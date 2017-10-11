Music artiste, David Adeleke, aka Davido is under fire for lying to the police that he did not know how his deceased friend, Tagbo Umeike, got to the Lagos General Hospital’s premise.



Acting Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal, Wednesday, told reporters that Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footages from the hospital proved that Umeike was brought in dead (BID) by Davido’s escort driver, Tunde Usutu and two of his (Davido) friends, Agbeje Olaoye and Idris Busari.



He said the men abandoned the deceased inside his ash Toyota Camry LSD378EL on the instruction of Davido.







According to Edgal, Davido, his friends and the escort driver were being questioned by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Lion Building.



He said: “On October 3, at about 9:20am, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of General Hospital Lagos, Oparanti Moshood, alerted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Lion Building that an unidentified male was brought in dead (BID) in an Ash Toyota Camry Saloon car marked LSD378EL by two unidentified males.



“From the international passport found in the deceased’s car, the DPO gave his identity as Tagbo Umeike. Immediately after, one Caroline Danjuma, an actress and the victim’s fiancee, published on her Instagram page that her boyfriend died in the company of one David Adeleke, alias Davido and friends.



“To be objective and verify facts, I called for a pre-investigation meeting in my conference room. In attendance were all parties including family, friends of the deceased; those of Davido; Caroline Danjuma; the DPO and investigating officers.



“The meeting confirmed that the deceased Tagbo Umeike on that day met and had drinks with friends at Shisha Bar amongst whom was Davido. The bar tender confirmed the deceased had as much as 40 tots of Tequila and exhibited signs of drunkenness.



The CCTV footage also confirmed this.







“Davido had told the police he had left Shisha Bar for DNA Night Club in Victoria Island without the deceased and was only informed by mutual friends of his death while he was at DNA.



“However, investigation revealed that Davido’s white Toyota Hilux escort driver, Tunde Usutu, accompanied by one Agbeje Olaoye and one Idris Busari, both Davido’s friends, took the deceased to the General Hospital Lagos and abandoned him in his vehicle on the instruction of Davido.



“The CCTV footage at the hospital picked the escort vehicle and the entire activity. The vehicle was recovered from Davido’s residence at 7, Awoshika Street, Lekki Phase 1.



“This completely debunks Davido’s claim that he did not know how the deceased got to the General Hospital. The interim autopsy report stated that the victim died of Asphyxia.”



On the cause of death of two other Davido’s friends who were found dead inside a BMW car marked KJA631AY on October 7 at Banana Island, Edgal said the autopsy had not been concluded.



He said: “A case of sudden and unnatural death (SUD) was reported on October 7, at about 8pm by the CSO Banana Island, Ikoyi, to the DPO Ikoyi that two persons namely, Olugbemi Abiodun and Chime Amechina of Flat Bill, Ocean Parade, were found dead inside one white BMW Saloon car marked KJA631AY, at underground garage in the estate.



“Police operatives raced to the scene where the bodies of the victims were taken to LASUTH, Ikeja for joint medical examination to determine cause of death.



“Victims were found motionless and were confirmed dead by a medical doctor. Further search into the vehicle revealed that wrapped substances suspected to be weeds were recovered and might have been used by the victims.



“Liquid substances were observed on their mouths and nostrils. From investigation by policemen at the scene, there were no visible marks on their bodies. The result of the autopsy is still being awaited. The pathologist said there was need for further findings before conclusions could be drawn on the cause of death.”



The singer has responded to the invitation, as he was seen at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, in the company of his lawyer.



