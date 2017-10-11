Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / FG To Ban Private Practice By Doctors In Public Service (7696 Views)

FG Moves To Cut Power Utilisation By 85% / FG Moves To Reduce Trucking Of Petroleum Products / Breaking: FG To Re-introduce Tolls – Fashola (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja



The Federal Government has started the process that will lead to stopping doctors in public service from engaging in private practice.



The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, who briefed State House Correspondents alongside his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Chris Ngige, said this was the decision of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.



Details later.....



http://punchng.com/breaking-fg-moves-to-ban-private-practice-by-doctors/ The Federal Government has started the process that will lead to stopping doctors in public service from engaging in private practice.The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, who briefed State House Correspondents alongside his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Chris Ngige, said this was the decision of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.Details later..... 5 Likes 1 Share

Jubrin the destructive 11 Likes 1 Share

fulaniHERDSman:

Jubrin the destructive

who bi Jubrin again who bi Jubrin again 9 Likes 1 Share

Is it possible to Ban it? Many of them do it in secrecy,so it is almost impossible to detect such doctors, except the Whistle blowing act extends to defaulting doctors at well. 13 Likes

DONSMITH123:





who bi Jubrin again The Sudanese impostor that left no syringe nor paracetamol in Aso clinic after taking N3.2B. Ask Aisha and zarah The Sudanese impostor that left no syringe nor paracetamol in Aso clinic after taking N3.2B. Ask Aisha and zarah 40 Likes 2 Shares

I what i want to see are the machineries FG intend to put in place to stop this from happening ...well if they can hmmmm.. 1 Like

Good move by FG. They use to create bottleneck in government hospital in other to refer patient to their private hospital. 27 Likes 2 Shares

chriskosherbal:

I what i want to see are the machineries FG intend to put in place to stop this from happening ...well if they can hmmmm.. they will deploy the army na they will deploy the army na 2 Likes

Nigeria always following the footsteps of advanced countries.Even though other countries help the citizenry but we dont 2 Likes

bakynes:

Is it possible to Ban it? Many of them do it in secrecy,so it is almost impossible to detect such doctors, except the Whistle blowing act extends to defaulting doctors at well. Very simple, just pronounce it illegal and anybody caught will loose his certificate. 8 Likes

You ban doctors here then fly abroad to recieve your own treatment 27 Likes

Ok

everything about this government



we are going to



we want to



in 2020 we will



get things done already 7 Likes 1 Share

DONSMITH123:

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja



The Federal Government has started the process that will lead to stopping doctors in public service from engaging in private practice.



The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, who briefed State House Correspondents alongside his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Chris Ngige, said this was the decision of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.



Details later.....



http://punchng.com/breaking-fg-moves-to-ban-private-practice-by-doctors/

Ban it now or these are just lies Ban it now or these are just lies 1 Like

RIP to our government hospitals. 1 Like

DONSMITH123:

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja



The Federal Government has started the process that will lead to stopping doctors in public service from engaging in private practice.



The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, who briefed State House Correspondents alongside his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Chris Ngige, said this was the decision of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.



Details later.....



http://punchng.com/breaking-fg-moves-to-ban-private-practice-by-doctors/



This is long overdue. I hope it is action ASAP. This is long overdue. I hope it is action ASAP. 11 Likes 2 Shares

muykem:

Very simple, just pronounce it illegal and anybody caught will loose his certificate. It has always been Illegal, that is not new because the authorities can't detect it. They use a somebody else's name with a Doctor's license working in private practise as registration name so they can easily get away with it.



Only the whistle blower act can help the Ministry of Health to achieve this. It has always been Illegal, that is not new because the authorities can't detect it. They use a somebody else's name with a Doctor's license working in private practise as registration name so they can easily get away with it.Only the whistle blower act can help the Ministry of Health to achieve this. 5 Likes 1 Share

Some things are Impossible.

The stupid doctors engaging in private practice while working in government hospitals abuse it hence i support an enabling law to fire any doctor owing private clinic while working for government.



its either you do private practice or goverment nt both The stupid doctors engaging in private practice while working in government hospitals abuse it hence i support an enabling law to fire any doctor owing private clinic while working for government.its either you do private practice or goverment nt both

Very good news.



Only if it's not coming from Laiye Muhammad 8 Likes

I'm not moved... Nigeria govt is a big joke

the only good thing he as done as the president of this country

There was a country.

Good 1 Like

Ok, they can come onboard www.yakata.com.ng

raker300:

You ban doctors here then fly abroad to recieve your own treatment

u dey answer these ones ? u dey answer these ones ?

I hail una

This govt cn BAN for Africa

Welcome development

it's a welcome development but trust Nigerians to always beat the system, but won't this decision have a negative effect?

Better....it will make them serious.....i know some doctor who are always shuttling from one hospital to another thereby giving room for errors etc 3 Likes