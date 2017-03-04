₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,683 members, 3,846,841 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 07:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos (34089 Views)
Teacher Set To Wed His Former Student In Delta State Photo: / Man To Wed His Longtime Classmate. Take Their Pre-Wedding Photos To Classroom / 39yo Next French President Incredible Love Story With 64yo Former Teacher PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Towncrier247: 3:51pm
A former teacher in Anambra state, Chidi Obioha and one of his former students, Nzube Nwokeji will be getting married in Imo state next Saturday, October 21st. Nzube shared their love story on her Facebook wall. Read below ...
'To God be the glory, who made this possible.
It all started 6 years ago when we met each other as a teacher and student in SS 3. Little did I know that life has a bigger plan and future for us.
After my SSCE in 2010, as I was about leaving secondary school, he got another job and moved, but he dropped his phone number on my biology note Photos: Former teacher set to marry one of his former students in Imo? to enable me reach him anytime for academic assistance in pursuit of my university degree program.
Subsequently, he helped me in gaining admission in Uniport, starting from purchase of Jamb form to writing of post UTME. We started dating officially during my year one(2nd semester), and as God may have it, we connected to each other physically and spiritually so passionately.
He inspired me, supported me, encouraged me and gave me every reason to study hard and make good grades when I was in the University.
No time to pen down all the memories we have shared in the past 6 years. God and true love has bound us together bringing us together as husband and wife on 21st October 2017.
In him we started, in him we shall continue.
Let the count down begin.........'
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/prewedding-photos-between-a-nigerian-teacher-and-his-former-student
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Towncrier247: 3:52pm
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:54pm
Please who is the teacher and who is the student?? Eye yam confused
265 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by NairalandCS(m): 3:55pm
Already slipping each other notes while you were in SS 3 ?
I weak.
106 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by shortgun(m): 4:15pm
everything hidden will be made open.
This is why I always tell people that there is nothing like "just a friend" between a man and a woman, when it's conducive they will f*ck each other.
89 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by AuroraB(f): 4:29pm
Was she 'Mama nnukwu' in her class
'em male teachers always high on the smartest innocent gurl in his class
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by SenorFax(m): 4:47pm
The guy sharp no be small, see body
Come imagine this shape 6years ago for school uniform
Corpers go be like, "see me after school hours for tutorial"
Uncle only switched cain, from Pankere to Cassava.
Nice move uncle, nice move
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by enemyofprogress: 4:49pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by naijaisGOOD: 4:50pm
ok
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by pointstores(m): 4:50pm
wow great
discount solar fan inverters battery https://solarvisionnija.com.ng
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by ToluSuo(m): 4:51pm
Teacher and student, so while you were paid to teach you also took bleeping part time job. Badt guy. Anyways Happy married life to you... #PEACE...
5 Likes
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by bany88: 4:51pm
OK next please
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by naijaisGOOD: 4:51pm
cool
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by MasterRahl(m): 4:51pm
Well, what can I say?
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:51pm
Beautiful story
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Juni4jay(m): 4:52pm
Cool
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by tigonana: 4:52pm
After u don dey shine d kongo wen u still dey teach..l no accept...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by winkmart: 4:52pm
Why the bottle of Kerosene them hold
4 Likes
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by rims4emmy(m): 4:52pm
after enough bashing during closing hours. its ok sha
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 4:52pm
Who was d teacher? D lady?
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by EzeeYFB(m): 4:53pm
I don't understand who was the teacher n d student in d pic na.
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Antoinemercer: 4:53pm
They're both ugly they suit each other.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Gulderbottle85: 4:53pm
This story tire me
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by czarina(f): 4:53pm
AuroraB:lol @mama Nnukwu The big gals rolling with the Nwankuzis'
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Nathdoug(m): 4:53pm
Nai be say them don dey Fvck since when the girl dey ss3 na so.....high star for the teacher
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Chanchit: 4:53pm
But it looks as if its was the lady that thought the guy. Hr must be a student teacher sha. No time to read through abeg.
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by titiloyeblog(m): 4:54pm
issokay
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by yuskol03: 4:54pm
BeeBeeOoh:
To wed (HIS) former student ....
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Yello1(m): 4:54pm
Stature wise , the story seems to be untrue but women can so much change immediately after secondary schul. Some of My female students den are as big as that too
|Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by yeyerolling: 4:54pm
tell us the real story, he was panshing u when u dey sec school
1 Like
Question Of The Day: Can You Date Without Sex? / Why Do Ladies Prefer A Man With Status Job To A Rich Businessman ? / Lady Slams Ex-Boyfriend "Good At Killing Girlfriends' Babies" (Photo)
Viewing this topic: ABBEYsammy01(m), def111(m), Mezurum01, Perfecter4real(m), akon5002(m), bluepanther(m), djaybaba, sirxbit(m), Stinond82, oriakuna, merits(m), uzomagattuso, akayalade(m), lilkid2435(m), Kingobodi(m), riodejanerio, gawu1, kelly4kelly, AyPearl, Buffalo2(m), flom96, captianfreeman(m), jimcoservices, IdisuleOurOwn(m), Akin51(m), Ashiat39(f), AVECDEO, priestman, MhizSuccess(f), tunechidope(m), ucstanislaus, dejavubobo1(m), kenoz(m), khel(m), Toluwaase(m), victichy, elpiro, precydadiva(f), ediongadaka(m), richieroxy(f), nonxo007(m), hanity(f), peeddy, Xileef(m), princebabados, Oritoke14, InestimableJoy(f), INTROVERT(f), Nolongthing88(m), alabig(m), Dumas32(m), Nextflow(m), vickysly, pair36(m), hisdon, phemy001(m), Kineticist(m), BAMSRAY(m), Pedrogold(m), kalicious, prosper21(m), hary158, zionglory(m), Phunmyne(f), Adasusie(f), olasberguk, towbaino(m), amjoseph19, bamsir, Iyke366, everG, fiercehillz(m), baddest04, shotuns, Beesluv, goodyswaggs, jeliok4us, dominusgai(m), houseful, Posh(m), qualityGod(m), waley1231, Kennedy767(m), samwizzye(m), Snow5, Adex001(m), bochy, Missbenny56(f), missyQween(f), debh(m), Lantern042, drsirgodons(m), judility(m), flakzieb(f), Henry2trust(m), odohemma(m), Bis1234(f), twinklemaia, McDee01(m), Otunbasolo(m), tosynbolade(m), fattprince(m), dikerebel(m), mayoryhsb, Christane(m), ilynem(m), TessaJ(f), JesusIgot, yesorno, omoleka(f) and 140 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14