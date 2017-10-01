₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by CastedDude: 8:01pm On Oct 11
Here are new photos of the current state of Nnamdi Kanu's house after soldiers raided his abode in Umuahia, Abia state. The Nigerian army on Sunday, October 8, reportedly stormed the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi kanu.
photos of Nnamdi Kanu's house after military raid
According to several reports, including a claim by a former minister of aviation, Fani-Kayode, the army carted away some personal belongings of the IPOB leader.
Nnamdi Kanu's brother , Prince Kanu Meme, claimed that the soldiers went away with clothes, generators and furniture in their trucks.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/photos-of-nnamdi-kanus-house-after-military-raid.html
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by CastedDude: 8:02pm On Oct 11
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by funnynation(m): 8:02pm On Oct 11
I no dey surprised. Anything is possible in this nation. I know say they go take away any valuable items go sell.
Na so dey take start for Goodluck house in Gwarinpa
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by madridguy(m): 8:06pm On Oct 11
#BringBackKanu
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by mrbillz(m): 8:07pm On Oct 11
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by Clerverly: 8:08pm On Oct 11
#KanuResumeOrResign
OurMumuDonDo
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by kingxsamz(m): 8:10pm On Oct 11
Op i'm sorry ...
I wanted to give a fvck
but my fvck has finished...
I guess I'll just fry beans then.
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by KardinalZik(m): 8:17pm On Oct 11
Even if everyone else is intimidated murdered, AN IDEA CAN NEVER BE MURDERED until it gets to fruition.
I'm neither South-Easterner nor Igbo; but I'm convinced (believe it or not) that BIAFRA WILL SURELY BE ACHIEVED.
Isn't it easier to LET THE PEOPLE GO than force unity on them?
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by Ebimor96: 8:19pm On Oct 11
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by Ebimor96: 8:20pm On Oct 11
Lala
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by Ebimor96: 8:20pm On Oct 11
madridguy:
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by mpianya39(m): 8:25pm On Oct 11
Biafra must come
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by ubongoton: 8:28pm On Oct 11
kanu the run away servant
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by Ebimor96: 8:29pm On Oct 11
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by Flatties: 8:30pm On Oct 11
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by NOC1(m): 8:31pm On Oct 11
Please Aisha Buhari said it is not his house rather it is his father's house.
Man wey never grow to make decision of his own wan come lead my people. He was only planing to drawn them, but God big pass am.
I am well kitted now because stones and sticks will fall on me in this Nsuraland now.
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by GoroTango: 8:31pm On Oct 11
And where are the occupants?
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by Obascoetubi: 8:32pm On Oct 11
KardinalZik:FLATINO, this what you guys has been says since 1970 till 2017 without achievement of biafra...where is cownu now?
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by philchudi: 8:33pm On Oct 11
D funny part is that some whom I don't know how they think, will still after seeing all these keep mute. And the worst keep supporting these Armed rubbers in Uniform.
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by philchudi: 8:35pm On Oct 11
Obascoetubi:
Sorry.
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by meezynetwork(m): 8:40pm On Oct 11
Hmmmm
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by MrIrohKenedy: 8:44pm On Oct 11
Clerverly:
Ikpummiri how far
ogbonna
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by ritababe(f): 8:49pm On Oct 11
mpianya39:
you guys don't get tired at all since 1967, 100 years from now you guys will still be shouting Biafra.
you guys keep on living in dreams that you forget how to live with your low IGR
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by adetayo234: 8:51pm On Oct 11
madridguy:
Why do you hate igbos? Is it because they are majorly Christians, a different religion from you
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by mgbadike81: 8:52pm On Oct 11
God bless Biafra, the land of the rising sun.
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by KardinalZik(m): 8:54pm On Oct 11
Obascoetubi:
Your low sense of reasoning is understandable. It is influenced by DRUGS.
How many bottles of CODEINE did/do you take DAILY out of the total 3million bottles of codeine your region consume daily?
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by Bari22(m): 8:55pm On Oct 11
observing
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by AfonjaConehead: 8:56pm On Oct 11
Zombies
thunda fire all of them
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by Spylord48: 9:11pm On Oct 11
Chai, Nigerian Army are very wicked.See how they destroyed and scattered our supreme leader's palace.we must avenge this desecration of our leader's palace.The zoo must fall and burn. Chukwu okuko abiama must see this sacrilege.
sometimes is good to reason well. Kanu really bleeped up.Catalonia did all these things, even theirs was more peaceful Yet after their referendum, Their leader is already scared to declare independence that he campaigned seriously for.Ipob should go back and re-strategize,they should form a political party, vote their members into the Senate and house of reps.Restructuring is the best thing for now. anything like biafra or independence cannot come easily in this present era.
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by gidgiddy: 9:17pm On Oct 11
Thieves in uniform.
|Re: The Condition Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Second Military Raid In Umuahia by adem30: 9:21pm On Oct 11
No be the same furnitures, Clothes, Bed they said Nigeria Army steal these? Abi na Army Barrack them go snap this picture?
