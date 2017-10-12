₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by lightblazingnow(m): 12:01pm
Senator Adeleke fulfills N250 million scholarship campaign promise
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by lightblazingnow(m): 12:01pm
Impressive
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by SalamRushdie: 12:10pm
Yet they labelled him the dancing senator who wouldn't do much but from my experience with lively people like Adeleke I knew he would Suprise his critics
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by marqueetim(m): 12:13pm
oshey senator
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Clerverly: 12:15pm
SalamRushdie:
Hatred and an attempt to impress your ipob yoots audience, will not even allow you, to question, the source of the MOney..a senator and not a governor! Beside, Why did you drop your former handle?
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by SalamRushdie: 12:21pm
Clerverly:
The article clearly says it's in continuation of his late brothers scholarship which means it has been ongoing or would you rather he used the money to buy roll Royce and build empty hotels like some of your heroes we know
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Clerverly: 12:25pm
SalamRushdie:
Trash! They are playing over your head!
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by aolawale025: 12:44pm
It's money well spent
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by lightblazingnow(m): 3:56pm
Great
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by lightblazingnow(m): 5:23pm
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Promxy94(m): 6:20pm
Nice one from senator Adeleke...
But why doing it now when your nephew is in a mess....
Or u want to pull out media attention from him
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by 9japrof(m): 6:21pm
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by DanielsParker: 6:21pm
Ok
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by daveson07(m): 6:21pm
even if it"z curopt moni he tried
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by masada: 6:21pm
promise made
promise kept
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by samzzycash(m): 6:21pm
Good to know he is not dancing for nothing
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Folani2: 6:22pm
Man of his word
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by jamace(m): 6:22pm
That's good.
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by RIPEnglish: 6:23pm
When he is has too much money to gave out, he are trying though.
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Mrkumareze: 6:23pm
250M to 66 students? Are they studying in Nigeria university or elsewhere?
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by RZArecta(m): 6:24pm
Some demonic APC online herdsmen will still attack this man for this good initiative but they dont even know the names of their own senators
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Originality007: 6:24pm
Clerverly:
just APC are using ur brain..
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Thelma1552(f): 6:24pm
Nice move...30BG
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by 4ward(m): 6:24pm
Dancing Senator. Good move
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Ugoeze2016: 6:24pm
Wow, impressed
Adeleke family trending
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by joystickextend1(m): 6:25pm
Good one
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by elfbest: 6:25pm
marqueetim:
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by sureheaven(m): 6:26pm
Radarada, I don't care or give a Bleep how many millions he spends as scholarship.... when, where and how he made the money is what matters to me. giving back two spoons of rice while he already takes a whole rice factory from his gullible followers. Nija politicians I hail una
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Ajekuiya: 6:27pm
Mrkumareze:
It’s too much right ?
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by tiger28: 6:28pm
Clerverly:a man DONATED TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION NAIRA in less than 2 months in office and you are saying rubbish. Are you saying he has stolen that much that quick,these are already mademen and should be commended. This is ALMOST a million dollars. Which Nigerian politician has ever done this much in such a short time in the history of nigerian politics??They will first steal for a whole year to recoup all the campaign spending before they think if their constituents......well done Senator!!!
|Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by daveP(m): 6:30pm
Try hard to distract nigerians from what froggy just did...one word... kolewerk!!!
