|Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by realjoker(m): 6:55pm
This was posted on the official twitter handle of NNPC. More photos: GMD @NNPCgroup @DrMKBaru with the HMSPR @IbeKachikwu at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, earlier today #NES23
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by madridguy(m): 6:56pm
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by niceprof: 7:04pm
Unholy romance
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by realjoker(m): 7:05pm
Cc:Lalasticlala
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by shukuokukobambi: 7:07pm
Abeg they should settle for the sake of the oil industry
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by Cacawa2: 7:08pm
shukuokukobambi:shut up jor
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by stonemasonn: 7:15pm
Ok ooo
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by omenka(m): 7:16pm
Cacawa2:The problem with some of una be say when una wan play una no dey go look for una mates play with.
If him begin use your head play rugby now you go begin cry say people hate you.
Why couldn't you simply make your own comment and crawl the fvck along?
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by shukuokukobambi: 7:18pm
omenka:
Abeg leave the pig. Not all dogs are worth kicking despite their barks. Another day, another time
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by omenka(m): 7:19pm
All these don't mean nothing to me. They are just for the purposes of optics.
As long as the underlying issues behind that letter remain unresolved, it would only be a matter of time before shiit blows in their faces yet again.
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by Cacawa2: 7:24pm
omenka:chai... I don suffer.
So what does this thing think it is?
You now have the guts to talk to me anyhow ABI?
I don't blame you. We warned your father to use condom, ordinary condom, he refused. Now see the useless thing he has donated to the world, now having the guts to even scold people old enough to be his grandfather. Don't try it o.
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by Cacawa2: 7:25pm
shukuokukobambi:see this mumu
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by deji17: 7:26pm
That 3rd picture thou...
Kachikwu to Baru:
Kile je ku (Wetin una chop remain)?
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by rottennaija(m): 7:31pm
Our thieves
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by MrIrohKenedy: 8:11pm
omenka:
Shatap there and get out
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by uboma(m): 8:15pm
niceprof:
You described it perfectly, Sir.
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by kokoA(m): 8:18pm
Paddy paddy things.
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by shukuokukobambi: 8:22pm
omenka:
Of course its all optics. Even Tillerson called Trump a slowpoke yet they're still 'supporting' each other. Its the political way
Let them keep their ego and act cozy for the cameras pls. That's what foreign investors need to see
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by omenka(m): 8:28pm
shukuokukobambi:True.
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by maryjan8(f): 8:30pm
Ok
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by deepwater(f): 8:30pm
shukuokukobambi:
See this one. Begging for oil.
After all your rants here, you will personally not see a drop of oyel
shukuokukobambi:
Now I know your mindset.
Sorry to burst your bubble son, being a female does not reduce my sense of being, I was born free, a free born I am and I grew up in that consciousness.
What decorum do you mean, wrapping me up in scarf head to toe, and refusing me to drive a car just because I do not have a peniis? You are a man, please explain, what exact contributions you made to be born a male? None! So why do you expect me to observe decorum as a woman and you wouldn't do same as a man?
Listen son, this is the internet not your village square, so expect to meet well exposed females that will whip you back into line whenever you go astray.
shukuokukobambi:
Ahhahahahah inferiority complex extraordinary at work.
You should have said you are earning the oil money, not spending the oil money. You can't spend what you don't see, you don't give what you don't have.
How do you feel now, son ??.??
Oil oil oil, they won't let us go.... It's all about the oil baby!
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by HDee(m): 8:30pm
Job welldone
Congratulating each other on a successful looting plan.
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by Egein(m): 8:30pm
This Baru nor fine sha!
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by comshots(m): 8:30pm
In femi's voice.Truth don die o.Matter don quench.
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by visijo(m): 8:31pm
NigeriaNs..
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by masada: 8:31pm
all for the camera
doesn’t change d allegations
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by chillychill(f): 8:31pm
Bad romance
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by ghanaman5050: 8:31pm
This is crime not Politics
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by Naijacost22: 8:31pm
If you do $26 Billion contract scam where you make $0.30 on every barrel of oil nothing go do you, No Operation Python dance or EFCC to probe the transaction as long as u are APC . Mean while Nigeria produces 2.2 million barrels a day so that is $660k (2.2M X $0.30) a day and approx $240M a year. OK Oh una still they ask if Buhari na saint?
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by mazizitonene(m): 8:31pm
Evu
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by ychris: 8:31pm
b
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Shakes Baru At The Nigerian Economic Summit, Earlier Today by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:32pm
Short pple can be greedy.
Dis pple chop money pass Gej government
