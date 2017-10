Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox (8933 Views)

It has since spread to six other states. These are Rivers, Ekiti, Akwa-Ibom, Lagos, Ogun and Cross River



The Executive Officer of the National Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, confirmed that 31 cases had been recorded in the seven states.



Following reports of the spread of the disease, the House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, to appear before it to explain measures being taken to curb the spread.



In the absence of specific form of treatment or vaccine, PREMIUM TIMES has compiled some of the things people need to know to prevent the spread of the disease.



Monkeypox can be transmitted through contact with body fluids or respiratory droplet of an infected animal, and being bitten by an animal infected by the disease.



Seven Tips



1. Avoid contact with squirrels, rats and monkeys, especially animals that are sick or found dead.



2. Practice good hygiene, always wash hands with soap and water after contact with animals or when caring for sick human relatives or soiled beddings.



3. Avoid contact with respiratory droplet of an infected animals or humans, i.e holding animals close to the face.



Note: There is very little information that allows one to exclude any animal from contracting monkeypox. Therefore, it should be presumed that any mammal including common household pets, could be infected if exposed to the disease.



4. Avoid contact with persons infected with the disease or suspected of the disease.



5. Handle materials used by or to treat infected persons with care- e.g bedding clothes, and any other contaminated material



6. Cook all meat very thoroughly, especially bush meat



7. If you are a farmer, call in expert in suspected cases of animal illness and wear gloves when examining them.





Nairalanders will not hear this one.



They will keep killing and eating Rats, Squirrels, Snakes and any other Animal you've probably never heard of. 4 Likes

is lalasticlala a he or a she? lalasticlala and his snake hunting gang should read this.but wait,is lalasticlala a he or a she?





May God help us from all thus diseases, first Ebola, then lassa fever and now monkey pox. who did Nigeria offend? Make d person forgive us o

it will never come near us.... in Jesus name.. 6 Likes 1 Share

Diseases and sickness are things of the past in my family. There shall be no LOSS in Jesus Name Amen 9 Likes 2 Shares

Avoid Buhari too 2 Likes

Don't accept medical anything from the Army 3 Likes

Instresting

so I should stop eating monkey and dog... why na...





lalalalalalalala get ready

pythonpox loading..................... 1 Like

trust my niggas, we do test our animals in lab before eating it.

no time waste free meat.

Adaumunocha:

I've never tasted monkey meat in my life. Do youbhave plans to...? Do youbhave plans to...?

lols this monkey pox of a thing caused a serious temple run at 042 today ;Dlols this monkey pox of a thing caused a serious temple run at 042 today 1 Like

great info..

Well, as 4 Monkey pox i dnt knw hw it realy kame.. Kuz all deze animalz hav bin in existence.. So y monkey pox nw.. 1 Like

DON'T DRINK MONKEY-TAIL

Well, as 4 Monkey pox i dnt knw hw it realy kame.. Kuz all deze animalz hav bin in existence.. So y monkey pox nw..

Adaumunocha:

I've never tasted monkey meat in my life. do you need it now? do you need it now?

Rich4god:

Do youbhave plans to...? Naaaa Naaaa

Jsucre:



do you need it now? Do u sell? Do u sell?

hmmmm...ki olorun sha gbawa

yeebos say na military inject their people with monkeypox....Its like Ekiti, Ogun and Lagos are now part of yeebo land. I just dey laff







_Thunnnnder fire Airtel. Buhari na badluck to this nation._Thunnnnder fire Airtel.

Eleven ways to stay safe from the dreaded Monkey Pox:*



1. Avoid Monkey meat especially the Kanda.



2. Avoid that alcoholic concoction called Monkey Tail or Monkite or Kpanrangan.



3. Avoid Monkey Cage when u visit any Zoo until further advised.



4. Avoid Chinese Films especially 'Snake in The Monkey Shadow'.



5. Avoid Monkey (Wayo) Business, especially my Igbo brothers.



6. If u luv playing football like me please avoid 'Monkey Post' for now until after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



7. For the sake of ur life, avoid watching those Hausa & Togolese men who carry Monkeys about in Major Nigerian cities, especially Lagos, in the name of entertainment & magic. If not u will just die troway!!!



8. Don't ever use the phrase 'Monkey no fine but im Mama like am' else the pox will come upon u like a Hurricane.



9. Don't allow any of ur child to be jumping upandan like Monkey else 'dem go catch am o! It is better they jump like Antelope or any other animal.



10. Run 440 if u spot anyone with the disease. Avoid unnecessary physical contacts, especially in Bayelsa State & always wash & sanitise ur hands b4 eating. If u can help it, stay in ur house until this scourge is sent to meet its cousin (Ebola Virus) in the pit of hell.



11. Avoid wearing Monkey jacket.



Please 4ward as received to help save lives while I carry out further research. 5 Likes

