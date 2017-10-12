Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? (1598 Views)

Good evening my dear nairalanders. Please I need your honest opinion on this issue because I am very confused now that I don't know what to do.



I have been dating a guy for about three years now. Every thing has been going well. He claims he loves me but he doesn't spend on me. He knows I am still job hunting that I don't have any means of income of my own but he doesn't care at all. How I feed, cloth, recharge my phone, he doesn't know. He doesn't even ask how I cope with all my basic needs as a woman. He doesn't recharge my phone and when I manage to recharge with the little money I have and call him, he won't even reject or ignore the call and call me back knowing well that I don't work. He will make sure he exhausts the little airtime.



It is not as I he doesn't have the money, he has it. In fact he is very comfortable but he doesn't spend on me. I am a type of lady that doesn't know how to ask for money but I expect him to know that since I am not working yet, he should assist me with some of my needs but if I don't ask, he will do nothing.



I am thinking of leaving him because of this attitude I feel he is taking advantage of my nature. Please help me out. I want to know your take on this issue before I take action.



Thank you.

When marriage is involve.......





Singular turns to Plural......



I don't spend much on bae and she love me

Lawlahdey:

Women! Firstly, Money.

secondly, money.

Third money.







Finally, money!



Just be contented with what you have,live as if he doesn't exist...

I pray you get a job soon... 2 Likes

Divay22:

he will exhaust your airtime but can't do the same for you? ?and he's probably doing all that for another lady

I hate stingy rats occupying space in my life and when it comes to marriage better pick race.



start thinking with your brain intact. 4 Likes 1 Share

Marrying a stingy man has it pros and cons. 1 Like

LifeofAirforce:

Concentrate on having a source of income and not bother yourself with what your boyfriend does with his money.





No man you're not married to owes you anything....



But, don't marry someone that isn't caring. 10 Likes

Lawlahdey:

What kind of test lasts for three years?



Some guys are innately like that until you ask them for it



or



He doesn't really see her worthy of spending his money on her What kind of test lasts for three years?Some guys are innately like that until you ask them for itorHe doesn't really see her worthy of spending his money on her 1 Like

OrestesDante:





Lawlahdey:

Don't let anybody fool you that you shouldn't be bothered if he doesn't spend a kobo on you since he's not married to you.



I mean, how then do you express love when the person that claims to love you is not sensitive to your needs? What kind of a man will watch his lady go stranded when he's financially buoyant to bail her out but will keep claiming that money does not equate love?



I will advise you to thread carefully cos love is not expressed with stinginess.. The worst that can ever happen to a lady is to marry a stingy man.



Marry him at your own peril 11 Likes 3 Shares

LifeofAirforce:

abdeiz:





AmazingM:

You don't need a soothsayer to tell you he doesn't love you. You're dating yourself in this relationship.













#Sad!.

Divay22:

Ahan...is that one a boyfriend



I hate stingy men

Forget about him and move on with your life

Dillusionist:



MhizzAJ:

Broke ass biitch....u still have the nerves to threaten to break up, please break up fast and move on Abeg.....help his life and move on....mr eazi doesn't have two head....may God never bring a broke gf like u into my life o....#spits# 6 Likes

Adaumunocha:

Hmmm...do not get married until you are grounded in your career . Whether he spends on you or not is not even the issue .



The issue is what do you want to accomplish in this life .



Spend on yourself not just with money but with wisdom ...take your time and Sacrifice . Go after your goals do your thing .





Nobody will kill you if you remain single .



Open your mind and be free from the shackles that society have placed on us . 2 Likes

RETIREDMUMU:





See this retiredmumu



I don't ve any bizness with stingy men. Wetin I want take them do...thank God i ve a source of income.



I pray a good job comes her way.



MhizzAJ:

I hate broke gfs telling guys how to spend the money he sweated to make....Infact any guy that's dating a broke gal is useless and will be useless for life. I hate broke gfs telling guys how to spend the money he sweated to make....Infact any guy that's dating a broke gal is useless and will be useless for life.

MhizzAJ:





see this one, this is how liability wifey created, is he your hubby or ur fada, can you be independent without, baby i want to do my hair, i want to buy cream, bqby baby buy me sawama, hey baby my monthly pad is almost finished.....



try to have life yall broke girl see this one, this is how liability wifey created, is he your hubby or ur fada, can you be independent without, baby i want to do my hair, i want to buy cream, bqby baby buy me sawama, hey baby my monthly pad is almost finished.....try to have life yall broke girl 1 Like

RETIREDMUMU:





kuku say ur bf is ur father no be only pro or cons He'll b my father, my friend, my lover... Go hug transformer if you no like am. You must b from d west cos na only una carry aka gum for head. He'll b my father, my friend, my lover... Go hug transformer if you no like am. You must b from d west cos na only una carry aka gum for head.