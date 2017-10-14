Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / My First Interview Experience (4183 Views)

My Funny Interview Experience / My Interview Experience With A Banking Firm / My Job Interview Experience Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

It all began after the completion of my NYSC program. The urge to get a job was immediate. I had seen pictures of my coursemates working at their duty post on the internet. I felt I was lagging behind and had to meet up. I spent quality time surfing the internet for job vacancies. I bookmarked popular job sites on my phone and joined whatsapp job groups. I didn't want to miss any opportunity that would come my way. I applied to vacancies that I came across. I received an interview invite from a certain firm but I ignored the invitation because I didn't have the required working experience.



Finally, I received an invitation for an interview from a firm based in Onitsha. I resolved to honour the invitation. This would be my first interview. I made up my mind not to be frustrated if I wasn't given an offer, as it would have been a worthwhile experience. I browsed the internet to obtain additional information about the company especially it's location, as the information given on the invitation was vague. I noticed that the only black trousers I had was faded. I resolved to wear it nonetheless damning whatever consequences that may arise. I ironed it painstakingly and ensured that the creases on the trousers were very sharp; I had to make the trousers look more dignified. I contemplated on whether to travel on the eve of the interview or on the interview day. I wanted to avoid staying at my aunt's place, so I opted for the latter.........

john107:

It all began after the completion of my NYSC program. The urge to get a job was immediate. I had seen pictures of my coursemates working at their duty post on the internet. I felt I was lagging behind and had to meet up. I spent quality time surfing the internet for job vacancies. I bookmarked popular job sites on my phone and joined whatsapp job groups. I didn't want to miss any opportunity that would come my way. I applied to vacancies that I came across. I received an interview invite from a certain firm but I ignored the invitation because I didn't have the required working experience.



Finally, I received an invitation for an interview from a firm based in Onitsha. I resolved to honour the invitation. This would be my first interview. I made up my mind not to be frustrated if I wasn't given an offer, as it would have been a worthwhile experience. I browsed the internet to obtain additional information about the company especially it's location, as the information given on the invitation was vague. I noticed that the only black trousers I had was faded. I resolved to wear it nonetheless damning whatever consequences that may arise. I ironed it painstakingly and ensured that the creases on the trousers were very sharp; I had to make the trousers look more dignified. I contemplated on whether to travel on the eve of the interview or on the interview day. I wanted to avoid staying at my aunt's place, so I opted for the latter......... continue Op continue Op

On the day of the interview, I woke up early. The distance to Onitsha from my home was roughly three hours. My interview was slated for 10:00am. I needed to catch an early bus. I arranged my documents in my bag, putting an extra shirt in case of any eventuality. I took my meal with taking water. I have had unpleasant experiences in previous journeys and I didn't want to take any risks. After all, a stitch in time saves nine. I hurriedly took my bath and put on my black shirt and white trousers. My belt was worn-out, so I had to borrow my brother's own. I contemplated on whether to put on a black tie or a red one. I wasn't comfortable putting on any. So, I put them in my bag. Just as I was about leaving the house, my mum advised me to carry an umbrella incase it rains. I heeded the advice, put the umbrella in my bag and bolted out of the house without tucking in my shirt.



I reached the park and made to pay for my ticket. The cashier, a beautiful fair lady noticed my dressing and begged me for a tip. I didn't know if it was a result of her beauty or because I was feeling good, but I gave her a tip of a hundred naira and took my seat at the lounge. It then dawned on me that I shouldn't have tipped her, as I still had some expenses to incur. It wasn't long before my bus ticket was called. I quickly headed to the restroom to drain whatever liquid was in my system. I tucked in my shirt and boarded the bus. I checked my time. It was a few minutes past seven. The guy who sat next to me was also going for an interview. He asked me repeatedly if I knew where Union bank was located in Asaba. His appointment was by 9:30. Just before the bus left, the driver informed us that he would maintain a speed limit of a hundred kilometers per hour as that was company policy. I prayed and hoped I would get to my destination by 10:00am. The driver kicked the ignition and the bus zoomed off. 1 Like

