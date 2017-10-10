₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by Vanmatrix(m): 6:43pm
'My daughter, 5, grew breasts at two and started period aged four - now she's being forced to go through menopause'
Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/my-five-year-old-daughter-11312462.amp
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by ThankYouGod: 6:53pm
She will marry and have kids at 6.
1 Like
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by LionInBoxOffice(m): 7:09pm
ThankYouGod:. Did you miss the part that said she's going through menopause?
3 Likes
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by Yeligray(m): 7:14pm
Such a beautiful girl.. May God help her out
2 Likes
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by TheControversy: 7:34pm
SOME people from one part of Nigeria be like...
I didn't call any name o
3 Likes
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by 9jakohai(m): 7:35pm
Premature puberty, or precocious puberty
Happens in some young children. Usually due to a hormone secreting tumor.
A big part of care for such kids involves counseling, as they are at risk of abuse
More info here: http://emedicine.medscape.com/article/924002-overview
1 Like
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by oake(m): 7:35pm
Hormones plus obesity at work!
1 Like
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by 9jvirgin(m): 7:35pm
Thank God she was not born in Nigeria, Senator Yerima would have been filing his God forsaken expired dhick by now. Go get help girl.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by Lacomus(m): 7:35pm
her hormones de vxx
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by FuckTheZero: 7:35pm
To the philosophers of old, I'm sorry to say,"some things are still new under the sun."
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by rotexteymie(f): 7:36pm
Ohhhh
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by Dc4life(m): 7:36pm
Yes
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by Teewhy2: 7:36pm
I guess it's her great grandmother that came back as her. Nothing we don't hear in this world.
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by favourmic(m): 7:36pm
dore
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by Afam4eva(m): 7:37pm
LionInBoxOffice:The person you quoted thought menopause was the same thing as puberty.
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by chillychill(f): 7:37pm
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by adisabarber(m): 7:37pm
Orisirisi
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by nairavsdollars: 7:37pm
Come to Nigeria. Take her to Guru Maharaji or T.B. Joshua
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by NaMe4: 7:37pm
It's called precocious puberty. Quite early though! Lol!
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by kimbraa(f): 7:37pm
Hormonal imbalance. It's a problem.
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by ijekul(m): 7:38pm
Blood of Habakuk!!!
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by thorpido(m): 7:38pm
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by kennygee(f): 7:38pm
This is a lie, right?
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by Rtopzy(f): 7:38pm
This is strange o
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by larmzy: 7:38pm
End time maturity
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by isbish(m): 7:38pm
Hmmm
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by oshe11(m): 7:39pm
She is an INCANATION of ur GRANDMOM
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by PiperBoy(m): 7:39pm
If d girl na Nigerian pikin now...I for say her mama enemies won use am shine..
sometin is rung somewhere sha
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by MasterKim: 7:39pm
TheControversy:U sef na d same tin
|Re: 5-year-old Australian Girl Grew Breasts At 2 And Started Her Period At 4 by Alennsar: 7:39pm
God have mercy.
