Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC (16648 Views)

NNPC Says Osinbajo Gave Approval For N640 Billion Contract;VP Office Keeps Mum / Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates / NNPC Withheld N824.7 Billion Oil Revenue In 6 Months Of Buhari’s Govt (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)





A statement by presidential spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said Mr. Osinbajo approved the contracts in his capacity as acting president in July.



“In response to media inquiries on NNPC joint venture financing, VP Osinbajo, as Ag President approved recommendations after due diligence,” Mr. Akande said.



The admission comes a day after PREMIUM TIMES amplified a curious part of the NNPC response to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu’s allegations on Monday.



The NNPC had stated in the response that two presidential approvals were granted to the NNPC for contracts with Shell Nigeria and Chevron at the rate of $1 billion and $780 million respectively.



But when PREMIUM TIMES reached NNPC and the presidency for clarification on Tuesday, they could neither confirm not deny at the time.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/245881-breaking-osinbajo-admits-approving-n640-billion-oil-contracts-nnpc.html/amp Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has taken responsibility for granting authorisation to the NNPC for two oil contracts worth N640 billion.A statement by presidential spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said Mr. Osinbajo approved the contracts in his capacity as acting president in July.“In response to media inquiries on NNPC joint venture financing, VP Osinbajo, as Ag President approved recommendations after due diligence,” Mr. Akande said.The admission comes a day after PREMIUM TIMES amplified a curious part of the NNPC response to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu’s allegations on Monday.The NNPC had stated in the response that two presidential approvals were granted to the NNPC for contracts with Shell Nigeria and Chevron at the rate of $1 billion and $780 million respectively.But when PREMIUM TIMES reached NNPC and the presidency for clarification on Tuesday, they could neither confirm not deny at the time. 4 Likes 3 Shares

Who was expecting him to deny it before? 42 Likes 1 Share



I hope Kachikwu will also admit presenting the document at the FEC prior to your approval. Hahahaha. Now the Pastor has been coerced to lie to save the skins of economic Jihadists! Well done Pastor.I hope Kachikwu will also admit presenting the document at the FEC prior to your approval. 120 Likes 11 Shares

I pity IPOB Terrorists- The militant arm of PDP! They have Been toiling day and night, to make sure, the unfounded allegation of "Phantom Missing $26B" is stacked on Buhari, at least to help in denting his towering integrity posture.



However, the more they try, the more, it is evident that Buhari is a stickler to due process.



Baru, in his initial reaction maintained, that he Sought Presidential approvals before the contracts were awarded, and the then acting President just confirmed it...



The NNPC had stated in the response that two presidential approvals were granted to the NNPC for contracts with Shell Nigeria and Chevron at the rate of $1 billion and $780 million respectively.





SalamRushdie and his ipob friends can now go meet Kanu and do the needful! Baru, in his initial reaction maintained, that he Sought Presidential approvals before the contracts were awarded, and the then acting President just confirmed it...SalamRushdie and his ipob friends can now go meet Kanu and do the needful! 65 Likes 13 Shares

They finally succeeded in roping the man in. No reasonable person believes this 46 Likes 4 Shares





Buhari has been vindicated!





Ipob terrorists, can now wait for the Reactions from the Kpomo Cutting governor called Fayose, and that Bianca Ojukwu Boyfriend-FFK to console themselves! lalasticlalaBuhari has been vindicated!Ipob terrorists, can now wait for the Reactions from the Kpomo Cutting governor called Fayose, and that Bianca Ojukwu Boyfriend-FFK to console themselves! 35 Likes 9 Shares

The spirit of Lie Mohammed is at work. 17 Likes 4 Shares





If Osibanjo actually approved that huge money, trust me, he was coerced and blackmailed to do it. Any other reason he gives is a cover-up.



Northern leaders can be desperate, they don't value Osinbajo's office at all. They see this time Buhari is in power as a time to accumulate everything 'accumulatable'. And Buhari doesn't care.