We eventually arrived Onitsha some minutes past ten. We had been held up in traffic on the Onitsha bridge for close to twenty minutes. Our bus stopped at the park and I alighted. I made for the restroom once more to expel the remaining fluid in my system. I remembered that I had not put on tie which was still in my bag. I ignored it. I came out of the park and asked for directions to Building Materials Market as that was were the firm was located. The first person I asked urged me to cross over to the other side of the road as I won't get a bus from where I was standing. I crossed on to the other side of the busy road and waited for a bus going to the market. After several unsuccessful attempts in finding a bus going in my direction, I sought assistance from a bus conductor. He explained that I needed to move up further and cross to the middle lane as that was were I would locate a bus going in my direction. I thanked him and checked my time. It was already 10.30. I was thirty minutes late. I was beginning to get frustrated. I noticed how people were staring at me. I observed myself and realized that the cuff of my white sleeves was stained. I had to fold up my sleeves to prevent further stains. Thank God I didn't put on a tie. Who knows how I would have looked like? I composed myself and had to watch my steps as the ground was muddy and dirty. The throng of market women and passersby made matters worse. I tried my best to avoid any physical contact as I navigated through the busy road. I didn't want any further stains on my immaculate white.



I managed to walk up to the middle lane as I was directed. Within a short time, I boarded a bus going to Building materials market. The clock was ticking. I had lost interest in the urgency of the situation and I resigned to whatever fate awaited me, be it good or bad. After all, I was interested in getting the experience. I was the best dressed individual seated in the bus and I wasn't comfortable. It was drizzling, so people who hopped in the bus were slightly drenched. I had to minimize as possible, any physical contact with the passengers on my seat......

Continue na

You Must Finish This Story.

Come and finish dis story ooooo

What's going on? Come and finish.

Just few metres to where I was to alight, the driver stopped the vehicle and appealed to me to come down, as they could no longer follow the route due to the presence of road safety officials. He gave me N30 out of the N100 fare I paid and gave me instructions on where to follow so as to arrive at my destination. I alighted and stopped an okada rider. I asked him if he knew eco bank, as the market was directly opposite it. He replied in the affirmative and told me my fare was N100. I agreed, jumped into the bike and we zoomed off. I noticed the speed with which he was riding and appealed to him to take it easy. I wasn't comfortable with how he was throttling at full speed in between heavy trucks.



Eventually, we reached the market sooner than I expected. The distance definitely didn't merit the N100 fare I was asked to pay. But how would I have known? I therefore paid N50 for the ride and another N50 for my ignorance. I went through the gate and immediately asked the igbo boys I saw there for directions to the company. They pointed at a path, told me to follow it down to the end and take the turning by my left. I thanked them and left. But I noticed that they gathered in groups laughing certainly mocking me. I looked down at myself. My white shirt had further stains. My trousers were no longer black. The previous day, I had used the thread and needle to stitch the pocket of my trousers so as to prevent my torn pocket from showing. Jeez! The embarrassment was too much. I definitely had to change into the spare shirt I brought with me. I thought of begging one of the traders to permit me change in his shop. Just before I could approach any of them, it started to rain.



I brought out my umbrella. Thank God I heeded my mum's advice to take an umbrella with me. I walked down a lonely bushy path and decided to take shelter under the roof of an empty stall pending when the rain would subside. I then thought to myself that now would be a good avenue to change into the extra shirt I brought. I waited for the rain to stop. After spending ten minutes waiting, the rain subsided. I headed to the bushes opposite me as though I wanted to urinate. I quickly changed into the spare shirt I brought. Just as I was coming out, I mistakenly dipped my shoes into mud. 'Oh my God! What nonsense is all this'? I lamented. I rubbed my shoes against the grass. I took out extra copies of my documents and wiped my shoes clean. I checked the time. It was 11:30, an hour late.

Cc lalasticlala; uboma

Hmmmm.cont

Interesting

Hilarious. Continue pls.

. I love this.

Meanwhile, have you thought about adding a skill to your portfolio for FREE?



IIHT Technologies in the spirit of independence is organizing a free Skill Empowerment workshop.



