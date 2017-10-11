₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by NASTYNASOSO: 3:45pm
Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources, submitted his controversial memo to the office of President Muhammadu Buhari only after it was leaked to the media, TheCable can report.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thecable.ng/shocker-kachikwu-submitted-letter-buhari-media-leak/amp
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by bedspread: 3:48pm
Soo wats the Shocker?
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by SalamRushdie: 3:56pm
Buhari keeps proving himself to being a fantastically dishonest character in both word and action , So Buhari ordered Kachikwu to resend the memo after denying he never received the previous one ..Kachikwu naively resends it thinking the conman from Daura means well but Buhari and his cabal immediately use it to their advantage by lying that Kachikwu infact only submitted two days after the leak If you cannot see how dangerous the mind of Buhari is by now then I pity you ..
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by NASTYNASOSO: 3:58pm
SalamRushdie:HMMMNN
FOR REAL!
GO BACK AND READ THE POST ONCE AGAIN
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by adem30: 4:09pm
NASTYNASOSO:
If He read it one million times, He can never assimilate
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by 9jatriot(m): 4:45pm
One of the reasons I have politics.
There are 3 sets of people you cannot win in Nigeria.
Politicians, Police and Civil Servants.
Even if Kachukwu submitted that letter and he was given a stamped copy, they can arrange to steal that copy since most likely it will be with an aide (who most likely will be another civil servants) and then remove the receipt of the mail from their records, making him look foolish.
Go and ask Barth Nnagi what he faced.
Politics in Nigeria is not for technocrats. If you want to enter as a technocrat then you need a politician god father to protect your arse otherwise they will fry you.
It is the political blood of Saraki that has kept him from the burner today.
I really do like Kachukwu but he did not use a long spoon here in dinning with the devil. Who uses a table spoon in such matters, NNPC of all institutions where they are placing banana peels on your path to slide down.
Buhari has to look beyond Kachukwu naivety and protect him, the people after him want to get Kachukwu out of the way so that they can use the same NNPC to embarrass him, unfortunately even PMB is a naïve politician.
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by aolawale025: 4:49pm
This is damage control. They could have adjusted the mail register!
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by CallmeCHIKE: 4:50pm
Useless government.
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by Ericaikince(m): 5:32pm
Pwwweasee how much is one dollar to naira
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by lelvin(m): 5:32pm
Okay
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by GoroTango: 5:32pm
Is that so? If what i read up there is true then i think Buhari ought to fire the minister with immediate effect for disloyalty, though i doubt he will because of the valuable contributions Dr Ibe has made to the oil sector since he came on board. Nonetheless, loyalty is very important in superior subordinate relationship and if the minister wont be 100% loyal to his boss, he should go
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by nairavsdollars: 5:32pm
Sharp guy...his mission has been achieved
Kachikwu was like: Nigerians 'See the KUNTA KUNTE who stole $25bn ooo'
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by kamilzeez: 5:33pm
GoroTango:
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by harmless011: 5:34pm
Super story
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by lostnegro: 5:34pm
Hmmm
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by cristianisraeli: 5:34pm
who wouldnt be scared of the dictator buhari..lol
remember kachikwu is from the 5% zone
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by BrutalJab: 5:34pm
kwakwakwa
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by GeorgeEndie: 5:34pm
Okay, let's keep watching
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by YorubaMuslims: 5:35pm
Buhari's and Awera islamists are very corrupt
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by affable4: 5:35pm
Politics and leadership was meant to be for the learned and informed persons. Those that can come up with feasible policies that will positively impact on their fellow citizens.
Our countrymen are just a bunch of political illiterates that do not know ordinary history let alone having anything to forecast and come up with policies.
It is just all about the money and who gets what. Little wonder there is so much confusion. Conflict of interest.
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by kindnyce(m): 5:35pm
That's bad, nobody knows what to believe and what not to believe, Naija is full of poo.
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by Akinz0126(m): 5:35pm
Am sick and tired of this publicity stunt.They keep diverting our attention while they keep looting our oyel money
You guys should go f*ck yourselves for what I care
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by ToluSuo(m): 5:35pm
OK o
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by Springdale: 5:35pm
Buhari was said to have been surprised that he had not seen a letter supposedly written to him before it appeared in the media. He immediately raised an internal query on its whereabouts.
Buhari was surprised
Yoruba Muslims will always defend their masters
2019 they’ll still shout change with ewedu brooms
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by anibi9674: 5:36pm
ok.
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by sleemfesh: 5:36pm
Story for the gods.
Believe this and you might as well believe that Angela Merkel is the President of Western Germany.
And by the way, even if it were to still be with the printer and to be submitted tomorrow, the content has remained the same. Save us the bs.
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by OBAGADAFFI: 5:36pm
Although it was reported in the media, TheCable inclusive, that he met with Buhari that day, it has turned out no such meeting was held.
TheCable confirmed that he was only able to meet presidential aides and that was why there were no pictures with Buhari and he did not make any comments to the State House media on the visit.
Whereas the letter — dated August 30, 2017 — leaked on Tuesday, October 3, 2007, he submitted it only on Thursday, October 5.
Kachikwu did no wrong here, since he resubmitted the letter on October 5.
And he never denied submitting the initial letter.
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by hucienda: 5:36pm
It keeps getting dirtier. The stench will just not go away.
... But the corporation was silent on the issue of key management appointments which Kachikwu complained were made without his knowledge ...
The most divisive, lopsided, tribalistic regime since the Union Jack was lowered.
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by Histrings08(m): 5:36pm
What does that mean pls?
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by stobery(m): 5:37pm
The first letter was blocked by the cabals
How about that?
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by vedaxcool(m): 5:38pm
Kachie bet why
|Re: Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak by maryjan8(f): 5:38pm
Nigeria!
