Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by akelicious(m): 5:52pm
Music artiste, David Adeleke, aka Davido is under fire for lying to the police that he did not know how his deceased friend, Tagbo Umeike, got to the Lagos General Hospital’s premise.

Acting Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal, Wednesday, told reporters that Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footages from the hospital proved that Umeike was brought in dead (BID) by Davido’s escort driver, Tunde Usutu and two of his (Davido) friends, Agbeje Olaoye and Idris Busari.

He said the men abandoned the deceased inside his ash Toyota Camry LSD378EL on the instruction of Davido.



According to Edgal, Davido, his friends and the escort driver were being questioned by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Lion Building.

He said: “On October 3, at about 9:20am, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of General Hospital Lagos, Oparanti Moshood, alerted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Lion Building that an unidentified male was brought in dead (BID) in an Ash Toyota Camry Saloon car marked LSD378EL by two unidentified males.

“From the international passport found in the deceased’s car, the DPO gave his identity as Tagbo Umeike. Immediately after, one Caroline Danjuma, an actress and the victim’s fiancee, published on her Instagram page that her boyfriend died in the company of one David Adeleke, alias Davido and friends.

“To be objective and verify facts, I called for a pre-investigation meeting in my conference room. In attendance were all parties including family, friends of the deceased; those of Davido; Caroline Danjuma; the DPO and investigating officers.

“The meeting confirmed that the deceased Tagbo Umeike on that day met and had drinks with friends at Shisha Bar amongst whom was Davido. The bar tender confirmed the deceased had as much as 40 tots of Tequila and exhibited signs of drunkenness.

The CCTV footage also confirmed this.



“Davido had told the police he had left Shisha Bar for DNA Night Club in Victoria Island without the deceased and was only informed by mutual friends of his death while he was at DNA.

“However, investigation revealed that Davido’s white Toyota Hilux escort driver, Tunde Usutu, accompanied by one Agbeje Olaoye and one Idris Busari, both Davido’s friends, took the deceased to the General Hospital Lagos and abandoned him in his vehicle on the instruction of Davido.

“The CCTV footage at the hospital picked the escort vehicle and the entire activity. The vehicle was recovered from Davido’s residence at 7, Awoshika Street, Lekki Phase 1.

“This completely debunks Davido’s claim that he did not know how the deceased got to the General Hospital. The interim autopsy report stated that the victim died of Asphyxia.”

On the cause of death of two other Davido’s friends who were found dead inside a BMW car marked KJA631AY on October 7 at Banana Island, Edgal said the autopsy had not been concluded.

He said: “A case of sudden and unnatural death (SUD) was reported on October 7, at about 8pm by the CSO Banana Island, Ikoyi, to the DPO Ikoyi that two persons namely, Olugbemi Abiodun and Chime Amechina of Flat Bill, Ocean Parade, were found dead inside one white BMW Saloon car marked KJA631AY, at underground garage in the estate.

“Police operatives raced to the scene where the bodies of the victims were taken to LASUTH, Ikeja for joint medical examination to determine cause of death.

“Victims were found motionless and were confirmed dead by a medical doctor. Further search into the vehicle revealed that wrapped substances suspected to be weeds were recovered and might have been used by the victims.

“Liquid substances were observed on their mouths and nostrils. From investigation by policemen at the scene, there were no visible marks on their bodies. The result of the autopsy is still being awaited. The pathologist said there was need for further findings before conclusions could be drawn on the cause of death.”

The singer has responded to the invitation, as he was seen at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, in the company of his lawyer.


http://thenationonlineng.net/davido-fir-lying-police/

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by SenorFax(m): 5:53pm
Davido have 50-100million things to give the judge and buy every nairalander thinking he will go to jail.

If his father gets involved then there is no case again,

Corruption everywhere

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:54pm
omo see gbobe.. in Davido's voice money go settle evrything. RIP to the dead angry seems i made it to ftc *sigh

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Ebios(m): 6:07pm
The plot is getting to climax

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Hentizzle: 6:07pm
Yawa..na on top fire o
Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by internationalman(m): 6:07pm
if really Davido didn't have a hand in these guys death, all his accusers shall encounter the same fate in the future.

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Baawaa(m): 6:11pm
Groove here groove there that is the end

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by emerged01(m): 6:24pm
Let's pray for Davido and the lost souls.

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by emeijeh(m): 6:46pm
Tagbo this, Tagbo that.




Can't we just hear word?!





Next!!!!!!!

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Dharniel(m): 6:46pm
Now this is getting interestinggringringrin

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by adetayo234: 6:47pm
Ebios:
The plot is getting to climax

Which plot. Did they lie against him or what?
Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by apesinola001(m): 6:47pm
See gobe
I hate spacebookers angry

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by registration(m): 6:48pm
oh
Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Kolababe: 6:49pm
Hmm
Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by KinzyeWriter(m): 6:49pm
cry
Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by free2ryhme: 6:49pm
Davido enemies right now

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by talk2saintify(m): 6:49pm
to Bad Davido to bad....SMH

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Pavore9: 6:49pm
Moderation is Key.
Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by free2ryhme: 6:49pm
akelicious:



http://thenationonlineng.net/davido-fir-lying-police/

Get ready to spend N30bn

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by months: 6:49pm
Nna, am I the only person not surprise here.


Two Igbo boyz in Davido circle dies and he only showed genuine sadness for the Yoruba one called DJ Olu.


In fact all the yorubas that were friends with them only showed concern for DJ Olu.


Wat about Chime and Tagbo, are dey not Human or their friends?


Wen, we tell our Igbo people that their dull leadership have turned them to sacrificial lamb they think it is a small statement.


If Nnamdi Kanu wake dem up abit from their sleep, Afonja and Aboki will use blackmail, threats of genocide, military and every means under the sun to try and force dem back to sleep or kill dem all.


Ndiigbo wake up and smell the coffee, stop sleeping.

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by OduntanGabriel(m): 6:50pm
God knows what is hidden to man

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Mathe77: 6:50pm
What if Dj Olu and the other Chime guy that died mysteriously were the Guys that went to drop Tagbo off at the hospital?

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by selvad: 6:50pm
internationalman:
if really Davido didn't have a hand in these guys death, all his accusers shall encounter the same fate in the future.

Rubbish!

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by ismail4sure: 6:50pm
I'm the new front page fighter
Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Flawlessangel(m): 6:51pm
I don't even know what to post sef
Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:51pm
Only God knows the truth.

Re: Davido Lied To Police About Tagbo Umeike's Death. How CCTV Exposed Him by seangy4konji: 6:51pm
lol..was davido the only guy ma there drinking that day??/

Nigerians are funny...so if i was even at the bar drinking and i was the guy that told this guy to drink 40 thots and he did ..they will interogate me also...what is this guys fault is my problem?dammy krane was there,over 20 other guys were there but just focus on davido as if na d guy kill am..

naija.

