|Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by sunshineG(m): 6:46pm
Monkeypox has been causing panic across Nigeria since the first suspected case of the viral disease was reported in Bayelsa State last week.
It has since spread to six other states. These are Rivers, Ekiti, Akwa-Ibom, Lagos, Ogun and Cross River
The Executive Officer of the National Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, confirmed that 31 cases had been recorded in the seven states.
Following reports of the spread of the disease, the House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, to appear before it to explain measures being taken to curb the spread.
In the absence of specific form of treatment or vaccine, PREMIUM TIMES has compiled some of the things people need to know to prevent the spread of the disease.
Monkeypox can be transmitted through contact with body fluids or respiratory droplet of an infected animal, and being bitten by an animal infected by the disease.
Seven Tips
1. Avoid contact with squirrels, rats and monkeys, especially animals that are sick or found dead.
2. Practice good hygiene, always wash hands with soap and water after contact with animals or when caring for sick human relatives or soiled beddings.
3. Avoid contact with respiratory droplet of an infected animals or humans, i.e holding animals close to the face.
Note: There is very little information that allows one to exclude any animal from contracting monkeypox. Therefore, it should be presumed that any mammal including common household pets, could be infected if exposed to the disease.
4. Avoid contact with persons infected with the disease or suspected of the disease.
5. Handle materials used by or to treat infected persons with care- e.g bedding clothes, and any other contaminated material
6. Cook all meat very thoroughly, especially bush meat
7. If you are a farmer, call in expert in suspected cases of animal illness and wear gloves when examining them.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/245763-seven-tips-avoid-monkeypox.html
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by steveyoungwealth: 9:03pm
K
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by kennygee(f): 9:04pm
Nairalanders will not hear this one.
They will keep killing and eating Rats, Squirrels, Snakes and any other Animal you've probably never heard of.
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by Adaumunocha(f): 9:04pm
I've never tasted monkey meat in my life.
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by korel9: 9:04pm
lalasticlala and his snake hunting gang should read this.
but wait,
is lalasticlala a he or a she?
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by donblade85555(m): 9:04pm
May God help us from all thus diseases, first Ebola, then lassa fever and now monkey pox. who did Nigeria offend? Make d person forgive us o
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by Nathdoug(m): 9:04pm
T
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by joeaz58: 9:05pm
it will never come near us.... in Jesus name..
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by jennybright(f): 9:05pm
Diseases and sickness are things of the past in my family. There shall be no LOSS in Jesus Name Amen
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by Davidchibike(m): 9:06pm
Avoid Buhari too
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by Edu3Again: 9:06pm
Don't accept medical anything from the Army
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by KINGHAFI(m): 9:07pm
K
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by tpnatuzzi: 9:08pm
Instresting
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by Mbamifeanyi(m): 9:08pm
so I should stop eating monkey and dog... why na...
lalalalalalalala get ready
pythonpox loading.....................
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by chinedubrazil(m): 9:08pm
trust my niggas, we do test our animals in lab before eating it.
no time waste free meat.
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by Rich4god(m): 9:08pm
Adaumunocha:Do youbhave plans to...?
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by Emmalexlion: 9:09pm
lols this monkey pox of a thing caused a serious temple run at 042 today ;Dlols this monkey pox of a thing caused a serious temple run at 042 today
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by azenty: 9:09pm
great info..
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by luizmendezgrant(m): 9:09pm
When will i eva be FCT..!!
Well, as 4 Monkey pox i dnt knw hw it realy kame.. Kuz all deze animalz hav bin in existence.. So y monkey pox nw..
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by nairavsdollars: 9:09pm
DON'T DRINK MONKEY-TAIL
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by luizmendezgrant(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by Jsucre(m): 9:10pm
Adaumunocha:do you need it now?
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by tobtap: 9:10pm
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by Adaumunocha(f): 9:11pm
Rich4god:Naaaa
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by Adaumunocha(f): 9:11pm
Jsucre:Do u sell?
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by tayo200(m): 9:11pm
hmmmm...ki olorun sha gbawa
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by sexaddict08(m): 9:12pm
yeebos say na military inject their people with monkeypox....Its like Ekiti, Ogun and Lagos are now part of yeebo land. I just dey laff
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by Stelvin101(m): 9:13pm
Buhari na badluck to this nation.
_Thunnnnder fire Airtel.
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by slimbiggy(m): 9:13pm
Eleven ways to stay safe from the dreaded Monkey Pox:*
1. Avoid Monkey meat especially the Kanda.
2. Avoid that alcoholic concoction called Monkey Tail or Monkite or Kpanrangan.
3. Avoid Monkey Cage when u visit any Zoo until further advised.
4. Avoid Chinese Films especially 'Snake in The Monkey Shadow'.
5. Avoid Monkey (Wayo) Business, especially my Igbo brothers.
6. If u luv playing football like me please avoid 'Monkey Post' for now until after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
7. For the sake of ur life, avoid watching those Hausa & Togolese men who carry Monkeys about in Major Nigerian cities, especially Lagos, in the name of entertainment & magic. If not u will just die troway!!!
8. Don't ever use the phrase 'Monkey no fine but im Mama like am' else the pox will come upon u like a Hurricane.
9. Don't allow any of ur child to be jumping upandan like Monkey else 'dem go catch am o! It is better they jump like Antelope or any other animal.
10. Run 440 if u spot anyone with the disease. Avoid unnecessary physical contacts, especially in Bayelsa State & always wash & sanitise ur hands b4 eating. If u can help it, stay in ur house until this scourge is sent to meet its cousin (Ebola Virus) in the pit of hell.
11. Avoid wearing Monkey jacket.
Please 4ward as received to help save lives while I carry out further research.
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by JoshMedia(m): 9:14pm
Alright
Thanks for the write up
Check my signature
|Re: Seven Tips To Avoid Monkeypox by Stelvin101(m): 9:14pm
slimbiggy:
Viewing this topic: ibrolis(m), scopedon(m), coache(m), Ikocyztem, folahann(m), Keywordconcept(m), rsalami(f), RHARPHELLE99(m), oviejnr(m), zirrah, UKmigrant, Cityfirstborn(m), foljay17(f), engrkaz(m), weezy009, Kola1010, mamuzoOMAH(m), monalicious(f), kunlesehan(m), jamezblack(m), YsgWith7lives, raindrop99, Blooddiamond, shaiba(f), MrCyril(m), daryoor03(m), Transcends and 73 guest(s)