But on a second note, Osibanjo should have stood his ground and asked necessary questions even though he looks too timid If Osibanjo actually approved that huge money, trust me, he was coerced and blackmailed to do it. Any other reason he gives is a cover-up.Northern leaders can be desperate, they don't value Osinbajo's office at all. They see this time Buhari is in power as a time to accumulate everything 'accumulatable'. And Buhari doesn't care.But on a second note, Osibanjo should have stood his ground and asked necessary questions even though he looks too timid 37 Likes 7 Shares

Lol I know it will come to this, now the question is who presented the documents to osibanjo and how come it was not deliberated at FEC.

Perhaps the minister of state petroleum was sleeping when the issue was decided at FEC.

All this attempt to cover up this stinking and monumental corruption will not work.

Corrupt government forming Saint. 49 Likes 5 Shares

Just as expected. 2 Likes 1 Share

So what people have been saying is true.



Oga Sir,you mean you approved after due diligence with whom,cos Buhari was sick then and you were not granted access to see our "Lord and Personal Savior" at the time.



Was it brought before FEC?

IF yes,by whom?



Baru?is he a member of FEC?



Or perhaps,I forgot....Kachikwu brought it to FEC,Then he forgot that he brought it and then wrote a letter.



Or you signed too without the Minister of State bringing it before FEC?Professor of Law,how manage?



Osinbajo,Sorry. 69 Likes 1 Share





Osibanjo approved 640 billion Naira contract out of $26 Billion Dollars.



Who approved the remaining money



Who approved the remaining money left of the $26 billion contract



Only Yesterday NNPC MD Baru told us that Buhari approved those contracts from his sick bed in London



Who is fooling who



Nigeria don enter ONE CHANCE



49 Likes 4 Shares

Abeg we are tired of d kind of news coming out from d govt.. Someone pls mute dem until 2019 elections 10 Likes

FortifiedCity:





If Osibanjo actually approved that huge money, trust me, he was coerced and blackmailed to do it. Any other reason he gives is a cover-up.



Northern leaders can be desperate, they don't value Osinbajo's office at all. They see this time Buhari is in power as a time to accumulate everything 'accumulatable'. And Buhari doesn't care.



But on a second note, Osibanjo should have stood his ground and asked necessary questions even though he looks too timid



It is no longer, that he didnt sign it, it is now about being "coerced or blackmailed"?? Ipob yoots are really weird in their hate filled conspiracies It is no longer, that he didnt sign it, it is now about being "coerced or blackmailed"?? Ipob yoots are really weird in their hate filled conspiracies 28 Likes 6 Shares

Clerverly:

[s][/s]



It is no longer, that he didnt sign it, it is now about being "coerced or blackmailed"?? Ipob yoots are really weird in their hate filled conspiracies See how you are busy defending corrupt elements, I don't know how much they pay you for this but bear in mind they are toying with your future and you are here applauding them. Kontinue See how you are busy defending corrupt elements, I don't know how much they pay you for this but bear in mind they are toying with your future and you are here applauding them. Kontinue 48 Likes 2 Shares

Clerverly:

[s]



It is no longer, that he didnt sign it, it is now about being "coerced or blackmailed"?? Ipob yoots are really weird in their hate filled conspiracies [/s]

trash It is no longer, that he didnt sign it, it is now about being "coerced or blackmailed"?? Ipob yoots are really weird in their hate filled conspiracies[/s]trash 31 Likes 3 Shares

Nbote:

Abeg we are tired of d kind of news coming out from d govt.. Someone pls mute dem until 2019 elections

I understand your frustrations....you had expected Osinbajo, to deny signing the contracts, to further drive your mission towards 2019?



Kpele! Fayose, Wike or FFK, will soon manufacture another lie for you to masturbate on.. I understand your frustrations....you had expected Osinbajo, to deny signing the contracts, to further drive your mission towards 2019?Kpele! Fayose, Wike or FFK, will soon manufacture another lie for you to masturbate on.. 18 Likes 1 Share

Clerverly:

I pity IPOB Terrorists- The militant arm of PDP! They have Been toiling day and night, to make sure, the unfounded allegation of "Phantom Missing $26B" is stacked on Buhari, at least to help in denting his towering integrity posture.



However, the more they try, the more, it is evident that Buhari is a stickler to due process.



Baru, in his initial reaction maintained, that he South Presidential approvals before the contracts were awarded, and the then acting President just confirmed it...









SalamRushdie and his ipob friends can now go meet Kanu and do the needful!

