|Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by Opinionated: 9:22am
We caught a huge fish on camera yesterday on Herbert Macaulay Way and wondered: what kind of monster is this?
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by GeeString: 9:24am
That is Buhari caught trying to steal another $26bn.
His end is near...
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by Opinionated: 9:24am
Do you know its name? Would you buy this at the market? What would it cost to buy something like this?
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/can-identify-monster-fish-seen-yaba/
cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by Tweetysparkles(f): 9:27am
tis fish has eaten all the fishes in the river that is y is big *sigh ( eja ni eja je sanra ) fish chop fish fat
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by Opinionated: 9:29am
Tweetysparkles:
This fish would attack human beings in water sef.
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by Homeboiy(m): 9:30am
The name is chizobq
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by modelmike7(m): 11:04am
Make me wanna barbecue! !
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by Charisdesigns: 11:04am
Dbanj
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:04am
see how the fish face look like nnmandi kanu face
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by buffalowings: 11:05am
Buhari
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by bettercreature(m): 11:05am
Homeboiy:It's a shark!
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by DONSMITH123(m): 11:05am
Mtchew..Fish wen i no even see wella sef.
OP
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by sod09(m): 11:05am
argentina ak oju yobo
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by fvckme(f): 11:05am
Lalasticlala come see Fish o
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by Nwaoguta(m): 11:05am
Baracuta
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by winkmart: 11:05am
That's iyemoja
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by seuncyber(m): 11:05am
Ask dbanj aje nla
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by Homeboiy(m): 11:05am
bettercreature:
Its nkpacha
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by Gten(m): 11:06am
The name is "Fishpox"
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by ChineseBuggati3(m): 11:06am
My own herbert McCauley and I didn't see it
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by bamirotola: 11:06am
Mark fish... Plz if you have any money you are not using DM me....
God bless naija
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by asawanathegreat(m): 11:06am
The name is Ambode fish
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by jamarifox(m): 11:06am
See as he put website tag for picture.
Stingy blogger
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by SalamRushdie: 11:06am
That's a Pike
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by joystickextend1(m): 11:06am
barracuda
Meanwhile guys check out my profile
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by lollmaolol: 11:06am
Eat and die
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by bestower: 11:07am
it's called..... baby tilapia.
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by Shafiiimran99: 11:07am
Titanic fish
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by deepwater(f): 11:07am
The name is fish
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by xynerise(m): 11:07am
bettercreature:
No, its a Sperm whale....mtchew
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by bettercreature(m): 11:07am
Homeboiy:Olodo! You no dey eat fish? Or you can't spot a shark
|Re: Huge Fish Spotted At Yaba. What's The Name? by BroZuma: 11:08am
Yaba Left Fish.
