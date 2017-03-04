₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,683 members, 3,846,841 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 07:41 PM

Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos (34089 Views)

Teacher Set To Wed His Former Student In Delta State Photo: / Man To Wed His Longtime Classmate. Take Their Pre-Wedding Photos To Classroom / 39yo Next French President Incredible Love Story With 64yo Former Teacher PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Towncrier247: 3:51pm
A former teacher in Anambra state, Chidi Obioha and one of his former students, Nzube Nwokeji will be getting married in Imo state next Saturday, October 21st. Nzube shared their love story on her Facebook wall. Read below ...

'To God be the glory, who made this possible.
It all started 6 years ago when we met each other as a teacher and student in SS 3. Little did I know that life has a bigger plan and future for us.

After my SSCE in 2010, as I was about leaving secondary school, he got another job and moved, but he dropped his phone number on my biology note Photos: Former teacher set to marry one of his former students in Imo? to enable me reach him anytime for academic assistance in pursuit of my university degree program.

Subsequently, he helped me in gaining admission in Uniport, starting from purchase of Jamb form to writing of post UTME. We started dating officially during my year one(2nd semester), and as God may have it, we connected to each other physically and spiritually so passionately.
He inspired me, supported me, encouraged me and gave me every reason to study hard and make good grades when I was in the University.
No time to pen down all the memories we have shared in the past 6 years. God and true love has bound us together bringing us together as husband and wife on 21st October 2017.

In him we started, in him we shall continue.

Let the count down begin.........'

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/prewedding-photos-between-a-nigerian-teacher-and-his-former-student

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Towncrier247: 3:52pm
SEE MORE PICS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/prewedding-photos-between-a-nigerian-teacher-and-his-former-student
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:54pm
Please who is the teacher and who is the student?? Eye yam confused

265 Likes 12 Shares

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by NairalandCS(m): 3:55pm
Already slipping each other notes while you were in SS 3 ? undecided

I weak.

106 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by shortgun(m): 4:15pm
everything hidden will be made open.
This is why I always tell people that there is nothing like "just a friend" between a man and a woman, when it's conducive they will f*ck each other.

89 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by AuroraB(f): 4:29pm
Was she 'Mama nnukwu' in her class
'em male teachers always high on the smartest innocent gurl in his class cool sad

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by SenorFax(m): 4:47pm
The guy sharp no be small, see body

Come imagine this shape 6years ago for school uniform

Corpers go be like, "see me after school hours for tutorial"

Uncle only switched cain, from Pankere to Cassava.
Nice move uncle, nice move grin

44 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by enemyofprogress: 4:49pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by naijaisGOOD: 4:50pm
ok
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by pointstores(m): 4:50pm
wow great
discount solar fan inverters battery https://solarvisionnija.com.ng
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by ToluSuo(m): 4:51pm
Teacher and student, so while you were paid to teach you also took bleeping part time job. Badt guy. Anyways Happy married life to you... #PEACE...

5 Likes

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by bany88: 4:51pm
OK next please
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by naijaisGOOD: 4:51pm
cool
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by MasterRahl(m): 4:51pm
Well, what can I say?
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:51pm
Beautiful story
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Juni4jay(m): 4:52pm
Cool

1 Like

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by tigonana: 4:52pm
After u don dey shine d kongo wen u still dey teach..l no accept...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by winkmart: 4:52pm
Why the bottle of Kerosene them hold

4 Likes

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by rims4emmy(m): 4:52pm
after enough bashing during closing hours. its ok sha
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 4:52pm
Who was d teacher? D lady?
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by EzeeYFB(m): 4:53pm
I don't understand who was the teacher n d student in d pic na.
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Antoinemercer: 4:53pm
They're both ugly they suit each other.

1 Like

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Gulderbottle85: 4:53pm
This story tire me
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by czarina(f): 4:53pm
AuroraB:
Was she 'Mama nnukwu' in her class
'em male teachers always high on the smartest innocent gurl in his class cool sad

lol @mama Nnukwu grin The big gals rolling with the Nwankuzis'

1 Like

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Nathdoug(m): 4:53pm
Nai be say them don dey Fvck since when the girl dey ss3 na so.....high star for the teacher
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Chanchit: 4:53pm
But it looks as if its was the lady that thought the guy. Hr must be a student teacher sha. No time to read through abeg.
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by titiloyeblog(m): 4:54pm
issokay
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by yuskol03: 4:54pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Please who is the teacher and who is the student?? Eye yam confused

To wed (HIS) former student .... undecided

3 Likes

Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by Yello1(m): 4:54pm
Stature wise , the story seems to be untrue but women can so much change immediately after secondary schul. Some of My female students den are as big as that too
Re: Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos by yeyerolling: 4:54pm
tell us the real story, he was panshing u when u dey sec school

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Question Of The Day: Can You Date Without Sex? / Why Do Ladies Prefer A Man With Status Job To A Rich Businessman ? / Lady Slams Ex-Boyfriend "Good At Killing Girlfriends' Babies" (Photo)

Viewing this topic: ABBEYsammy01(m), def111(m), Mezurum01, Perfecter4real(m), akon5002(m), bluepanther(m), djaybaba, sirxbit(m), Stinond82, oriakuna, merits(m), uzomagattuso, akayalade(m), lilkid2435(m), Kingobodi(m), riodejanerio, gawu1, kelly4kelly, AyPearl, Buffalo2(m), flom96, captianfreeman(m), jimcoservices, IdisuleOurOwn(m), Akin51(m), Ashiat39(f), AVECDEO, priestman, MhizSuccess(f), tunechidope(m), ucstanislaus, dejavubobo1(m), kenoz(m), khel(m), Toluwaase(m), victichy, elpiro, precydadiva(f), ediongadaka(m), richieroxy(f), nonxo007(m), hanity(f), peeddy, Xileef(m), princebabados, Oritoke14, InestimableJoy(f), INTROVERT(f), Nolongthing88(m), alabig(m), Dumas32(m), Nextflow(m), vickysly, pair36(m), hisdon, phemy001(m), Kineticist(m), BAMSRAY(m), Pedrogold(m), kalicious, prosper21(m), hary158, zionglory(m), Phunmyne(f), Adasusie(f), olasberguk, towbaino(m), amjoseph19, bamsir, Iyke366, everG, fiercehillz(m), baddest04, shotuns, Beesluv, goodyswaggs, jeliok4us, dominusgai(m), houseful, Posh(m), qualityGod(m), waley1231, Kennedy767(m), samwizzye(m), Snow5, Adex001(m), bochy, Missbenny56(f), missyQween(f), debh(m), Lantern042, drsirgodons(m), judility(m), flakzieb(f), Henry2trust(m), odohemma(m), Bis1234(f), twinklemaia, McDee01(m), Otunbasolo(m), tosynbolade(m), fattprince(m), dikerebel(m), mayoryhsb, Christane(m), ilynem(m), TessaJ(f), JesusIgot, yesorno, omoleka(f) and 140 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.