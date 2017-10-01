₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by CastedDude: 8:59pm
A Nigerian lady identified as Ay Nana, revealed how she was recognized by a solider at a military checkpoint in Adamawa state. According to her, she paid a visit to her village in Adamawa and was recognized by a soldier when they reached a checkpoint near her village as she and other travelers were told to remove their coverings due to security situation in the area.
The lady disclosed that she was shocked after the soldier recognized her and even labelled her a trouble maker on Facebook. Below is what she shared on the social media platform.
The last time I saw my daddy's grave.....it was extremely beautiful. His elder sister took care of it, she sold one of his house for N600 to cement the place to make it look that beautiful. His sister died some years ago, and am not sure if anyone took care of it since then, but boko haram did not make it any better. I went to the village yesterday and by Allah boko haram don't mean a damn thing.....we all know hell is waiting for them. I give it up to all the soldiers along that axis, and the soldiers in and around our homes.
A soldier recognised me from Facebook.....I was shocked. We got to a checking point near my village where we had to get off the car and walk.....I was sort of limping plus the sun, it wasn't funny at all. We also had to remove any covering and leave it in the car as you can see me in this picture looking like a hundred and ninety days tired bride.
The next thing I heard was....."Nana so na like this you small like ant, chai I don suffer, and you go dey Facebook dey find trouble' I almost fainted......to make it even sweeter.....he said '
you and Cyber Agbero aka Ijeoma Ogbulie Eugene can sabi find trouble for Africa, that one wey suppose be Nigerian Military Spokes woman'. I was like.....just shoot me, I wanted to jump on him with the biggest hug ever, but I respected my self cause I may end up frenching him.
He refused to tell me his name or his Facebook name. Just like my brother, A Bala Usman that can hide his face for Africa but he is a great soja man fighting for us. There is a lot to talk about....let me leave it alone fes.
May Almighty punish all participants of Boko Haram severely.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/soldier-recognizes-woman-checkpoint-facebook-see-told.html
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by CastedDude: 9:00pm
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:02pm
Congratulations Soldier recognised you.
Please which news will APC use to cover NNPC $25b so dat we will forget as usual??
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by decatalyst(m): 9:03pm
Just watch what you say.
Don't say what you don't mean...
The world is a small place
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by zionmade1: 9:06pm
All those people who vowed i wont rest on NL, thats the way it will be one day, myn d44 that is always after my moniker with the ban button and all them zombies. ok we will see
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by stebell(m): 9:10pm
oluseyiforjesus:
Monkey pox
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by shortgun(m): 9:18pm
what an amazing achievement... oya clap for ya self.
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by darkenkach(m): 9:24pm
I so much love the women from the north.
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by gebest: 9:30pm
so we should go and fry akamu abi, sake of say soja recognize u abi？
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by grayht(m): 9:51pm
licks lips.. lalasticlala come and see ooo
what my eye seeth my mouth cannot talketh!!!
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by dollytino4real(f): 9:57pm
see how she fine with small eyes, so one day amaechi go recognise me
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by steveyoungwealth: 10:18pm
Really
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by kingPhidel(m): 10:19pm
Is that an achievement?
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by RIPEnglish: 10:21pm
This is told us that we should be acted politely on a online site
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by RZArecta(m): 10:21pm
Who is Nana ? Is it the name of a fridge ?
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by gaeul(f): 10:21pm
lol
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by YorubaMuslims: 10:21pm
Rubbish news, Nigerian soldiers are womanizers
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by DJMCOTTY(m): 10:21pm
Wetin I wan talk sef?
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by Opistorincos(m): 10:22pm
Issokai
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by Piiko(m): 10:22pm
Wetin concern me
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by Franzinni: 10:22pm
Po
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by BreezyCB(m): 10:23pm
Jh
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by kingsol1759(m): 10:23pm
CastedDude:
CastedDude:
CastedDude:
Na lie!!!
|Re: Soldier Recognizes A Lady From Facebook At A Checkpoint In Adamawa state by casspersteve: 10:23pm
Next!!!
