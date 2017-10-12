₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC
NNPC Says Osinbajo Gave Approval For N640 Billion Contract;VP Office Keeps Mum / Buhari Approved N640Bn Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed In London- Baru indicates / NNPC Withheld N824.7 Billion Oil Revenue In 6 Months Of Buhari's Govt
|Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by massinola(m): 12:32pm
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has taken responsibility for granting authorisation to the NNPC for two oil contracts worth N640 billion.
A statement by presidential spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said Mr. Osinbajo approved the contracts in his capacity as acting president in July.
“In response to media inquiries on NNPC joint venture financing, VP Osinbajo, as Ag President approved recommendations after due diligence,” Mr. Akande said.
The admission comes a day after PREMIUM TIMES amplified a curious part of the NNPC response to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu’s allegations on Monday.
The NNPC had stated in the response that two presidential approvals were granted to the NNPC for contracts with Shell Nigeria and Chevron at the rate of $1 billion and $780 million respectively.
But when PREMIUM TIMES reached NNPC and the presidency for clarification on Tuesday, they could neither confirm not deny at the time.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/245881-breaking-osinbajo-admits-approving-n640-billion-oil-contracts-nnpc.html/amp
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by massinola(m): 12:34pm
Who was expecting him to deny it before?
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by PointB: 12:34pm
Hahahaha. Now the Pastor has been coerced to lie to save the skins of economic Jihadists! Well done Pastor.
I hope Kachikwu will also admit presenting the document at the FEC prior to your approval.
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by Clerverly: 12:35pm
I pity IPOB Terrorists- The militant arm of PDP! They have Been toiling day and night, to make sure, the unfounded allegation of "Phantom Missing $26B" is stacked on Buhari, at least to help in denting his towering integrity posture.
However, the more they try, the more, it is evident that Buhari is a stickler to due process.
Baru, in his initial reaction maintained, that he Sought Presidential approvals before the contracts were awarded, and the then acting President just confirmed it...
The NNPC had stated in the response that two presidential approvals were granted to the NNPC for contracts with Shell Nigeria and Chevron at the rate of $1 billion and $780 million respectively.
SalamRushdie and his ipob friends can now go meet Kanu and do the needful!
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by aolawale025: 12:36pm
They finally succeeded in roping the man in. No reasonable person believes this
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by Clerverly: 12:37pm
lalasticlala
Buhari has been vindicated!
Ipob terrorists, can now wait for the Reactions from the Kpomo Cutting governor called Fayose, and that Bianca Ojukwu Boyfriend-FFK to console themselves!
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by DozieInc(m): 12:37pm
The spirit of Lie Mohammed is at work.
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by FortifiedCity: 12:39pm
If Osibanjo actually approved that huge money, trust me, he was coerced and blackmailed to do it. Any other reason he gives is a cover-up.
Northern leaders can be desperate, they don't value Osinbajo's office at all. They see this time Buhari is in power as a time to accumulate everything 'accumulatable'. And Buhari doesn't care.
But on a second note, Osibanjo should have stood his ground and asked necessary questions even though he looks too timid
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by harmless011: 12:41pm
Lol I know it will come to this, now the question is who presented the documents to osibanjo and how come it was not deliberated at FEC.
Perhaps the minister of state petroleum was sleeping when the issue was decided at FEC.
All this attempt to cover up this stinking and monumental corruption will not work.
Corrupt government forming Saint.
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by StRichard(m): 12:42pm
Just as expected.
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by fergie001(m): 12:44pm
So what people have been saying is true.
Oga Sir,you mean you approved after due diligence with whom,cos Buhari was sick then and you were not granted access to see our "Lord and Personal Savior" at the time.
Was it brought before FEC?
IF yes,by whom?
Baru?is he a member of FEC?
Or perhaps,I forgot....Kachikwu brought it to FEC,Then he forgot that he brought it and then wrote a letter.
Or you signed too without the Minister of State bringing it before FEC?Professor of Law,how manage?
Osinbajo,Sorry.
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by ChangetheChange: 12:48pm
Osibanjo approved 640 billion Naira contract out of $26 Billion Dollars.
