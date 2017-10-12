₦airaland Forum

Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo)

Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo)

Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by newsynews: 3:47pm
Below is a picture of Chidinma Ekile when she featured in the video of Sound Sultan's hit song ''jagbajantis'' which was released 16 years ago.

No one knew her then nor did they know that she will become the star that she is today.

#ThrowbackThursday

https://www.wotzup.ng/chidinma-ekile-sound-sultans-jagbajantis/

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by DanseMacabre(m): 3:51pm
After she go claim 25.

55 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by ogaJona(m): 3:53pm
sound sultan one of my best artiste

24 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Asek1(m): 3:57pm
Pictures don't lie cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by kenny5811(m): 4:01pm
DanseMacabre:
After she go claim 25.
...meanin say she b 9yrs for dis pishure abi...... 9ja ladies nd football age.... ........... don jazzy is claimin 34 though......

25 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by newsynews: 4:15pm
lalasticlala
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Henryyy(m): 4:18pm
I don't do this age doubting thing but damn......this girl should be in her 30s. No way in hell is she 9/10yrs in that picture. And not forgetting project fame site clearly said she was born in the late 80s.

Chidinma was born in the late 80’s and is a business promoter and student in Lagos. She loves singing and listening to the radio. Her favorite artistes are Bob Marley, Lagbaja, and Dare Art Alade.

One thing she will like to take into the academy is her disc man. She hopes the Academy will be interesting.
Her dislikes include dirt, body odour and oppression which she says makes her loose her temper. Comedy she said is one thing that cracks her ribs. She hopes for a better future for Nigeria.
They lie like growing up is a sin or crime.

14 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by ncine: 4:23pm
hmmm
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by WotzupNG: 4:57pm
newsynews:
lalasticlala
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by dotunbekro06(m): 5:26pm
Football age on point

1 Like

Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Badonasty(m): 5:49pm
newsynews:
Below is a picture of Chidinma Ekile when she featured in the video of Sound Sultan's hit song ''jagbajantis'' which was released 16 years ago.

No one knew her then nor did they know that she will become the star that she is today.

#ThrowbackThursday

https://www.wotzup.ng/chidinma-ekile-sound-sultans-jagbajantis/

ok
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by ALAYORMII: 5:49pm
Yeparipa


Small gurl of den don become woman wey dey collect now

3 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by iamJ(f): 5:49pm
see eva even in poverty she get style, that local smelling chidinma with her stagnant talent still looks local and smelling today

rubbish will always be rubbish, money changes people is a lie for fools only

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by DoTheNeedful: 5:50pm
If truly the video was released 16 years ago then Chidinma is not as young as some of us thinks. She should be slightly above 30. She looked cute though.
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by daveson07(m): 5:50pm
she is cute from d start

3 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by elfbest: 5:50pm
Asek1:
Pictures don't lie cheesy
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by ELgordo(m): 5:50pm
Who that fuucckk is shae? Ovoko
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by CovenantSam: 5:50pm
What the Bleep
So she should be 10 here since she claim to be 26
Oga o!
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by martineverest(m): 5:50pm
ppl can lie
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Benjom(m): 5:51pm
cheesy
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by PMWSpirit(m): 5:51pm
DanseMacabre:
After she go claim 25.
calm down bro, i know this babe wells, dont ask me where and how, even if she's lying trust me its just probably 2yrs difference.

1 Like

Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Thylord(m): 5:52pm
ugly things
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 5:52pm
she looks like a vagins
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 5:53pm
16 years don pass already? Wow! Time flies
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Omofunaab2: 5:54pm
Wow, 16 years ago! !! !! ! And sound sultan is still in the game
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by careytommy7(m): 5:56pm
cool shocked
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by joystickextend1(m): 5:59pm
wheres her recent pic?
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by sod09(m): 6:00pm
kenny5811:
...meanin say she b 9yrs for dis pishure abi...... 9ja ladies nd football age....
9 yo with boobs grin
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by Raziii(m): 6:00pm
Why does her age bother you guys so much...lol
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by lenghtinny(m): 6:00pm
The sultan himself
Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by talk2percy(m): 6:00pm
PMWSpirit:
calm down bro, i know this babe wells, dont ask me where and how, even if she's lying trust me its just probably 2yrs difference.
buh why she go lie about her real age in the first place, is growing up a sin? Judging from what I see here, and you know say she get small pikin stature-she should be around 33yrs

1 Like

Re: Chidinma Ekile In Sound Sultan's "Jagbajantis" Video (Throwback Photo) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:00pm
Ah, my first crush. Dis babe kill me wit dat ha kedike song dat year grin Was a good girl but you changed oo grin
Wait oo, na Annie be rat abi na Chidinma shocked

