It is a mistake to think that moving

fast is the same as actually going

somewhere.

Judging from the pix above and my experience on that road, this accident might have been as a result of too much speed by either or both parties. The truck ran off the road to avoid the Volkswagen coming on him from the opposite direction after dodging a porthole maybe. That road is motorable but has got some holes, whatever happened, no one can undo but road users should learn to be more careful, better late than Late.

Rip to the dead.