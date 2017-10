Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) (5277 Views)

Source: A terrible accident happened today around 8:11am before Ikpayongo market square along Aliade,Otukpo road,Benue state.Some of the victims died on the spot.If you know anyone with these vehicle numbers,please kindly inform their relatives or family members.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/terrible-accident-along-aliadeotukpo.html?m=1

Quick recovery

hmmm Lord protect us, how can a vehicle leave the whole road and hit a treehmmm

Its either of the two



Their village people is after them or



Over speeding

Some idiots might blame Jubril

Oh my!



He lost control into the bush.





God save his children these ember months 1 Like

Its there appointed time Its there appointed time 1 Like

It is a mistake to think that moving

fast is the same as actually going

somewhere.

Judging from the pix above and my experience on that road, this accident might have been as a result of too much speed by either or both parties. The truck ran off the road to avoid the Volkswagen coming on him from the opposite direction after dodging a porthole maybe. That road is motorable but has got some holes, whatever happened, no one can undo but road users should learn to be more careful, better late than Late.

Rip to the dead.

This world is not my home... 1 Like

Untimely death becoming rampant of recent Pls we should always be prepared cuz no knows the day or hour. RIP TO THE DEAD

Ember month is dangerous

RIP to the dead. We all just have to be more careful while driving, in reality most accidents are mostly as a result of human errors and the chief culprit being over speeding.

village people at work

Badroad or Roughride no one knws but rip

RIP

Which kind speed be dis na... Rip sha

May God protect us in this Emba months....RIP

rip





F-150 has finished the other vehicle

Chaii, may God console his family Lord have mercyChaii, may God console his family

Hmmmmm



Quick recuperation to affected ones What's discretion about these picsQuick recuperation to affected ones

So sad hope he pulls through

PLs NIgerians always wear a seatbelt

aleeyus:

Some idiots might blame Jubril jubril. Should be blamed. You can complete the statement jubril. Should be blamed. You can complete the statement