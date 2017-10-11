Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye (4585 Views)

Senator Dino Melaye has noted that there are so many square pegs in round holes in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.



Melaye said Buhari’s selections were synonymous to someone wearing oversized shoes, adding that there were lots of nepotism in the President’s appointments.

In an interview with Vanguard, Melaye, a chieftain of the ruling party, said, “Let me tell you, in this government, we have square pegs in round holes.



“You cannot give carpentry work to a tailor and you expect him to perform. We need to rejig the economy managers of this nation because you cannot give what you don’t have.



“Cabinet reshuffle has to do with the ministers. We have strategic positions in this country that is manned by wrong people; a coach is as good as members of his team.



“The President cannot be minister of petroleum, Minister of Internal Affairs but if he has good aides, the economy will move because these people will be working within their terrain.



“If a tailoring work is given to a carpenter, the output will be a beautiful nonsense.

“The president must rejig his appointments.

The president should forget about politics and bring out people with vigour, better hands that will get the job done. Such people should be involved in the process irrespective of the party they belong or their tribes.





“The SGF misbehaved because he has never worked in any public service in his life before becoming the SGF.



“The SGF of a country is the manager of the entire process of Governance. A man that is not imbibed and indoctrinated in the act of civil administration or the rudiments of public administration, definitely he will misbehave.



“His appointment is synonymous to someone wearing an oversized shoe and this is applicable to other appointments in this government, there are a lot of nepotism in appointment in this government.



“Like I told you earlier, it’s not all about party. Even the president is not an APC president but the president of the federal republic of Nigeria including the witches and wizards of this country. He is the president of everybody. Development process is national and no one should be partisan about it.



“If you find a good man in PDP or APGA that can do the job perfectly, appoint him or her in the interest of National development than to bring an APC man that has no idea of what to do.



“Today in this country there is an organization headed in this country by a lawyer, what do we expect from such appointment? We have ministers that have no cognate experience at all on where to serve.”

Lol!!!!! See who is talking fa. Dino is a triangular peg in an octagonal hole. He's everything the Nigerian Senate doesn't want, an epitome of political rascality. Taking intellectual debate at the Senate to the dungeons while splashing the proceeds of his ill-gotten wealth in us.



But make I no lie, he's right to an extent. What the fvck is fayemo doing at the ministry of mines and solid minerals? He never studied anything in school that remotely looks like engineering. Worst still, he's got no good record of improving solid minerals in Ekiti. So what the heck is he doing in that ministry? He's certainly a straight line in a rectangular hole.



See the minister of communications for crying out loud. He's obviously one of those that is making food expensive in this country. Someone who ought to be at the farm cultivating beans and pepper is now lording over the ministry of communications. I surely haven't forgiven him for "attempting" to increase tariff plans.



See the minister of mis-information. A person who studied a profession reputed for lying is the one in charge of information. How do we expect to get the truth?



And now the minister of sports....I think y'all know the rest. To be fair to him, he got some competent people in his team but political calculation has gotten the better hold of him in appointing others who are just failure personified! 16 Likes 3 Shares





So far he is following 97%er vs 5%er sharing formula

TundeHashim:

Space booker, one of those spoiling Nigeria Space booker, one of those spoiling Nigeria 4 Likes

More like Nigerians put the wrong person in the presidential sit 16 Likes 3 Shares

Jibrin himself is a square peg in round hole.



Egbon Dino Melaye you yaff spoil market for Jubrin Boys. 9 Likes 1 Share

No be small thing sah!

