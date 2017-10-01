Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) (2026 Views)

Just about a week after his mysterious deaths, Davido's friend, Chime Amaechina is set to be buried on Saturday.





Chime Amaechi would be taken to his hometown Ifitedunu in Anambra State.



The twenty three year old friends were found lifeless in the early hours of last Saturday and the autopsy to determine the cause of their deaths is inconclusive as of now.







In an exclusive conversation with NET earlier in the week, Chime Amaechi‘s family dismissed allegations that the deaths could have been caused by a drug overdose. ‘My late son was not a drug user. Like me he didn’t even drink and when he did, it was always in very small quantities. He was a level-head, nice human being.Even when he left school and started business, he would always let me know his next line of action, so I am surprised that these lies are being spread about him’, his father said.



He went on to insist that he was skeptical about autopsy being conducted.



Rip! 1 Like

Make young people searve Gid when dem young dem no go hear,na hot drinks, women, love of money and drugs dem go dey searve ... 3 young guys just died like that!!! Hmmmmmm!!! 2 Likes

This young boy



If to say he was in his house minding his business,death wouldn't have come



RIP 2 Likes

This guy 23yrs



Hmmm



RIP bra 1 Like

RIP to the dead...

Woly:

Make young people searve Gid when dem young dem no go hear,na hot drinks, women, love of money and drugs dem go dey searve ... 3 young guys just died like that!!! Hmmmmmm!!! Ur hrad Ur hrad

May his soul RIP.

Woly:

Make young people searve Gid when dem young dem no go hear,na hot drinks, women, love of money and drugs dem go dey searve ... 3 young guys just died like that!!! Hmmmmmm!!! Mbok this your English. Mbok this your English. 1 Like

Rest on bro.

Every soul shall taste death

Painful death, rip

I thought it was Tagbo that was the ex not chime or am i mixing them up?



RIP to CHime

And some people are still booking space here even on a 'RIP' thread.

R.I.P chime

Chime isn't Caroline boyfriend.



Bloogers stop the lies

Are you sure the Chime guy was Davido's friend? Because he was Olu's friend doesnt mean he was Davido's friend also.

Not him.

Rip brothers,this should be a lesson to all especially the young ones,stay away from hards drug pls,,it has no advantages,we shall not die but live

smh,,,,, pipo wey wan use first to comment build house

RIP to the death

RIP