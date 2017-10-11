₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,230 members, 3,844,933 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 12:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour (11617 Views)
Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) / Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React / Weflo, Artiste Causes Stir At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by contactmorak: 9:52pm
Nigerian Afropop singer, Weflo, who raises so much dust few days back after photos of him working as a bricklayer in Lagos surfaced on the Internet has responded with a video on his Instagram page.
The controversy over him working as a bricklayer was attributed to the fact that he was previously seen to have attended an event in Lagos in a Limousine, and therefore it came as a mystery to many that someone who lived such a flamboyant life of a Limo just two months ago, could be doing an odd job of bricklayer all of a sudden.
While trying to deny the rumour hours ago on his instagram page, @officialweflo, the artiste got himself enmeshed in another drama.
The young act released a video explaining himself while occasionally sipping what appears to be vodka, however he seemed oblivious of the fact that a lady's panties was hanging and dangling just behind him and can be seen by anyone who watches the video.
The video has now gone viral as fans began trolling him and asking for him to identify the owner of the panties,especially as a lady walked past fast by behind him and ruffled his hair at a point in the video. However,the girl's face was not well captured.
Some fans were even insisting that the young man just finished "meeting" with a girl before getting on the camera to debunk the reports of him as a bricklayer.
Watch the hilarious video here and see all the funny comments
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaEc_8iBm3Q/?taken-by=instablog9ja
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by contactmorak: 9:52pm
Amidst the drama, you have to give it to him though; he's very good.
Listen to his latest song "Ise" (Work) here>> http://tooxclusive.com/download-mp3/weflo-ise-prod-crackerbeat/
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by Divay22(f): 10:01pm
We don't know him o
First time of me hearing this name
7 Likes
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by Homeboiy(m): 10:01pm
Who care if u be onye oru kwangara
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by Kolababe: 10:03pm
Lol.
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by tzargeemedia: 10:06pm
He has busted himself!
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by mofeoluwadassah: 10:08pm
who's weflo
2 Likes
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by richeeyo(m): 10:11pm
Ye ye popularity stunt
9 Likes
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by NEHLIVE: 10:14pm
This guy seem to be the new drama king of the Nigerian entertainment industry. Haha see pata. But true true, his song is dope.i just downloaded it
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by NEHLIVE: 10:15pm
mofeoluwadassah:
They said he is a new Nigerian artiste
1 Like
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by mofeoluwadassah: 10:18pm
NEHLIVE:ok
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by steveyoungwealth: 10:28pm
K
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by ismokeweed(m): 10:30pm
From his pics, I'm sure he wears ladies panties.
1 Like
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by sheddo619(m): 10:30pm
Naso nairaland go make dis one popular nw
2 Likes
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by iammaKING(m): 10:31pm
Eh ehnn..Is that so?!
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by manci(m): 10:33pm
see how he open his mouth is he a brother of jega we can't take this�
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by bamite(m): 10:33pm
Divay22:
At least now you do, that's the essence.
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by manci(m): 10:33pm
see how he open his mouth is he a brother of jega we can't take this
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by whizzyleejr(m): 10:33pm
Seeking popularity doesn't need going a long way...olodo
1 Like
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by Uyi168(m): 10:34pm
1st thing first,who is weflo?
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by DanielsParker: 10:35pm
he put it there
4 Likes
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by Inspire01(m): 10:36pm
Seriously who be this guy, never heard of such name b4 Maybe he purposely put d pant dere to trend and increase his popularity
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by kay29000(m): 10:38pm
hmm
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by careytommy7(m): 10:42pm
Who da fvck is dis guy?
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by Exjoker(m): 10:43pm
This world is really a small place but wait o people can witch hunt o. What are they trying to proof self. Although I have never heard until now
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by loneatar: 10:45pm
Goggle don't even know dis view one
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by NubiLove(m): 10:48pm
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by ALAYORMII: 10:52pm
Brick flow
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by armadeo(m): 10:58pm
Never have I heard of him.
This is the first time I am typing this and I mean it.
Who is weflo?
And more importantly
Who e epp?
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by talk2percy(m): 10:59pm
I never believed the story of him being a bricklayer...the guy don hammer be say the guy don hammer.
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by marunga(m): 11:00pm
where is the panty picture?
|Re: Weflo Mistakenly Exposes A Lady's Pant While Reacting To Bricklayer Rumour by McGg(m): 11:05pm
mumu game called popularity stunt abi scunt abi cunt
1 Like
Gov. Fashola Saves Ailing Nollywood Actor, Ifeanyi Dike / What Is This Attractive Young Lady Scratching In Public ? [photos] / Paul Okoye Baby Scandal: P-square Lied!!! (shocking Photo)
Viewing this topic: Elsielex(f), naptu2, cconcept, Joseunlimited(f), cho25bc(f), atomiqplus(m), YungJo207(m), SunnDash(m), Maximus85(m), JamieLannister, osy77(m), MemeTroll, ayamAgenius, eneruvie05, Rencent(m), Shamillionaire(m), luciouscookie, gentlebullet(m), olamijuht, arukwe123, SirMaestro(m), talk2opeyemi(m), iDROID, Godsage(f), surveyorchimez, Bullet4U(m), Sylverly(m), alexpetersng, creativeness, kaywhynoni, baines3(m), RijiyarLemo(m), ENGINEous(m), oshodii, rowspoetry(m), Fimly, Chukkyboi, taiocol(m), hollarhollar(m), baakus(m), SmellingAnus(m), owelle22(m), Benson1995, xremmy(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 124