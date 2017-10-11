



The controversy over him working as a bricklayer was attributed to the fact that he was previously seen to have attended an event in Lagos in a Limousine, and therefore it came as a mystery to many that someone who lived such a flamboyant life of a Limo just two months ago, could be doing an odd job of bricklayer all of a sudden.



While trying to deny the rumour hours ago on his instagram page, @officialweflo, the artiste got himself enmeshed in another drama.



The young act released a video explaining himself while occasionally sipping what appears to be vodka, however he seemed oblivious of the fact that a lady's panties was hanging and dangling just behind him and can be seen by anyone who watches the video.



The video has now gone viral as fans began trolling him and asking for him to identify the owner of the panties,especially as a lady walked past fast by behind him and ruffled his hair at a point in the video. However,the girl's face was not well captured.



Some fans were even insisting that the young man just finished "meeting" with a girl before getting on the camera to debunk the reports of him as a bricklayer.



Watch the hilarious video here and see all the funny comments



https://www.instagram.com/p/BaEc_8iBm3Q/?taken-by=instablog9ja Nigerian Afropop singer, Weflo, who raises so much dust few days back after photos of him working as a bricklayer in Lagos surfaced on the Internet has responded with a video on his Instagram page.The controversy over him working as a bricklayer was attributed to the fact that he was previously seen to have attended an event in Lagos in a Limousine, and therefore it came as a mystery to many that someone who lived such a flamboyant life of a Limo just two months ago, could be doing an odd job of bricklayer all of a sudden.While trying to deny the rumour hours ago on his instagram page, @officialweflo, the artiste got himself enmeshed in another drama.The young act released a video explaining himself while occasionally sipping what appears to be vodka, however he seemed oblivious of the fact that a lady's panties was hanging and dangling just behind him and can be seen by anyone who watches the video.The video has now gone viral as fans began trolling him and asking for him to identify the owner of the panties,especially as a lady walked past fast by behind him and ruffled his hair at a point in the video. However,the girl's face was not well captured.Some fans were even insisting that the young man just finished "meeting" with a girl before getting on the camera to debunk the reports of him as a bricklayer.Watch the hilarious video here and see all the funny comments