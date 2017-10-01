₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:00pm On Oct 10
There was a pandemonium earlier today in South Africa after police killed a Nigerian student identified as Ibrahim Badmus at Vanderbijlpark triangle, according to multiple online reports. According to details gathered online, the young man's house was raided by the police operatives who reportedly handcuffed him and used excessive pepper spray on him before he passed out and died due to suffocation.
According to reports, the student was accused of selling drugs.
Policemen took over the area to control the tense situation.
This incident occurred barely weeks after a Nigerian was reported dead at Springs Town near Johannesburg, one week after another was killed in KwaZulu Natal province of South Africa.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/another-nigerian-man-killed-by-police-in-south-africa.html
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:01pm On Oct 10
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:02pm On Oct 10
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:05pm On Oct 10
My Lord,just speechless,South Africa police force none of you is above death,you killed him today tomorrow might be your turn.
RIP.
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by Spylord48: 9:10pm On Oct 10
Seems Nigerians are becoming endangered species in South Africa. The ministry of foreign Affairs should look into this issue before it get out of hand.And our youths there should be careful and engage in something legal. I believe that if you are into something legal,there is never a way police will attack you and you will always be free and not running on seeing a policeman.
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by Tolexander: 9:11pm On Oct 10
Can't Nigerians just leave that country for them!
So annoying reading the news of Nigerians being killed daily by these south Africans and the securities.
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by Yeligray(m): 9:24pm On Oct 10
This government is the worst government i have ever seen how can they sit back and watch it's citizens being murdered and do nothing about it.. This is just too much we can't allow our brothers to be killed like goats.. It surprises me that their businesses (mtn,choprit) are doing well in Nigeria without any obstruction or destruction but yet they find pleasure in killing us in their country... If the government won't speak, then we will speak
#enoughisenough.
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:28pm On Oct 10
Why won't the SA police kill Nigerians over there for fun when our uniformed men here kill amd maim the people whom they swore to protect for fun also?? Nobody should blame SA police at all
HomeBOI rest in peace and may God fortify the people you left behind..... AMEN
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by WinningSun: 9:30pm On Oct 10
ANOTHER DEVELOPER.
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:32pm On Oct 10
Evablizin:What do you have to say about Nigerian Army/Police etc that kill Nigeria's citizen at will and nothing will happen, please auntie, first criticise them(NA, NPF) before channelling your criticisms to SA police
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by ubongoton: 9:33pm On Oct 10
that photo is not of a nigerian citizen,rather its a Biafra drugs pusher whose bear and own nigeria cv and papers abroad but when they are back home they turn to biafra,,,
So i ask the nigerian senate to keep mute on such issue,
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:35pm On Oct 10
BeeBeeOoh:whether NPF,NA or SA none of them can escape death,they killed today,tomorrow might be their turn.
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:35pm On Oct 10
WinningSun:Funny thing is that SA police don't know anything like Developer, Afonja or Almajiri, they know you as a Nigerian.
May sense never depart outta thy household anymore, say AMEN
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:38pm On Oct 10
Evablizin:We all know that, yes we all know that nobody is above death but Nigeria's uniformed men are prepping them and they(SA) are fast learners
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by checkolatunji: 9:43pm On Oct 10
I no know why I hate this Southie people with paasion
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by cristianisraeli: 9:45pm On Oct 10
if they give me free visa to south africa.i would never go.i would rather go to zimbabwe
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by WinningSun: 9:52pm On Oct 10
BeeBeeOoh:
who told you that. SA know an Ibo man ask those who are there.
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by WinningSun: 9:53pm On Oct 10
cristianisraeli:
but that is still the sad truth. we can all deny it. but it is self-evident.
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by Isokowadoo: 9:53pm On Oct 10
Sad,Realy Sad Miehn
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by Unik3030: 9:53pm On Oct 10
I hardly pity any Nigerian killed in sa because majority of them find it hard to do legit business, all u see Dem do everytime is illegal business because they want to come home n oppress people. for people who will quote me I know what am talking about
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by Allosaurus: 9:54pm On Oct 10
WinningSun:No, it's a conehead. Look closer and see the tribal marks.
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by cristianisraeli: 9:58pm On Oct 10
WinningSun:
just shut up already
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by Allosaurus: 9:59pm On Oct 10
WinningSun:They say he tried to eat black amala and gbegiri soup in public and ended up getting shot in the conehead.
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by abimbolayekeen: 10:08pm On Oct 10
Killing of Nigerians in south african is very unfortunate , i have pity for FG , because they have not have interest of Nigerians at their hearts . And that is very bad .
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by nairavsdollars: 10:16pm On Oct 10
How come Nigerians are the only victims of South African attacks?
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by maxiuc(m): 10:17pm On Oct 10
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by canalily(m): 10:18pm On Oct 10
Raid is poisnous naa why not Mobil or even Baygon now they've killed him with Raid!
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 10:18pm On Oct 10
This South Africans should watch it or else.........poo....I forgot Buhari said Nigerians are criminals..
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by oshe11(m): 10:18pm On Oct 10
TSTV fast na
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by kay29000(m): 10:19pm On Oct 10
It kinda looks like the guy is sleeping.
|Re: South Africa Police Kills Another Nigerian Man During Raid In His House. Photos by Mrchippychappy(m): 10:20pm On Oct 10
ubongoton:
dainformant:
