Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) (13967 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See more photos..



https://autojosh.com/accident-train-hits-toyota-camry-lagos-photos/ LRU on a rescue mission at Ilupeju bypass, Mushin as a Toyota Camry was hit by a Train.See more photos.. 1 Share

Just check out the coach,probably manufactured before independence..

The hot 'charcoals' powering that thing can roast enough maize for all the road side sellers. 20 Likes

welcome to Eko

dont forget to repair it 3 Likes

I won't pity anybody....

d guy no dey hear blast of train abi 3 Likes 1 Share

I pray nobody dies. Humans? So fragile! We create machines, and they kill us. All because we want to make life easier for us. 12 Likes

Don't dey have signals there? Abi the Camry driver deaf 2 Likes

GOD FORBID

Not Our Portion 2 Likes

hmmm.. I keep saying this.. recklessness of the drivers are the major reasons why accidents occur, you need to monitor your car, the drivers and location.. to keep proper check of your car even while driving ...



That Being Said :;





INTRODUCING V-UPGRADE with ;



* Offline Map Navigation System for All Routes within Nigeria - YOU DONT NEED INTERNET



* Reverse Camera For Cars Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with No stress



* Bluetooth Call while driving/3G/WIFI



* Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country( CAR ASSIST)



* Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country



* More Features Includes Video,and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,G-SENSOR etc..



check here >>> That Being Said :;* Offline Map Navigation System for All Routes within Nigeria - YOU DONT NEED INTERNET* Reverse Camera For Cars Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with No stress* Bluetooth Call while driving/3G/WIFI* Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country( CAR ASSIST)* Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country* More Features Includes Video,and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,G-SENSOR etc..check here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse 1 Like





Maybe na hunger



Global Hunger Index: Africa Tops World Hunger Index 2017 ehya... what was the man thinking about...Maybe na hunger 1 Like

The driver is probably deaf and short sighted. 3 Likes

Avoidable accidents 2 Likes

How manage?

Does that train uses a steam engine? Oh nononono...maka why

And na Camry Muscle oh. Uber ride loading 1 Like

The driver cannot tell me he didn't know a train was coming. Haba! Was he lost in thought? 2 Likes

too bad

Na wa

I know this train and it always sound that loud horn anytime coming or going...



Driver of the muscle might have been at fault

the driver most possibly wanted to do sharp guy. he just incurred cost on his head

ok

chai

Accidents happen.......

It was brush by train not hit, if train hit am eh, that thing for don become scraps now. 10 Likes

Isaacmacdon:

I pray nobody dies. Humans? So fragile! We create machines, and they kill us. All because we want to make life easier for us.

Throw away your phone. Then set your car on fire. Throw away your phone. Then set your car on fire. 2 Likes



The traffic that would affect those plying Oshodi expressway to Ota has done enough press-up till tomorrow morning

Ambode sef Ok LRU seems to be trying but as anyone noticed that LRU always rescue accidented cars....IMOThe traffic that would affect those plying Oshodi expressway to Ota has done enough press-up till tomorrow morningAmbode sef





Maybe he thought it was a toy train. Maybe he thought it was a toy train. 1 Like

Lagos has really improved in emergency response. Very encouraging 1 Like