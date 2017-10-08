₦airaland Forum

AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by GibsonB: 10:17am
Looks like Comedian AY will soon Open his own Reality Show called ''TheMakunbrothers'' The 46year old who is currently in the US posted a Photo of himself posing with 2 white policemen about 7minutes ago and revealed his coming reality show.. see below!

''i had to Famzzz the policemen to get a picture. I have a dream that one day we shall all be doing same with our men in uniform #TheMakunBrothers #TMB #realityshow#comingsoon''

These days Everyone one wants to have their own reality show, Even Bobriskky once said he will open ''Keeping up with Bobriskky.''

Anyone up for the watch?

News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/comedian-ay-set-to-open-his-own-reality.html


Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by LionInBoxOffice(m): 10:20am
One day, we will all be proud of our policemen. God bless Nigeria

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by DanielsParker: 11:46am
Shine on, AY.


These days Everyone one wants to have their own reality show, Even Bobriskky once said he will open ''Keeping up with Bobriskky.''

LOL, who is bobrisky? Who wants to keep up with bobrisky ? cheesy

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by kay29000(m): 11:46am
AY may no be very funny, but dude is damn hardworking and creative. Kudos to him.

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by priscaoge(f): 11:46am
Nice
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by aleeyus(m): 11:47am
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by maxiuc(m): 11:47am
grin
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by Adaumunocha(f): 11:48am
We should fry beans eh op

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by lordmizzy: 11:48am
One day we ll do that with sars lol
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by darocha1(m): 11:48am
Ember Sales is here again!!!

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by aonag: 11:48am
LionInBoxOffice:
One day, we will all be proud of our policemen. God bless Nigeria

"that day would come" - said no one ever!

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by jordyspices: 11:48am
cool
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by Donaldsonlaura: 11:48am
Boring
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by ifeanyija(m): 11:49am
When u look at the police men u will want to be a US police man

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 11:49am
see gadget, our own police na stick most of them dey carry..... stop wetin you carry, open ur boot grin

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by ashkenking: 11:49am
Ok
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by nairavsdollars: 11:50am
Fool said one day; he will pose with Nigerian policemen . You are ashamed of posing with our policemen but you know how to employ them as escorts and bodyguards during your shows

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by 2shure: 11:50am
See us coti holding a UMP
Damn

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by BanevsJoker(m): 11:51am
The name is not catchy for a TV show. Unfortunately, if he uses "The Makuns", it would be changed by Nigerians to "The Maguns" and eventually "The Mugus". Let him think of something better for a show title.
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by Billyonaire: 11:51am
Even when they are richer, they continue to be inferior in their minds, because their riches comes from shallow games and tricks and not from wisdom and discoveries.

Africans.

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by zeezee007: 11:51am
Hmmm. That’s not US Policemen �

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by ammyluv2002(f): 11:51am
Reality shows won't work in Nigeria! Shey, na person wey chop belly full go dey watch life style of another man wey don make am finish for life

Ask Jim & Omotola grin

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by kingthreat(m): 11:52am
After forcing us to watch his wacko acting in the 30 Days in atlanta movie franchise, he's trying to make a reality TV on his family. Like Nigerians really care? I rather watch Cherokee D'azzz and Lexington Steele in action than 10 seconds of his upcoming conceptless reality show.
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by VictorEkwere: 11:52am
maxiuc:
grin
so help us lord
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by nikkypearl(f): 11:52am
Shiorr

Mi o ra ye iranu angry
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by nnokwa042(m): 11:52am
LionInBoxOffice:
One day, we will all be proud of our policemen. God bless Nigeria
God forbid bad thing me to near zoogeria police with thier Rusty 1947 modeled ak 47 tufiaa instead I go snap with Burkina Faso police
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by countryfive: 11:52am
cry
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by JamesReacher(m): 11:52am
ifeanyija:
When u look at the police men u will want to be a US police man
Police brutality to blacks. Have a seat
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by cristianisraeli: 11:53am
Mod this policemen look like UK police

MissyB3, Fynestboi change it from US to UK now

your welcome

Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by Roon9(m): 11:53am
Yet another bullshit!
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by Divay22(f): 11:54am
I see
All of them wants to do reality show..
Please who's following up with BK's own (the flatmate)?
Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by zeezee007: 11:55am
cristianisraeli:


Mod this policemen look like UK police

your welcome
UK policemen. I don’t know why bloggers no dey do get fact before posting it ooo

