Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) (11751 Views)

Chidinma Ekile Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday / Chidinma Ekile Poses With Awilo Logomba / (PHOTO) Striking Resemblance Of Chidinma Ekile In My Street In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





No one knew her then nor did they know that she will become the star that she is today.



#ThrowbackThursday



https://www.wotzup.ng/chidinma-ekile-sound-sultans-jagbajantis/ Below is a picture of Chidinma Ekile when she featured in the video of Sound Sultan's hit song ''jagbajantis'' which was released 16 years ago.No one knew her then nor did they know that she will become the star that she is today.#ThrowbackThursday 18 Likes 1 Share

After she go claim 25. 55 Likes 3 Shares

sound sultan one of my best artiste 24 Likes

Pictures don't lie 2 Likes

DanseMacabre:

After she go claim 25. ...meanin say she b 9yrs for dis pishure abi...... 9ja ladies nd football age.... ........... don jazzy is claimin 34 though...... ...meanin say she b 9yrs for dis pishure abi...... 9ja ladies nd football age.... ........... don jazzy is claimin 34 though...... 25 Likes

lalasticlala





Chidinma was born in the late 80’s and is a business promoter and student in Lagos. She loves singing and listening to the radio. Her favorite artistes are Bob Marley, Lagbaja, and Dare Art Alade.



One thing she will like to take into the academy is her disc man. She hopes the Academy will be interesting.

Her dislikes include dirt, body odour and oppression which she says makes her loose her temper. Comedy she said is one thing that cracks her ribs. She hopes for a better future for Nigeria. They lie like growing up is a sin or crime. I don't do this age doubting thing but damn......this girl should be in her 30s. No way in hell is she 9/10yrs in that picture. And not forgetting project fame site clearly said she was born in the late 80s.They lie like growing up is a sin or crime. 14 Likes

hmmm

newsynews:

lalasticlala

Football age on point 1 Like

newsynews:

Below is a picture of Chidinma Ekile when she featured in the video of Sound Sultan's hit song ''jagbajantis'' which was released 16 years ago.



No one knew her then nor did they know that she will become the star that she is today.



#ThrowbackThursday



https://www.wotzup.ng/chidinma-ekile-sound-sultans-jagbajantis/

ok ok

Yeparipa





Small gurl of den don become woman wey dey collect now 3 Likes

see eva even in poverty she get style, that local smelling chidinma with her stagnant talent still looks local and smelling today



rubbish will always be rubbish, money changes people is a lie for fools only

1 Like 1 Share

If truly the video was released 16 years ago then Chidinma is not as young as some of us thinks. She should be slightly above 30. She looked cute though.

she is cute from d start 3 Likes

Asek1:

Pictures don't lie

Who that fuucckk is shae? Ovoko

What the Bleep

So she should be 10 here since she claim to be 26

Oga o!

ppl can lie

DanseMacabre:

After she go claim 25. calm down bro, i know this babe wells, dont ask me where and how, even if she's lying trust me its just probably 2yrs difference. calm down bro, i know this babe wells, dont ask me where and how, even if she's lying trust me its just probably 2yrs difference. 1 Like

ugly things

she looks like a vagins

16 years don pass already? Wow! Time flies

Wow, 16 years ago! !! !! ! And sound sultan is still in the game

wheres her recent pic?

kenny5811:

...meanin say she b 9yrs for dis pishure abi...... 9ja ladies nd football age.... 9 yo with boobs 9 yo with boobs

Why does her age bother you guys so much...lol

The sultan himself

PMWSpirit:

calm down bro, i know this babe wells, dont ask me where and how, even if she's lying trust me its just probably 2yrs difference. buh why she go lie about her real age in the first place, is growing up a sin? Judging from what I see here, and you know say she get small pikin stature-she should be around 33yrs buh why she go lie about her real age in the first place, is growing up a sin? Judging from what I see here, and you know say she get small pikin stature-she should be around 33yrs 1 Like