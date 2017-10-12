₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Towncrier247: 9:42am
Journalist,Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo reports that Davido has allegedly been arrested in connection with the death of Tagbo, his friend who died mysteriously last week. Two more of his friends, DJ Olu and Chime also died mysteriously hours after.
Kemi who seems close to families of the deceased and has been dishing out exclusive updates on her social media pages,wrote; "My TV producer source at Channels news tells me all three OBOHKN associates are the wider subject of the investigation.
This is a developing story. I have to find out the arrest location and verify this is not a "come in for questioning" detention as he has done that and a form was given to him which witnesses told me he TOOK HOME. Something that should be filled at the police station.
Is this the "FALL" of Davido? I begged him soooo much to talk to me or do a presser (press conference)... Davido pls!!!! Speak out about who dropped Tagbo DOA (Dead On Arrival) at the hospital. I'm awaiting a statement from family as they are also waiting for police."
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/is-this-the-fall-of-davido-kemi-olunloyo-asks-as-she-reveals-more-details
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Towncrier247: 9:42am
See photos of some of the things she revealed>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/is-this-the-fall-of-davido-kemi-olunloyo-asks-as-she-reveals-more-details
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Mrjo(m): 9:45am
The guy Bleep up, he should hav be the one to take his frend to hospital, well i dont blame him cus he's still a small boy
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 9:46am
You guys should let him be joooor, when you're in cult, when time for sacrifice comes and you didn't meet up you will pay with your head,
Ihe na atuto na egbu egbu
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by DanseMacabre(m): 9:47am
Lol. Nice pun.
This is Nigeria though. It's highly improbable that anything like a prison stint could 'fall' on Davido though.
All this invitation ko, arrest ni, na just playacting.
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by philantropiest(m): 9:48am
Just observing.
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by midolian(m): 9:49am
Never seen a saddist like this woman. Always happy when things go bad for people. You ll hardly see her celebrate peopl's success
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by dessz(m): 9:51am
this woman derives pleasure in oda ppl's misfortune. tho e gud for davido.always treat your friends well no matter how BIG u are
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Ebimor96: 9:59am
Who cares
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Ebimor96: 10:00am
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Ebimor96: 10:00am
DanseMacabre:
I concur
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Partnerbiz3: 12:09pm
Nawao kemi.
Make una flee Davido abeg. He couldn't have killed that guy. It could have been accidental..
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Michellla(f): 12:51pm
Is this the "FALL" of Davido?
pun intended
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Swagahyk(m): 1:30pm
I just stumbled upon this lyrics by WizKid
THE MATTER LYRICS
[Intro: Wizkid]
Yeah
Berry pon dis
Starboy
[Bridge:Wizkid]
Dem say dem bad but i swear dem do nothin
Dem say dey go throw me punch but i swear dem nor reach o eh
20 man shall fall that day if you cross my lane o eh
All your man shall fall that day if you cross my lane o eh.....
Who knows
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by midehi2(f): 1:40pm
This milf sef
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by paschal9(m): 1:40pm
Davido should go and beg Wizkid cause he said 20man shall fall that day if you cross my lane, 3 have fallen remaining 17.. countdown
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by edi287: 1:40pm
I hate this woman with a passion.
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by chuose2: 1:41pm
Nothing go do am.
the guy don join freemasonry arguably one of the most connected group.
Just like after a year of the killing of the Redeemed Pastor in Abuja, the guys arrested were released as they said,"NO EVIDENCE".
https://guardian.ng/news/release-of-suspected-killers-of-abuja-female-pastor-is-criminal-says-huriwa/
Likewise na so dem go close Davido case!
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by proudlyYoruba(m): 1:42pm
This woman is just 'editorializing', her opinion is much more than the news. A slap on anything called Journalism
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by holluwai(m): 1:42pm
Why did he lie in his first statement?
Not evident he did anything but why?
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Anticqz: 1:42pm
enemies of WizKid has been brought to shame
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by MaritzaNL(f): 1:42pm
If he is innocent, he will scale through it.
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Mopolchi: 1:42pm
Hin get 30 billion for hin akant. Make e give Tagbo family at least 10 billion naah.
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Michaelpresh(m): 1:42pm
Wetin i wan type sef??
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by NeeKlaus: 1:42pm
Swagahyk:So how does this relate, please??
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by yeyerolling: 1:44pm
Mad pple everywhere , has nothing to do with Davido. But in showbiz no publicity is bad. Nonsense. DJ olu nd his guy probably too fake/contaminated drugs. Mtcheew
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Adaumunocha(f): 1:44pm
Arrested and he attended burial Nawa
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Afrok(m): 1:44pm
Every time we have pressing issues that's affecting every Nigerian, nah so some other issues we no concern everybody go dey litter the internet
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by Unik3030: 1:45pm
when they lock this woman up again she will start looking for public sympathy
|Re: Is This The 'Fall' Of Davido? Kemi Olunloyo Asks As She Reveals More Details by JoshMedia(m): 1:45pm
He might not fall if he's real and innocent.
No sinner ever go unpunished
Check my signature
