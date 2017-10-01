₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by lalasticlala(m): 3:11pm
Just about a week after his mysterious deaths, Davido's friend, Chime Amaechina is set to be buried on Saturday.
http://thenet.ng/2017/10/davidos-friends-dj-olu-and-chime-to-be-buried-october-12-14/
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Hentizzle: 3:18pm
Rip!
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by justi4jesu(f): 3:25pm
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Woly: 3:27pm
Make young people searve Gid when dem young dem no go hear,na hot drinks, women, love of money and drugs dem go dey searve ... 3 young guys just died like that!!! Hmmmmmm!!!
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:34pm
This young boy
If to say he was in his house minding his business,death wouldn't have come
RIP
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 3:39pm
This guy 23yrs
Hmmm
RIP bra
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by temitemi1(m): 3:39pm
RIP to the dead...
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Folani2: 3:40pm
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by pretty16(f): 3:40pm
May his soul RIP.
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Divay22(f): 3:40pm
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Nathdoug(m): 3:40pm
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by jeeqaa7(m): 3:40pm
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Tednersy: 3:40pm
Woly:Mbok this your English.
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by arthurflex(m): 3:40pm
Rest on bro.
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Infajay(m): 3:40pm
Every soul shall taste death
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 3:41pm
Painful death, rip
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by slex(m): 3:41pm
I thought it was Tagbo that was the ex not chime or am i mixing them up?
RIP to CHime
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by wolextayo(m): 3:41pm
And some people are still booking space here even on a 'RIP' thread.
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 3:41pm
R.I.P chime
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by JoshMedia(m): 3:41pm
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by benjaminiyke(m): 3:41pm
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by EmmyBusko(m): 3:41pm
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by wellmax(m): 3:41pm
Chime isn't Caroline boyfriend.
Bloogers stop the lies
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by kay29000(m): 3:42pm
Are you sure the Chime guy was Davido's friend? Because he was Olu's friend doesnt mean he was Davido's friend also.
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by DanseMacabre(m): 3:42pm
Not him.
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by teacherbim(f): 3:42pm
Rip brothers,this should be a lesson to all especially the young ones,stay away from hards drug pls,,it has no advantages,we shall not die but live
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by mummyjayson(f): 3:42pm
smh,,,,, pipo wey wan use first to comment build house
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by babkunlex(m): 3:42pm
RIP to the death
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by mindurbiz(m): 3:42pm
RIP
|Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by BleSSedMee(f): 3:43pm
slex:
Was about typing this.
The mods should edit it asap.
