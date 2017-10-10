₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by bouncenews2: 6:50pm
Within the last days of August and the early days of September 2017, the world held its breath as violent tropical storm named Hurricane Harvey and Irma wreaked havoc across Eastern Texas as well as North Eastern Caribbean and some parts of Florida.
An estimated 1 million cars were destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. And with Nigeria’s reliance on Tokunbo cars, it is not out of place for some of those flood-damaged cars to find to the Lagos ports.
In fact, some industry watchers believe some of the cars are already in car shops and on the roads in Nigeria's South-West Region.
So, it makes a lot of sense to be on guard if you are looking to buy tokunbo cars within this period.
Bounce News had a chat with David Fajobi who is the Head of Inspection at Cars45.com and here are 6 signs you should look out for.
1. Check the Smell:
Put your nose to some detective use here.
There is a unique smell that comes out from a flood damaged car. If you want to buy a tokunbo car now, you should sniff it.
The odour of a flood damaged car is difficult to hide. No matter the quality of air freshener you use in the car, that moisty, moldy scent would still sting.
2. Check For Underbody Rust:
The underbody rust can be observed by looking underneath the car.
Since water and iron are enemies, the flooding speeds up the oxidation process which allows corrosion of the car. Due to the time it takes to ship the vehicle, signs of rust would have started showing underneath by the time it gets here.
So, you are likely to spot it if you check it during an inspection.
3. Check the Electrical Systems:
This is another critical point to keep in mind during the inspection if you must avoid being fooled.
In high-tech vehicles, it makes it even easier to spot because the electrical systems of a flood damaged vehicle can never function effectively.
You should look out especially for the seat control, the seat belt and most of the sensors that are underneath.
4. Check the Seat Upholsteries:
The seat upholsteries consist of cloths and foams, so if it is flooded, it is not going to be totally dried up unless they are changed.
If your inspection gets as far as opening the glove box, you will also notice some deformities there.
5. Check the Engine Bolts:
Some of the parts of the car that are related to metals are difficult to hide their damages from flooding. The engine bolts are parts of those parts.
If you examine them properly, you should be able to determine if they have started running. If they are rusted, it is serious sign of flood damaged. Protest with your feet.
6. Check the Floor Rugs:
The rug on the floor of the car if properly scrutinised could also tell you a bit about the car’s history.
If the rug is moist or partly wet, it is a sign that the car may have been flooded.
You will likely see some bacteria breeding on the rugs, you will also see chlorophyll and some greenish parts on the tips of the rugs.
If all these signs are there on the rug, then it could be another flooded vehicle being disguised for open sale.
Now you know, shine your eyes!!!
Source: http://news.bounce.ng/Content/bounceexclusive-6-signs-to-spot-flood-damaged-car-20171010
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by NLOwner(m): 7:23pm
Run a VIN Check..
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by AutoReportNG: 8:59pm
Spot on..
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by Ayo4251(m): 8:59pm
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by azenty: 9:00pm
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by madgoat(m): 9:00pm
Story.. When the car land naija port and its worked on, u can never ever tell if it was a victim of flood or not except u get winch for body like Harry Potter
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by tunesoft(m): 9:02pm
No VIN sure pass..... Take it.... Just RUN the VIN.... That I know Nigerian dealers can't change.... Thank GOD. We are so fraudulent in this country
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by Kutunban: 9:02pm
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by Lapyte: 9:03pm
This was so on point,especially number 2
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by erico2k2(m): 9:03pm
only your VIN check can reveal this.
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by Macgreat(m): 9:03pm
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by curvilicious: 9:05pm
tunesoft:
Which one is VIN?
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by epospiky(m): 9:06pm
Op nawa for you o. I'm sure all those stuff would be fixed before shipping them here.
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by Godbest(m): 9:07pm
Na lie. Full cleaning will clear your double
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by kokomaster3d: 9:08pm
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by erico2k2(m): 9:17pm
curvilicious:same as Chassis number.
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by viperman: 9:24pm
All those things you listed above can be rectified easily and have been mastered by dubious car dealers.
Take this advice from me - only a VIN check can help you discover a flooded car.
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by blackmann(m): 9:24pm
I once tried to copy a VIN number off a car i wanted to purchase at a dealer along Kubwa expressway. Immediately I pulled out my pen and paper and located where the number was, the dealer told me it was "against the company policy to run a VIN check". I simply walked away.
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by erico2k2(m): 9:25pm
blackmann:
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by erico2k2(m): 9:26pm
viperman:Long time bro, where have you been?
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by cyborg123(m): 9:26pm
blackmann:
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by ajl: 9:29pm
Running a VIN check gives 100% assurance since it is guaranteed that flood damage will be recorded if it ever ocvur.
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by viperman: 9:31pm
erico2k2:
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by erico2k2(m): 9:32pm
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by Imarnuel04(m): 9:33pm
bouncenews2:
Sorry sir but you can't see bacteria growing with your n*ked eyes
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by Tednersy: 9:39pm
Mbok Where can I buy a flood damaged Lamborghini?
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by JoshMedia(m): 9:44pm
Thanks for the useful tips
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by Mutuwa(m): 9:47pm
blackmann:
Never trust those guys..
But..you would have taken a quick snap with your phone.
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by coalcoal1(m): 9:50pm
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by computerglobal(m): 10:12pm
Buying a flood-damaged car comes with a lot of risk.
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by timifakay(m): 10:15pm
tunesoft:Yinmu. Though rare, it's possible.
blackmann:Mad people, that's like saying checking ingredients of a product is against company policy.
Next time, just type on your phone like your are chatting.
|Re: 6 Ways To Spot A Flood Damaged Car by benitwater(m): 10:20pm
what if,it's cheaper?
