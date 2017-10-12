₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Laveda(f): 3:51pm
So I came across this post and I thought I should share here and get the opinion of others.
Ladies are you comfortable with a guy always asking, can I get to know you better? Is it a question you don't like and you think they should stop? What's really wrong with it?
And the guys, don't you think you should come up with a better way of striking conversations?
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Intrepid01(m): 4:10pm
Lol...don't ask a Nigerian girl this..she'll go all mad on you....I wonder how you get to know a new person other than ask them to tell you about themselves........simple etiquette
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:11pm
I hate this type of question to be honest..A lot men don't realize this type of question sounds stupid..
So, if he ask me this question, I will simply reply him IM NOT INTERESTED FOR THE JOB INTERVIEW right now... I got a job already.
Men shud find other ways to have a better conversation especially when its ur first time to talk to that person..There are so many interesting topics where u can exchange ideas rather than asking this BS type of question..
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Intrepid01(m): 4:14pm
IamKashyBaby:
Madam it isn't expected that the answer will come in a job interview answer kinda structure...It is impossible to know a new person youre just meeting without a brief Intro....The problem is that most ladies don't know the reply to this question....
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Laveda(f): 4:15pm
Intrepid01:
Maybe the question is coming too soon and they want you to just flow with the conversation and not bring that up immediately, don't you think?
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Neimar: 4:16pm
I dunno wats wrong bout dt question sha
maybe cuz I neva asked
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by IamAirforce1: 4:17pm
If your father was as rich and popular as DJ Cuppy's dad (Femi Otedola), then I consider the question Stupid.
But if your father is as broke and unpopular IN the society , BITCH TELL ME ABOUT YOURSELF.
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Laveda(f): 4:17pm
IamKashyBaby:
Stupid? Let's start pointing it out to them then, or rather lead the conversation since their brain revolves around that one question.
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Safiaa(f): 4:18pm
I just think the question is too broad, bland and boring. 3 b's. It gives me interview vibes where i feel like i need to sell myself to you by force. Its not forcefully done, i should willingly want to tell you about myself. They're so many ways to get to know someone, that once you ask me that question, i'm mentally drawn out of the conversation. Men love the chase, the thrill of getting to know a mysterious lady but i personally feel they should be creative about it. Set yourself apart from all the typical and boring questions that every guy asks, you may be more successful. Just saying
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Florblu(f): 4:19pm
I always reply with "Ask me anything you wanna know about me"
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Intrepid01(m): 4:19pm
Laveda:
Hmmm, maybe maybe not. The question is...how will there be a convo if both parties, that just met do not open up about themselves?. What I do now, is to tell you about myself and then ask you to do same.
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Laveda(f): 4:20pm
Intrepid01:
Don't you think you should just pick a question and ask rather than asking her to tell you about herself like it's an "interview"?
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Chuksemi(m): 4:20pm
Maybe because it is a generic question. Often misused and over used.
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:21pm
Intrepid01:
This question is so unnecessary & No offense but this type of question I only encountered with Nigerian men..
Why not introduce urself first instead? That is how the proper conversation starts..
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Monalisa185(f): 4:21pm
asking once is okay, ask me another time, I won't even answer you
Modified: lalasticlala come and answer o
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Laveda(f): 4:21pm
Safiaa:
There should be a clap emoji.. Well said.
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Intrepid01(m): 4:21pm
Safiaa:
My dear, stop all these 19th century fairy tale. Some ladies are just mentally lazy. Asking you to talk about yourself isn't meant to be a formal or structured form of response.
@Laveda, I think this topic should be about WHAT DO GUYS MEAN WHEN THEY ASK LADIES TO TELL THEM ABOUT THEMSELVES?
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Laveda(f): 4:22pm
Intrepid01:
Sounds right yeah.. Thanks
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Intrepid01(m): 4:22pm
IamKashyBaby:
Yea, exactly what I told someone now..what I do is to introduce myself first and then ask the lady to do same.
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Intrepid01(m): 4:23pm
Monalisa185:
Why would anyone ask this question everytime? Definitely doesn't know what to say.
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by alexialin: 4:24pm
I sigh Inward and ask inreturn, what exactly do u wish to know about me?
Be specific,pls .So it can be easy for both of us.
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Dillusionist(f): 4:24pm
that question is really tiring,,it's not a stupid question but I hate it with passion
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Safiaa(f): 4:25pm
Intrepid01:It's not a fairy tale love, its reality. 'Tell me about yourself?' Ive lived in this world for 22 years, i could literally write an autobiography, where do i start? How about being more specific and interesting with your question? It's not rocket science. It's basic social and human interaction skills that everyone should have. It has nothing to do with being mentally lazy.
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Divay22(f): 4:26pm
It's seems to be kinda boring,just be specific in asking your questions and we can roll from there.
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Laveda(f): 4:27pm
Chuksemi:Lol. Maybe, but you guys need to come up with new concept of holding conversations.
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by julietkcee(f): 4:28pm
Jhus reply with "ask meh anything" ... Nd the conversation wil be flowing 4rm their if the person aint boring
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:28pm
Laveda:
I will give u example since this is very common with Nigerian men I encountered thru text messages..
He will text first "Hi"..
My usual reply is "ALOHA"..
Then out of nowhere, he will send another message, "TELL ME ABOUT YOURSELF" ..
I be like...WTF!?
So, to me its the dead end.. I can't deal such stupid conversation..
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Laveda(f): 4:30pm
IamKashyBaby:
There are people like this?! This is the height of it nah
Convo dead on arrival
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Laveda(f): 4:31pm
julietkcee:
Some men will still throw it back to you oh
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Intrepid01(m): 4:32pm
Safiaa:
Lol...@22yrs...such a long time, shey? Seriously, I think the problem is that ladies don't understand the question...As for me If I should ask this question, I would be expecting things around....
What you do, your likes, personality and fantasies.....
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by daveP(m): 4:36pm
Monalisa185:1)Can i know more bout you. 2)we should get to know bout each soon enough, dont you think? 3)i wana know you better, tell me something bout you?
which doesnt ignite a formal atmosphere? or better still, which will you feel comfy with? also @Laveda
|Re: Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" by Safiaa(f): 4:36pm
Intrepid01:So when you ask that question, what specifically do you want to hear? And why cant you just go straight to the point. Funny enough ..i gave my number to a guy yesterday. Very attractive physically, and we started talking. The minute he asked me that question, he just instantly became unattractive to me. I don't know why and Im yet to respond to the message. You guys should do better.
