Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by autojosh: 1:40pm
LRU on a rescue mission at Ilupeju bypass, Mushin as a Toyota Camry was hit by a Train.

See more photos..

https://autojosh.com/accident-train-hits-toyota-camry-lagos-photos/

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 1:41pm
Just check out the coach,probably manufactured before independence..
The hot 'charcoals' powering that thing can roast enough maize for all the road side sellers.

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by bamdly(m): 1:43pm
welcome to Eko
dont forget to repair it

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by dingbang(m): 1:47pm
I won't pity anybody....
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by IFNOTGOD(m): 1:52pm
d guy no dey hear blast of train abi

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Isaacmacdon(m): 1:55pm
I pray nobody dies. Humans? So fragile! We create machines, and they kill us. All because we want to make life easier for us.

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:01pm
Don't dey have signals there? Abi the Camry driver deaf

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Promxy94(m): 2:01pm
GOD FORBID
Not Our Portion

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by naijaisGOOD: 2:38pm
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 2:38pm
ehya... what was the man thinking about...

Maybe na hunger

Global Hunger Index: Africa Tops World Hunger Index 2017

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Papiikush: 2:38pm
The driver is probably deaf and short sighted.

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Rexphobia(m): 2:38pm
Avoidable accidents

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Crystalline(f): 2:39pm
How manage?
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 2:39pm
Does that train uses a steam engine? Oh nononono...maka why
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 2:39pm
And na Camry Muscle oh. Uber ride loading

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Brugo(m): 2:39pm
The driver cannot tell me he didn't know a train was coming. Haba! Was he lost in thought?

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by DanielsParker: 2:39pm
too bad
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Hentizzle: 2:39pm
Na wa
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by BlaQWolf: 2:40pm
I know this train and it always sound that loud horn anytime coming or going...

Driver of the muscle might have been at fault
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by michaelwilli(m): 2:40pm
the driver most possibly wanted to do sharp guy. he just incurred cost on his head
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by naijaisGOOD: 2:40pm
ok
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 2:41pm
angry
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by exlinklodge: 2:41pm
chai
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by mranswer: 2:41pm
Accidents happen.......
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by MorataFC: 2:41pm
It was brush by train not hit, if train hit am eh, that thing for don become scraps now.

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by HauteReel: 2:41pm
Isaacmacdon:
I pray nobody dies. Humans? So fragile! We create machines, and they kill us. All because we want to make life easier for us.

Throw away your phone. Then set your car on fire.

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Keneking: 2:42pm
Ok LRU seems to be trying but as anyone noticed that LRU always rescue accidented cars....IMO undecided
The traffic that would affect those plying Oshodi expressway to Ota has done enough press-up till tomorrow morning
Ambode sef
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Proffdada: 2:43pm
angry
Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 2:43pm
grin grin

Maybe he thought it was a toy train.

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by dataking: 2:43pm
Lagos has really improved in emergency response. Very encouraging

Re: Train Hits A Toyota Camry In Mushin, Lagos (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 2:44pm
Nigeria still using this ancient type of train,, Chai meanwhile some countries have this

