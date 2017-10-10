₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,142 members, 3,844,610 topics. Date: Tuesday, 10 October 2017 at 07:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. (13406 Views)
Interview Pls House Help Me Out Pls / SALES POSITIONS NATIONWIDE (fixed Term Contract) / Live-In House-Help Wanted In Benin City: Attractive Salary (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by Dauda21: 6:24pm
If you think you have seen it all, read what No.9 states. As seen on Twitter.
Lalasticlala, mynd44
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by anitapreeti(f): 6:28pm
No. 9 cracked me up
FTC
Dedicated to all October born! Love y'all
The uncle below me..... Better luck next time
46 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by checkolatunji: 6:28pm
The person above me na wa for you ooo.
Bhet which kain agreement be dis?
This one tire me
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by buygala(m): 6:30pm
So the madam can spell "struggling", "warrant" and "kitchen" but conveniently can't spell simpler words like "sweeping" and "dirty"
Nonsense .... .
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by dvkot(m): 6:30pm
haha
Have you ever kissed a girl and wondered how many guys have c.um in her mouth and how many dried c.um you just suckin, I bet you haven't but you will now
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by AnonyNymous(m): 6:30pm
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:30pm
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by tempest01(m): 6:30pm
Lol
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by Certified007: 6:30pm
kiki, 9
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by IAMSASHY(f): 6:30pm
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by Partnerbiz3: 6:30pm
Nawao.
Lamao
1 Like
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by tooltip: 6:30pm
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by winkmart: 6:30pm
Watching in 3D Phone Screen Magnifier
.
If you need am... I want sell my own sha. New one Abeg.
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by nnokwa042(m): 6:31pm
I bet the madam is from ibadan
3 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by Crystalline(f): 6:31pm
U go fear contract
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by itiswellandwell: 6:31pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by Greatmind23: 6:31pm
better ,but hope he can lift your husband tool when the thing tired for bursar prison
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by Adaumunocha(f): 6:31pm
Who wants to struggle when there's something that needs betting?? Imagine Iran won Germany!
4 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by teelaw4life(m): 6:31pm
Like madam like househelp.
Swiping of the house. The house na android or iPhone?
I don't want you to be deity. But she can be a goddess abi?
Yeye dey smell for the contract.
20 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by amiibaby(f): 6:32pm
Lol
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by SlimBrawnie(f): 6:32pm
House help don't be a Deity o because your madam is already a goddess
7 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by delugajackson(m): 6:32pm
That house girl go chop beatings tire..
Don't be surprised if you hear that she ran away after just 2weeks of staying with her madam.
3 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by talk2saintify(m): 6:32pm
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by muller101(m): 6:32pm
She should not be struggling. Technically it mean she can fight back.
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by Rrankdonga(m): 6:32pm
Who married this one?
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by tooth4tooth: 6:32pm
The one that got me cracking is .........Anytime you
Surebet or Naijabet
4 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by megareal(f): 6:32pm
Devilish agreemnet.
No 9 na wa
The English though.
3 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by IamAthens(m): 6:33pm
Ok
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by vioment: 6:33pm
I will be throwing away all the juju for all the deity lines.
Later the madam will say she's a graduate. Nigerian education system needs a real over haul. We are too smart not to be the best.
3 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. by CaptainJeffry: 6:33pm
Chai, English ndo.
1 Like
Gtbank Takes It Students Ond / Vacancies In Chevron(bsc/hnd Engineering) / Capital Express Assurance Ltd Nationwide Entry-level Job Vacancies-26 Positions
Viewing this topic: temmytopsy24(f), prolificJosh(m), Bernardinho(m), chynie, OurYansh, Vianaija, abbeynism(m), Biafra1000, EzzyIzzy, YOUNGKAHUNA, Kenneylee(m), Praktikals(m), makunbernardjohn, hardae(m), amebovillage(m), snipesdam(m), chyke007(m), darmylolah(m), CaptainBUGGY, modath(f), Amincan2010(m), rhajaan(m), wolexter(m), DgreatKALU(m), chuckskaycee, fredie107(m), gcof(m), airfinance(m), k10, Empireland, ginggerxy, peterphd(m), Annruby(f), andybini(m), Mantee(m), mizmia, AssoJnr, VinceSpence(m), iffydave(m), Masta2, jomoh, mattiecute(f), ochukwuma15(m), davspog2(m), anitapreeti(f), nurey(m), sirsmokie007, onlinepay, patani(m), Kinguche1, Shadownc, Rtopzy(f), nasotech01, Stinond82, Barfibassey(m), femzysticks(m), adexin, yewii2cute(f), Agbalanze(m), omohbell, nwamehn, abescom, Dabigbroda(m), omoowhe, Afz9095(m), majestique(f), kenechi072, imma2(m), iamdee17(f), Humblebloke(m), prestige2013(m), jigga40(m), Guilderland1, Nacoss25(m), A12(m), Funjosh(m), bettydee(f), Adelivinggreat(m), parcifal, bhankie(m), guardian09(m), lezan(m), easzypeaszy(m), howtodoit(m), Isiri, mrjubril(m), annie74(f), ottizz, zikter(m), sammied(m), Teebabami(m), forghon, hadow(m), sunnyeinstein(m), N0T0RI0US, kunty, blueserve1, iykebest1(m), kenesh(f), Worksunlimited, sorzy1(m), Kendzyma, kimbraa(f), beejay1207(m), KazOlufemi, vibrant40(m), jayraster, duchess02(m), izublingz(m), shinaapp, latonyn(m), Nad95, muahmed(m), aberyomi09(m), clems88(m), dorox(m), Gbadegesin19(m) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25