Who approved the remaining money
Who approved the remaining money left of the $26 billion contract
Only Yesterday NNPC MD Baru told us that Buhari approved those contracts from his sick bed in London
Who is fooling who
Nigeria don enter ONE CHANCE
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by Nbote(m): 12:50pm
Abeg we are tired of d kind of news coming out from d govt.. Someone pls mute dem until 2019 elections
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by Clerverly: 12:51pm
FortifiedCity:
It is no longer, that he didnt sign it, it is now about being "coerced or blackmailed"?? Ipob yoots are really weird in their hate filled conspiracies
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by harmless011: 12:53pm
Clerverly:See how you are busy defending corrupt elements, I don't know how much they pay you for this but bear in mind they are toying with your future and you are here applauding them. Kontinue
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by AlfaWaleFatai: 12:53pm
Clerverly:
It is no longer, that he didnt sign it, it is now about being "coerced or blackmailed"?? Ipob yoots are really weird in their hate filled conspiracies [/s]
trash
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by Clerverly: 12:54pm
Nbote:
I understand your frustrations....you had expected Osinbajo, to deny signing the contracts, to further drive your mission towards 2019?
Kpele! Fayose, Wike or FFK, will soon manufacture another lie for you to masturbate on..
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by AlfaWaleFatai: 12:54pm
Clerverly:
Buhari is a criminal terrorist
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by Blue3k(m): 12:55pm
Why are these salty people always shifting goal post. First it was Buhari doing work in sick bed as president now it's the VP is being black mailed.
The FEC and VP approved contracts what's this nonsense about missing money. Kachikwu letter didn't even claim such. He said due process was violated when awarding contracts.
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by Clerverly: 12:56pm
harmless011:
I can never defend a corrupt person! Sieve hate campaign against Buhari by ipob terrorists, and you will discover why sane Nigerians love Buhari!
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by FortifiedCity: 12:57pm
Clerverly:What's my own if he signed or not? All their policies have no direct impact on my existence. I couldn't care less.
I know what your master Buhari and his nepostistic brothers can do.
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by PointB: 12:59pm
Oshibanjo needs to go and buy sense.
He's about to be used and dumped; he's about to become the fall guy.
Expect more lies from his office/person as events unfolds.
Oshigbanjo don buy market; one chance!
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by Clerverly: 1:00pm
Blue3k:
Their Brains are wired to hate Buhari...so we understand, when they shift goal posts
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by RZArecta(m): 1:03pm
OKOKOBIOKO Osinbande is forced to protect his neck what a WAWUUUU
Dear 'Pastor' VP,
"Presidential assent to any contract under PPA that's above the tenders board threshold without FEC approval is ILLEGAL."
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by seunmsg(m): 1:03pm
Presidential assent to any contract under Public procurement act that is above the tenders board threshold without FEC approval is illegal.
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by harmless011: 1:04pm
seunmsg:You are very correct
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by PointB: 1:06pm
seunmsg:
IPOB spotted.
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by Clerverly: 1:06pm
seunmsg:
Can you avail us the specific act? i mean the sections?
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by FriendNG: 1:06pm
The liars claim money is missing which even Kachikwu did not said so.
How much is our foreign reserve? $30
By force or by fire they want to juxtapose Jonathan $20 alleged stolen fund with Buhari $26.
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by Blue3k(m): 1:07pm
Clerverly:
This issue is dead in my opinion Baru out flanked Kachikwu regarding contracts. He has law, legal precedent, Buhari and Osinbajo both vouching for him. Im just surprised these so called educated people are saying the miney is missing. The letter said it was awarding without due process. The is much more to answer besides those appointments if he hadn't already.
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by aolawale025: 1:08pm
Clerverly:
Do sane Nigerians love Buhari or Nigeria
|Re: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts For NNPC by Nbote(m): 1:08pm
Clerverly:
Acting Resident zombie, Nairaland branch, we have seen u and acknowledge ur presence. Go and get more Vaseline. U think liking ur own posts means u have sense?? Nah
