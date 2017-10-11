Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Operation Crocodile Smile II In Niger Delta Begins Friday (4864 Views)

Nigerian Army Commence Exercise Crocodile Smile II In Lagos, Ogun / Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II / Army To Launch Operation Crocodile Smile II In South-South & South-West (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Army said the exercise which will “span across three Divisions of the Nigerian Army, 2,6 and 81” is in line with the training of troops in the “conduct of Internal Security Operations.”



A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Col Sani Usman, added that Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II was “based on Constitutional provisions.”

￼

Recall that the Army had last year launched the operation in the Niger Delta region of the country.



The statement reads, “The Exercise, set to span across 3 Divisions of the Nigerian Army (2, 6 and 81 Divisions), is in line with the 2017 Training Directives which aims at training troops in the conduct of Internal Security Operations in aid of Civil Authorities across the various formations’ areas of responsibilities, based on Constitutional provisions.



“It will be recalled that last year, between November and December 2016, Exercise CROCODILE SMILE I was conducted within the Niger Delta States to curtail prevailing security challenges then. These challenges include illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, kidnapping and militancy amongst others. Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II is specifically designed to further the gains and consolidate on the successes of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE I.



“Additionally, with the operationalization of 6 Division Nigerian Army, earlier in the year, the need to exercise troops in an amphibious environment makes it expedient to hold Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II. Moreover, this exercise will complement the on-going Exercise EGWU EKE II in the South-Eastern part of the country.



“Let us not be quick to forget the scenario in which these exercises are carried out. EGWU EKE II became expedient due to the mindless assassinations (even in religious places), attack on security personnel, theft of weapons, armed banditry, kidnapping and cultism, among other security challenges. In a similar vein, security challenges in the South West and Niger Delta geo-political regions such as illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, cultism, kidnapping, militancy and other challenges are becoming rampant.



“The need for troops to sharpen their skills to cope with these security challenges within the 2, 6 and 81 Divisions’ Area of Responsibilities calls for the conduct of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II. Also, in actualizing the Chief of Army Staff’s vision, which is to ‘To have a Professionally Responsive Nigerian Army in the Discharge of its Constitutional Roles’, accentuates the call for the conduct of this exercise in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies.



“This exercise will therefore be conducted with the involvement of other security agencies such as the Nigerian Police and Nigeria Security, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, just to mention a few.



“EXERCISE CROCODILE SMILE II is also conceptualized to leverage on real time intelligence to curtail insecurity, thereby fulfilling both training and operational objectives.



“Accordingly, Exercise Headquarters would be established in the field to facilitate open communication between members of the public and exercising troops. Emphasis will be placed on raids, cordon and search operations, anti-kidnapping drills, road blocks, check points and other amphibious operations. Community support activities such as medical outreaches will also feature prominently during the Exercise.



“In this regard, members of the public are enjoined not to panic on seeing the movement of military equipment and troops to staging areas as their safety and well-being is guaranteed at all times. The public is also requested to remain vigilant, security conscious and report suspected criminals who will likely flee the military exercise areas to find safe haven among communities.











