Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos (9103 Views)

15 Suspected Badoo Members Arrested During Raid Between Police And OPC. PICS / Lagos DPO Kills Apprentice During Raid On Birthday Party (photo) / South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, the student was accused of selling drugs.



Policemen took over the area to control the tense situation.



This incident occurred barely weeks after a Nigerian was reported dead at Springs Town near Johannesburg, one week after another was killed in KwaZulu Natal province of South Africa.



Source; There was a pandemonium earlier today in South Africa after police killed a Nigerian student identified as Ibrahim Badmus at Vanderbijlpark triangle, according to multiple online reports. According to details gathered online, the young man's house was raided by the police operatives who reportedly handcuffed him and used excessive pepper spray on him before he passed out and died due to suffocation.According to reports, the student was accused of selling drugs.Policemen took over the area to control the tense situation.This incident occurred barely weeks after a Nigerian was reported dead at Springs Town near Johannesburg, one week after another was killed in KwaZulu Natal province of South Africa.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/another-nigerian-man-killed-by-police-in-south-africa.html 1 Like

see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/another-nigerian-man-killed-by-police-in-south-africa.html 1 Share

My Lord,just speechless,South Africa police force none of you is above death,you killed him today tomorrow might be your turn.



RIP. 3 Likes

Seems Nigerians are becoming endangered species in South Africa. The ministry of foreign Affairs should look into this issue before it get out of hand.And our youths there should be careful and engage in something legal. I believe that if you are into something legal,there is never a way police will attack you and you will always be free and not running on seeing a policeman. 9 Likes

Can't Nigerians just leave that country for them!



So annoying reading the news of Nigerians being killed daily by these south Africans and the securities. 3 Likes

This government is the worst government i have ever seen how can they sit back and watch it's citizens being murdered and do nothing about it.. This is just too much we can't allow our brothers to be killed like goats.. It surprises me that their businesses (mtn,choprit) are doing well in Nigeria without any obstruction or destruction but yet they find pleasure in killing us in their country... If the government won't speak, then we will speak





#enoughisenough. 7 Likes











HomeBOI rest in peace and may God fortify the people you left behind..... AMEN Why won't the SA police kill Nigerians over there for fun when our uniformed men here kill amd maim the people whom they swore to protect for fun also?? Nobody should blame SA police at allHomeBOI rest in peace and may God fortify the people you left behind..... AMEN 5 Likes

ANOTHER DEVELOPER.

Evablizin:

My Lord,just speechless,South Africa police force none of you is above death,you killed him today tomorrow might be your turn.



RIP. What do you have to say about Nigerian Army/Police etc that kill Nigeria's citizen at will and nothing will happen, please auntie, first criticise them(NA, NPF) before channelling your criticisms to SA police What do you have to say about Nigerian Army/Police etc that kill Nigeria's citizen at will and nothing will happen, please auntie, first criticise them(NA, NPF) before channelling your criticisms to SA police 5 Likes 1 Share

that photo is not of a nigerian citizen,rather its a Biafra drugs pusher whose bear and own nigeria cv and papers abroad but when they are back home they turn to biafra,,,

So i ask the nigerian senate to keep mute on such issue,

BeeBeeOoh:

What do you have to say about Nigerian Army/Police etc that kill Nigeria's citizen at will and nothing will happen, please auntie, first criticise them(NA, NPF) before channelling your criticisms to SA police whether NPF,NA or SA none of them can escape death,they killed today,tomorrow might be their turn. whether NPF,NA or SA none of them can escape death,they killed today,tomorrow might be their turn. 1 Like

WinningSun:

ANOTHER DEVELOPER. Funny thing is that SA police don't know anything like Developer, Afonja or Almajiri, they know you as a Nigerian.









May sense never depart outta thy household anymore, say AMEN Funny thing is that SA police don't know anything like Developer, Afonja or Almajiri, they know you as a Nigerian.May sense never depart outta thy household anymore, say AMEN 12 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:

whether NPF,NA or SA none of them is above death,they killed today,tomorrow might be their turn. We all know that, yes we all know that nobody is above death but Nigeria's uniformed men are prepping them and they(SA) are fast learners We all know that, yes we all know that nobody is above death but Nigeria's uniformed men are prepping them and they(SA) are fast learners

I no know why I hate this Southie people with paasion

if they give me free visa to south africa.i would never go.i would rather go to zimbabwe

BeeBeeOoh:

Funny thing is that SA police don't know anything like Developer, Afonja or Almajiri, they know you as a Nigerian.









May sense never depart outta thy household anymore, say AMEN

who told you that. SA know an Ibo man ask those who are there. who told you that. SA know an Ibo man ask those who are there. 1 Like

cristianisraeli:





i knew an idiot like you would come along..now its not the shape of his head right?dundi united!!!

but that is still the sad truth. we can all deny it. but it is self-evident. but that is still the sad truth. we can all deny it. but it is self-evident.

Sad,Realy Sad Miehn

I hardly pity any Nigerian killed in sa because majority of them find it hard to do legit business, all u see Dem do everytime is illegal business because they want to come home n oppress people. for people who will quote me I know what am talking about

WinningSun:

ANOTHER DEVELOPER. No, it's a conehead. Look closer and see the tribal marks.



No, it's a conehead. Look closer and see the tribal marks. 11 Likes

WinningSun:





but that is still the sad truth. we can all deny it. but it is self-evident.

just shut up already just shut up already

WinningSun:





who told you that. SA know an Ibo man ask those who are there. They say he tried to eat black amala and gbegiri soup in public and ended up getting shot in the conehead. They say he tried to eat black amala and gbegiri soup in public and ended up getting shot in the conehead. 5 Likes

Killing of Nigerians in south african is very unfortunate , i have pity for FG , because they have not have interest of Nigerians at their hearts . And that is very bad .

How come Nigerians are the only victims of South African attacks?

why not Mobil or even Baygon now they've killed him with Raid! Raid is poisnous naawhy not Mobil or even Baygonnow they've killed him with Raid! 1 Like

This South Africans should watch it or else.........poo....I forgot Buhari said Nigerians are criminals..

TSTV fast na

It kinda looks like the guy is sleeping.