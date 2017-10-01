₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,140 members, 3,848,534 topics. Date: Thursday, 12 October 2017 at 03:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) (13967 Views)
|Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by autojosh: 1:40pm
LRU on a rescue mission at Ilupeju bypass, Mushin as a Toyota Camry was hit by a Train.
See more photos..
https://autojosh.com/accident-train-hits-toyota-camry-lagos-photos/
1 Share
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 1:41pm
Just check out the coach,probably manufactured before independence..
The hot 'charcoals' powering that thing can roast enough maize for all the road side sellers.
20 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by bamdly(m): 1:43pm
welcome to Eko
dont forget to repair it
3 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by dingbang(m): 1:47pm
I won't pity anybody....
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by IFNOTGOD(m): 1:52pm
d guy no dey hear blast of train abi
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Isaacmacdon(m): 1:55pm
I pray nobody dies. Humans? So fragile! We create machines, and they kill us. All because we want to make life easier for us.
12 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:01pm
Don't dey have signals there? Abi the Camry driver deaf
2 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Promxy94(m): 2:01pm
GOD FORBID
Not Our Portion
2 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by naijaisGOOD: 2:38pm
hmmm.. I keep saying this.. recklessness of the drivers are the major reasons why accidents occur, you need to monitor your car, the drivers and location.. to keep proper check of your car even while driving ...
That Being Said :;
INTRODUCING V-UPGRADE with ;
* Offline Map Navigation System for All Routes within Nigeria - YOU DONT NEED INTERNET
* Reverse Camera For Cars Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with No stress
* Bluetooth Call while driving/3G/WIFI
* Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country( CAR ASSIST)
* Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country
* More Features Includes Video,and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,G-SENSOR etc..
check here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse
1 Like
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 2:38pm
ehya... what was the man thinking about...
Maybe na hunger
Global Hunger Index: Africa Tops World Hunger Index 2017
1 Like
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Papiikush: 2:38pm
The driver is probably deaf and short sighted.
3 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Rexphobia(m): 2:38pm
Avoidable accidents
2 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Crystalline(f): 2:39pm
How manage?
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 2:39pm
Does that train uses a steam engine? Oh nononono...maka why
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 2:39pm
And na Camry Muscle oh. Uber ride loading
1 Like
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Brugo(m): 2:39pm
The driver cannot tell me he didn't know a train was coming. Haba! Was he lost in thought?
2 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by DanielsParker: 2:39pm
too bad
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Hentizzle: 2:39pm
Na wa
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by BlaQWolf: 2:40pm
I know this train and it always sound that loud horn anytime coming or going...
Driver of the muscle might have been at fault
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by michaelwilli(m): 2:40pm
the driver most possibly wanted to do sharp guy. he just incurred cost on his head
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by naijaisGOOD: 2:40pm
ok
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 2:41pm
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by exlinklodge: 2:41pm
chai
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by mranswer: 2:41pm
Accidents happen.......
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by MorataFC: 2:41pm
It was brush by train not hit, if train hit am eh, that thing for don become scraps now.
10 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by HauteReel: 2:41pm
Isaacmacdon:
Throw away your phone. Then set your car on fire.
2 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Keneking: 2:42pm
Ok LRU seems to be trying but as anyone noticed that LRU always rescue accidented cars....IMO
The traffic that would affect those plying Oshodi expressway to Ota has done enough press-up till tomorrow morning
Ambode sef
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Proffdada: 2:43pm
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 2:43pm
Maybe he thought it was a toy train.
1 Like
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by dataking: 2:43pm
Lagos has really improved in emergency response. Very encouraging
1 Like
|Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 2:44pm
Nigeria still using this ancient type of train,, Chai meanwhile some countries have this
4 Likes
5 Rules To Survive In Warri / Nigerian In Malaysia Pls Your Reply Is Needed! / Red Alert! American Embassy Abuja, Keep Away From The Asian Lady.
Viewing this topic: jolamat(m), ABJDOT(m), mmsen, dhurlarpur(m), dbabba, almasterpiece(m), Ridens(f), kourt, fatymore(f), adeoba2008(m), erekere(m), kidap, victor768(m), Sojikhing, hydrazone, haabbey, stefanweeks, oyewinlegbenga, uboneak, woodmood, Emmanuel0503, kollysnut(m), imma2(m), uyoboi, Salisville, Greatozone(m), joganut(m), SlyIg(f), hemelo001, opecis, Owotobi(m), stainlessnature, Hopehall, Yelutide, xoxo001(m), kamikaze2458(m), dljbd1(m), Barbarthundey(m), simiolu1(m), abbey086(m), mikebuddy(m), taiyod, KingShayDee(m), SA25(m), shamme2005(m), murphy02, Bizztycoon, talk2oluseun, emmycool44, achp(m), Ayire(m), SUPERPACK, Bobojoe2017, chyll(m), heatflux, yubiraf, truvine(m), BluePearls(m), Mrbllymer, farastrongman, marshalcarter, SWORD419, nerokesh(m), daddyiel(m), balominer, Heesmarheel(m), sinola(m), couragemurphy(m), hanymasahun, Amenya96(f), deepwater(f), Holamic(m), mayokcity, capsogiga(m), mhizmeme, timibare, onlyhandsome202, Mdaz(m), monechuks, Jaymarius(f), kingzic(m), Dramadiddy(m), RiellaProps, mizGene(f), FKseun(m), registration(m), donnish69, Ivimilly, bigpastor(m) and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26