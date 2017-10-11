₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by DONSMITH123(m): 3:28pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
The Federal Government has started the process that will lead to stopping doctors in public service from engaging in private practice.
The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, who briefed State House Correspondents alongside his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Chris Ngige, said this was the decision of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.
Details later.....
http://punchng.com/breaking-fg-moves-to-ban-private-practice-by-doctors/
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:30pm
Jubrin the destructive
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by DONSMITH123(m): 3:31pm
fulaniHERDSman:
who bi Jubrin again
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by bakynes(m): 3:32pm
Is it possible to Ban it? Many of them do it in secrecy,so it is almost impossible to detect such doctors, except the Whistle blowing act extends to defaulting doctors at well.
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:34pm
DONSMITH123:The Sudanese impostor that left no syringe nor paracetamol in Aso clinic after taking N3.2B. Ask Aisha and zarah
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by chriskosherbal(m): 3:35pm
I what i want to see are the machineries FG intend to put in place to stop this from happening ...well if they can hmmmm..
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by muykem: 3:36pm
Good move by FG. They use to create bottleneck in government hospital in other to refer patient to their private hospital.
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by zenmaster: 3:38pm
chriskosherbal:they will deploy the army na
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by shevchenko(m): 3:39pm
Nigeria always following the footsteps of advanced countries.Even though other countries help the citizenry but we dont
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by muykem: 3:40pm
Very simple, just pronounce it illegal and anybody caught will loose his certificate.
bakynes:
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by raker300: 3:40pm
You ban doctors here then fly abroad to recieve your own treatment
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by BlackDBagba: 3:40pm
Ok
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by cristianisraeli: 3:44pm
everything about this government
we are going to
we want to
in 2020 we will
get things done already
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by free2ryhme: 3:44pm
DONSMITH123:
Ban it now or these are just lies
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by ShitHead: 3:44pm
RIP to our government hospitals.
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by free2ryhme: 3:45pm
DONSMITH123:
This is long overdue. I hope it is action ASAP.
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by bakynes(m): 3:45pm
muykem:It has always been Illegal, that is not new because the authorities can't detect it. They use a somebody else's name with a Doctor's license working in private practise as registration name so they can easily get away with it.
Only the whistle blower act can help the Ministry of Health to achieve this.
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by felixomor: 3:45pm
Some things are Impossible.
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by ogawisdom(m): 3:46pm
The stupid doctors engaging in private practice while working in government hospitals abuse it hence i support an enabling law to fire any doctor owing private clinic while working for government.
its either you do private practice or goverment nt both
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by Samusu(m): 3:46pm
Very good news.
Only if it's not coming from Laiye Muhammad
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by Ayo4251(m): 3:46pm
I'm not moved... Nigeria govt is a big joke
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by ObamaOsama: 3:46pm
the only good thing he as done as the president of this country
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by TruePass(m): 3:46pm
There was a country.
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by winkmart: 3:47pm
Good
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by kokomaster3d: 3:47pm
Ok, they can come onboard www.yakata.com.ng
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by maklelemakukula(m): 3:47pm
raker300:
u dey answer these ones ?
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by SenorFax(m): 3:47pm
I hail una
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by oshe11(m): 3:47pm
This govt cn BAN for Africa
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by DaudaAbu(m): 3:47pm
Welcome development
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by anibi9674: 3:48pm
it's a welcome development but trust Nigerians to always beat the system, but won't this decision have a negative effect?
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by Taiwo20(m): 3:48pm
Better....it will make them serious.....i know some doctor who are always shuttling from one hospital to another thereby giving room for errors etc
|Re: FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service by Donaldsonlaura: 3:49pm
So people should die ehnnn
Read my signature
