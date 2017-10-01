₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,992 members, 3,847,981 topics. Date: Thursday, 12 October 2017 at 11:25 AM

FHI 360 Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (8 Positions) - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / FHI 360 Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (8 Positions) (365 Views)

Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) / FHI 360 Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (3 Positions) / FHI 360 Fresh Graduate & Experienced Job Recruitment (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

FHI 360 Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by ololadeajayi: 9:02am
FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving lives in lasting ways by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions. Our staff includes experts in health, education, nutrition, environment, economic development, civil society, gender, youth, research and technology - creating a unique mix of capabilities to address today's interrelated development challenges. FHI 360 serves more than 70 countries and all U.S. states and territories.

We are currently seeking qualified candidates for the following positions below:

1.) Graduate Assistant Technical Officer - Protection

Click Here To View Details


2.) Graduate Finance and Administrative Assistant - Dikwa

Click Here To View Details


3.) Graduate Finance and Administrative Assistant - Kano

Click Here To View Details


4.) Driver - Kano

Click Here To View Details


5.) Senior Field Program Officer - Banki

Click Here To View Details


6.) Driver - Lagos

Click Here To View Details


7.) Graduate Finance and Administrative Assistant - Lagos

Click Here To View Details


8.) Graduate Administrative Assistant

Click Here To View Details


Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

Source: http://www.dailyjobweb.com.ng/2017/10/fhi-360-fresh-graduate-exp-job.html

cc: Lalasticlala
cc: Uboma
Re: FHI 360 Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by ololadeajayi: 9:27am
Latest vacancies
Re: FHI 360 Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by paymentvoucher: 9:45am
ololadeajayi:
Latest vacancies
Lalasticlala
Re: FHI 360 Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by amiibaby(f): 11:22am
Okay

(0) (Reply)

Needed Urgently For Immediate Employment. Graphic Designer/animator In Lagos / Needed Urgently For Immediate Employment Production Assistant (editor) / Read It, Implement It And Earn Right Now!

Viewing this topic: Emjay96, joshfash(m), Ramanto(m), sabola, paddyofboss(m), kton(m), MaeBlocks(f), gentlepraise, Ayo4251(m), donteddy(m), chykmoni(m), Drbarmes(m), JJ4A, remzor(m), cyborg123(m), saintaustine(m), JimmySnow, Weneda(m), robonski15(m), prolifik83(m), oderinlewo(m), bangiskings, koma1(m), jearile(m), ggood, Folafikemi, Apogee14, Gee001(f), pastorsmiling(m), ammyluv2002(f), Onyekasuperkid(m), jabbo(m), Ayzo, haibe(m), pasqal09, twosquare, IamProdigy, benbenards(m), adexoramo(m) and 109 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.