If you are in Lagos, please don't miss this!! Register smiles. I love this.Meanwhile, have you thought about adding a skill to your portfolio for FREE?IIHT Technologies in the spirit of independence is organizing a free Skill Empowerment workshop.If you are in Lagos, please don't miss this!! Register By clicking here, and I will get back to you.

I came out of the path and went in the direction those boys had pointed out to me, but I couldn't locate the company. I inquired from a man sitting outside his shop. He pointed a path out to me. I went towards the direction and saw the company name on a signpost. I noticed that it was a shop. I expected to see a big building. I wasn't convinced that I was at the right place. I walked passed the shop severally before I decided to enter. There was a guy and a lady sitting across a table whom I later found out to be the cashiers. I informed them that I was scheduled for an interview. They instructed me to wait as the manager was busy and offered me a chair to sit on. I noticed that the interviewer was busy with a female candidate. I was dejected; I cast my head down and waited for my turn.

At last, I heard the interviewer calling me. I went sluggishly and took my seat facing him. He asked me why I was late. I replied that I encountered some difficulties in locating the company hence my late arrival. He demanded for my cv and accompanying documents. He looked at me and commented that I looked very young. I had actually shaved, so I looked younger. He glanced through my cv and said he couldn't see any related accounting experience. I replied that had actually performed book-keeping duties in my uncles shop which I managed. He asked me why I didn't include it in my cv. I bit my lips in regret. 'Actually, I forgot to include it Sir' I replied.

Next, he asked me what I understood by Accounting. I gave him the definition which I had memorized sine my 200 level in the University. I also explained other areas of accounting such as costing, taxation and auditing. In the course of my explanation, I mentioned that small scale enterprises like his might not require auditing activities. I goofed. I had undermined the company. 'So, you think this company is a small scale organization?' he asked 'Erm, not necessarily, it should be medium scale' I replied nervously. He shook his head probably in disappointment.

'OK. What skills do you have to offer to our company? ' He asked. I told him I was learning web design during my youth service and would have gone further if not for ruthless and miserable thieves who stole my laptop. He was not satisfied with my answer and explained how a certain lady learnt French and Spanish during her youth service. Next, he asked me what I intended to do for the company if I was employed. I promised to embark on 'aggressive marketing campaigns on diverse platforms so as to move the company forward. He cautioned me to be careful on the kind of words I use.

He reminded me once again that I didn't have the relevant accounting experience needed to perform the job. I tried to persuade him of my competence. I gave him definitions of asset, liabilities, statement of financial position and all the accounting terminologies I could think of.

He seemed not to be satisfied with my answers and gave me the dreaded 'We will get back to you' reply. He then asked me to write my application letter and wished me good luck. I sighed and got up from the chair dissapointed. I had missed an opportunity due to my lack of preparation and unseriousness. I handed my application letter to him and stormed out of the office dejected.

I returned home that day feeling depressed. For three consecutive days, I felt bad. I had to motivate myself and promised to improve knowing that 'Failure is not fatal and success is not final, it is the courage to continue that counts! 6 Likes 1 Share

Oga come and finish what u have started

wow

Which kind thing be this? You started a story & u didnt finish it, oya come bk here, you MUST finish wat u started.

i guess i was thinking too hard i thought the 'mud' the Op marched in the bush ll later turn out to be 'poo poo'i guess i was thinking too hard 2 Likes

Yeah that's the end!

freshkik:

i thought the 'mud' the Op marched in the bush ll later turn out to be 'poo poo' i guess i was thinking too hard Yeah. U were definitely thinking too hard Yeah. U were definitely thinking too hard

Cc lalasticlala

Cc: davide470; uboma

Okay.

See epistle.Nigerians lol

And he expects me to read all these?



Why didn't the Mods add "....a story by john107?





Any topic with ...a story by ...... is what i don't bother to open on Nairaland 2 Likes

with this long epistle and u still didn't get the job...





just kidding l

.

Better luck next time!!

chia see suffer!!

i pray that they "get back to you"

Lesson from this story has been passed and well received.

lol!

lonelydora:

And he expects me to read all these?



Why didn't the Mods add "....a story by john107?





Any topic with ...a story by ...... is what i don't bother to open on Nairaland .. .. 1 Like