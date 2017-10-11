₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by akelicious(m): 5:52pm
Music artiste, David Adeleke, aka Davido is under fire for lying to the police that he did not know how his deceased friend, Tagbo Umeike, got to the Lagos General Hospital’s premise.
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by SenorFax(m): 5:53pm
Davido have 50-100million things to give the judge and buy every nairalander thinking he will go to jail.
If his father gets involved then there is no case again,
Corruption everywhere
18 Likes
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:54pm
omo see gbobe.. in Davido's voice money go settle evrything. RIP to the dead seems i made it to ftc *sigh
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Ebios(m): 6:07pm
The plot is getting to climax
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Hentizzle: 6:07pm
Yawa..na on top fire o
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by internationalman(m): 6:07pm
if really Davido didn't have a hand in these guys death, all his accusers shall encounter the same fate in the future.
20 Likes
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Baawaa(m): 6:11pm
Groove here groove there that is the end
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by emerged01(m): 6:24pm
Let's pray for Davido and the lost souls.
53 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by JustichMedia: 6:46pm
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by emeijeh(m): 6:46pm
Tagbo this, Tagbo that.
Can't we just hear word?!
Next!!!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Dharniel(m): 6:46pm
Now this is getting interesting
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by adetayo234: 6:47pm
Ebios:
Which plot. Did they lie against him or what?
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by apesinola001(m): 6:47pm
See gobe
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Sirheny007(m): 6:48pm
Xcelinteriors:
ismail4sure:
Kingbet:
KinzyeWriter:
registration:
Kolababe:
KingLennon:
KendrickAyomide:
KendrickAyomide:
Dharniel:
I hate spacebookers
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by registration(m): 6:48pm
oh
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Kolababe: 6:49pm
Hmm
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by KinzyeWriter(m): 6:49pm
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by free2ryhme: 6:49pm
Davido enemies right now
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by talk2saintify(m): 6:49pm
to Bad Davido to bad....SMH
1 Like
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Pavore9: 6:49pm
Moderation is Key.
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by free2ryhme: 6:49pm
akelicious:
Get ready to spend N30bn
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by months: 6:49pm
Nna, am I the only person not surprise here.
Two Igbo boyz in Davido circle dies and he only showed genuine sadness for the Yoruba one called DJ Olu.
In fact all the yorubas that were friends with them only showed concern for DJ Olu.
Wat about Chime and Tagbo, are dey not Human or their friends?
Wen, we tell our Igbo people that their dull leadership have turned them to sacrificial lamb they think it is a small statement.
If Nnamdi Kanu wake dem up abit from their sleep, Afonja and Aboki will use blackmail, threats of genocide, military and every means under the sun to try and force dem back to sleep or kill dem all.
Ndiigbo wake up and smell the coffee, stop sleeping.
16 Likes
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by OduntanGabriel(m): 6:50pm
God knows what is hidden to man
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Mathe77: 6:50pm
What if Dj Olu and the other Chime guy that died mysteriously were the Guys that went to drop Tagbo off at the hospital?
9 Likes
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by selvad: 6:50pm
internationalman:
Rubbish!
17 Likes
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by ismail4sure: 6:50pm
I'm the new front page fighter
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Flawlessangel(m): 6:51pm
I don't even know what to post sef
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:51pm
Only God knows the truth.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by seangy4konji: 6:51pm
lol..was davido the only guy ma there drinking that day??/
Nigerians are funny...so if i was even at the bar drinking and i was the guy that told this guy to drink 40 thots and he did ..they will interogate me also...what is this guys fault is my problem?dammy krane was there,over 20 other guys were there but just focus on davido as if na d guy kill am..
naija.
7 Likes
