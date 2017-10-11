₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigeria's Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by Truth234: 5:07am
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday predicted that Nigerian economy will grow at 0.8 percent in 2017 and 1.9 percent in 2018.
Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa contracted by 1.6 percent in 2016 due to global oil glut that eroded 70 percent of its foreign revenue.
However, the economy emerged from recession in the second quarter of 2017 after five consecutive quarters of contraction. This, IMF attributed to the resurgence in global oil prices and growing oil production but raised concerns about the weak banking system and policy implementation.
Economic growth in the Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to expand at 2.6 percent in 2017, up from 1.4 percent recorded in 2016. The region is projected to grow at 3.4 percent in 2018, mainly due to growing Nigeria’s oil and agricultural sectors.
The Fund, forecast weak economic growth of 0.7 percent for South Africa in 2017, saying growing political uncertainty in South Africa had plunged it business confidence despite healthy agricultural sector.
Ethiopia, one of the low-income nations is expected to grow at 8.5 percent in 2017 and 2018, while warning of food shortages and drought in South Sudan, Somalia and The Gambia.
Meanwhile, the Washington-based fund revised up global growth forecast from 3.5 percent predicted three months ago to 3.6 percent in 2017. The world economy is expected to grow at 3.7 percent rate in 2018.
Maurice Obstfeld, the IMF’s economic counsellor said; “These positive developments give good cause for greater confidence, but neither policymakers nor markets should be lulled into complacency.”
“A closer look suggests that the global recovery may not be sustainable. Not all countries are participating, inflation often remains below target, with weak wage growth, and the medium-term outlook still disappoints in many parts of the world,” Obstfeld said.
Accordingly, the IMF revised down U.K’s economic growth for 2017 by 0.3 percent to 1.7 percent, saying Brexit would weigh on the economic growth. Also, while the fund expects global economy to grow next year, the U.K. economy is projected to further slowdown to 1.5 percent in 2018.
“We forecast in the pre-referendum period, as did others, there would be long run negative effects on the British economy,” Obstfeld said. “I think we’re starting to see those.”
Canada is predicted to grow at 3 percent rate this year, the fastest among group seven nations. The U.S. 2.2 percent, Germany 2 percent, U.K. 1.7 percent, France 1.6 percent and Italy and Japan 1.5 percent each.
http://investorsking.com/nigerias-economy-to-grow-by-0-8-in-2017-imf/
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by iamanswer(m): 5:37am
...
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by Imortal001(m): 5:48am
OK pooh!
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by Truth234: 7:46am
Mynd44 this is the outcome of IMF's Tuesday meeting in Washington, USA.
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by MrPresident1: 8:26am
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by Hardewarlee(m): 8:26am
Issokay
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by Articul8(m): 8:27am
...to grow. E never grow. We dey October oo.Whatever that means.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by mrvitalis(m): 8:27am
It's obvious the economy is getting better
But are we setting enough structure to make sure what happened the last time don't repeat again I'm not too sure
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by kay29000(m): 8:28am
Hmm! Okay o.
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by Emokai3(m): 8:28am
2017 that is almost gone? Lies and nothing good will come out from this government
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by buffalowings: 8:29am
IMF
bleeping up developing countries with theoretical economics
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by MrPresident1: 8:32am
The Nigerian population grows averagely by 2.7percent per year. If the economy grows by only 0.8 percent in 2017 and 1.9 percent in 2018, then technically we are not making progress.
Your economy must grow faster than your population for you to experience a better life, therefore total growth in 2017 is -1.9 percent and 2018 -0.8percent
Prognosis:
Not yet uhuru, economic challenges for the average Nigerian will persist beyond 2018
God is watching
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by Revolva(m): 8:34am
hahaha which economy
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by Truth234: 8:42am
MrPresident1:
This is the economy just coming out of recession and was growing at 7 percent before global oil glut. Give it some time, business confidence is growing and so is FDI. I don't see 1.9 in 2018, its more like 2.6 -3 percent. IMF are very pessimistic.
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by ULSHERLAN(m): 8:43am
Slow progress better than no progress
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by Jflex07(m): 8:52am
mrvitalis:
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by omohayek: 8:58am
Truth234:No, they're being realistic. You're the one who's being overly optimistic here. There is no chance of the Nigerian economy reaching even 2% growth as long as Buhari insists on his absurd "strong" Naira policy remaining in place, keeping FDI flows low even as his government goes on a borrowing spree that crowds out private borrowers.
Pedantry aside, Nigeria is currently still in recession by any popular understanding of the term. As someone pointed out earlier, about 3% GDP growth is needed just to keep income per head stable. The worst thing about this recession is that it is entirely man-made, caused by a barely literate, sick, old ex-soldier who thinks he understands monetary policy better than economists.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by omohayek: 8:59am
ULSHERLAN:How is it "progress" for income per capita to continue to shrink by 2% a year? Are you really so accustomed to incompetent governance as to accept such terrible performance?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by MrPresident1: 9:00am
Truth234:
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday predicted that Nigerian economy will grow at 0.8 percent in 2017 and 1.9 percent in 2018.
Nigerians will not experience any lessening of their misery until economic growth outclasses population growth, it is just like the comparison between income and expenditure, if expenditure (more mouths to feed) is greater than income, then there is deficit and there will be economic stress.
Nigerians have no idea what these evil people are doing to them and what these evil people are indirectly telling us
They are telling us that we are not productive, we are just eaters and wasters, and they only thing we are good at is in reproducing.
But God is watching them
https://www.rt.com/viral/397538-sperm-low-western-men/
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by lovelygurl(f): 9:07am
Truth234:
Looool we told them, didn't we? They thought were are still living in those time when colonies existed
Well, back to Nigeria. Its October already...hope it's really true anyway
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by Dollabiz: 9:08am
Good
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by nevachange(f): 9:09am
IMF will just dey and be making prophecy. Globalisation Zeus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZC4oTbamQw
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by MrPresident1: 9:16am
Truth234:
Nigerians should start waking up, you can no longer afford to continue sleeping and being enslaved by this evil people
Canada, 3% economic growth, 1.2% population growth = positive growth
America, 2.2% economic growth, 0.7% population growth = positive growth
Germany, 2% economic growth, 1.2% population growth = positive growth
France, 1.6% economic growth, 0.4% population growth = positive growth
Italy, 1.5% economic growth, -0.2% population growth = positive growth
Japan, 1.5% economic growth, -0.1% population growth = positive growth
Nigeria, 0.8% economic growth, 2.7 population growth = Negative growth
Nigerians, your suffering is projected to continue.
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy To Grow By 0.8% In 2017 -IMF by amerlino(m): 9:29am
If d price of rice,bread and other goods dont reduce; i wont give a Bleep about dis their Growing economy propaganda
