads
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 5:51am
That phone na for people wey Nigeria never remember dey give constant light. Change once, use for one week, can also serve as a power bank and strong touch light
Who said China is not beautiful
|Re: The Bontel Phone That Can Charge Other Phones I Saw Today (Photos) by keassy: 6:05am
pls whats the name of the phone
