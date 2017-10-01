₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,794 members, 3,847,234 topics. Date: Thursday, 12 October 2017 at 12:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) (10207 Views)
Taxi Driver Kills Ngam Nwachukwu, Ex-Ambassador, Steals His Car In Abuja (Pics) / Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended / Girl Knocked Down By "Hit & Run" Driver In Abuja - Do You Know Her? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:11pm On Oct 11
A Federal Road Safety on duty was killed today by a hit and run driver.Below is what a colleague of the deceased wrote.....
'KILLING OF ROAD SAFETY STAFF ON DUTY IS ONE TOO MANY.GOD HELPS US
What a painful exit, this our colleague left home today that until he comes back but he couldn't. God have mercy on us. Another aggressive driver intentional hit him down to dead. Today in Idu airports unit. gallant marshal rest in peace until we come'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/hit-and-run-driver-kill-frsc-official.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by funnynation(m): 8:12pm On Oct 11
So sad.. Even though this guys gat zero chill when they catch you but no be to hit them nah..
RIP
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by Innominds101: 8:14pm On Oct 11
RIP. If the driver is caught then he will put the blame on the devil.
3 Likes
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by MikeAterezzi(m): 8:16pm On Oct 11
Rest in Peace to the deceased.
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by dokiOloye(m): 8:18pm On Oct 11
Road safety and VIO no de try too.
Everyday,dem go use their ordinary body wey no get juju attempt to wedge moving car,finally end up for emergency room.
U don't know if d driver is high,driving a stolen vehicle or if d brakes are not working optimally.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 8:24pm On Oct 11
This is so sad.
FRSC officials, if you una see idiotic driver, comot for road for am. Some will be forming boss and stand in the way of moving vehicles. Na person wey dey alive dey chop fish
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:26pm On Oct 11
RIP
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by wahles(m): 8:26pm On Oct 11
Rip! Bt I don't tink giving arms to U guys is appropriate
6 Likes
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by SenorFax(m): 8:34pm On Oct 11
See gobe
Safety first, even road safety is not safe again
God help us for this country oo
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by hisgrace090: 8:45pm On Oct 11
Let them adhare to ambode advice of staying of the road.
Nigerians hatrade on them is too much, I don't know why.
5 Likes
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 10:28pm On Oct 11
Return
If
Possible
RIP
1 Like
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by steveyoungwealth: 10:28pm On Oct 11
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by Papiikush: 10:29pm On Oct 11
Sometimes the way these officers act on the highway, the way they just jump in front of your vehicle and order you to pack. You can't but wonder if they've got extra lives at home.
RIP to the dead.
7 Likes
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by DJMCOTTY(m): 10:30pm On Oct 11
Chai!!
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by patyowr: 10:31pm On Oct 11
Touching
RIP
Lesson
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by Franzinni: 10:31pm On Oct 11
Give them guns and see change in action !!! The dying. Will become killing tho. Rip his killer will know no earthly peace ....
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 10:32pm On Oct 11
DJMCOTTY:
There's God oh
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 10:32pm On Oct 11
that driver will see you in his dreams and you will hunt him forever..RIP
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by Kylekent59: 10:33pm On Oct 11
Rip to him oooo.
D way pple die ehh.
Where does one go after death?
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by MasterKim: 10:33pm On Oct 11
Sometime, dz guys act foolishly. Imagine a frsc officer jumping in front of a moving car and acting like he's d one controlling d brakes
5 Likes
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by oyetunder(m): 10:34pm On Oct 11
hmm
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:34pm On Oct 11
RIP
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 10:34pm On Oct 11
What will somebody say about this matter now
Let the dead (APC) bury the dead jare
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by psp2pc(m): 10:35pm On Oct 11
Resurrect In Peace.
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by huntila(m): 10:36pm On Oct 11
What about the colleagues who were with him on duty? could they not trace the driver? or The Plate number ? this is what database, face recognition, CCTV and other measures can help to nab the culprit. May his Soul R.I.P
1 Like
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by 12345baba: 10:37pm On Oct 11
RIP.
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by amazinglysplend: 10:37pm On Oct 11
Rip to d dead,pls Frsc officials do dis ur work with wisdom.Life no get duplicate.
1 Like
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by bedspread: 10:38pm On Oct 11
Tooo bad....
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by Checked86: 10:38pm On Oct 11
dokiOloye:because they think you are reasonable and should obey them. they do not know it is a zoo full of animals ranging from Hyenas to cows
1 Like
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by dingbang(m): 10:38pm On Oct 11
Lol... Nairalamders aren't pitying the dead victim...
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by Greatmind23: 10:39pm On Oct 11
rip
|Re: Hit & Run Driver Kills FRSC Official On Duty At Idu Airport Unit (Photos) by JustichMedia: 10:39pm On Oct 11
Get up to date information about how to improve your health from renowned health professionals.
Visit our blog today at www.justichfitness.site
Immigrant Filmed While Being Shot And Killed In Brazil (Graphic Video) / Blood Bath In Ijebu Ode As Imam, Wife, 4 Children Assassinated / Police Arrest Fake LUTH Doctor
Viewing this topic: Dongreat(m), DeUrch(m), realmrsugar, AlanSugar(m), sholapay, amilak, Fimly, wandex08, zubino(m), otukpo(f), psalmsjob, piecesprince(m), smartolala and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15