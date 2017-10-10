Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Check Out This Hilarious Contract Between 'oga Madam' And Her 'house Help'. (13406 Views)

Lalasticlala, mynd44 If you think you have seen it all, read what No.9 states. As seen on Twitter.Lalasticlala, mynd44 3 Likes 2 Shares



No. 9 cracked me up



Bhet which kain agreement be dis?



This one tire me 21 Likes 1 Share





Nonsense .... . So the madam can spell "struggling", "warrant" and "kitchen" but conveniently can't spell simpler words like "sweeping" and "dirty"Nonsense .... . 37 Likes 1 Share

kiki, 9

I bet the madam is from ibadan 3 Likes

U go fear contract

Like madam like househelp.



Swiping of the house. The house na android or iPhone?



I don't want you to be deity. But she can be a goddess abi?



Yeye dey smell for the contract. 20 Likes

House help don't be a Deity o because your madam is already a goddess 7 Likes





That house girl go chop beatings tire..



Don't be surprised if you hear that she ran away after just 2weeks of staying with her madam. That house girl go chop beatings tire..Don't be surprised if you hear that she ran away after just 2weeks of staying with her madam. 3 Likes

She should not be struggling. Technically it mean she can fight back. 2 Likes

Who married this one? 2 Likes

did do something that warrant betting beating you should not be struggling with me



Surebet or Naijabet The one that got me cracking is .........Anytime youdo something that warrantbeating you should not be struggling with meSurebet or Naijabet 4 Likes





No 9 na wa



The English though. Devilish agreemnet.No 9 na waThe English though. 3 Likes

I will be throwing away all the juju for all the deity lines.



Later the madam will say she's a graduate. Nigerian education system needs a real over haul. We are too smart not to be the best. 3 Likes