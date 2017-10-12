Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate (9200 Views)

Over 3m bottles of codeine syrup are consumed daily in Kano and Jigawa states by women and youths, the Senate said yesterday.

The revelation was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai (APC,Borno) and 37 others on the need to check the rising menace of pharmaceutical drug abuse among youths.



The motion was seconded by Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano). Garbai said research has shown that abusers of the codeine syrup in Kano and Jigawa states take up to 3 to 8 bottles per day.



He said while the abuse of prescriptive drugs and cough syrups had been thought to be a problem typical in the North-Western part of the country, investigations have shown an incredible spike in drug-abuse in Borno State and the Northeast ravaged by Boko Haram.



“The increasing abuse of cough and prescriptive drugs, among the youth and women across the 19 northern states has resulted in meaningless deaths, rendered them largely unproductive and has devastated many upper and middle class families in the region.

“There are several reports about young girls in tertiary institutions, who have taken to an alarming abuse of the codeine cough syrup, which is often taken, mixed with soft drink. This problem is destroying even mothers in homes, as they use same codeine and other drugs as an escape from their abusive relationships and invariably get hooked on them,” he said.

He said the abuse of cough syrup has become so widespread in recent years, that even secondary school students use them regularly.

“The pharmaceutical drug abuse is threatening a generation of northern Nigerian women including, young girls in tertiary institutions, working class ladies, married women, unemployed women, displaced women from the Boko Haram insurgency,” he said.

Supporting the motion, Senator Aliyu Wamakko said the problem of drug abuse was not peculiar to the north; hence it should be treated as a national menace.



Accordingly, the Senate mandated it’s Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics and Health to bring forward a legislative intervention needed to combat the trend.

It also urged the Federal Government to partner with states, local governments, traditional rulers, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, NGOs to create a holistic framework in fighting this category of drug abuse.



The Upper chamber also urged the Federal Government to establish rehabilitation centres/clinics for the victims of drug abuse.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said the NDLEA and PCN acts should be amended to capture the development. He also said a roundtable would be convened by the Senate to proffer a lasting solution to the menace.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/senate-kano-youth-women-consume-3m-bottles-of-codeine-daily.html







i couldn't care less if the whole of the north is bloated in codeine and other hard drugs, that is there problem .

We here have greater problems to brood over, like what jubrin has been up to, and aisha has been smiling sheepishly of late

Confused bunch of hypocrites, alcohol is strictly prohibited in the north and they now find solace in hard drugs.i couldn't care less if the whole of the north is bloated in codeine and other hard drugs, that is there problem .We here have greater problems to brood over, like what jubrin has been up to, and aisha has been smiling sheepishly of lateMeanwhile the only goodnews here is i woke up to FTC.

Kano state the headquarters of drug abuse. Shout out to peeps from lamido crescent.







Genius J

This is total and extreeme abuse of drugs. 2 Likes





If 3m bottles of codeine are consumed daily, then over 10m doses of embalming fluid AKA 'Suck & die' are being inhaled/sipped daily.



If 3m bottles of codeine are consumed daily, then over 10m doses of embalming fluid AKA 'Suck & die' are being inhaled/sipped daily.

We are becoming a junkie nation Our drug law enforcement agencies should regulate the use of codeine. Personal researches have proved that WOMEN are champions in codeine and tramadol abuse. I am yet to conclude if tramadol really increases sexual libido and performance as claimed.





Just give dem codeine and see dem dig from benue to Abuja

Say No to Drug abuse

Na normal thing Na.when there is no job to keep the youths busy. 2 Likes

dunkem21:

I have said this severally.. Our drug law enforcement agencies should prohibit the use of codeine. Personal researches have proved that WOMEN are champions in codeine and tramadol abuse.



If 3m bottles of codeine are consumed daily, then over 10m doses of 'Suck & die' are being inhaled/sipped daily.



We are becoming a junkie nation no put it this way, north is becoming a junkie region, don't tag the rest of Nigeria with failures no put it this way, north is becoming a junkie region, don't tag the rest of Nigeria with failures 12 Likes

Bullhari007:

no put it this way, north is becoming a junkie region, don't tag the rest of Nigeria with failures

Truth be told, it is not only in the north though they take it more than other regions. Truth be told, it is not only in the north though they take it more than other regions. 5 Likes

So someone cannot have cough and drink syrup in peace again 12 Likes

The same north that claims its a taboo to take alcohol, yet they smoke anything smokable and inhale anything inhalable.



