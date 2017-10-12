Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise (6801 Views)

Senator Adeleke fulfills N250 million scholarship campaign promise

Senator Ademola Adeleke from Osun West Senatorial District has presented of a sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Million (N250,000,000) to sixty six undergraduates from the ten local governments in his District.



Addressing students, parents and party faithful at the occasion in Ede, Osun state on Wednesday, Adeleke said the scholarship scheme was a fulfilment of one of his campaign promises, pledging to continue to serve the interest of the generality of Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliations.



He said the scheme is in continuation of his late elder Brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s legacies and urged the 66 beneficiaries to make judicious uuse of the opportunity of the scheme.



It will be recalled that Senator Ademola Adeleke was elected as a replacement for the his elder Brother who died in April 23rd this year.



Senator Adeleke appealed to PDP members in Osun to close ranks and work together for a common goal as the 2018 governorship election draws closer.



“This is the greatest challenge that all well meaning members of the PDP in the state should saddle themselves with, by closing ranks with a view to presenting a credible and sellable candidate that will effortlessly win the governorship election and take over the Bola Ige House, Abere.



“Let us, as a party avoid rancour, mudslinging, pull him down syndrome and other vices, that may endanger, God forbid, our chances of winning the 2018 governorship election.”



Adeleke therefore urged the beneficiaries of the scheme to make judicious use of the opportunity given to them by taking their studies serious.



Makarfi commends Adeleke, apologies to Nigerians



The National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi commended the efforts of Senator Adeleke for the promise kept and urged other lawmakers elected on the platform of PDP to emulate the Senator.



He maintained that PDP is the only veritable alternative to rescue the country from its present hard time, stressing that PDP will fulfill every promise made to Nigerians by striving to redeem its image.



“With the PDP. We are going to have good governance under rain under shine. No doubt we had our problems but we will not run away from it.



“Nigeria has suffered enough and God will emancipate Nigerians by returning the PDP to power both at the Federal and at the state levels.”



Makarfi again apologised to Nigerians for the previous misrule and corruption of his party members that led to its defeat in 2015 election but promised that they have learnt their lessons.



”When you don’t accept that you erred, there is no way you can correct the mistakes for the benefit of the people. In PDP, we erred and we accepted it.



“For us in PDP, we had our flaws and we did not fail to admit them. I have apologised for our wrongdoings. I am using this medium to apologise again. We are sincerely sorry for all our failures,” he said.



Markarfi urged members of the PDP, who had defected to return to the party, just as he appealed to those, who were yet to join the party to do so to rescue Nigeria from the ruling All Progressives Congress.













Impressive 2 Likes

Yet they labelled him the dancing senator who wouldn't do much but from my experience with lively people like Adeleke I knew he would Suprise his critics 14 Likes

SalamRushdie:

Yet they labelled him the dancing senator who wouldn't do much but from my experience with lively people like Adeleke I knew he would Suprise his critics

Hatred and an attempt to impress your ipob yoots audience, will not even allow you, to question, the source of the MOney..a senator and not a governor! Beside, Why did you drop your former handle? Hatred and an attempt to impress your ipob yoots audience, will not even allow you, to question, the source of the MOney..a senator and not a governor! Beside, Why did you drop your former handle? 4 Likes 1 Share

Clerverly:





Hatred and an attempt to impress your ipob yoots audience, will not even allow you, to question, the source of the MOney..a senator and not a governor! Beside, Why did you drop your former handle?



The article clearly says it's in continuation of his late brothers scholarship which means it has been ongoing or would you rather he used the money to buy roll Royce and build empty hotels like some of your heroes we know The article clearly says it's in continuation of his late brothers scholarship which means it has been ongoing or would you rather he used the money to buy roll Royce and build empty hotels like some of your heroes we know 25 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:







The article clearly says it's in continuation of his late brothers scholarship which means it has been ongoing or would you rather he used the money to buy roll Royce and build empty hotels like some of your heroes we know



Trash! They are playing over your head! Trash! They are playing over your head! 1 Like 1 Share

It's money well spent

Great

Nice one from senator Adeleke...

But why doing it now when your nephew is in a mess....

Or u want to pull out media attention from him

even if it"z curopt moni he tried

promise made



promise kept

Good to know he is not dancing for nothing

Man of his word

That's good.

When he is has too much money to gave out, he are trying though.

250M to 66 students? Are they studying in Nigeria university or elsewhere? 1 Like

Some demonic APC online herdsmen will still attack this man for this good initiative but they dont even know the names of their own senators

Clerverly:

Trash! They are playing over your head!

just APC are using ur brain.. just APC are using ur brain.. 1 Like

Nice move...30BG

Dancing Senator. Good move

Wow, impressed

Adeleke family trending

Good one

marqueetim:

Radarada, I don't care or give a Bleep how many millions he spends as scholarship.... when, where and how he made the money is what matters to me. giving back two spoons of rice while he already takes a whole rice factory from his gullible followers. Nija politicians I hail una

Mrkumareze:

250M to 66 students? Are they studying in Nigeria university or elsewhere?

It’s too much right ? It’s too much right ?

Clerverly:





Hatred and an attempt to impress your ipob yoots audience, will not even allow you, to question, the source of the MOney..a senator and not a governor! Beside, Why did you drop your former handle? a man DONATED TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION NAIRA in less than 2 months in office and you are saying rubbish. Are you saying he has stolen that much that quick ,these are already mademen and should be commended. This is ALMOST a million dollars. Which Nigerian politician has ever done this much in such a short time in the history of nigerian politics ??They will first steal for a whole year to recoup all the campaign spending before they think if their constituents......well done Senator!!! a man DONATED TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION NAIRA in less than 2 months in office and you are saying rubbish. Are you saying he has stolen that much that quick,these are already mademen and should be commended. This is ALMOST a million dollars. Which Nigerian politician has ever done this much in such a short time in the history of nigerian politics??They will first steal for a whole year to recoup all the campaign spending before they think if their constituents......well done Senator!!! 5 Likes