|"Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by Amagite: 8:05am
A Port Harcourt based Nigerian lady, Jessica took to Twitter to recount her encounter with the man who raped her when she was just 11-years-old.
According to her, he didn't recognize her and he had a 'happy ending' as she saw him smiling with his wife and kids.
https://www.lailasblog.com/just-saw-man-raped-many-years-happy-ending-heartbroken-nigerian-lady-tweets/
Cc; lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by zulex880: 8:06am
He's the Mandela of your pussy, He paved the way for others and ever since then you have being enjoying it
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by Amagite: 8:06am
More...https://www.lailasblog.com/just-saw-man-raped-many-years-happy-ending-heartbroken-nigerian-lady-tweets/
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by smardray(m): 8:07am
eediot....did anyone tell u babalawo's are no more ....u cannot use juju to paralyse him,his wife and children
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by dingbang(m): 8:11am
Try and move on too... Learn to forgive and forget and rise above hate...
6 Likes
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by DanseMacabre(m): 8:15am
Kai! And no evidence. If she raised an alarm the mob might even descend on her for wanting to spoil the man's marriage. I feel so sorry.
Wetin be that film name that year sef? 'I Spit on Your Grave'. Babe needs to watch it to know how to go about ending the man's career.
I guess the man's name slipped out of karma's database.
17 Likes
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by zulex880: 8:16am
Anything to trend these days for these attentions seeking ladies.
You had to post it on social media, Like for what reason?
As much as this is a sad story i sympathize with her but why post it on Social media? Take a seat and let Karma do his job
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by hatchy: 8:19am
Video and pictures of the purported rape or this story is fabricated.
Women post all kind of trash in the social media just for fame.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by Valro(m): 8:19am
You see, the idiot may have felt remorse and asked God for forgiveness,but he hasn't come to apologise to you for what he did. Find a way and rape him off something too, nonsense, what am I saying self.
3 Likes
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by ikbnice(m): 8:20am
The evil that men do follow them around.
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by rafhell(m): 8:23am
Why put it on social media?
2 Likes
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by Afriifa(m): 8:39am
zulex880:such should happen to your daughter too. mandela is a great man
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by doyinbaby(f): 8:49am
zulex880:what is this one saying.....would you say that if your daughter is raped.....stop jesting someone's pain
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by Buharimustgo: 9:07am
How did he rape you and u never reported
2 Likes
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by Rukkydelta(f): 10:15am
Kill him
If I were in her shoes, I could have burn the idiot to death
Nobody should quote me
1 Like
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by steveyoungwealth: 10:36am
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by timidapsin(m): 10:37am
Do your own back..
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by Ekakamba: 10:37am
Please rape him back.
1 Like
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by frankmoney(m): 10:38am
The guy must have repented and moved on , while you are still wallowing in unforgiveness , if the dude has repented , Karma holds no ground , Because whom the Son of God has set free is free indeed . Thank you
1 Like
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by OboOlora(f): 10:39am
Buharimustgo:Person wey de craze, looking for cheap publicity through a degrading mean
2 Likes
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by timilehing(m): 10:39am
Crazy girl craving Attentions. What is she expecting from Twitter users? Obviously she enjoyed it then otherwise she would have reported to her parent.
3 Likes
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by chiraqDemon(m): 10:39am
DanseMacabre:Karma might have registered the poor kids instead
1 Like
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by Evaberry(f): 10:40am
...
MEN
Total utter shitty scum
There's nothing like karma btw. universe doesn't work that way, some People will do evil and still go on to live a happy life.
2 Likes
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by slapandfall(m): 10:41am
The girl self has her own wahala.. So you came to announce yourself abi.. now, you can clap for yourself we have heard.
1 Like
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by temitemi1(m): 10:41am
just forgive him and move on...
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by fyneguy: 10:41am
I hope this lady won''t lament later when she finds it difficult to get a man.
Yes that's a pathetic story but posting on the social media, to what end?
1 Like
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by supersystemsnig: 10:41am
Amagite:
Wicked evil people have a happy ending in this world...the thing tires me. I laff each time rapists are let off the hook, i've seen at least two rapists happily walked away freely, but one thing i know for sure is what Job said in the scripture, that though the children of the wicked multiply, it is for the slaughter.
Do not envy your enemy when you see them flourish for a while, it is only for a season. Even the fig tree flourished on first sight, but it did not yield fruits, his daughters will go through the same, his latter end will not be good. His days shall be dark as he walks further in life. No justification for rape or any form of evil. Treat people the way we want to be treated. May his latter days be dark, unless repentance is issued....
Hoe and why should a man rape an 11 year old? What pleasure can be derived from such inhumane experience. What the lady saw is just a season, a period through time, he will pay for his sins with or without the law in due time.
2 Likes
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by MillionDollars: 10:42am
Not a happy ending yet my dear
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by donblade85555(m): 10:42am
Please cut his dick, if you can't just call me and I will help you cut is konji infected dick.
Anyway don't let the past hurt you. you have a bright future ahead
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: "Just Saw The Man That Raped Me After Many Years" - Heartbroken Nigerian Lady by asawanathegreat(m): 10:42am
So what are U telling us to do now? to arrest him 4 u or beat him up 4 u? Go and find somewhere and hide ur meat
