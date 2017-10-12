₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by AmazingM: 6:58pm On Oct 11
Good evening my dear nairalanders. Please I need your honest opinion on this issue because I am very confused now that I don't know what to do.
I have been dating a guy for about three years now. Every thing has been going well. He claims he loves me but he doesn't spend on me. He knows I am still job hunting that I don't have any means of income of my own but he doesn't care at all. How I feed, cloth, recharge my phone, he doesn't know. He doesn't even ask how I cope with all my basic needs as a woman. He doesn't recharge my phone and when I manage to recharge with the little money I have and call him, he won't even reject or ignore the call and call me back knowing well that I don't work. He will make sure he exhausts the little airtime.
It is not as I he doesn't have the money, he has it. In fact he is very comfortable but he doesn't spend on me. I am a type of lady that doesn't know how to ask for money but I expect him to know that since I am not working yet, he should assist me with some of my needs but if I don't ask, he will do nothing.
I am thinking of leaving him because of this attitude I feel he is taking advantage of my nature. Please help me out. I want to know your take on this issue before I take action.
Thank you.
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by Lawlahdey(f): 7:02pm On Oct 11
He's testing your resilience
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by djgreenland(m): 7:03pm On Oct 11
When marriage is involve.......
Singular turns to Plural......
Booking space.
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:04pm On Oct 11
I don't spend much on bae and she love me
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by Kimcutie(m): 7:05pm On Oct 11
Lawlahdey:Seconded.
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by OrestesDante(m): 7:07pm On Oct 11
Women! Firstly, Money.
secondly, money.
Third money.
Finally, money!
Well he might be testing you. Or might be a
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by Divay22(f): 7:07pm On Oct 11
Just be contented with what you have,live as if he doesn't exist...
I pray you get a job soon...
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by OrestesDante(m): 7:10pm On Oct 11
Divay22:
No be fight now
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by Dillusionist(f): 7:11pm On Oct 11
he will exhaust your airtime but can't do the same for you? ?and he's probably doing all that for another lady
I hate stingy rats occupying space in my life and when it comes to marriage better pick race.
start thinking with your brain intact.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by Adaumunocha(f): 7:12pm On Oct 11
Marrying a stingy man has it pros and cons.
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by OrestesDante(m): 7:14pm On Oct 11
LifeofAirforce:
From what OP said it's like the guy is not spending at all for her
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by jashar(f): 7:14pm On Oct 11
Concentrate on having a source of income and not bother yourself with what your boyfriend does with his money.
No man you're not married to owes you anything....
But, don't marry someone that isn't caring.
10 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by abdeiz(m): 7:15pm On Oct 11
Lawlahdey:
What kind of test lasts for three years?
Some guys are innately like that until you ask them for it
or
He doesn't really see her worthy of spending his money on her
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by Divay22(f): 7:16pm On Oct 11
OrestesDante:Lol.
He has, but doesn't wanna give to her ,it's better she just do things on her own than thinking someone she calls a boyfriend will help her...
He might probably be that of guy, that wants a girl to beg him first before he gives her.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by DeadRat(m): 7:18pm On Oct 11
Lawlahdey:test Ke
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by tosyne2much(m): 7:20pm On Oct 11
Don't let anybody fool you that you shouldn't be bothered if he doesn't spend a kobo on you since he's not married to you.
I mean, how then do you express love when the person that claims to love you is not sensitive to your needs? What kind of a man will watch his lady go stranded when he's financially buoyant to bail her out but will keep claiming that money does not equate love?
I will advise you to thread carefully cos love is not expressed with stinginess.. The worst that can ever happen to a lady is to marry a stingy man.
Marry him at your own peril
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by AmazingM: 7:20pm On Oct 11
LifeofAirforce:At least you spend something. He doesn't even spend on me at all.
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by Lawlahdey(f): 7:24pm On Oct 11
abdeiz:I was kidding...LOL.
I can't date someone like that though, Heaven forbids.
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:24pm On Oct 11
AmazingM:That's bad ..
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by kimbraa(f): 7:25pm On Oct 11
You don't need a soothsayer to tell you he doesn't love you. You're dating yourself in this relationship.
#Sad!.
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by Dillusionist(f): 7:26pm On Oct 11
Divay22:so what happens when he marries her,?dating cool,but can you marry such a person that's her question
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by MhizzAJ(f): 7:26pm On Oct 11
Ahan...is that one a boyfriend
I hate stingy men
Forget about him and move on with your life
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by Divay22(f): 7:28pm On Oct 11
Dillusionist:I won't advice her to marry such a person, because i definitely can't do that.
If he's stingy while dating, there's every chance he will be stingy when married....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:30pm On Oct 11
MhizzAJ:
liabbbiiiiiilllliiittttttyyyyyy spotted, chinakeme
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by Ifakiland(m): 7:31pm On Oct 11
Broke ass biitch....u still have the nerves to threaten to break up, please break up fast and move on Abeg.....help his life and move on....mr eazi doesn't have two head....may God never bring a broke gf like u into my life o....#spits#
6 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:33pm On Oct 11
Adaumunocha:
kuku say ur bf is ur father no be only pro or cons
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by tobianthony(m): 7:34pm On Oct 11
Hmmm...do not get married until you are grounded in your career . Whether he spends on you or not is not even the issue .
The issue is what do you want to accomplish in this life .
Spend on yourself not just with money but with wisdom ...take your time and Sacrifice . Go after your goals do your thing .
Nobody will kill you if you remain single .
Open your mind and be free from the shackles that society have placed on us .
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by MhizzAJ(f): 7:34pm On Oct 11
RETIREDMUMU:
See this retiredmumu
I don't ve any bizness with stingy men. Wetin I want take them do...thank God i ve a source of income.
I pray a good job comes her way.
Hope your babe isn't suffering in your hand all in d name of love.
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by Ifakiland(m): 7:37pm On Oct 11
MhizzAJ:I hate broke gfs telling guys how to spend the money he sweated to make....Infact any guy that's dating a broke gal is useless and will be useless for life.
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:38pm On Oct 11
MhizzAJ:
see this one, this is how liability wifey created, is he your hubby or ur fada, can you be independent without, baby i want to do my hair, i want to buy cream, bqby baby buy me sawama, hey baby my monthly pad is almost finished.....
try to have life yall broke girl
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by Adaumunocha(f): 7:38pm On Oct 11
RETIREDMUMU:He'll b my father, my friend, my lover... Go hug transformer if you no like am. You must b from d west cos na only una carry aka gum for head.
|Re: Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Doesn't Spend On You? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:41pm On Oct 11
Adaumunocha:
oh sorry i don't know u r biafran descendants dat is how una roll from una side. bye broke sweet lady
but before u go, i command the spirit of dependent, liability Otta ur life ijn, amen
