₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,246 members, 3,848,947 topics. Date: Thursday, 12 October 2017 at 07:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) (11751 Views)
Chidinma Ekile Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday / Chidinma Ekile Poses With Awilo Logomba / (PHOTO) Striking Resemblance Of Chidinma Ekile In My Street In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by newsynews: 3:47pm
Below is a picture of Chidinma Ekile when she featured in the video of Sound Sultan's hit song ''jagbajantis'' which was released 16 years ago.
No one knew her then nor did they know that she will become the star that she is today.
#ThrowbackThursday
https://www.wotzup.ng/chidinma-ekile-sound-sultans-jagbajantis/
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by DanseMacabre(m): 3:51pm
After she go claim 25.
55 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by ogaJona(m): 3:53pm
sound sultan one of my best artiste
24 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Asek1(m): 3:57pm
Pictures don't lie
2 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by kenny5811(m): 4:01pm
DanseMacabre:...meanin say she b 9yrs for dis pishure abi...... 9ja ladies nd football age.... ........... don jazzy is claimin 34 though......
25 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by newsynews: 4:15pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Henryyy(m): 4:18pm
I don't do this age doubting thing but damn......this girl should be in her 30s. No way in hell is she 9/10yrs in that picture. And not forgetting project fame site clearly said she was born in the late 80s.
Chidinma was born in the late 80’s and is a business promoter and student in Lagos. She loves singing and listening to the radio. Her favorite artistes are Bob Marley, Lagbaja, and Dare Art Alade.They lie like growing up is a sin or crime.
14 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by ncine: 4:23pm
hmmm
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by WotzupNG: 4:57pm
newsynews:
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by dotunbekro06(m): 5:26pm
Football age on point
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Badonasty(m): 5:49pm
newsynews:
ok
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by ALAYORMII: 5:49pm
Yeparipa
Small gurl of den don become woman wey dey collect now
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by iamJ(f): 5:49pm
see eva even in poverty she get style, that local smelling chidinma with her stagnant talent still looks local and smelling today
rubbish will always be rubbish, money changes people is a lie for fools only
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by DoTheNeedful: 5:50pm
If truly the video was released 16 years ago then Chidinma is not as young as some of us thinks. She should be slightly above 30. She looked cute though.
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by daveson07(m): 5:50pm
she is cute from d start
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by elfbest: 5:50pm
Asek1:
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by ELgordo(m): 5:50pm
Who that fuucckk is shae? Ovoko
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by CovenantSam: 5:50pm
What the Bleep
So she should be 10 here since she claim to be 26
Oga o!
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by martineverest(m): 5:50pm
ppl can lie
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Benjom(m): 5:51pm
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by PMWSpirit(m): 5:51pm
DanseMacabre:calm down bro, i know this babe wells, dont ask me where and how, even if she's lying trust me its just probably 2yrs difference.
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Thylord(m): 5:52pm
ugly things
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 5:52pm
she looks like a vagins
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 5:53pm
16 years don pass already? Wow! Time flies
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Omofunaab2: 5:54pm
Wow, 16 years ago! !! !! ! And sound sultan is still in the game
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by careytommy7(m): 5:56pm
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by joystickextend1(m): 5:59pm
wheres her recent pic?
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by sod09(m): 6:00pm
kenny5811:9 yo with boobs
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Raziii(m): 6:00pm
Why does her age bother you guys so much...lol
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by lenghtinny(m): 6:00pm
The sultan himself
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by talk2percy(m): 6:00pm
PMWSpirit:buh why she go lie about her real age in the first place, is growing up a sin? Judging from what I see here, and you know say she get small pikin stature-she should be around 33yrs
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:00pm
Ah, my first crush. Dis babe kill me wit dat ha kedike song dat year Was a good girl but you changed oo
Wait oo, na Annie be rat abi na Chidinma
Boobilicious! See The Heavy Loads Actress Yvonne Jegede Wants You Guys To See / Munachi Nwankwo Abii Vs Adaeze Igwe / Jim Iyke Confirms To Marry Jamaican Girlfriend (pics)
Viewing this topic: Dc4life(m), Matam(f), totalhouse(m), Zabyg, djosh4(m), PMBfirstson(m), Vanharicon101(m), Donclaracuzo, KINGSP(m), Sceriophil(m), bamdly(m), 2felix(m), nelson1200, leumas91, slapandfall(m), ismail64(m), Woly, enyice(m), arabianman001(m), abdulkayus(m), OldBeer, olayinka807, Juliuxxx, teeblinkz001(m), haybeewhy1, uwajeh(m), andresia(m), abdul123(m), Maduawuchukwu(m), naturalmikky(m), Jdtester, DONADAMS(m), colossus2, adimbaifeanyi(m), akzjazz(m), silent10(m), Student125(m), newsynews, writetoty72(f), nkwako, Urdreamgirl(f), Adekdammy, kclint85(m), nnokwa042(m), eightsin(m), stunt89(m), onyeogalu1(m), franchuks(m), senboy204(m), niyiF, Deeman1(m), fatalitho, hurricanekatrina(f), cruzydal(m), TLisieux, Dortunn, logarithm4, dvkot(m), Petrosonly, abeykohasa0524, sirugos(m), heykay35(m), BelovedN(f), macdelly, udopee(f), KOPT55, MosakuAW(m), charmosky(m), drgingersnap, tojahh(m), dennisworld1(m), adonbilivit, eveekudos, MissIndependent(f), NEIGHBOUR(m), yemiariwayo, MRosario(m), rali123(f), Bemby69(m), rafhell(m), talktrue1(m), kenny5811(m) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13