They are so confused 21 Likes 2 Shares

Nah dem sabi if Dem like make dem drink

40 million 2 Likes

Oloripelebe:

Just give dem codeine and see dem dig from benue to Abuja



Say No to Drug abuse

U bad bro. They compete rabbit when it comes to digging .



K. K.

The only reason the senators are concerned is because the menace is beginning to affect their kids 30 Likes

Bullhari007:

no put it this way, north is becoming a junkie region, don't tag the rest of Nigeria with failures Then how about the high incidence of alcoholism ravaging the south? According to a recent WHO report, Nigeria has a documented 18 million alcoholics, putting us as the highest alcohol abusing nation in Africa. A large percentage of these abusers are in the south where alcohol consumption is not frowned upon. Substance abuse is not confined to any particular culture or region, so take your sanctimonious bull crap elsewhere Then how about the high incidence of alcoholism ravaging the south? According to a recent WHO report, Nigeria has a documented 18 million alcoholics, putting us as the highest alcohol abusing nation in Africa. A large percentage of these abusers are in the south where alcohol consumption is not frowned upon. Substance abuse is not confined to any particular culture or region, so take your sanctimonious bull crap elsewhere 7 Likes

GoroTango:

Then how about the high incidence of alcoholism ravaging the south? According to a recent WHO report, Nigeria has a documented 18 million alcoholics, putting us as the highest alcohol abusing nation in Africa. A large percentage of these abusers are in the south where alcohol consumption is not frowned upon. Substance abuse is not confined to any particular culture or region, so take your sanctimonious bull crap elsewhere

Hey! Don't be fooled. Northerners imbibe alcohol very well, extremely even! They hide alcohol on their ablution kettles and generic bottles...we saw the students in school too so just hold it. Besides that frowning is only for muslims, non-muslims in d North also partake of alcohol so there is record consumption in d North too Hey! Don't be fooled. Northerners imbibe alcohol very well, extremely even! They hide alcohol on their ablution kettles and generic bottles...we saw the students in school too so just hold it. Besides that frowning is only for muslims, non-muslims in d North also partake of alcohol so there is record consumption in d North too 8 Likes

GoroTango:

Then how about the high incidence of alcoholism ravaging the south? According to a recent WHO report, Nigeria has a documented 18 million alcoholics, putting us as the highest alcohol abusing nation in Africa. A large percentage of these abusers are in the south where alcohol consumption is not frowned upon. Substance abuse is not confined to any particular culture or region, so take your sanctimonious bull crap elsewhere are you done I think useless Almajiri should reject the vat gotten from alcoholic... bloody hypocrites... abeg I don't hide alcohol in small kettle just to please Arabian god... are you doneI think useless Almajiri should reject the vat gotten from alcoholic... bloody hypocrites... abeg I don't hide alcohol in small kettle just to please Arabian god... 4 Likes

Linux007:

Confused bunch of hypocrites, alcohol is strictly prohibited in the north and they now find solace in hard drugs.

i couldn't care less if the whole of the north is bloated in codeine and other hard drugs, that is there problem .

We here have greater problems to brood over, like what jubrin has been up to, and aisha has been smiling sheepishly of late

I read this comment to my daughter she prayed for sense to fall on you

Tufunky:

I dont need your prayer sir. The prayer should be directed to kano youth and their women of which your daughter might be among them.







This huge problem if the are smart the should simply stop selling this over the counter. It should be only sold with prescription by doctor. This trend if drug abuse isn't new honestly it's just now getting attention.

That is house they will coman mount their useless road block(NDLEA) in the south and eastern parts of our country. 2 Likes

My God

Upon all the Sharia. 4 Likes

e

Make dem continue

Sighting some k.youthlanders now..

Tufunky:

I read this comment to my daughter she prayed for sense to fall on you 5 Likes

Geoxplorer:





hahahaha...is it not haram in islam



ollah1 where you day?come and explain to us



i think say na igbos they do drugs,i didnt know the almajeri boys do drugs as well



muslims and drugs is like 5&6



all those northern boys when you see them abroad all they do is take drugs



in islamic republic of iran they have the highest rate of people that take heroin



i think mohammed knew how muslims would be thats why he forced islam down their throats to tame them



hahahaha...is it not haram in islam

ollah1 where you day?come and explain to us

i think say na igbos they do drugs,i didnt know the almajeri boys do drugs as well

muslims and drugs is like 5&6

all those northern boys when you see them abroad all they do is take drugs

in islamic republic of iran they have the highest rate of people that take heroin

i think mohammed knew how muslims would be thats why he forced islam down their throats to tame them

dont quote me if you are a northern almejeri boy..lol

No wonder they value the life they have of less significance 1 Like