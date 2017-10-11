₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by Mrsoundoro(m): 10:39am
The start of the 2018 World Cup is just eight months away, and after the latest round of qualifiers the line-up for the tournament is almost complete.
England will be in Russia and could be joined by Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland if they make it through the play-offs.
But what are the key dates for the World Cup? Where are the venues? When will the matches be played? And who will be watching the tournament from home? Here’s all you need to know…
Who has qualified automatically?
Of the 31 places up for grabs at the World Cup – with Russia qualifying as hosts – 23 have been secured.
Europe’s confirmed representatives so far are England, Germany, Belgium, Iceland, Poland, Serbia, Spain, France and Portugal.
From South America, five-time winners Brazil have qualified along with Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina.
Costa Rica, Egypt, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Panama have also secured their spots.
There are still places yet to be decided in Africa as the final round of group matches take place in November.
Who could still qualify?
Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland could be in Russia if they make it through the play-offs. There are eight teams in Europe competing for four qualifying places.
New Zealand face Peru in a play-off for a qualification place and there’s also another spot up for grabs between Australia and Honduras.
When are the play-offs and how do they work?
The two-legged ties will be played during the next international break in November, with the first legs between November 9-11 and the second legs between November 12-14.
The eight play-off sides in Europe are Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, Greece, Switzerland and Sweden.
The format for the draw sees the top four FIFA-ranked sides – Switzerland, Italy, Croatia and Denmark – seeded in one pot and drawn against the remaining four sides.
The first ball drawn will be the home team for the first leg and the draw will be held in Zurich on Tuesday, October 17.
Who has missed out?
There will be some big names not in Russia.
Two-time champions Argentina almost missed out but eventually secured their place with a win over Ecuador, however Chile were eliminated after their final day 3-0 defeat to Brazil.
Panama’s dramatic late winner against Costa Rica meant USA missed out on qualification for the first time since 1986.
Wales and Scotland both held their destiny in their own hands heading into their final qualifying matches, but both failed to get the results they required to advance.
Netherlands missed out on a second successive major tournament after finishing behind France and Sweden and Austria, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Turkey and Norway will also be watching the tournament from home.
Cameroon and Ghana both failed to qualify from Africa along with Riyad Mahrez’s Algeria, who had a dismal qualifying campaign.
China will also not be in Russia, along with Ecuador and Venezuela.
When’s the World Cup draw?
The draw for the group stages will be held on Friday, December 1 in Moscow. It will take place at the State Kremlin Palace inside the Moscow Kremlin and you will be able to follow the draw live on Sky Sports digital platforms.
In a change to previous editions, the 31 qualified teams will be allocated into four pots depending on their FIFA ranking as of October 16, 2017. That means the seven highest-ranked teams in the world will go into Pot 1 along with hosts Russia, with the rest of the teams then allocated pots in descending order of their rankings.
The four pots will be emptied and nations will be drawn into four-team groups from A to H.
When is the World Cup?
Just under 250 days to wait…
The World Cup gets underway on Thursday, June 14, with hosts Russia playing the opening match. The tournament will finish on July 15 at the Luzhniki Stadium, the same venue where it started a month earlier.
Before the final, the round of 16 matches get underway on June 30, with the quarter-finals on July 6 and 7 and the semi-finals on July 10 and 11.
Where will it be played?
Russia is a vast country with 11 time zones, but all the venues for the World Cup are in the west to avoid too many travel issues.
There are 12 venues across 11 cities, with Ekaterinburg the furthest east and Kaliningrad the furthest west.
The stadium in Ekaterinburg – the Ekaterinburg Arena – includes one of the more unique features of all the venues as it has two temporary stands outside the original perimeter to ensure it meets the FIFA-sanctioned minimum of 35,000 spectators.
The biggest stadium will be the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and the other venues are the Kaliningrad Stadium, Volgograd Stadium, Fisht Stadium, Kazan Arena, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Samara Stadium, Rostov-on-Don Stadium, Spartak Stadium, Saint Petersburg Stadium and Saransk Stadium.
When will matches kick-off?
The opening match of the tournament will be played at 6pm Moscow time (4pm UK time) on Thursday, June 14.
Group stage matches will be played throughout the day, with some starting at 3pm Moscow time (1pm UK time) and others at 6pm and 9pm Moscow time (4pm and 7pm UK time).
The final will again be played at 6pm Moscow time.
Who are the favourites?
It’s a close-run thing for favouritism with Sky Bet between defending champions Germany (11/2), France (11/2) and Brazil (13/2).
