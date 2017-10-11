Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kachikwu Submitted Letter To Buhari Only AFTER Media Leak (10058 Views)

Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources, submitted his controversial memo to the office of President Muhammadu Buhari only after it was leaked to the media, TheCable can report.



Whereas the letter — dated August 30, 2017 — leaked on Tuesday, October 3, 2007, he submitted it only on Thursday, October 5.



Buhari was said to have been surprised that he had not seen a letter supposedly written to him before it appeared in the media. He immediately raised an internal query on its whereabouts.



The registry of the chief of staff, which takes delivery of official mails for the president, denied receiving any such letter from the minister.



In standard public sector practice, all incoming mails are stamped “received” with date, time and signature of the receiving clerk all recorded. An acknowledgement copy is then given to the sender.



Kachikwu was asked by presidency to provide an acknowledgment copy of his letter, TheCable understands, but he said he could not find it, further fuelling internal suspicion that there was a political slant to the controversy.



ONLINE VERSION



He was then directed to submit another copy, which was received and stamped “received” on October 5.



However, the formatting of the letter he submitted on Thursday was different from what was circulated in the media, although the substance is the same.



In the new copy, the last paragraph on the opening page had four lines, whereas there were only two lines in the internet version with the other two lines “jumping” into the second page, TheCable learnt.



On page 6, the subheading of the first paragraph was “STOP” — but this was not in the online version.



It was also said that his story became inconsistent along the line.



In the fresh copy Kachikwu sent to the office of the president on October 5, he wrote in the covering note that he was “re-sending” what he had earlier sent “to the registry of the chief of staff”, but TheCable understands that when he was asked at a security meeting on Tuesday, he said he actually sent the letter to Daura, where the president had gone for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.



NO MEETING



The president does not have official mail receiving facility in his hometown but sources said Kachikwu might have requested someone to hand-deliver it to him and the courier might have failed to do so.



Kachikwu, who complained in his memo about insubordination and humiliation by the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, in the widely publicised letter, was at the presidential villa on Friday, October 6 — ostensibly for a meeting with the Buhari.



Although it was reported in the media, TheCable inclusive, that he met with Buhari that day, it has turned out no such meeting was held.



TheCable confirmed that he was only able to meet presidential aides and that was why there were no pictures with Buhari and he did not make any comments to the State House media on the visit.



However, an angry Buhari ordered Baru to reply Kachikwu’s letter through the media since that was also where he read the minister’s complaints.



Buhari, sources told TheCable, believes the letter was meant to embarrass him because as the petroleum minister, he, and not Kachikwu, has the supervisory function over NNPC.



CONTRACT AWARDS



Baru was specifically instructed to explain the contract-awarding process at the NNPC under the procedures established by Kachikwu himself when he was GMD.



The NNPC, in a statement by Ndu Ughamadu, the group general manager (group public affairs), on Monday denied Kachikwu’s allegations and maintained that no law had been broken in the contract awards, most of which were not on cash basis and could not be valued as done by the minister in the memo.



But the corporation was silent on the issue of key management appointments which Kachikwu complained were made without his knowledge.



Aso Rock insiders also dismissed Kachikwu’s claims that he was denied access to the president which he said forced him to write the memo.



“The president was away on medical leave from May 7 to August 19. While still settling in, he went to Daura for the Sallah break, and not longer after that he went for the UN general assembly,” a senior presidency official told TheCable.



“Kachikwu dated his letter August 30th. When was he prevented from seeing the president? Kachikwu had been doing a lot of travelling, from the Netherlands to Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Washington DC and other places all the while.”



TheCable tried to get in touch with Kachikwu but he did not pick his calls or respond to messages all throughout Tuesday.

..Kachikwu naively resends it thinking the conman from Daura means well but Buhari and his cabal immediately use it to their advantage by lying that Kachikwu infact only submitted two days after the leak If you cannot see how dangerous the mind of Buhari is by now then I pity you .. Buhari keeps proving himself to being a fantastically dishonest character in both word and action , So Buhari ordered Kachikwu to resend the memo after denying he never received the previous one..Kachikwu naively resends it thinking the conman from Daura means well but Buhari and his cabal immediately use it to their advantage by lying that Kachikwu infact only submitted two days after the leakIf you cannot see how dangerous the mind of Buhari is by now then I pity you .. 70 Likes 7 Shares

Buhari keeps proving himself to being a fantastically dishonest character in both word and action , So Buhari ordered Kachikwu to resend the memo after denying he never received the previous one ..Kachikwu naively resends it thinking g the conman feom Daura means well and Buhari and his canal immediately use it to their advantage by lying that Kachikwu infact only submitted two days after the leak If you cannot see how dangerous the mind of Buhari is by now then I pity you .. HMMMNN

GO BACK AND READ THE POST ONCE AGAIN

If He read it one million times, He can never assimilate If He read it one million times, He can never assimilate 50 Likes 4 Shares

There are 3 sets of people you cannot win in Nigeria.