Buhari is a criminal terrorist Buhari is a criminal terrorist 53 Likes 5 Shares

Why are these salty people always shifting goal post. First it was Buhari doing work in sick bed as president now it's the VP is being black mailed.



The FEC and VP approved contracts what's this nonsense about missing money. Kachikwu letter didn't even claim such. He said due process was violated when awarding contracts. 33 Likes 7 Shares

harmless011:



See how you are busy defending corrupt elements

I can never defend a corrupt person! Sieve hate campaign against Buhari by ipob terrorists, and you will discover why sane Nigerians love Buhari! I can never defend a corrupt person! Sieve hate campaign against Buhari by ipob terrorists, and you will discover why sane Nigerians love Buhari! 10 Likes 1 Share

Clerverly:

[s][/s]



It is no longer, that he didnt sign it, it is now about being "coerced or blackmailed"?? Ipob yoots are really weird in their hate filled conspiracies What's my own if he signed or not? All their policies have no direct impact on my existence. I couldn't care less.



I know what your master Buhari and his nepostistic brothers can do. What's my own if he signed or not? All their policies have no direct impact on my existence. I couldn't care less.I know what your master Buhari and his nepostistic brothers can do. 8 Likes 1 Share





He's about to be used and dumped; he's about to become the fall guy.



Expect more lies from his office/person as events unfolds.



Oshigbanjo don buy market; one chance! Oshibanjo needs to go and buy sense.He's about to be used and dumped; he's about to become the fall guy.Expect more lies from his office/person as events unfolds.Oshigbanjo don buy market; one chance! 17 Likes 2 Shares

Blue3k:

Why are these salty people always shifting goal post. First it was Buhari doing work in sick bed as president now it's the VP is being black mailed.

Their Brains are wired to hate Buhari...so we understand, when they shift goal posts Their Brains are wired to hate Buhari...so we understand, when they shift goal posts 9 Likes 1 Share

Osinbande is forced to protect his neck what a WAWUUUU



Dear 'Pastor' VP,



"Presidential assent to any contract under PPA that's above the tenders board threshold without FEC approval is ILLEGAL." OKOKOBIOKOOsinbande is forced to protect his neckwhat a WAWUUUUDear 'Pastor' VP,"Presidential assent to any contract under PPA that's above the tenders board threshold without FEC approval is ILLEGAL." 11 Likes 1 Share

Presidential assent to any contract under Public procurement act that is above the tenders board threshold without FEC approval is illegal. 11 Likes 4 Shares

seunmsg:

Presidential assent to any contract under Public procurement act without FEC approval is illegal. You are very correct You are very correct 4 Likes 2 Shares

seunmsg:

Presidential assent to any contract under Public procurement act that is above the tenders board threshold without FEC approval is illegal.

IPOB spotted. IPOB spotted. 4 Likes

seunmsg:

Presidential assent to any contract under Public procurement act that is above the tenders board threshold without FEC approval is illegal.

Can you avail us the specific act? i mean the sections? Can you avail us the specific act? i mean the sections? 1 Like 1 Share

The liars claim money is missing which even Kachikwu did not said so.





How much is our foreign reserve? $30





By force or by fire they want to juxtapose Jonathan $20 alleged stolen fund with Buhari $26. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Clerverly:





Their Brains are wired to hate Buhari...so we understand, when they shift goal posts

This issue is dead in my opinion Baru out flanked Kachikwu regarding contracts. He has law, legal precedent, Buhari and Osinbajo both vouching for him. Im just surprised these so called educated people are saying the miney is missing. The letter said it was awarding without due process. The is much more to answer besides those appointments if he hadn't already. This issue is dead in my opinion Baru out flanked Kachikwu regarding contracts. He has law, legal precedent, Buhari and Osinbajo both vouching for him. Im just surprised these so called educated people are saying the miney is missing. The letter said it was awarding without due process. The is much more to answer besides those appointments if he hadn't already. 4 Likes 1 Share

Clerverly:





I can never defend a corrupt person! Sieve hate campaign against Buhari by ipob terrorists, and you will discover why sane Nigerians love Buhari!

Do sane Nigerians love Buhari or Nigeria Do sane Nigerians love Buhari or Nigeria 7 Likes 1 Share