Kemi who seems close to families of the deceased and has been dishing out exclusive updates on her social media pages,wrote; "My TV producer source at Channels news tells me all three OBOHKN associates are the wider subject of the investigation.

.

This is a developing story. I have to find out the arrest location and verify this is not a "come in for questioning" detention as he has done that and a form was given to him which witnesses told me he TOOK HOME. Something that should be filled at the police station.

.

Is this the "FALL" of Davido? I begged him soooo much to talk to me or do a presser (press conference)... Davido pls!!!! Speak out about who dropped Tagbo DOA (Dead On Arrival) at the hospital. I'm awaiting a statement from family as they are also waiting for police."

.

See photos of some of the things she revealed>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/is-this-the-fall-of-davido-kemi-olunloyo-asks-as-she-reveals-more-details

The guy Bleep up, he should hav be the one to take his frend to hospital, well i dont blame him cus he's still a small boy 21 Likes 2 Shares

You guys should let him be joooor, when you're in cult, when time for sacrifice comes and you didn't meet up you will pay with your head,













Ihe na atuto na egbu egbu 19 Likes 2 Shares

Lol. Nice pun.





This is Nigeria though. It's highly improbable that anything like a prison stint could 'fall' on Davido though.





All this invitation ko, arrest ni, na just playacting. 16 Likes

Just observing.

Never seen a saddist like this woman. Always happy when things go bad for people. You ll hardly see her celebrate peopl's success 97 Likes 6 Shares

this woman derives pleasure in oda ppl's misfortune. tho e gud for davido.always treat your friends well no matter how BIG u are 17 Likes 2 Shares

Who cares

I concur I concur 1 Like

Nawao kemi.



Make una flee Davido abeg. He couldn't have killed that guy. It could have been accidental.. 2 Likes

Is this the "FALL" of Davido?

pun intended 12 Likes

I just stumbled upon this lyrics by WizKid







THE MATTER LYRICS



[Intro: Wizkid]

Yeah

Berry pon dis

Starboy



[Bridge:Wizkid]



Dem say dem bad but i swear dem do nothin

Dem say dey go throw me punch but i swear dem nor reach o eh

20 man shall fall that day if you cross my lane o eh

All your man shall fall that day if you cross my lane o eh.....





Who knows 34 Likes 3 Shares

This milf sef

Davido should go and beg Wizkid cause he said 20man shall fall that day if you cross my lane, 3 have fallen remaining 17.. countdown Davido should go and beg Wizkid cause he said 20man shall fall that day if you cross my lane, 3 have fallen remaining 17.. countdown 25 Likes 1 Share

I hate this woman with a passion. 14 Likes 1 Share

Nothing go do am.

the guy don join freemasonry arguably one of the most connected group.





Just like after a year of the killing of the Redeemed Pastor in Abuja, the guys arrested were released as they said,"NO EVIDENCE".







https://guardian.ng/news/release-of-suspected-killers-of-abuja-female-pastor-is-criminal-says-huriwa/



Likewise na so dem go close Davido case!

17 Likes

This woman is just 'editorializing', her opinion is much more than the news. A slap on anything called Journalism

Why did he lie in his first statement?



Not evident he did anything but why? 2 Likes

enemies of WizKid has been brought to shame

If he is innocent, he will scale through it. 7 Likes

Hin get 30 billion for hin akant. Make e give Tagbo family at least 10 billion naah.

Wetin i wan type sef??

Mad pple everywhere , has nothing to do with Davido. But in showbiz no publicity is bad. Nonsense. DJ olu nd his guy probably too fake/contaminated drugs. Mtcheew

Nawa Arrested and he attended burialNawa 1 Like

Every time we have pressing issues that's affecting every Nigerian, nah so some other issues we no concern everybody go dey litter the internet

when they lock this woman up again she will start looking for public sympathy