When:



(Minister of Foreign Affairs) studied medicine



Minister of Labour & Employment) studied surgery





(Minister of Education) studied accounting



Minister of Agriculture/Development) studied French





(Minister of Solid Minerals) studied History



(Minister of Water Resources) studied Engineering



( Minister of Information) studied French



(Minister of Power, Works & Housing) studied Law



Minister of Youth and Sports studied Law



No be small thing sah!When:(Minister of Foreign Affairs) studied medicineMinister of Labour & Employment) studied surgery(Minister of Education) studied accountingMinister of Agriculture/Development) studied French(Minister of Solid Minerals) studied History(Minister of Water Resources) studied Engineering( Minister of Information) studied French(Minister of Power, Works & Housing) studied LawMinister of Youth and Sports studied LawMinister of Transport studied English lol

Buhari isn't the only one fixing wrong people in strategic position our electoral apparatus too is, because I see no reason why a man like Melaya should be in key position. 1 Like

madridguy:

Hatred will consume you soonest. Yoruba people don't care about your ranting, take your frustration life to your potor potor republic. This is Nigeria affair



Coming from a conc Fulan-centric Yoruba Muslim like you, I am not surprised.

What's the update on your Sharia plans in the South wāste as revealed by Ishaq Akintola? Coming from a conc Fulan-centric Yoruba Muslim like you, I am not surprised.What's the update on your Sharia plans in the South wāste as revealed by Ishaq Akintola? 9 Likes 2 Shares

Perfectly spoken... get the right people in irrespective of affiliation.. that way you would supress opposition. 2 Likes

You have said it all my friend dino.

Now if u observe his pattern of appointment, you will notice he prioritizes trust rather than competency. He is an illiterate in the first place thats why he is not competent enough to be the president . 6 Likes 1 Share





DieBuhari:

Coming from a conc Fulan-centric Yoruba Muslim like you, I am not surprised.

What's the update on your Sharia plans in the South wāste as revealed by Ishaq Akintola? Leave Nigeria alone. 2 Likes

You are absolutely correct Mr Melaye, because in a sane country, most of our lawmakers have no business in parliament including you.



Abeg park well oga lawmaker till your recall is completed. 1 Like

madridguy:

Leave Nigeria alone.



That's the plan. We want to leave That's the plan. We want to leave 6 Likes

DieBuhari:

Yoruba Muslims come and blast him as usual.

MURIC said you guys are the majority in South wåste, If true, I weep for Yoruba Christians. you mean these guys? you mean these guys? 10 Likes 1 Share

Space booker, one of those spoiling Nigeria

I couldn't agree more. Their should be an overhaul of the cabinet already. 1 Like

MaziOmenuko:

I couldn't agree more. Their should be an overhaul of the cabinet already. Cabinet is just ministers alone. Dino is asking for more than that. Read Cabinet is just ministers alone. Dino is asking for more than that. Read 2 Likes

Mttcheeeew ..as if Buhari himself is not there by error 2 Likes







Eze Matthew 1 of Kogi has spoken... 1 Like

So what's new?





Buhari himself is a mistake 3 Likes 1 Share

see this he goat talking

So true 1 Like 1 Share

lol...just as he "fixed" himself as the Petroleum minister... 2 Likes

TundeHashim:

Lol!!!!! See who is talking fa. Dino is a triangular peg in an octagonal hole. He's everything the Nigerian Senate doesn't want, an epitome of political rascality. Taking intellectual debate at the Senate to the dungeons while splashing the proceeds of his ill-gotten wealth in us.



But make I no lie, he's right to an extent. What the fvck is fayemo doing at the ministry of mines and solid minerals? He never studied anything in school that remotely looks like engineering. Worst still, he's got no good record of improving solid minerals in Ekiti. So what the heck is he doing in that ministry? He's certainly a straight line in a rectangular hole.



See the minister of communications for crying out loud. He's obviously one of those that is making food expensive in this country. Someone who ought to be at the farm cultivating beans and pepper is now lording over the ministry of communications. I surely haven't forgiven him for "attempting" to increase tariff plans.



See the minister of mis-information. A person who studied a profession reputed for lying is the one in charge of information. How do we expect to get the truth?



And now the minister of sports....I think y'all know the rest. To be fair to him, he got some competent people in his team but political calculation has gotten the better hold of him in appointing others who are just failure personified! Insult him all u want he is saying the truth Insult him all u want he is saying the truth 3 Likes

To me, Buhari is a failure 3 Likes

Dino made a lot of sense.