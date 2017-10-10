₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,142 members, 3,844,610 topics. Date: Tuesday, 10 October 2017 at 07:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) (8417 Views)
ISIS Publicly Cuts Off Hand Of A Man Accused Of Stealing (graphic Photos) / Rat Is Tied Up And Publicly Shamed For 'stealing Rice' In China / Pics: Kenya Man Masturbates Publicly While Watching University Girls In Schl Bus (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by Explorers(m): 5:42pm
Woman was raped, whipped and decapitated in front of a cheering crowd before rebels drank her blood because she served fighters 'forbidden' fish
A woman in the Democratic Republic of Congo was publicly raped, whipped and decapitated in front of a cheering crowd after serving 'forbidden fish' to a group of anti-government rebels, who later drank her blood.
Video footage of the execution in Luebo, in the province of Kasaï-Occidental,shows the Unclad woman being shamed in the town's main square by a group claiming allegiance to the Kamuina Nsapu rebel movement.
While the video was filmed on April 8, 2017, the footage recently emerged after circulating on Whatsapp.
The woman being punished was accused of serving forbidden fish to rebels who visited her restaurant.
'They said she gave them beans that contained pieces of a small, local fish,' a Luebo resident told France 24.
The resident added: 'Convinced that she had broken their protection charms, the council of rebels led by a man named Kabata sentenced both the woman and the son of her husband's second wife (the young man was also working there that day) to commit incest in public.
'The Kamuina Nsapu refrain from having sex, washing themselves and eating meat, fish and other items while fighting, according to Congolese researcher and consultant Anaclet Tshimbalanga.
Following the public rape, rebels executed the woman and the young man, believed to be in his 20s, by beheading them with machetes.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C1696438420
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4965886/Woman-executed-rebels-Democratic-Republic-Congo.html
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by qreem231(m): 5:46pm
Craziness everywhere!!!
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by Explorers(m): 5:46pm
Africa..
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by Xtianvic(m): 5:46pm
.
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by hatchy: 5:51pm
Chai!
Africans are subhumans. They are supposed not to live where real humans(whites and yellows) live.
"The rebels beheaded her and drank her blood".
Sorry Africa!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by Lomprico2: 5:59pm
When God threw satan out of heaven, he landed in africa!
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by TheControversy: 6:10pm
Africa... what a dark black continent we live in
13 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by ceezarhh(m): 6:11pm
raped!...whipped!...decapitated!...I am weak!...
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by alexistaiwo: 6:12pm
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by cummando(m): 6:21pm
No wonder them give devil black color!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by Homeboiy(m): 6:23pm
I wan see the video
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by oz4real83(m): 6:31pm
hatchy:are u aware that a ''white'' American killed at least 58 people and wounded over 500 about 2 weeks ago? It is not a function of colour. Every colour has evil people in it whether white,black or yellow but we have one race which is the human race. Evil is growing everyday and the good in every colour must unite to fight this growing evil.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by talk2saintify(m): 6:47pm
imagine
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by MOSTEC(m): 6:47pm
Congo is the head quarters of hell
Africa is cursed
Africa. Is where. Hell is located
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by DemonHunTER: 6:59pm
Chai!
Derris God oh.. Hope Congo dinno qualify for WC sha?
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by daveP(m): 7:04pm
stupidity at its finest accuracy. later some group of persons would denounce demonic possession. what happened to s.o.p's "all things bright and beautiful" @forbidden fish?
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by emeijeh(m): 7:08pm
What the fvck did I just read?
This dark continent is just too black
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by FuckTheZero: 7:08pm
Whites will refer to you as beneath them, subhuman and the wolf-crying erupts, wailing and shouting "racism! racism!" forgetting that as a human, "you are what you do."
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by Wapkoshcom(m): 7:08pm
Cf
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by ivolt: 7:09pm
When will peace ever return to Congo?
When will Africans learn that tribalism bears no good fruit?
They were just unlucky that they weren't colonised
by Britain those tribes that are on each other neck
would have been pacified.
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:09pm
Congo?
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by Ugoeze2016: 7:10pm
This can't be true
Which way Africa
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by RebelChip: 7:10pm
Check well. There is every chance a ground head hitting jihadist is there.
Omenka, LionDeLeo and Shukuokkobambi take note.
