|Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by zoba88: 5:44pm
A terrible accident happened today around 8:11am before Ikpayongo market square along Aliade,Otukpo road,Benue state.Some of the victims died on the spot.If you know anyone with these vehicle numbers,please kindly inform their relatives or family members.
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by zoba88: 5:45pm
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by LUGBE: 5:45pm
Quick recovery
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by stGabrielo(m): 6:04pm
Lord protect us, how can a vehicle leave the whole road and hit a tree hmmm
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by Homeboiy(m): 6:20pm
Its either of the two
Their village people is after them or
Over speeding
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by aleeyus(m): 7:12pm
Some idiots might blame Jubril
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by emeijeh(m): 7:13pm
Oh my!
He lost control into the bush.
God save his children these ember months
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by sarrki(m): 7:13pm
Homeboiy:
Its there appointed time
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by joebeckz(m): 7:14pm
It is a mistake to think that moving
fast is the same as actually going
somewhere.
Judging from the pix above and my experience on that road, this accident might have been as a result of too much speed by either or both parties. The truck ran off the road to avoid the Volkswagen coming on him from the opposite direction after dodging a porthole maybe. That road is motorable but has got some holes, whatever happened, no one can undo but road users should learn to be more careful, better late than Late.
Rip to the dead.
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by medolab90(m): 7:14pm
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:14pm
This world is not my home...
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by sarrki(m): 7:14pm
stGabrielo:
That's why its called accident
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by Innobee99(m): 7:14pm
Untimely death becoming rampant of recent Pls we should always be prepared cuz no knows the day or hour. RIP TO THE DEAD
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by missbeckykisses(f): 7:15pm
Ember month is dangerous
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by Olalan(m): 7:15pm
RIP to the dead. We all just have to be more careful while driving, in reality most accidents are mostly as a result of human errors and the chief culprit being over speeding.
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by ProsperMVE(m): 7:15pm
village people at work
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by Emperor002: 7:15pm
Badroad or Roughride no one knws but rip
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by shevy878: 7:16pm
RIP
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by talk2saintify(m): 7:16pm
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by opedaydydx9(m): 7:16pm
Which kind speed be dis na... Rip sha
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by toyinjimoh(m): 7:16pm
May God protect us in this Emba months....RIP
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by BabyApple(m): 7:17pm
rip
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by donblade85555(m): 7:17pm
This is the second accident thread in front page today? we know that the roads are bad but drivers should try and drive carefully. People family will be crying by now. RIP to the deads
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by muller101(m): 7:18pm
F-150 has finished the other vehicle
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by priscaoge(f): 7:18pm
Lord have mercy Chaii, may God console his family
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by itiswellandwell: 7:18pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by loneatar: 7:19pm
What's discretion about these pics
Quick recuperation to affected ones
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by Esepayan(m): 7:19pm
So sad hope he pulls through
PLs NIgerians always wear a seatbelt
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by muller101(m): 7:19pm
aleeyus:jubril. Should be blamed. You can complete the statement
|Re: Accident Along Aliade Otupko Road, Benue Claims Lives (Viewers Discretion) by Isaacpyo04(m): 7:20pm
Kai,
Oyibo people wey put seat belt for car know it's very IMPORTANT.
Please cultivate the habit of ALWAYS putting your seat belt on while driving. Get use to it.
He might have just survived that accident with minor/major injuries.
RIP
