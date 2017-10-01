Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) (10207 Views)

'KILLING OF ROAD SAFETY STAFF ON DUTY IS ONE TOO MANY.GOD HELPS US

What a painful exit, this our colleague left home today that until he comes back but he couldn't. God have mercy on us. Another aggressive driver intentional hit him down to dead. Today in Idu airports unit. gallant marshal rest in peace until we come'.





Source: A Federal Road Safety on duty was killed today by a hit and run driver.Below is what a colleague of the deceased wrote.....'KILLING OF ROAD SAFETY STAFF ON DUTY IS ONE TOO MANY.GOD HELPS USWhat a painful exit, this our colleague left home today that until he comes back but he couldn't. God have mercy on us. Another aggressive driver intentional hit him down to dead. Today in Idu airports unit. gallant marshal rest in peace until we come'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/hit-and-run-driver-kill-frsc-official.html?m=1

So sad.. Even though this guys gat zero chill when they catch you but no be to hit them nah..

RIP

RIP. If the driver is caught then he will put the blame on the devil. 3 Likes

Rest in Peace to the deceased.

Road safety and VIO no de try too.

Everyday,dem go use their ordinary body wey no get juju attempt to wedge moving car,finally end up for emergency room.

U don't know if d driver is high,driving a stolen vehicle or if d brakes are not working optimally. 40 Likes 1 Share

This is so sad.



FRSC officials, if you una see idiotic driver, comot for road for am. Some will be forming boss and stand in the way of moving vehicles. Na person wey dey alive dey chop fish 28 Likes 1 Share





RIP RIP

Rip! Bt I don't tink giving arms to U guys is appropriate 6 Likes





Safety first, even road safety is not safe again



God help us for this country oo See gobeSafety first, even road safety is not safe againGod help us for this country oo

Let them adhare to ambode advice of staying of the road.



Nigerians hatrade on them is too much, I don't know why. 5 Likes

RIP 1 Like

Sometimes the way these officers act on the highway, the way they just jump in front of your vehicle and order you to pack. You can't but wonder if they've got extra lives at home.



RIP to the dead. 7 Likes

Chai!!

Touching

RIP

Lesson

Give them guns and see change in action !!! The dying. Will become killing tho. Rip his killer will know no earthly peace ....

There's God oh There's God oh

that driver will see you in his dreams and you will hunt him forever..RIP

Rip to him oooo.

D way pple die ehh.

Where does one go after death?

Sometime, dz guys act foolishly. Imagine a frsc officer jumping in front of a moving car and acting like he's d one controlling d brakes 5 Likes

hmm

RIP



Let the dead (APC) bury the dead jare What will somebody say about this matter nowLet the dead (APC) bury the dead jare

Resurrect In Peace.

What about the colleagues who were with him on duty? could they not trace the driver? or The Plate number ? this is what database, face recognition, CCTV and other measures can help to nab the culprit. May his Soul R.I.P 1 Like

RIP.

Rip to d dead,pls Frsc officials do dis ur work with wisdom.Life no get duplicate. 1 Like

Tooo bad....

dokiOloye:

Road safety and VIO no de try too.

Everyday,dem go use their ordinary body wey no get juju attempt to wedge moving car,finally end up for emergency room.

U don't know if d driver is high,driving a stolen vehicle or if d brakes are not working optimally. because they think you are reasonable and should obey them. they do not know it is a zoo full of animals ranging from Hyenas to cows because they think you are reasonable and should obey them. they do not know it is a zoo full of animals ranging from Hyenas to cows 1 Like

Lol... Nairalamders aren't pitying the dead victim... 1 Like 2 Shares

rip