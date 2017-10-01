Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia (20271 Views)

photos of Nnamdi Kanu's house after military raid



According to several reports, including a claim by a former minister of aviation, Fani-Kayode, the army carted away some personal belongings of the IPOB leader.



Nnamdi Kanu's brother , Prince Kanu Meme, claimed that the soldiers went away with clothes, generators and furniture in their trucks.



I no dey surprised. Anything is possible in this nation. I know say they go take away any valuable items go sell.



Na so dey take start for Goodluck house in Gwarinpa 5 Likes

#BringBackKanu 11 Likes 4 Shares

#KanuResumeOrResign



OurMumuDonDo 76 Likes 5 Shares

sorry ...

I wanted to give a fvck







but my fvck has finished...











I guess I'll just fry beans then. Op i'msorry ...I wanted to give a fvckbut my fvck has finished...I guess I'll just fry beans then. 3 Likes

Even if everyone else is intimidated murdered, AN IDEA CAN NEVER BE MURDERED until it gets to fruition.



I'm neither South-Easterner nor Igbo; but I'm convinced (believe it or not) that BIAFRA WILL SURELY BE ACHIEVED.



Isn't it easier to LET THE PEOPLE GO than force unity on them? 106 Likes 6 Shares

2 Likes

Lala

madridguy:

#BringBackKanu 1 Like 1 Share

Biafra must come 13 Likes

kanu the run away servant 9 Likes

1 Like





Man wey never grow to make decision of his own wan come lead my people. He was only planing to drawn them, but God big pass am.





I am well kitted now because stones and sticks will fall on me in this Nsuraland now. Please Aisha Buhari said it is not his house rather it is his father's house.Man wey never grow to make decision of his own wan come lead my people. He was only planing to drawn them, but God big pass am.I am well kitted now because stones and sticks will fall on me in this Nsuraland now. 8 Likes 1 Share

And where are the occupants? 1 Like

KardinalZik:

Even if everyone else is intimidated murdered, AN IDEA CAN NEVER BE MURDERED until it gets to fruition.



I'm neither South-Easterner nor Igbo; but I'm convinced (believe it or not) that BIAFRA WILL SURELY BE ACHIEVED.



Isn't it easier to LET THE PEOPLE GO than force unity on them?



FLATINO, this what you guys has been says since 1970 till 2017 without achievement of biafra...where is cownu now? FLATINO, this what you guys has been says since 1970 till 2017 without achievement of biafra...where is cownu now? 26 Likes 4 Shares

D funny part is that some whom I don't know how they think, will still after seeing all these keep mute. And the worst keep supporting these Armed rubbers in Uniform. 23 Likes

Obascoetubi:

FLATINO, this what you guys has been says since 1970 till 2017 without achievement of biafra...where is cownu now?



Sorry. Sorry. 28 Likes

Hmmmm

Clerverly:

#KanuResumeOrResign



OurMumuDonDo

Ikpummiri how far

ogbonna Ikpummiri how farogbonna 11 Likes

mpianya39:

Biafra must come

you guys don't get tired at all since 1967, 100 years from now you guys will still be shouting Biafra.





you guys keep on living in dreams that you forget how to live with your low IGR you guys don't get tired at all since 1967, 100 years from now you guys will still be shouting Biafra.you guys keep on living in dreams that you forget how to live with your low IGR 10 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

#BringBackKanu

Why do you hate igbos? Is it because they are majorly Christians, a different religion from you Why do you hate igbos? Is it because they are majorly Christians, a different religion from you 19 Likes

God bless Biafra, the land of the rising sun. 12 Likes 1 Share

Obascoetubi:

FLATINO, this what you guys has been says since 1970 till 2017 without achievement of biafra...where is cownu now?

Your low sense of reasoning is understandable. It is influenced by DRUGS.



How many bottles of CODEINE did/do you take DAILY out of the total 3million bottles of codeine your region consume daily? Your low sense of reasoning is understandable. It is influenced by DRUGS.How many bottles of CODEINE did/do you take DAILY out of the total 3million bottles of codeine your region consume daily? 32 Likes

observing

Zombies

thunda fire all of them 5 Likes

Chai, Nigerian Army are very wicked.See how they destroyed and scattered our supreme leader's palace.we must avenge this desecration of our leader's palace.The zoo must fall and burn. Chukwu okuko abiama must see this sacrilege.



sometimes is good to reason well. Kanu really bleeped up.Catalonia did all these things, even theirs was more peaceful Yet after their referendum, Their leader is already scared to declare independence that he campaigned seriously for.Ipob should go back and re-strategize,they should form a political party, vote their members into the Senate and house of reps.Restructuring is the best thing for now. anything like biafra or independence cannot come easily in this present era. 20 Likes 1 Share

Thieves in uniform. 9 Likes