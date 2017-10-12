₦airaland Forum

Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Geoxplorer: 6:23am On Oct 11
Over 3m bottles of codeine syrup are consumed daily in Kano and Jigawa states by women and youths, the Senate said yesterday.
The revelation was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai (APC,Borno) and 37 others on the need to check the rising menace of pharmaceutical drug abuse among youths.

The motion was seconded by Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano). Garbai said research has shown that abusers of the codeine syrup in Kano and Jigawa states take up to 3 to 8 bottles per day.

He said while the abuse of prescriptive drugs and cough syrups had been thought to be a problem typical in the North-Western part of the country, investigations have shown an incredible spike in drug-abuse in Borno State and the Northeast ravaged by Boko Haram.

“The increasing abuse of cough and prescriptive drugs, among the youth and women across the 19 northern states has resulted in meaningless deaths, rendered them largely unproductive and has devastated many upper and middle class families in the region.
“There are several reports about young girls in tertiary institutions, who have taken to an alarming abuse of the codeine cough syrup, which is often taken, mixed with soft drink. This problem is destroying even mothers in homes, as they use same codeine and other drugs as an escape from their abusive relationships and invariably get hooked on them,” he said.
He said the abuse of cough syrup has become so widespread in recent years, that even secondary school students use them regularly.
“The pharmaceutical drug abuse is threatening a generation of northern Nigerian women including, young girls in tertiary institutions, working class ladies, married women, unemployed women, displaced women from the Boko Haram insurgency,” he said.
Supporting the motion, Senator Aliyu Wamakko said the problem of drug abuse was not peculiar to the north; hence it should be treated as a national menace.

Accordingly, the Senate mandated it’s Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics and Health to bring forward a legislative intervention needed to combat the trend.
It also urged the Federal Government to partner with states, local governments, traditional rulers, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, NGOs to create a holistic framework in fighting this category of drug abuse.

The Upper chamber also urged the Federal Government to establish rehabilitation centres/clinics for the victims of drug abuse.
Senate President Bukola Saraki said the NDLEA and PCN acts should be amended to capture the development. He also said a roundtable would be convened by the Senate to proffer a lasting solution to the menace.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/senate-kano-youth-women-consume-3m-bottles-of-codeine-daily.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_196IlktpI

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Linux007(m): 6:24am On Oct 11
Confused bunch of hypocrites, alcohol is strictly prohibited in the north and they now find solace in hard drugs.
i couldn't care less if the whole of the north is bloated in codeine and other hard drugs, that is there problem .
We here have greater problems to brood over, like what jubrin has been up to, and aisha has been smiling sheepishly of late grin cool
Meanwhile the only goodnews here is i woke up to FTC. grin grin grin

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Jerryojozy(m): 6:39am On Oct 11
Kano state the headquarters of drug abuse. Shout out to peeps from lamido crescent.



Genius J

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by hisgrace090: 6:59am On Oct 11
This is total and extreeme abuse of drugs.

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by dunkem21(m): 7:13am On Oct 11
Our drug law enforcement agencies should regulate the use of codeine. Personal researches have proved that WOMEN are champions in codeine and tramadol abuse. I am yet to conclude if tramadol really increases sexual libido and performance as claimed.

If 3m bottles of codeine are consumed daily, then over 10m doses of embalming fluid AKA 'Suck & die' are being inhaled/sipped daily.

We are becoming a junkie nation lipsrsealed

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Oloripelebe: 7:13am On Oct 11
Just give dem codeine and see dem dig from benue to Abuja undecided lipsrsealed

Say No to Drug abuse

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Spylord48: 7:20am On Oct 11
Na normal thing Na.when there is no job to keep the youths busy.

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Bullhari007(m): 7:20am On Oct 11
dunkem21:
I have said this severally.. Our drug law enforcement agencies should prohibit the use of codeine. Personal researches have proved that WOMEN are champions in codeine and tramadol abuse.

If 3m bottles of codeine are consumed daily, then over 10m doses of 'Suck & die' are being inhaled/sipped daily.

We are becoming a junkie nation lipsrsealed
no put it this way, north is becoming a junkie region, don't tag the rest of Nigeria with failures

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by dunkem21(m): 7:30am On Oct 11
Bullhari007:
no put it this way, north is becoming a junkie region, don't tag the rest of Nigeria with failures

Truth be told, it is not only in the north though they take it more than other regions.

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by mijanscripts(m): 7:36am On Oct 11
So someone cannot have cough and drink syrup in peace again grin grin grin

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by zionmade1: 7:46am On Oct 11
The same north that claims its a taboo to take alcohol, yet they smoke anything smokable and inhale anything inhalable.