http://gidifeed.com/nigerian-army-operation-crocodile-smile-ii-niger-delta-begins-friday/ The Nigerian Army has announced that Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II will commence on Friday.The Army said the exercise which will “span across three Divisions of the Nigerian Army, 2,6 and 81” is in line with the training of troops in the “conduct of Internal Security Operations.”A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Col Sani Usman, added that Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II was “based on Constitutional provisions.”Recall that the Army had last year launched the operation in the Niger Delta region of the country.The statement reads, “The Exercise, set to span across 3 Divisions of the Nigerian Army (2, 6 and 81 Divisions), is in line with the 2017 Training Directives which aims at training troops in the conduct of Internal Security Operations in aid of Civil Authorities across the various formations’ areas of responsibilities, based on Constitutional provisions.“It will be recalled that last year, between November and December 2016, Exercise CROCODILE SMILE I was conducted within the Niger Delta States to curtail prevailing security challenges then. These challenges include illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, kidnapping and militancy amongst others. Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II is specifically designed to further the gains and consolidate on the successes of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE I.“Additionally, with the operationalization of 6 Division Nigerian Army, earlier in the year, the need to exercise troops in an amphibious environment makes it expedient to hold Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II. Moreover, this exercise will complement the on-going Exercise EGWU EKE II in the South-Eastern part of the country.“Let us not be quick to forget the scenario in which these exercises are carried out. EGWU EKE II became expedient due to the mindless assassinations (even in religious places), attack on security personnel, theft of weapons, armed banditry, kidnapping and cultism, among other security challenges. In a similar vein, security challenges in the South West and Niger Delta geo-political regions such as illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, cultism, kidnapping, militancy and other challenges are becoming rampant.“The need for troops to sharpen their skills to cope with these security challenges within the 2, 6 and 81 Divisions’ Area of Responsibilities calls for the conduct of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II. Also, in actualizing the Chief of Army Staff’s vision, which is to ‘To have a Professionally Responsive Nigerian Army in the Discharge of its Constitutional Roles’, accentuates the call for the conduct of this exercise in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies.“This exercise will therefore be conducted with the involvement of other security agencies such as the Nigerian Police and Nigeria Security, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, just to mention a few.“EXERCISE CROCODILE SMILE II is also conceptualized to leverage on real time intelligence to curtail insecurity, thereby fulfilling both training and operational objectives.“Accordingly, Exercise Headquarters would be established in the field to facilitate open communication between members of the public and exercising troops. Emphasis will be placed on raids, cordon and search operations, anti-kidnapping drills, road blocks, check points and other amphibious operations. Community support activities such as medical outreaches will also feature prominently during the Exercise.“In this regard, members of the public are enjoined not to panic on seeing the movement of military equipment and troops to staging areas as their safety and well-being is guaranteed at all times. The public is also requested to remain vigilant, security conscious and report suspected criminals who will likely flee the military exercise areas to find safe haven among communities.

Operation Crocodile Sell has started on www.yakata.com.ng. Thats how we do it.

To hell with your stupid operations.



I couldn't read anything meaningful from the above.



Of what positive impact is this useless crocodile smile II ?



In my opinion, I think the army should really get busy with things that matter . 12 Likes 1 Share

Really

Operation crocodile smile ll begins Friday







Niger deltans 3 Likes

So many questions running through my mind.



Why are our security operatives (The Army in particular) always deployed on the civilian population to do drills and training in the name of various code named "Operations".

when it is fully known that



1. The country is not at war





2. The Army is usually high handed and the civilian population is also very agitated by their presence.



Question.



1. Must the Army carry out operations in peaceful places?. If yes, apart from the Boko Haram ravaged North East, where else in the entire North has the army conducted these kinds of "Operations" since 1999?. ( I intentionally took it back to 1999).



2. To what end are these "Dances" and 'Smiles" executed?



3. What is the cost on tax payers and how does it boost investors confidence?.



4. Are the cases of abuse of the fundamental human rights of citizens that arise from operations like this ever addressed?.



5. What efforts have the government put in place to better position other law enforcement agencies like;



a. The Nigerian Police Force

b. The Nigerian Security & Civil Defence Corps.

c. The Federal Road Safety Corps

d. The National Emergency Management Authority.

e. The Nigerian Fire Service

and other search and rescue agencies?.



The rate at which we get Building collapses, Flooding, Fire outbreaks and other disaster (Both natural and man made), it is expected that a responsible government who places premium on the lives of its citizens would rather train and retrain people who provided relief services and maintain common law.



6. Is the government trying to say the police can no longer maintain internal peace?.

If no, train them. If not, disband them and save tax payers the financial burden they command.



I wish the crocodile a good time but I pray its smile does not wake the Egbesu boys.



I rest my lengthy case. 15 Likes



Meaning they've not being smiling all this while Which one be this one na..Meaning they've not being smiling all this while 1 Like

2019 is loading. The military is joblessly moving around the country, thereby rendering other security forces useless. So I guess the only function of the police now is to collect "roger". 6 Likes

I hear

Asari ooooo



Tompolo

.boyloaf



Dem Don come oooo





They should go and smile in the creeks not on ordinary street nomenting innocent civilians

Mrsoundoro:

The Nigerian Army has announced that Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II will commence on Friday.



The Army said the exercise which will “span across three Divisions of the Nigerian Army, 2,6 and 81” is in line with the training of troops in the “conduct of Internal Security Operations.”



A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Col Sani Usman, added that Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II was “based on Constitutional provisions.”

￼

Recall that the Army had last year launched the operation in the Niger Delta region of the country.



