Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lady Wears T-shirt With "General Sani Abacha" Image (18191 Views)

Remembering General Sani Abacha: 19 Years After His Death / Gumsu Sani Abacha Eating At The Restaurant In Cameroon (Photo) / Photo:Late General Sani Abacha and MKO Abiola at an event in Lagos in Feb. 1986. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Here's the photo and some tweets;



https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-lady-trends-rocking-t-shirt-image-general-sani-abacha/ A Nigerian lady who stylishly rocked a T-shirt with an image of late Nigerian Head of State, General Sani Abacha, is currently trending on Twitter. The photo which sparked mixed reactions, left some Twitter users tweeting about looking up General Sani Abacha on Wikipedia, with the subject focused on human right abuse and corruption.Here's the photo and some tweets; 1 Like 1 Share

Nonsense







I like her trousers and dentition. 11 Likes 2 Shares





Her choice,at least she is not nakéd Her choice,at least she is not nakéd 16 Likes

.

What fuckery is this? 3 Likes





Na una money she use buy the cloth? Na una money she use print am? 14 Likes





May the road of her life and destiny lead her to the same destination as that thing on her T-shirt. May the road of her life and destiny lead her to the same destination as that thing on her T-shirt. 4 Likes





a boy was sitting at the park while licking ice cream.....an old man saw him and told him "hey,you drop that ice cream now"

the lil boy replied "why sir?" the man said to him "I have lived for 70yrs, do u know why?...it's because I avoided sugary stuffs."

the angry boy replied "my grandfather lived for 110yrs"

old man: "wow,what is his secret"



the boy answered "ITS BECAUSE HE MINDED HIS OWN DAMN BUSINESS" many ppl can't mind dia businessa boy was sitting at the park while licking ice cream.....an old man saw him and told him "hey,you drop that ice cream now"the lil boy replied "why sir?" the man said to him "I have lived for 70yrs, do u know why?...it's because I avoided sugary stuffs."the angry boy replied "my grandfather lived for 110yrs"old man: "wow,what is his secret"the boy answered "ITS BECAUSE HE MINDED HIS OWN DAMN BUSINESS" 13 Likes 2 Shares





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like mad, visit She looks nice..... or is it a crime to remember one of the best president in Nigeria �anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like mad, visit www.laughkillme.com 2 Likes 1 Share

The Nigerian youths of today are sooo stupid they can,t use Google. Who on earth would google Abacha and still wear a shirt with his face?

It has to be an Idiot. No wonder we have a fulani Idiot in Aso rock.

6 Likes

I will rock this to some he is a hero

Just be throwing tantrums there... Abacha's stickers are on almost 50% of public buses/keke in Arewa. He's a hero to some. 4 Likes 1 Share

Sani Abacha is a legend 4 Likes 1 Share

The best military general 3 Likes 2 Shares

nyc one abacha na nyc man is jus dat e bad

I dislike Abacha

I'll forgive her coz her trouser absolutely killed it.

...Abeg jare..Next..! And how does this change the fact that today is tueday...Abeg jare..Next..!

noted

She myt nt even knw it was Abacha ooo

gooog

I love the shirt.......





thinking of getting one....... 1 Like

The lady is from cheap polopolo of Zambia

What can i make of this??

With the current hardship under President Buhari, one would rather opt for the likes of Abacha. 3 Likes

Am looking beyond every other factors surrounding the T-shirt, am looking at the T-shirt it self, guess what? I think it's cool.... 1 Like

Buhari is next

Naijacost22:

The Nigerian youths of today are sooo stupid they can,t use Google. Who on earth would google Abacha and still wear a shirt with his face?

It has to be an Idiot. No wonder we have a fulani Idiot in Aso rock.



He was the only president who held the dollar at a steady price for 5 years notwithstanding the faCT that we were under strict sanctions. The people he jailed are the same people running the Senate and making a mess of out economy. He was the only president who held the dollar at a steady price for 5 years notwithstanding the faCT that we were under strict sanctions. The people he jailed are the same people running the Senate and making a mess of out economy. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Simple dressing, I love it