They are so confused

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by osemoses1234(m): 8:00am On Oct 11
Nah dem sabi if Dem like make dem drink
40 million

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Mrkumareze: 8:05am On Oct 11
Oloripelebe:
Just give dem codeine and see dem dig from benue to Abuja undecided lipsrsealed

Say No to Drug abuse

U bad bro. They compete rabbit when it comes to digging .

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Evablizin(f): 10:36am On Oct 11
Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by GoroTango: 11:46am On Oct 11
The only reason the senators are concerned is because the menace is beginning to affect their kids

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by GoroTango: 11:55am On Oct 11
Bullhari007:
no put it this way, north is becoming a junkie region, don't tag the rest of Nigeria with failures
Then how about the high incidence of alcoholism ravaging the south? According to a recent WHO report, Nigeria has a documented 18 million alcoholics, putting us as the highest alcohol abusing nation in Africa. A large percentage of these abusers are in the south where alcohol consumption is not frowned upon. Substance abuse is not confined to any particular culture or region, so take your sanctimonious bull crap elsewhere

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by freeze001(f): 11:59am On Oct 11
GoroTango:
Then how about the high incidence of alcoholism ravaging the south? According to a recent WHO report, Nigeria has a documented 18 million alcoholics, putting us as the highest alcohol abusing nation in Africa. A large percentage of these abusers are in the south where alcohol consumption is not frowned upon. Substance abuse is not confined to any particular culture or region, so take your sanctimonious bull crap elsewhere

Hey! Don't be fooled. Northerners imbibe alcohol very well, extremely even! They hide alcohol on their ablution kettles and generic bottles...we saw the students in school too so just hold it. Besides that frowning is only for muslims, non-muslims in d North also partake of alcohol so there is record consumption in d North too

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Bullhari007(m): 1:29pm On Oct 11
GoroTango:
Then how about the high incidence of alcoholism ravaging the south? According to a recent WHO report, Nigeria has a documented 18 million alcoholics, putting us as the highest alcohol abusing nation in Africa. A large percentage of these abusers are in the south where alcohol consumption is not frowned upon. Substance abuse is not confined to any particular culture or region, so take your sanctimonious bull crap elsewhere
are you done I think useless Almajiri should reject the vat gotten from alcoholic... bloody hypocrites... abeg I don't hide alcohol in small kettle just to please Arabian god...

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Tufunky: 1:38pm On Oct 11
Linux007:
Confused bunch of hypocrites, alcohol is strictly prohibited in the north and they now find solace in hard drugs.
i couldn't care less if the whole of the north is bloated in codeine and other hard drugs, that is there problem .
We here have greater problems to brood over, like what jubrin has been up to, and aisha has been smiling sheepishly of late grin cool
Meanwhile the only goodnews here is i woke up to FTC. grin grin grin
I read this comment to my daughter she prayed for sense to fall on you

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Linux007(m): 1:53pm On Oct 11
Tufunky:
I read this comment to my daughter she prayed for sense to fall on you
I dont need your prayer sir. The prayer should be directed to kano youth and their women of which your daughter might be among them.

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Blue3k(m): 7:35pm On Oct 11
This huge problem if the are smart the should simply stop selling this over the counter. It should be only sold with prescription by doctor. This trend if drug abuse isn't new honestly it's just now getting attention.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_196IlktpI

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Elioandrew: 7:59pm On Oct 11
That is house they will coman mount their useless road block(NDLEA) in the south and eastern parts of our country.

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by steveyoungwealth: 10:24pm On Oct 11
My God
Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Negotiate: 10:24pm On Oct 11
Upon all the Sharia.

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Yusfunoble(m): 10:25pm On Oct 11
Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by segebase(m): 10:25pm On Oct 11
Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Factfinder1(f): 10:25pm On Oct 11
Make dem continue
Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by kingPhidel(m): 10:25pm On Oct 11
Sighting some k.youthlanders now..

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Flashh: 10:25pm On Oct 11
Tufunky:
I read this comment to my daughter she prayed for sense to fall on you
grin

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by cristianisraeli: 10:26pm On Oct 11
Geoxplorer:


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/senate-kano-youth-women-consume-3m-bottles-of-codeine-daily.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_196IlktpI

hahahaha...is it not haram in islam

ollah1 where you day?come and explain to us

i think say na igbos they do drugs,i didnt know the almajeri boys do drugs as well

muslims and drugs is like 5&6

all those northern boys when you see them abroad all they do is take drugs

in islamic republic of iran they have the highest rate of people that take heroin

i think mohammed knew how muslims would be thats why he forced islam down their throats to tame them

dont quote me if you are a northern almejeri boy..lol

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Sunnycliff(m): 10:26pm On Oct 11
No wonder they value the life they have of less significance

Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by idris4eva(m): 10:26pm On Oct 11
Hausa's has and sell the most hardened drug in Nigeria

