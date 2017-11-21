₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
The La Casera Company Plc, manufacturers of La Casera Apple and other refreshing beverages is the go-to source for choice drinks in the Carbonated Soft Drink (CSD) category. We have made a remarkable impact in the CSD market in Nigeria, giving a major push to the erstwhile unimpressive Carbonated Soft Drink (CSD) segment in Nigeria with the launch of La Casera, the first CSD in PET bottle with an amazing 4% real apple juice.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
1.) Sales Representative - Rivers
Click Here To View Details
2.) Sales Representative - Abia
Click Here To View Details
3.) Sales Representative - Akwa Ibom
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Source: http://www.dailyjobweb.com.ng/2017/10/la-casera-company-plc-fresh-job.html
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
Ongoing
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
ok
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
Has Buhari applied?
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
If there's no free lacasera, then I'm not applying.
What pains me most is that the salary might be very poor compared to the work the employee will do... But condition go make crayfish bend eventually...
Aaah...
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
Mbok let me go and apply.
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
All these fresh recruitment with 2positions,what are they recruiting?
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
La casera Laca zobo
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
Lagos nko
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
akwa ibom oo pls God pick my call ahaf sufad
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
Is this not the same company that failed to pay her employees the other time?
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
Gala company should kuku buy this Lacasera once and for all.
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
All these Guys, after all the work to pay will be. A problem, later when u complain, they sack you.
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
I hope is genuine oo
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
Nice one OP
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
I noticed that i've not been seeing this drink for some time now.
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
The ideal candidate must have Gala selling experience and be able to chase a high speed bus.
1 Like
Re: La Casera Company Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)
Let dem consider all those ppl selling it in traffic for dem na. Those ppl are actually responsible for kipping Lacasera selling
