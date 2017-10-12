₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,246 members, 3,848,947 topics. Date: Thursday, 12 October 2017 at 07:27 PM

Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise (6801 Views)

Man Fulfills His Promise, Pours Water On Floor And Drinks On Buhari's Arrival / Buhari Has Only Fulfilled One Campaign Promise – Buharimeter / Buhari's Campaign Promise Of Defeating Boko Haram About To Be Delivered (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by lightblazingnow(m): 12:01pm
Senator Adeleke fulfills N250 million scholarship campaign promise
therenaissanceng.com



Senator Ademola Adeleke from Osun West Senatorial District has presented of a sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Million (N250,000,000) to sixty six undergraduates from the ten local governments in his District.

Addressing students, parents and party faithful at the occasion in Ede, Osun state on Wednesday, Adeleke said the scholarship scheme was a fulfilment of one of his campaign promises, pledging to continue to serve the interest of the generality of Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliations.

He said the scheme is in continuation of his late elder Brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s legacies and urged the 66 beneficiaries to make judicious uuse of the opportunity of the scheme.

It will be recalled that Senator Ademola Adeleke was elected as a replacement for the his elder Brother who died in April 23rd this year.

Senator Adeleke appealed to PDP members in Osun to close ranks and work together for a common goal as the 2018 governorship election draws closer.

“This is the greatest challenge that all well meaning members of the PDP in the state should saddle themselves with, by closing ranks with a view to presenting a credible and sellable candidate that will effortlessly win the governorship election and take over the Bola Ige House, Abere.

“Let us, as a party avoid rancour, mudslinging, pull him down syndrome and other vices, that may endanger, God forbid, our chances of winning the 2018 governorship election.”

Adeleke therefore urged the beneficiaries of the scheme to make judicious use of the opportunity given to them by taking their studies serious.

Makarfi commends Adeleke, apologies to Nigerians

The National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi commended the efforts of Senator Adeleke for the promise kept and urged other lawmakers elected on the platform of PDP to emulate the Senator.

He maintained that PDP is the only veritable alternative to rescue the country from its present hard time, stressing that PDP will fulfill every promise made to Nigerians by striving to redeem its image.

“With the PDP. We are going to have good governance under rain under shine. No doubt we had our problems but we will not run away from it.

“Nigeria has suffered enough and God will emancipate Nigerians by returning the PDP to power both at the Federal and at the state levels.”

Makarfi again apologised to Nigerians for the previous misrule and corruption of his party members that led to its defeat in 2015 election but promised that they have learnt their lessons.

”When you don’t accept that you erred, there is no way you can correct the mistakes for the benefit of the people. In PDP, we erred and we accepted it.

“For us in PDP, we had our flaws and we did not fail to admit them. I have apologised for our wrongdoings. I am using this medium to apologise again. We are sincerely sorry for all our failures,” he said.

Markarfi urged members of the PDP, who had defected to return to the party, just as he appealed to those, who were yet to join the party to do so to rescue Nigeria from the ruling All Progressives Congress.






http://therenaissanceng.com/senator-adeleke-fulfills-n250-million-scholarship-campaign-promise

Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by lightblazingnow(m): 12:01pm
Impressive

2 Likes

Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by SalamRushdie: 12:10pm
Yet they labelled him the dancing senator who wouldn't do much but from my experience with lively people like Adeleke I knew he would Suprise his critics

14 Likes

Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by marqueetim(m): 12:13pm
oshey senator
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Clerverly: 12:15pm
SalamRushdie:
Yet they labelled him the dancing senator who wouldn't do much but from my experience with lively people like Adeleke I knew he would Suprise his critics

Hatred and an attempt to impress your ipob yoots audience, will not even allow you, to question, the source of the MOney..a senator and not a governor! Beside, Why did you drop your former handle?

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by SalamRushdie: 12:21pm
Clerverly:


Hatred and an attempt to impress your ipob yoots audience, will not even allow you, to question, the source of the MOney..a senator and not a governor! Beside, Why did you drop your former handle?


