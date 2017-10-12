₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,794 members, 3,847,234 topics. Date: Thursday, 12 October 2017 at 12:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate (9200 Views)
Customs Hand Over 73 Cartons Of Fake Codeine Syrup To NAFDAC [PHOTOS] / Emir Promised Kano Youth Cars, Houses To Capture, Convert Xtian Girls- Mrs Oruru / NDLEA Recovers N59m Cocaine Hidden In Whisky Bottles (pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Geoxplorer: 6:23am On Oct 11
Over 3m bottles of codeine syrup are consumed daily in Kano and Jigawa states by women and youths, the Senate said yesterday.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/senate-kano-youth-women-consume-3m-bottles-of-codeine-daily.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_196IlktpI
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Linux007(m): 6:24am On Oct 11
Confused bunch of hypocrites, alcohol is strictly prohibited in the north and they now find solace in hard drugs.
i couldn't care less if the whole of the north is bloated in codeine and other hard drugs, that is there problem .
We here have greater problems to brood over, like what jubrin has been up to, and aisha has been smiling sheepishly of late
Meanwhile the only goodnews here is i woke up to FTC.
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Jerryojozy(m): 6:39am On Oct 11
Kano state the headquarters of drug abuse. Shout out to peeps from lamido crescent.
Genius J
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by hisgrace090: 6:59am On Oct 11
This is total and extreeme abuse of drugs.
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by dunkem21(m): 7:13am On Oct 11
Our drug law enforcement agencies should regulate the use of codeine. Personal researches have proved that WOMEN are champions in codeine and tramadol abuse. I am yet to conclude if tramadol really increases sexual libido and performance as claimed.
If 3m bottles of codeine are consumed daily, then over 10m doses of embalming fluid AKA 'Suck & die' are being inhaled/sipped daily.
We are becoming a junkie nation
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Oloripelebe: 7:13am On Oct 11
Just give dem codeine and see dem dig from benue to Abuja
Say No to Drug abuse
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Spylord48: 7:20am On Oct 11
Na normal thing Na.when there is no job to keep the youths busy.
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Bullhari007(m): 7:20am On Oct 11
dunkem21:no put it this way, north is becoming a junkie region, don't tag the rest of Nigeria with failures
12 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by dunkem21(m): 7:30am On Oct 11
Bullhari007:
Truth be told, it is not only in the north though they take it more than other regions.
5 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by mijanscripts(m): 7:36am On Oct 11
So someone cannot have cough and drink syrup in peace again
12 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by zionmade1: 7:46am On Oct 11
The same north that claims its a taboo to take alcohol, yet they smoke anything smokable and inhale anything inhalable.
They are so confused
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by osemoses1234(m): 8:00am On Oct 11
Nah dem sabi if Dem like make dem drink
40 million
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Mrkumareze: 8:05am On Oct 11
Oloripelebe:
U bad bro. They compete rabbit when it comes to digging .
10 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Evablizin(f): 10:36am On Oct 11
K.
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by GoroTango: 11:46am On Oct 11
The only reason the senators are concerned is because the menace is beginning to affect their kids
30 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by GoroTango: 11:55am On Oct 11
Bullhari007:Then how about the high incidence of alcoholism ravaging the south? According to a recent WHO report, Nigeria has a documented 18 million alcoholics, putting us as the highest alcohol abusing nation in Africa. A large percentage of these abusers are in the south where alcohol consumption is not frowned upon. Substance abuse is not confined to any particular culture or region, so take your sanctimonious bull crap elsewhere
7 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by freeze001(f): 11:59am On Oct 11
GoroTango:
Hey! Don't be fooled. Northerners imbibe alcohol very well, extremely even! They hide alcohol on their ablution kettles and generic bottles...we saw the students in school too so just hold it. Besides that frowning is only for muslims, non-muslims in d North also partake of alcohol so there is record consumption in d North too
8 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Bullhari007(m): 1:29pm On Oct 11
GoroTango:are you done I think useless Almajiri should reject the vat gotten from alcoholic... bloody hypocrites... abeg I don't hide alcohol in small kettle just to please Arabian god...
4 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Tufunky: 1:38pm On Oct 11
Linux007:I read this comment to my daughter she prayed for sense to fall on you
24 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Linux007(m): 1:53pm On Oct 11
Tufunky:I dont need your prayer sir. The prayer should be directed to kano youth and their women of which your daughter might be among them.
14 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Blue3k(m): 7:35pm On Oct 11
This huge problem if the are smart the should simply stop selling this over the counter. It should be only sold with prescription by doctor. This trend if drug abuse isn't new honestly it's just now getting attention.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_196IlktpI
Front Page: lalasticlala
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Elioandrew: 7:59pm On Oct 11
That is house they will coman mount their useless road block(NDLEA) in the south and eastern parts of our country.
2 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by steveyoungwealth: 10:24pm On Oct 11
My God
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Negotiate: 10:24pm On Oct 11
Upon all the Sharia.
4 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Yusfunoble(m): 10:25pm On Oct 11
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by segebase(m): 10:25pm On Oct 11
e
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Factfinder1(f): 10:25pm On Oct 11
Make dem continue
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by kingPhidel(m): 10:25pm On Oct 11
Sighting some k.youthlanders now..
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Flashh: 10:25pm On Oct 11
Tufunky:
5 Likes
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by cristianisraeli: 10:26pm On Oct 11
Geoxplorer:
hahahaha...is it not haram in islam
ollah1 where you day?come and explain to us
i think say na igbos they do drugs,i didnt know the almajeri boys do drugs as well
muslims and drugs is like 5&6
all those northern boys when you see them abroad all they do is take drugs
in islamic republic of iran they have the highest rate of people that take heroin
i think mohammed knew how muslims would be thats why he forced islam down their throats to tame them
dont quote me if you are a northern almejeri boy..lol
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by Sunnycliff(m): 10:26pm On Oct 11
No wonder they value the life they have of less significance
1 Like
|Re: Kano Youth, Women Consume 3m Bottles Of Codeine Daily - Senate by idris4eva(m): 10:26pm On Oct 11
Hausa's has and sell the most hardened drug in Nigeria
2 Likes
My Target Was Pastor Chris - Lagos Bomber / Two Arrested With 11m Marijuana / Woman Nabbed For Defrauding 4 Barren Women Of N7.8m
Viewing this topic: eruchboy(m), CHANCEMAN, PeeDaVinci, lennycool9(m), fratermathy(m), Handel22(m), Exciton(m), JON01, Gabby4006, puyol005(m), Blue3k(m), deluxeT(m), kisstaye(m), Solorrman(m), abujub(m), yomilike(m), patwilly(m), leditexy(m), HolyHero and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16