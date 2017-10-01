₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FHI 360 Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (8 Positions)
FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving lives in lasting ways by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions. Our staff includes experts in health, education, nutrition, environment, economic development, civil society, gender, youth, research and technology - creating a unique mix of capabilities to address today's interrelated development challenges. FHI 360 serves more than 70 countries and all U.S. states and territories.
We are currently seeking qualified candidates for the following positions below:
1.) Graduate Assistant Technical Officer - Protection
Click Here To View Details
2.) Graduate Finance and Administrative Assistant - Dikwa
Click Here To View Details
3.) Graduate Finance and Administrative Assistant - Kano
Click Here To View Details
4.) Driver - Kano
Click Here To View Details
5.) Senior Field Program Officer - Banki
Click Here To View Details
6.) Driver - Lagos
Click Here To View Details
7.) Graduate Finance and Administrative Assistant - Lagos
Click Here To View Details
8.) Graduate Administrative Assistant
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Source: http://www.dailyjobweb.com.ng/2017/10/fhi-360-fresh-graduate-exp-job.html
