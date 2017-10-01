



It has since spread to six other states. These are Rivers, Ekiti, Akwa-Ibom, Lagos, Ogun and Cross River



The Executive Officer of the National Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, confirmed that 31 cases had been recorded in the seven states.



Following reports of the spread of the disease, the House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, to appear before it to explain measures being taken to curb the spread.



In the absence of specific form of treatment or vaccine, PREMIUM TIMES has compiled some of the things people need to know to prevent the spread of the disease.



Monkeypox can be transmitted through contact with body fluids or respiratory droplet of an infected animal, and being bitten by an animal infected by the disease.



Seven Tips



1. Avoid contact with squirrels, rats and monkeys, especially animals that are sick or found dead.



2. Practice good hygiene, always wash hands with soap and water after contact with animals or when caring for sick human relatives or soiled beddings.



3. Avoid contact with respiratory droplet of an infected animals or humans, i.e holding animals close to the face.



Note: There is very little information that allows one to exclude any animal from contracting monkeypox. Therefore, it should be presumed that any mammal including common household pets, could be infected if exposed to the disease.



4. Avoid contact with persons infected with the disease or suspected of the disease.



5. Handle materials used by or to treat infected persons with care- e.g bedding clothes, and any other contaminated material



6. Cook all meat very thoroughly, especially bush meat



7. If you are a farmer, call in expert in suspected cases of animal illness and wear gloves when examining them.





Source:



Monkeypox has been causing panic across Nigeria since the first suspected case of the viral disease was reported in Bayelsa State last week.It has since spread to six other states. These are Rivers, Ekiti, Akwa-Ibom, Lagos, Ogun and Cross RiverThe Executive Officer of the National Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, confirmed that 31 cases had been recorded in the seven states.Following reports of the spread of the disease, the House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, to appear before it to explain measures being taken to curb the spread.In the absence of specific form of treatment or vaccine, PREMIUM TIMES has compiled some of the things people need to know to prevent the spread of the disease.Monkeypox can be transmitted through contact with body fluids or respiratory droplet of an infected animal, and being bitten by an animal infected by the disease.Seven Tips1. Avoid contact with squirrels, rats and monkeys, especially animals that are sick or found dead.2. Practice good hygiene, always wash hands with soap and water after contact with animals or when caring for sick human relatives or soiled beddings.3. Avoid contact with respiratory droplet of an infected animals or humans, i.e holding animals close to the face.Note: There is very little information that allows one to exclude any animal from contracting monkeypox. Therefore, it should be presumed that any mammal including common household pets, could be infected if exposed to the disease.4. Avoid contact with persons infected with the disease or suspected of the disease.5. Handle materials used by or to treat infected persons with care- e.g bedding clothes, and any other contaminated material6. Cook all meat very thoroughly, especially bush meat7. If you are a farmer, call in expert in suspected cases of animal illness and wear gloves when examining them.Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/245763-seven-tips-avoid-monkeypox.html 2 Likes