|AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by GibsonB: 10:17am
Looks like Comedian AY will soon Open his own Reality Show called ''TheMakunbrothers'' The 46year old who is currently in the US posted a Photo of himself posing with 2 white policemen about 7minutes ago and revealed his coming reality show.. see below!
''i had to Famzzz the policemen to get a picture. I have a dream that one day we shall all be doing same with our men in uniform #TheMakunBrothers #TMB #realityshow#comingsoon''
These days Everyone one wants to have their own reality show, Even Bobriskky once said he will open ''Keeping up with Bobriskky.''
Anyone up for the watch?
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/comedian-ay-set-to-open-his-own-reality.html
Cc: lalasticlala
.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by LionInBoxOffice(m): 10:20am
One day, we will all be proud of our policemen. God bless Nigeria
10 Likes
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by DanielsParker: 11:46am
Shine on, AY.
LOL, who is bobrisky? Who wants to keep up with bobrisky ?
4 Likes
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by kay29000(m): 11:46am
AY may no be very funny, but dude is damn hardworking and creative. Kudos to him.
2 Likes
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by priscaoge(f): 11:46am
Nice
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by aleeyus(m): 11:47am
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by maxiuc(m): 11:47am
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by Adaumunocha(f): 11:48am
We should fry beans eh op
3 Likes
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by lordmizzy: 11:48am
One day we ll do that with sars lol
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by darocha1(m): 11:48am
Ember Sales is here again!!!
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by aonag: 11:48am
LionInBoxOffice:
"that day would come" - said no one ever!
1 Like
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by jordyspices: 11:48am
cool
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by Donaldsonlaura: 11:48am
Boring
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by ifeanyija(m): 11:49am
When u look at the police men u will want to be a US police man
1 Like
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 11:49am
see gadget, our own police na stick most of them dey carry..... stop wetin you carry, open ur boot
6 Likes
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by ashkenking: 11:49am
Ok
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by nairavsdollars: 11:50am
Fool said one day; he will pose with Nigerian policemen . You are ashamed of posing with our policemen but you know how to employ them as escorts and bodyguards during your shows
2 Likes
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by 2shure: 11:50am
See us coti holding a UMP
Damn
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by BanevsJoker(m): 11:51am
The name is not catchy for a TV show. Unfortunately, if he uses "The Makuns", it would be changed by Nigerians to "The Maguns" and eventually "The Mugus". Let him think of something better for a show title.
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by Billyonaire: 11:51am
Even when they are richer, they continue to be inferior in their minds, because their riches comes from shallow games and tricks and not from wisdom and discoveries.
Africans.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by zeezee007: 11:51am
Hmmm. That’s not US Policemen �
3 Likes
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by ammyluv2002(f): 11:51am
Reality shows won't work in Nigeria! Shey, na person wey chop belly full go dey watch life style of another man wey don make am finish for life
Ask Jim & Omotola
2 Likes
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by kingthreat(m): 11:52am
After forcing us to watch his wacko acting in the 30 Days in atlanta movie franchise, he's trying to make a reality TV on his family. Like Nigerians really care? I rather watch Cherokee D'azzz and Lexington Steele in action than 10 seconds of his upcoming conceptless reality show.
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by VictorEkwere: 11:52am
maxiuc:so help us lord
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by nikkypearl(f): 11:52am
Shiorr
Mi o ra ye iranu
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by nnokwa042(m): 11:52am
LionInBoxOffice:God forbid bad thing me to near zoogeria police with thier Rusty 1947 modeled ak 47 tufiaa instead I go snap with Burkina Faso police
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by countryfive: 11:52am
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by JamesReacher(m): 11:52am
ifeanyija:Police brutality to blacks. Have a seat
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by cristianisraeli: 11:53am
GibsonB:
Mod this policemen look like UK police
MissyB3, Fynestboi change it from US to UK now
your welcome
4 Likes
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by Roon9(m): 11:53am
Yet another bullshit!
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by Divay22(f): 11:54am
I see
All of them wants to do reality show..
Please who's following up with BK's own (the flatmate)?
|Re: AY To Launch His Reality Show "The Makun Brothers". Poses With Policemen In US by zeezee007: 11:55am
cristianisraeli:UK policemen. I don’t know why bloggers no dey do get fact before posting it ooo
3 Likes
