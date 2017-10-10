——NGO Condemns Incessant Thugs’ clashes In Osogbo, Blames Gov Aregbesola







There was pandemonium on Monday morning at Isale-Osun area of Osogbo, capital of Osun state when residents of the area discovered that some suspected thugs had allegedly invaded a private hospital in the area, Atewogbeja Hospital Osogbo and raped the nurses on night duty.

The affected female nurses numbering six were said to have been sexually assaulted in turn by the fierce looking thugs who were said to be armed with cutlasses and axes.



A resident of the area who resides beside the hospital told our correspondent that the ugly incident happened on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at around 12am.

The source, who did not want his name in print, disclosed that the leader of the thug had made several efforts to woo one of the nurses into a relationship but the nurse had been adamant.



He explained that “the thug had made several phone calls to the nurse but she was not picking his calls. So, he decided to check on her at the hospital where she is working. When the man (thug) got to Atewogbeja hospital, he met with the lady nurse but she bluffed him. This infuriated him and he made some phone calls to members of his gang to meet him at the hospital with dangerous weapons. This was around 11:30pm.



” Few minutes after he made this call, some fierce-looking suspected thugs besieged the hospital and raped the six nurses on night duty. After forcefully having their carnal knowledge, the thugs raided the hospital. The dispossessed patients their money and phones including those of the nurses,” the source added.

Information gathered by CityMirrorNews further revealed that the nurses and patients including their caregivers were screaming and lamenting after their ordeal until some residents later approached the hospital.

It was learnt that the hospital did not have any security agent.

When the youths of Isale-Osun got wind of this development, they mobilised some thugs and mounted a search for the thugs who defiled the nurses. The angry thugs who brandished guns, cutlasses and charms took to the streets of Oja-Oba, Oke Baale and caused mayhem.



There was tension in these areas as Police traffic Warden at Oba Oba fled on sighting the irate thugs who had embarked on reprisal attack.

The thugs accused their rival thugs at Abowo in Oke Baale of committing the act, which the residents of Isale Osun termed “sacrilege.” There were clashes among thugs on avenge mission and other rival thugs in Osogbo on Monday as many sustained degrees of injuries.

The sight of the youths numbering about 50 wielding dangerous weapons on Monday morning sent areas like; Oja Oba, Gbaemu and Ibokun road into panic, as people including traders scampered into safety to avoid being caught in the crises.



Before the thugs stormed the hospital to allegedly rape the nurses overnight, it was gathered that some youths suspected to be thugs from Obate area in Osogbo had on Saturday launched an attack on another group based in Isale Osun area of Osogbo.

Though no life was lost in the attack, but many people includimg innocent citizens were said to have been inflicted with machete cuts.

Some of the victims of the attack, it was also learnt, are in critical condition as a result of severe cuts they received from the attackers.

Since Monday attack, residents and business owners around Oja Oba and Ibokun road, have been living in fear, following insinuations that reprisal attack was being planned.



Also, some thugs had embarked on rival clashes early last week at Ayetoro and Igbona areas of the state capital.

Sources close to the State Criminal Investigation Burea (SCIB) confirmed arrest of some suspects already in connection with the clashes.

But our correspondent gathered that the thugs from Isale Osun were hellbent on apprehending those who allegedly raped the nurses as they kept on ransacking the nooks and crannies of Osogbo, especially Known joints where thugs meet.

NGO condemns incessant attacks, blames Aregbesola

A Non-governmental organisation, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI) has condemned the incessant thugs’ clashes in Osogbo and described it as uncivilised and barabaric.

The organisation, through its Executive Director, Mr Olaniyi Ajibola in an interview with CityMirrorNews said the menace of frequent bloody clash among different cult groups has made the state capital practically unsafe.[b]

The group accused Governor Rauf Aregbesola of encouraging thuggery in the state through its recognizance of a group of thugs known as “State Boys.”



The governor had at some public functions hailed and recognised some thugs popularly known as State Boys, a development that many residents of the state are not happy with.

Ajibola opined that the state government and various security agencies in the state have not been able to put viable mechanism in place to put the situation under control.

He averred that the atmosphere of violence and chaos created by cultists and thugs have invariably eroded the relative peace the state has enjoined over time, calling for quick intervention from the highest echelon of security agencies.



According to him, the trend of bloody clash among outlawed organisations is appearing too overwhelming for security agencies in the state, adding that this could degenerate further if nothing is done to check it and bring it under control.

His words, “Our organisation, in the recent time has painstakingly analysed the trend of cult clash in Osogbo, and inferred that the trend in which the menace is taken appears to be too dangerous for the peace of the state.

“The bloody engagement among these miscreants in broad daylight is worrisome as it is frightening, making residents of the town more panic and devastated.

“We are concern about what the security agencies in the state are doing to nip this criminal activity in the bud.



“It is completely wrong for security agencies to sit down and wait till when such thing happen, when the peace of the people has already been threatened before they act, there is need for robust intelligence gathering mechanism to discover such criminal act before it happens”, he said.



The Peace Advocate however carpeted the government and the entire political class in the state for allegedly aiding the gangsters to fester.

He argued that many of the hoodlums are government recognized personalities, who the governor often recognise in different public functions.

“We have come to discover in the course of our investigation that some of the hoodlums that are wrecking havoc on the people are members of the so-called “State Boys”, who are being specially recognised in public functions by the chief security officer of the state.



“It has also been discovered that many of these guys have hitherto been used by politicians of different parties as political thugs, with different fire arms at their disposal, which they in turn make use to terrorise innocent citizens after election.



“This conspiracy and hypocrisy of the political class in this regard is terrible, the welfare and security of the people is at lowest ebb to say the least.



“We hereby call on the Inspector-general of police and other security chiefs to map out a different security architecture that will efficiently curb this menace and guarantee peace and tranquility,” he said.

When contacted for reaction, the media aide of Governor Aregbesola, Mr Sola Fasure promised to get back to our correspondent but failed, as at the time of filing in this report.