The statement reads, “The Exercise, set to span across 3 Divisions of the Nigerian Army (2, 6 and 81 Divisions), is in line with the 2017 Training Directives which aims at training troops in the conduct of Internal Security Operations in aid of Civil Authorities across the various formations’ areas of responsibilities, based on Constitutional provisions.



“It will be recalled that last year, between November and December 2016, Exercise CROCODILE SMILE I was conducted within the Niger Delta States to curtail prevailing security challenges then. These challenges include illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, kidnapping and militancy amongst others. Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II is specifically designed to further the gains and consolidate on the successes of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE I.



“Additionally, with the operationalization of 6 Division Nigerian Army, earlier in the year, the need to exercise troops in an amphibious environment makes it expedient to hold Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II. Moreover, this exercise will complement the on-going Exercise EGWU EKE II in the South-Eastern part of the country.



“Let us not be quick to forget the scenario in which these exercises are carried out. EGWU EKE II became expedient due to the mindless assassinations (even in religious places), attack on security personnel, theft of weapons, armed banditry, kidnapping and cultism, among other security challenges. In a similar vein, security challenges in the South West and Niger Delta geo-political regions such as illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, cultism, kidnapping, militancy and other challenges are becoming rampant.



“The need for troops to sharpen their skills to cope with these security challenges within the 2, 6 and 81 Divisions’ Area of Responsibilities calls for the conduct of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II. Also, in actualizing the Chief of Army Staff’s vision, which is to ‘To have a Professionally Responsive Nigerian Army in the Discharge of its Constitutional Roles’, accentuates the call for the conduct of this exercise in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies.



“This exercise will therefore be conducted with the involvement of other security agencies such as the Nigerian Police and Nigeria Security, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, just to mention a few.



“EXERCISE CROCODILE SMILE II is also conceptualized to leverage on real time intelligence to curtail insecurity, thereby fulfilling both training and operational objectives.



“Accordingly, Exercise Headquarters would be established in the field to facilitate open communication between members of the public and exercising troops. Emphasis will be placed on raids, cordon and search operations, anti-kidnapping drills, road blocks, check points and other amphibious operations. Community support activities such as medical outreaches will also feature prominently during the Exercise.



“In this regard, members of the public are enjoined not to panic on seeing the movement of military equipment and troops to staging areas as their safety and well-being is guaranteed at all times. The public is also requested to remain vigilant, security conscious and report suspected criminals who will likely flee the military exercise areas to find safe haven among communities.











http://gidifeed.com/nigerian-army-operation-crocodile-smile-ii-niger-delta-begins-friday/



dem no get work before na to dey find animal name to dey cause trouble na im dem sabi dem no get work before na to dey find animal name to dey cause trouble na im dem sabi 6 Likes

What of North-East,North -West and North Central?When is operation common sense starting in those areas? 23 Likes 1 Share

Hian!

After Osinbajo had gone round to pacify the agitators I hope Buhari doesn't provoke the restive militants into bombing oil facilities and taking us back to recession with this unnecessary Crocodile Smile which was turned to crocodile tears the last time as we lost so many soldiers who drowned when their boat sank in the creeks and no officer was court Marshalled for those losses of our soldiers.

The embarrassing part was that the militants rescued many soldiers who couldn't swim. 13 Likes

Good. The soldiers should make sure they Kill all those bastard biafrans and those niger delta militants that keep sabotaging our oil output. The unity of the country is not negotiable and we must repel all opposition voices with brute force. God bless Nigeria, The north and Buhari. God punish Nnamdi kanu and his useless followers Good. The soldiers should make sure they Kill all those bastard biafrans and those niger delta militants that keep sabotaging our oil output. The unity of the country is not negotiable and we must repel all opposition voices with brute force. God bless Nigeria, The north and Buhari. God punish Nnamdi kanu and his useless followers 1 Like 1 Share

30 soldiers were killed in the north..but you’re busy gallivanting around the south. Cos it’s safer in the south





Shameless 16 Likes

expecting to see comments bordering on Ethnicity, Tribalism again 2 Likes 1 Share

those armies will be sweating in their ass.

Military regime activated 3 Likes

Okay.

crocodile does not smile in niger delta! 2 Likes

Kill all miscreants

Hummmm

Nigerian Army n misplaced Priorities belike.......

Thank God there's no more terror in d north...

Ok

What of operation monkey pox?

I just dae look delta. @ least that place go calm small esp Warri Nd Asaba