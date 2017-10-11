₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by Nne5(f): 7:03am
Senator Dino Melaye has noted that there are so many square pegs in round holes in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by TundeHashim(m): 7:05am
Lol!!!!! See who is talking fa. Dino is a triangular peg in an octagonal hole. He's everything the Nigerian Senate doesn't want, an epitome of political rascality. Taking intellectual debate at the Senate to the dungeons while splashing the proceeds of his ill-gotten wealth in us.
But make I no lie, he's right to an extent. What the fvck is fayemo doing at the ministry of mines and solid minerals? He never studied anything in school that remotely looks like engineering. Worst still, he's got no good record of improving solid minerals in Ekiti. So what the heck is he doing in that ministry? He's certainly a straight line in a rectangular hole.
See the minister of communications for crying out loud. He's obviously one of those that is making food expensive in this country. Someone who ought to be at the farm cultivating beans and pepper is now lording over the ministry of communications. I surely haven't forgiven him for "attempting" to increase tariff plans.
See the minister of mis-information. A person who studied a profession reputed for lying is the one in charge of information. How do we expect to get the truth?
And now the minister of sports....I think y'all know the rest. To be fair to him, he got some competent people in his team but political calculation has gotten the better hold of him in appointing others who are just failure personified!
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by Oloripelebe: 7:06am
We all know dat
So far he is following 97%er vs 5%er sharing formula
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by Oloripelebe: 7:07am
TundeHashim:
Space booker, one of those spoiling Nigeria
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by raker300: 7:10am
More like Nigerians put the wrong person in the presidential sit
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by EYIBLESSN(m): 7:11am
Jibrin himself is a square peg in round hole.
Egbon Dino Melaye you yaff spoil market for Jubrin Boys.
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by Nne5(f): 7:12am
Melaye, a chieftain of the ruling party, said, “Let me tell you, in this government, we have square pegs in round holes.No be small thing sah!
When:
(Minister of Foreign Affairs) studied medicine
Minister of Labour & Employment) studied surgery
(Minister of Education) studied accounting
Minister of Agriculture/Development) studied French
(Minister of Solid Minerals) studied History
(Minister of Water Resources) studied Engineering
( Minister of Information) studied French
(Minister of Power, Works & Housing) studied Law
Minister of Youth and Sports studied Law
Minister of Transport studied English lol
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by Desyner: 7:12am
Buhari isn't the only one fixing wrong people in strategic position our electoral apparatus too is, because I see no reason why a man like Melaya should be in key position.
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by DieBuhari: 7:20am
madridguy:Coming from a conc Fulan-centric Yoruba Muslim like you, I am not surprised.
What's the update on your Sharia plans in the South wāste as revealed by Ishaq Akintola?
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by Esseite: 7:23am
Perfectly spoken... get the right people in irrespective of affiliation.. that way you would supress opposition.
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by Linux007(m): 7:24am
You have said it all my friend dino.
Now if u observe his pattern of appointment, you will notice he prioritizes trust rather than competency. He is an illiterate in the first place thats why he is not competent enough to be the president .
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by madridguy(m): 7:29am
Leave Nigeria alone.
DieBuhari:
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by Zendinho: 7:29am
You are absolutely correct Mr Melaye, because in a sane country, most of our lawmakers have no business in parliament including you.
Abeg park well oga lawmaker till your recall is completed.
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by DieBuhari: 7:30am
madridguy:That's the plan. We want to leave
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by raker300: 7:32am
DieBuhari:you mean these guys?
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by TundeHashim(m): 7:32am
Oloripelebe:
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by MaziOmenuko: 7:36am
I couldn't agree more. Their should be an overhaul of the cabinet already.
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by DieBuhari: 7:37am
MaziOmenuko:Cabinet is just ministers alone. Dino is asking for more than that. Read
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by stobery(m): 8:31am
Mttcheeeew ..as if Buhari himself is not there by error
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by BroZuma: 8:31am
Eze Matthew 1 of Kogi has spoken...
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by Daeylar(f): 8:31am
So what's new?
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by ChangetheChange: 8:32am
Buhari himself is a mistake
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by efilefun(m): 8:32am
see this he goat talking
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by SalamRushdie: 8:33am
So true
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by ceezarhh(m): 8:34am
lol...just as he "fixed" himself as the Petroleum minister...
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by chynie: 8:34am
TundeHashim:Insult him all u want he is saying the truth
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by soldierdollar(m): 8:34am
To me, Buhari is a failure
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by kay29000(m): 8:35am
Dino made a lot of sense.
|Re: Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye by Goke7: 8:36am
Dino himself is a wrong person in a strategic position, talk is cheap
