



'To God be the glory, who made this possible.

It all started 6 years ago when we met each other as a teacher and student in SS 3. Little did I know that life has a bigger plan and future for us.



After my SSCE in 2010, as I was about leaving secondary school, he got another job and moved, but he dropped his phone number on my biology note Photos: Former teacher set to marry one of his former students in Imo? to enable me reach him anytime for academic assistance in pursuit of my university degree program.



Subsequently, he helped me in gaining admission in Uniport, starting from purchase of Jamb form to writing of post UTME. We started dating officially during my year one(2nd semester), and as God may have it, we connected to each other physically and spiritually so passionately.

He inspired me, supported me, encouraged me and gave me every reason to study hard and make good grades when I was in the University.

No time to pen down all the memories we have shared in the past 6 years. God and true love has bound us together bringing us together as husband and wife on 21st October 2017.



In him we started, in him we shall continue.



Let the count down begin.........'