Germany won the World Cup for a fourth time with victory over Argentina in Brazil in 2014.
Spain are 7/1 while England are rated as 20/1 shots.
Iceland are the smallest-ever nation to reach a World Cup and they can be backed at 200/1 to spring a surprise and win the tournament.
http://gidifeed.com/must-know-russia-2018-world-cup/
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by Tollicin(m): 11:16am
waow... i love world cup tournament... especially the final !
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by nairavsdollars: 12:02pm
Buhari oya bring out recovered loot ooo. Super Eagles must be well funded if we want to post a superlative performance oo
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by DanielsParker: 12:02pm
ok
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by Harmored(m): 12:02pm
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by uzoclinton(m): 12:02pm
What I must know..... Omo OP is it by force...
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by FuckTheZero: 12:02pm
Fun Fact
Netherlands missed out because of goal difference to Sweden but did you know that the Dutch's coach Dick Advocaat was actually asked what would be his team's fate if Sweden won 8-0 against Luxembourg
He replied ""They won't win 8-0; what a stupid question that is"
But Sweden actually won 8-0, skyrocketing their goals advantage and thereby rendering their last round's 2-0 defeat to Netherlands, useless.
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by Egein(m): 12:02pm
What I must know? Coman force us na.
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by rattlesnake(m): 12:03pm
Nigeria is going and Oliseh will hide somewhere in russia watching and doing lie lie analysis
THAT'S WHAT I KNOW
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:04pm
Ok
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by GIDIBANKZ(m): 12:04pm
Hmmm...my prayer is dat they should put NIGERIA, BRAZIL, GERMANY, ARGENTINA IN ON GROUP.....MA SEE THE STRENGTH OF NIGERIA PLAYERS
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by mobolaji23: 12:05pm
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by TheNextAce: 12:05pm
If you feel Nigeria would lose out at the first round click like. If they will qualify to the second round click share
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by Charbless(m): 12:06pm
I haff hear
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by rattlesnake(m): 12:07pm
TheNextAce:I wanna click SLAP ya DIRTY MIND
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by Techiekingee(m): 12:07pm
Abeg i no gbadun all dis story...
Wat matters is dat 'Egbon Messi' would be playing in the tournament in 2018
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by JamesReacher(m): 12:09pm
TheNextAce:So thirsty for likes and shares smh
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by dynicks(m): 12:09pm
one thing I already know is that the super eagles would be there Nd for people like us wey never go Russia before, we are coming prepared Nd another sure thing is that some of us would collect room for Mikel house ...I recently got to know that Mikel happen to be my distant cousin Nd which makes his wife my in-law...Russia! here we come Nd we coming totally prepared Nd covered
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by emekaseh: 12:09pm
Not a football person
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by GIDIBANKZ(m): 12:10pm
GROUP G: England, Germany, Spain, France, Brazil, Argentina, Nigeria
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by DoubleO07: 12:11pm
Well as far as I know. Nigeria cannot win the cup so I will save my self the heart attack of always watching Nigeria play in major games like the world cup.
As usual I will wait for who will play Germany in the Final... Period.
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by kay29000(m): 12:12pm
Nice. Very informative.
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by mansakhalifa(m): 12:14pm
The Super Eagles look a whole lot more solid than they did at the last world cup in Brazil. If that is anything to go by then I say we 'll make it past the group stages. Meanwhile Op,you must also know that Russia is the 3rd consecutive member of the BRICS economic bloc to host the world cup after S.A. in 2010 and Brazil in 2014. Waiting for India and China to follow suit since it is now a pattern...
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by Donaldsonlaura: 12:15pm
Home of Racism
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by MrBrownJay1(m): 12:17pm
FRANCE will win that one, playing with their eyes closed!
ALLEZ LES BLEUS!!!!
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by DoubleO07: 12:18pm
GIDIBANKZ:
Which kind grouping be this one.
Then you know Nigeria is done for. Let them not just go ohh
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by Appelmoik(m): 12:19pm
.
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by enemyofprogress: 12:19pm
World cup wey Nigeria no qualify. Mtcheeeeeew
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by slex(m): 12:26pm
Our Group
Argentina
Nigeria
Panama
Iceland
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by Trailer: 12:27pm
nairavsdollars:
When will some Nigerians have sense on social sites?
Wetin concern President Buhari for this post?
|Re: What You Must Know About Russia 2018 World Cup by XtianXander(m): 12:32pm
GIDIBANKZ:Guy, na so u come wicked...