Boko Haram Region especially those maimed by fulani heads men are also suspects.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by Hivazinc: 7:10pm
This people in Congo are not human being..
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by emusmithy(m): 7:11pm
Festive season is around the corner
None of us shall be victims to such in Jesus Name!
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:11pm
Total Rubbish.
Barbaric act.
Nonsense Tradition.
Foolish people.
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by omostar: 7:11pm
Perge:
You need deliverance
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by priscaoge(f): 7:11pm
The evil that people do these days surprises the devil himself
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by Abudu2000(m): 7:11pm
But assuming oyibo call us monkeys now you see how anti racist will flock this thread but this action alone not only prove that Africans are indeed monkeys but also proof trump right that blacks are capable fo nothing but crime....wtf, so there is still humans like this on Earth I swear I never regret being a black racist coz the heart of blacks is wicked
|Re: Lady Raped And Beheaded In Congo For Serving Forbidden Fish To Rebels (pic) by rifasenate11(m): 7:11pm
why are these things happening to Africa
When Racists Attack! / The Africans Who Fought In WWII / President Obama Now Moving Towards Ground Troops In Libya
Viewing this topic: OkaiCorne(m), Barmzy(m), AidilZ, Makamuanwuo(m), myvic70(m), kakadinho0880, Nasiruddeen(m), charlesikhalea(m), abdulmumin68(m), Donshemzy1234, zhuchen, teneeorlah, oyesam2004(m), Venerable612(m), 377, cheaperstores, IAMSASHY(f), pronto1(m), holums(m), andriy65(m), BestySam(m), igwe44(m), press005, MasterofNL, robinzaga(m), daniftyone(m), Brijet(f), Edikraftdeco(m), bidemi1190, ultraboss(m), Drienzia, Obuzz(m), positivetaught, GistMore, MajorGenGoody(m), uwajeh(m), temmypotter(m), olatunjin(m), Ofunaofu, solidmyk(m), Cyrealmusic(m), Wolexdey(m), mayberry1(f), Rophdiamond, penta(m), joshyo1(m), tunde202(m), lanreroland, Cokesboy, dirolad(m), Simplefemo(m), whyemone, BraveHeart72(m), Kruzxx, shosky1794, bjyemson, Vado(m), ceezarhh(m), TimAllen, elsomm(m), ollyfessy(m), silasemuh(m), ElmaSpeed(f), balogun16(m), Foxtrox266, Bizinton, adeluk2000, RedRiver(m), kingdave(m), bilaal29, ccvizzle(m), Sunastech, silverleaf(m), nnamdi7160, Abdulnur(m), vexing(m), abusoultan(m), martynsnet, cheemahking, hinohsend, kingopta(m), SonOfmercy007, Itzurboi(m), enemona90, Positivepoint(m), Alennsar, chezzy13(f), olamsaheed, mcevans1(m), Ahmedhussain3463, dani1luv, jomarq(m), davindez(m), aewhydot, HopeAtHand, GenBuhari(m), drey076(m), Adaomalight(f), kingin, akinvest(m), mikool007(m), iamkneeyi, daniella04, Perge(m), hermonhill(m), nNEOo(m), Olumideta(m), SHEAU(m), zenti99(m), palladin, daewoorazer(m), Lastanza, ENDTIMEgist(m), fury(m), AdeMarley, teflonjake(m), Sinmi53(m), Gap2020(m), tonyzeal(m), profmiganigal, Immarnuel(m), MartinBond(m), MasterKim, shawla, kufzy(m), mackii(m), kamat30(m), infofta(m), olaolu20, montanaguy(m), Agbaletu, asawanathegreat(m), charliejose(m), habeylinco(m), goody36, nodyke231, ibj55, okedoyinolabisi(f), Rochero(m), Jacyluv(f), mastasam(m), faorex(m), slimzypink(f), askestates, cunlay007(m), kanny1(m), donsheddy1(m), mikerob116(m), oziawo, stunt89(m), xenten, awa(m), moneytalks86(m), okwuprecious, qimo, lukfame(m), kikiboo, felix10(m), hAlexandro(m), Exempted, Tollicin(m), girlspet1(m), pasally(m), Tecno66, gentl01, Yubee40(m), addictiv(m), prekvinci(m), goldrushbooks, kfrosh, johnson232, easternguy1(m), divinest and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16