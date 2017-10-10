₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by dejt4u(m): 5:37am
——NGO Condemns Incessant Thugs’ clashes In Osogbo, Blames Gov Aregbesola
http://citymirrornews.com/index.php/2017/10/10/confusion-in-osogbo-as-thugs-gang-rape-nurses-on-night-shift/
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by dejt4u(m): 5:37am
Aregbesola is yet to tell us who the "state boys" are.. and their role in the state. so embarrassing to say the least that a governor approved the activities of a thug group in the state.
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by baylord101(m): 5:40am
OMG! What a country?
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by PHC1stBorn(m): 5:46am
Which kain chronicles be this? Try to keep ur statement in less than 5 paragraph and avoid unnecessary repetitions
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by LionInBoxOffice(m): 5:46am
This is unacceptable.
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by attention007(m): 5:46am
Against all odds
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by nero2face: 5:58am
Maybe they tasted their new harvest of "Oshogbo weed "
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by anuoluwapo884: 5:59am
That's absolutely unacceptable it's unfair that should be a mutual agreement not taking by force that guy must be a beast
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by TheTrueApostle: 6:03am
Black animals... It is expected everywhere blacks are gathered.
Mtcheeew!!!!
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by mofeoluwadassah: 6:04am
this is my judgment.....there dick should be cut off and should be use as suya for them....dont qoute me o,am nt feeling fine
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by princeSammyz: 6:05am
Election thugs: easy to commission, but hard to decommission. You can always tell its them by the confidence with which de perpetrate evil, afterall the state got their back.
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by dejt4u(m): 6:13am
princeSammyz:you are on point
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by EliteBiz: 6:17am
Very bad, see mass raping! Thugs vs Thugs .....what a shameful stupid scenario
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by Kowor(f): 6:21am
So saying No is now a crime? They lack Maturity and that's what separates the Men from cry babies.
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by seunlayi(m): 6:43am
See what Rauf has turned my state into... God punish those thugs
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by chinedubrazil(m): 7:18am
thugs vs thugs what do you expect? should it be that the nurse agreed with man, this wouldn't have happened!
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by DONFASZY(m): 8:18am
Hop dey wil b arrested n jailed
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by Unbreakable007: 8:51am
She go take pills
That's all.
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by kay29000(m): 8:51am
Sad. I still don't understand the logic behind rape. Like, how do you enjoy sex when the person you are doing it with is crying and fighting you off?
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by emmabest2000(m): 8:51am
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by bettercreature(m): 8:52am
anuoluwapo884:I like your epistle
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by alexistaiwo: 8:52am
Consensual sex sometimes can be boring.
Wonder what some useless people enjoy in coerced sex.
Oloriburuku people plenty for this life
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by careytommy7(m): 8:52am
South W@ste!
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by itiswellandwell: 8:53am
My sincere condolence to the ladies cause they will be brutally raped with all those rubbish wey dey done drink. They should go and wash their system. Also, it may not be a case of the nurse forming for the thug but a case of the lady not wanting to be in a relationship with the thug again after chopping his money. You need to see beautiful ladies and even graduates that are in relationship with thugs. Most especially, ROAD UNION THUGS because they earns daily. So, they are bound to get money from them anytime and not waiting till month end like that of a banker.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by priscaoge(f): 8:53am
No place is safe anymore in this country
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by bestspoke: 8:53am
The supposed police men meant to put things in order are busy on the road looking for yahoo boys.And innocent young men to arrass.
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by Oladim001(m): 8:53am
TheTrueApostle:And you're the white human right??
TheTrueApostle:And you're the white human right??
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by IMASTEX: 8:53am
Ah
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by YelloweWest: 8:53am
Fear men. They are evil
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:54am
Aregbesola State Boys at work.
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by Effiezynews: 8:54am
TheTrueApostle:
Such tomfoolery!!
|Re: Osogbo Thugs Gang-Rape Nurses On Night Shift by Alukoh: 8:54am
Konji