Politicians, Police and Civil Servants.

Even if Kachukwu submitted that letter and he was given a stamped copy, they can arrange to steal that copy since most likely it will be with an aide (who most likely will be another civil servants) and then remove the receipt of the mail from their records, making him look foolish.

Go and ask Barth Nnagi what he faced.

Politics in Nigeria is not for technocrats. If you want to enter as a technocrat then you need a politician god father to protect your arse otherwise they will fry you.

It is the political blood of Saraki that has kept him from the burner today.

I really do like Kachukwu but he did not use a long spoon here in dinning with the devil. Who uses a table spoon in such matters, NNPC of all institutions where they are placing banana peels on your path to slide down.



Buhari has to look beyond Kachukwu naivety and protect him, the people after him want to get Kachukwu out of the way so that they can use the same NNPC to embarrass him, unfortunately even PMB is a naïve politician. 19 Likes 1 Share

This is damage control. They could have adjusted the mail register! 22 Likes

Useless government. 11 Likes

Is that so? If what i read up there is true then i think Buhari ought to fire the minister with immediate effect for disloyalty, though i doubt he will because of the valuable contributions Dr Ibe has made to the oil sector since he came on board. Nonetheless, loyalty is very important in superior subordinate relationship and if the minister wont be 100% loyal to his boss, he should go

Sharp guy...his mission has been achieved



Kachikwu was like: Nigerians 'See the KUNTA KUNTE who stole $25bn ooo' 8 Likes

Super story 4 Likes 1 Share

who wouldnt be scared of the dictator buhari..lol



remember kachikwu is from the 5% zone 1 Like 1 Share

Okay, let's keep watching 1 Like

Buhari's and Awera islamists are very corrupt 4 Likes

Politics and leadership was meant to be for the learned and informed persons. Those that can come up with feasible policies that will positively impact on their fellow citizens.

Our countrymen are just a bunch of political illiterates that do not know ordinary history let alone having anything to forecast and come up with policies.

It is just all about the money and who gets what. Little wonder there is so much confusion. Conflict of interest.

That's bad, nobody knows what to believe and what not to believe, Naija is full of poo. 1 Like

Am sick and tired of this publicity stunt.They keep diverting our attention while they keep looting our oyel money





You guys should go f*ck yourselves for what I care 2 Likes

Buhari was said to have been surprised that he had not seen a letter supposedly written to him before it appeared in the media. He immediately raised an internal query on its whereabouts.

Buhari was surprised



Yoruba Muslims will always defend their masters



2019 they’ll still shout change with ewedu brooms Buhari was surprisedYoruba Muslims will always defend their masters2019 they’ll still shout change with ewedu brooms 3 Likes

Story for the gods.

Believe this and you might as well believe that Angela Merkel is the President of Western Germany.



And by the way, even if it were to still be with the printer and to be submitted tomorrow, the content has remained the same. Save us the bs. 6 Likes

Although it was reported in the media, TheCable inclusive, that he met with Buhari that day, it has turned out no such meeting was held.



TheCable confirmed that he was only able to meet presidential aides and that was why there were no pictures with Buhari and he did not make any comments to the State House media on the visit.





Whereas the letter — dated August 30, 2017 — leaked on Tuesday, October 3, 2007, he submitted it only on Thursday, October 5.





Kachikwu did no wrong here, since he resubmitted the letter on October 5.



And he never denied submitting the initial letter. 2 Likes

It keeps getting dirtier. The stench will just not go away.



... But the corporation was silent on the issue of key management appointments which Kachikwu complained were made without his knowledge ...

The most divisive, lopsided, tribalistic regime since the Union Jack was lowered. 1 Like

What does that mean pls? 1 Like





The first letter was blocked by the cabals



How about that? The first letter was blocked by the cabalsHow about that? 1 Like

Kachie bet why Kachie bet why