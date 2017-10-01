₦airaland Forum

Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by lalasticlala(m): 3:11pm
Just about a week after his mysterious deaths, Davido's friend, Chime Amaechina is set to be buried on Saturday.


Chime Amaechi would be taken to his hometown Ifitedunu in Anambra State.

The twenty three year old friends were found lifeless in the early hours of last Saturday and the autopsy to determine the cause of their deaths is inconclusive as of now.



In an exclusive conversation with NET earlier in the week, Chime Amaechi‘s family dismissed allegations that the deaths could have been caused by a drug overdose. ‘My late son was not a drug user. Like me he didn’t even drink and when he did, it was always in very small quantities. He was a level-head, nice human being.Even when he left school and started business, he would always let me know his next line of action, so I am surprised that these lies are being spread about him’, his father said.

He went on to insist that he was skeptical about autopsy being conducted.

http://thenet.ng/2017/10/davidos-friends-dj-olu-and-chime-to-be-buried-october-12-14/

Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Hentizzle: 3:18pm
Rip!

Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by justi4jesu(f): 3:25pm
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Woly: 3:27pm
Make young people searve Gid when dem young dem no go hear,na hot drinks, women, love of money and drugs dem go dey searve ... 3 young guys just died like that!!! Hmmmmmm!!!

Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:34pm
This young boy

If to say he was in his house minding his business,death wouldn't have come

RIP

Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 3:39pm
This guy 23yrs

RIP bra

Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by temitemi1(m): 3:39pm
RIP to the dead...
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Folani2: 3:40pm
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by pretty16(f): 3:40pm
May his soul RIP.
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Divay22(f): 3:40pm
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Nathdoug(m): 3:40pm
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by jeeqaa7(m): 3:40pm
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Tednersy: 3:40pm
Mbok this your English.

Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by arthurflex(m): 3:40pm
Rest on bro.
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by Infajay(m): 3:40pm
Every soul shall taste death
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 3:41pm
Painful death, rip
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by slex(m): 3:41pm
I thought it was Tagbo that was the ex not chime or am i mixing them up?

RIP to CHime
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by wolextayo(m): 3:41pm
And some people are still booking space here even on a 'RIP' thread.
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 3:41pm
R.I.P chime
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by JoshMedia(m): 3:41pm
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by benjaminiyke(m): 3:41pm
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by EmmyBusko(m): 3:41pm
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by wellmax(m): 3:41pm
Chime isn't Caroline boyfriend.

Bloogers stop the lies
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by kay29000(m): 3:42pm
Are you sure the Chime guy was Davido's friend? Because he was Olu's friend doesnt mean he was Davido's friend also.
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by DanseMacabre(m): 3:42pm
Not him.
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by teacherbim(f): 3:42pm
Rip brothers,this should be a lesson to all especially the young ones,stay away from hards drug pls,,it has no advantages,we shall not die but live
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by mummyjayson(f): 3:42pm
smh,,,,, pipo wey wan use first to comment build house
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by babkunlex(m): 3:42pm
RIP to the death
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by mindurbiz(m): 3:42pm
RIP
Re: Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) by BleSSedMee(f): 3:43pm
Was about typing this.

The mods should edit it asap.

