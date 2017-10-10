₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,194 members, 3,844,804 topics. Date: Tuesday, 10 October 2017 at 09:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image (18191 Views)
Remembering General Sani Abacha: 19 Years After His Death / Gumsu Sani Abacha Eating At The Restaurant In Cameroon (Photo) / Photo:Late General Sani Abacha and MKO Abiola at an event in Lagos in Feb. 1986. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by stane007: 7:27pm
A Nigerian lady who stylishly rocked a T-shirt with an image of late Nigerian Head of State, General Sani Abacha, is currently trending on Twitter. The photo which sparked mixed reactions, left some Twitter users tweeting about looking up General Sani Abacha on Wikipedia, with the subject focused on human right abuse and corruption.
Here's the photo and some tweets;
https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-lady-trends-rocking-t-shirt-image-general-sani-abacha/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by MhizzAJ(f): 7:32pm
Nonsense
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by decatalyst(m): 7:32pm
I like her trousers and dentition.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by NwaChibuzor4: 7:48pm
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by Evablizin(f): 7:56pm
Her choice,at least she is not nakéd
16 Likes
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by BreezyCB(m): 7:59pm
.
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by dyadeleye(m): 8:00pm
What fuckery is this?
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by Jetleeee: 8:41pm
Na una money she use buy the cloth? Na una money she use print am?
14 Likes
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by HajimeSaito: 8:42pm
May the road of her life and destiny lead her to the same destination as that thing on her T-shirt.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by dessz(m): 8:42pm
many ppl can't mind dia business
a boy was sitting at the park while licking ice cream.....an old man saw him and told him "hey,you drop that ice cream now"
the lil boy replied "why sir?" the man said to him "I have lived for 70yrs, do u know why?...it's because I avoided sugary stuffs."
the angry boy replied "my grandfather lived for 110yrs"
old man: "wow,what is his secret"
the boy answered "ITS BECAUSE HE MINDED HIS OWN DAMN BUSINESS"
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by donblade85555(m): 8:42pm
She looks nice..... or is it a crime to remember one of the best president in Nigeria �
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like mad, visit www.laughkillme.com
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by Naijacost22: 8:43pm
The Nigerian youths of today are sooo stupid they can,t use Google. Who on earth would google Abacha and still wear a shirt with his face?
It has to be an Idiot. No wonder we have a fulani Idiot in Aso rock.
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by takenadoh: 8:43pm
I will rock this to some he is a hero
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by czarina(f): 8:43pm
Just be throwing tantrums there... Abacha's stickers are on almost 50% of public buses/keke in Arewa. He's a hero to some.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by Bari22(m): 8:44pm
Sani Abacha is a legend
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by obo389(m): 8:44pm
The best military general
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by Movicq(m): 8:44pm
nyc one abacha na nyc man is jus dat e bad
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by cowleg(m): 8:45pm
I dislike Abacha
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 8:45pm
I'll forgive her coz her trouser absolutely killed it.
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by iammaKING(m): 8:45pm
And how does this change the fact that today is tueday ...Abeg jare..Next..!
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by tayo200(m): 8:46pm
noted
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by oshe11(m): 8:47pm
She myt nt even knw it was Abacha ooo
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by kokomaster3d: 8:48pm
gooog
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by josh18(m): 8:48pm
I love the shirt.......
thinking of getting one.......
1 Like
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by canalily(m): 8:48pm
The lady is from cheap polopolo of Zambia
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by tellwisdom: 8:49pm
What can i make of this??
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by vicfy(m): 8:50pm
With the current hardship under President Buhari, one would rather opt for the likes of Abacha.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by justmi1: 8:50pm
Am looking beyond every other factors surrounding the T-shirt, am looking at the T-shirt it self, guess what? I think it's cool....
1 Like
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by CakezbyMarie: 8:50pm
Buhari is next
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by chuksmoney: 8:51pm
Naijacost22:
He was the only president who held the dollar at a steady price for 5 years notwithstanding the faCT that we were under strict sanctions. The people he jailed are the same people running the Senate and making a mess of out economy.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by josh77(m): 8:51pm
Simple dressing, I love it
|Re: Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image by agarawu23(m): 8:52pm
Na only the floor I see.
2 Likes
Jonathan Is Now President / Enugu Monorail Nearing Completion / Buhari Inherited N600bn Oil Marketers’ Debt, Says FG
Viewing this topic: ganasy, danielbabs, Hadeyeancah(m), emmyojo22(m), arimahoseloka(m), Broderick555, Andking, Skah, gabson02, Stefano911(m), joyandfaith, Proffdada, Chujor1634, Beta1, toyinjimoh(m), apogeez(m), CaptRewa(m), MurderEnglish(m), DONSMITH123(m), olaoluwasaola(m), Donshemzy1234, danigbo(m), yakubchedi(m), merikowa, kikiboo, taoheedoriloye(m), Imfamuz, oceanized25(m), Voltz1987, bodmas119(m), beyooooni1(m), Sagay212, ebullient19(f), Goldenoracle(m), manofsleep(m), olarmeleksite, Bunmarium(m), gmhc(m), jiggyman(m), naijaFrank, Chanchit, stonemasonn, azadian, aro1(m), ranson(m), GenyEbere(f), sparkhalifaSpk(m), Olasco973, Vizboy1, ahmadgulam(m), Davidsonomos(m), Shollyps(m), uchebest2006(m), ha4lab, tycoon3(m), bjjbam, Jamo90, abby23, wi5dom(m), tgold77, olasworld(m), ogalee04(m), festuks(m), Soothedsoul(m), Maccollins21(m), akseom, Simplefaithy, Terysa(f), 2map(m), ammyluv2002(f), cleph, richmondefosa(m), ketty007(m), dagreat4(f), lordkay10(m), Ceereeab, johnmore, libson001(m), ALVA001, Sorry4beingpeti(m), Edopesin(m), Dells(m), Zealoy(m), aries26(m), maxiuc(m), Foxflames, inspektor(m), kenness, wumibello(f), Johnrake69, rustu, Luciferdevil(m), obimitchel, Darkseid(m), Oyiboman69, ramzy215, sunnyb0b0(m), mzlee01, Princetammy, kennyrichfirst(m), ajimotoke(m), hadrisleo(m), likita27, Charles487, issy4vic, bimbomueeb(m), konklushun(f), olubobo14(m), okefunsho41(m), Jung, Rogersmith(m), Kontriboy, blackmann(m) and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16