The article clearly says it's in continuation of his late brothers scholarship which means it has been ongoing or would you rather he used the money to buy roll Royce and build empty hotels like some of your heroes we know

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Clerverly: 12:25pm
SalamRushdie:



The article clearly says it's in continuation of his late brothers scholarship which means it has been ongoing or would you rather he used the money to buy roll Royce and build empty hotels like some of your heroes we know


Trash! They are playing over your head! cool

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by aolawale025: 12:44pm
It's money well spent
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by lightblazingnow(m): 3:56pm
Great
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by lightblazingnow(m): 5:23pm
Cc lalasticlala
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Promxy94(m): 6:20pm
Nice one from senator Adeleke...
But why doing it now when your nephew is in a mess....
Or u want to pull out media attention from him
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by 9japrof(m): 6:21pm
cheesy
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by DanielsParker: 6:21pm
Ok
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by daveson07(m): 6:21pm
even if it"z curopt moni he tried cool
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by masada: 6:21pm
promise made

promise kept
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by samzzycash(m): 6:21pm
Good to know he is not dancing for nothing
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Folani2: 6:22pm
Man of his word
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by jamace(m): 6:22pm
That's good. cool
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by RIPEnglish: 6:23pm
When he is has too much money to gave out, he are trying though.
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Mrkumareze: 6:23pm
250M to 66 students? Are they studying in Nigeria university or elsewhere?

1 Like

Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by RZArecta(m): 6:24pm
Some demonic APC online herdsmen will still attack this man for this good initiative but they dont even know the names of their own senators cool
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Originality007: 6:24pm
Clerverly:
[s][/s]
Trash! They are playing over your head! cool

just APC are using ur brain..

1 Like

Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Thelma1552(f): 6:24pm
Nice move...30BG
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by 4ward(m): 6:24pm
Dancing Senator. Good move
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Ugoeze2016: 6:24pm
Wow, impressed
Adeleke family trending
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by joystickextend1(m): 6:25pm
Good one smiley
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by elfbest: 6:25pm
marqueetim:
oshey senator
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by sureheaven(m): 6:26pm
Radarada, I don't care or give a Bleep how many millions he spends as scholarship.... when, where and how he made the money is what matters to me. giving back two spoons of rice while he already takes a whole rice factory from his gullible followers. Nija politicians I hail una
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by Ajekuiya: 6:27pm
Mrkumareze:
250M to 66 students? Are they studying in Nigeria university or elsewhere?

It’s too much right ?
Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by tiger28: 6:28pm
Clerverly:


Hatred and an attempt to impress your ipob yoots audience, will not even allow you, to question, the source of the MOney..a senator and not a governor! Beside, Why did you drop your former handle?
a man DONATED TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION NAIRA in less than 2 months in office and you are saying rubbish. Are you saying he has stolen that much that quick,these are already mademen and should be commended. This is ALMOST a million dollars. Which Nigerian politician has ever done this much in such a short time in the history of nigerian politics??They will first steal for a whole year to recoup all the campaign spending before they think if their constituents......well done Senator!!!

5 Likes

Re: Senator Adeleke Fulfills N250 Million Scholarship Campaign Promise by daveP(m): 6:30pm
Try hard to distract nigerians from what froggy just did...one word... kolewerk!!!

(0) (1) (Reply)

Madalla Bombing: CP Zakari Biu Suspended Over Escape Of Alleged Mastermind / Fuel Subsidy: Total Md Can’t Defend N18.8bn Payment / When Frank Okon Will Be Sworn In As Governor

Viewing this topic: Mybettingtips(m), femoree2(m), msylva2147(m), faorex(m), anonymous456, Florblu(f), Sylvaaustine, BOYILO, olamishow(m), Romeo10, nawtielizzie(f), walealims(m), kingkenny06(m), molasautos(m), Praktikals(m), Articul8(m), opmoore(m), extraordinary1, peace2all(m), LesbianBoy(m), latyph(m), just2endowed, KeVN9, Osgilliat(m), Ennyiyi(f), sirwealth(m), urpee28(m), explosive04(m), Cyberrex(m), colosa, Truepays(f), EBLABOR(m), alkyno47, engrflames, ipledge01, zevous, ajohkeh(f), haftob(m), Harrynight(m), timatedre, royale22(m), nwakibe, ugofab, Goddieson01, leatherman(m), JONNYSPUTE(m), larrrymore(m), Siryear, Theben(m), Blinged, SPDAZZY(f), KingOvoramwen1(m), Bank450(m), OLUWOLEYINKA(m) and 85 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.