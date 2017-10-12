Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies How Do You Feel About The Question, "Tell Me About Yourself" (6074 Views)

Ladies are you comfortable with a guy always asking, can I get to know you better? Is it a question you don't like and you think they should stop? What's really wrong with it?



And the guys, don't you think you should come up with a better way of striking conversations?



Visit here for more; So I came across this post and I thought I should share here and get the opinion of others.

Ladies are you comfortable with a guy always asking, can I get to know you better? Is it a question you don't like and you think they should stop? What's really wrong with it?

And the guys, don't you think you should come up with a better way of striking conversations?

Lol...don't ask a Nigerian girl this..she'll go all mad on you....I wonder how you get to know a new person other than ask them to tell you about themselves........simple etiquette 6 Likes 1 Share









So, if he ask me this question, I will simply reply him IM NOT INTERESTED FOR THE JOB INTERVIEW right now... I got a job already.



IamKashyBaby:









Madam it isn't expected that the answer will come in a job interview answer kinda structure...It is impossible to know a new person youre just meeting without a brief Intro....The problem is that most ladies don't know the reply to this question.... Madam it isn't expected that the answer will come in a job interview answer kinda structure...It is impossible to know a new person youre just meeting without a brief Intro....The problem is that most ladies don't know the reply to this question.... 56 Likes

Intrepid01:

Lol...don't ask a Nigerian girl this..she'll go all mad on you....I wonder how you get to know a new person other than ask them to tell you about themselves........simple etiquette

Maybe the question is coming too soon and they want you to just flow with the conversation and not bring that up immediately, don't you think? Maybe the question is coming too soon and they want you to just flow with the conversation and not bring that up immediately, don't you think? 2 Likes





maybe cuz I neva asked I dunno wats wrong bout dt question shamaybe cuz I neva asked

If your father was as rich and popular as DJ Cuppy's dad (Femi Otedola), then I consider the question Stupid.



But if your father is as broke and unpopular IN the society , BITCH TELL ME ABOUT YOURSELF. 37 Likes

Stupid? Let's start pointing it out to them then, or rather lead the conversation since their brain revolves around that one question. Stupid?Let's start pointing it out to them then, or rather lead the conversation since their brain revolves around that one question. 1 Like 1 Share

I just think the question is too broad, bland and boring. 3 b's. It gives me interview vibes where i feel like i need to sell myself to you by force. Its not forcefully done, i should willingly want to tell you about myself. They're so many ways to get to know someone, that once you ask me that question, i'm mentally drawn out of the conversation. Men love the chase, the thrill of getting to know a mysterious lady but i personally feel they should be creative about it. Set yourself apart from all the typical and boring questions that every guy asks, you may be more successful. Just saying 7 Likes 2 Shares

I always reply with "Ask me anything you wanna know about me" 30 Likes 2 Shares

Maybe the question is coming too soon and they want you to just flow with the conversation and not bring that up immediately, don't you think?

Hmmm, maybe maybe not. The question is...how will there be a convo if both parties, that just met do not open up about themselves?. What I do now, is to tell you about myself and then ask you to do same. Hmmm, maybe maybe not. The question is...how will there be a convo if both parties, that just met do not open up about themselves?. What I do now, is to tell you about myself and then ask you to do same. 4 Likes

Hmmm, maybe maybe not. The question is...how will there be a convo if both parties, that just met do not open up about themselves?. What I do now, is to tell you about myself and then ask you to do same.

Don't you think you should just pick a question and ask rather than asking her to tell you about herself like it's an "interview"? Don't you think you should just pick a question and ask rather than asking her to tell you about herself like it's an "interview"? 3 Likes

Maybe because it is a generic question. Often misused and over used. 1 Like

Madam it isn't expected that the answer will come in a job interview answer kinda structure...It is impossible to know a new person youre just meeting without a brief Intro....The problem is that most ladies don't know the reply to this question....



This question is so unnecessary & No offense but this type of question I only encountered with Nigerian men..



Why not introduce urself first instead? That is how the proper conversation starts..







5 Likes

asking once is okay, ask me another time, I won't even answer you





Modified: lalasticlala come and answer o

I just think the question is too broad, bland and boring. 3 b's. It gives me interview vibes where i feel like i need to sell myself to you by force. Its not forcefully done, i should be more than willing to tell you about myself. They're so many ways to get to know someone, that once you ask me that question, i'm mentally drawn out of the conversation. Men love the chase, the thrill of getting to know a mysterious lady but i personally feel they should be creative about it. Set yourself apart from all the typical and boring questions that every guy asks, you may be more successful. Just saying

There should be a clap emoji.. Well said. There should be a clap emoji.. Well said. 1 Like

I just think the question is too broad, bland and boring. 3 b's. It gives me interview vibes where i feel like i need to sell myself to you by force. They're so many ways to get to know someone, that once you ask me that question, i'm mentally drawn out of the conversation. Men love the chase, the thrill of getting to know a mysterious lady but i personally feel they should be creative about it. Set yourself apart from all the typical and boring questions that every guy asks, you may be more successful. Just saying

My dear, stop all these 19th century fairy tale. Some ladies are just mentally lazy. Asking you to talk about yourself isn't meant to be a formal or structured form of response.

@Laveda, I think this topic should be about WHAT DO GUYS MEAN WHEN THEY ASK LADIES TO TELL THEM ABOUT THEMSELVES? My dear, stop all these 19th century fairy tale. Some ladies are just mentally lazy. Asking you to talk about yourself isn't meant to be a formal or structured form of response.@Laveda, I think this topic should be about WHAT DO GUYS MEAN WHEN THEY ASK LADIES TO TELL THEM ABOUT THEMSELVES? 11 Likes

My dear, stop all these 19th century fairy tale. Some ladies are just mentally lazy. Asking you to talk about yourself isn't meant to be a formal or structured form of response.

@Laveda, I think this topic should be about WHAT DO GUYS MEAN WHEN THEY ASK LADIES TO TELL THEM ABOUT THEMSELVES?





Sounds right yeah.. Thanks Sounds right yeah.. Thanks

This question is so unnecessary & No offense but this type of question I only encountered with Nigerian men..



Why not introduce urself first instead? That is how the proper conversation starts..











Yea, exactly what I told someone now..what I do is to introduce myself first and then ask the lady to do same. Yea, exactly what I told someone now..what I do is to introduce myself first and then ask the lady to do same.

asking once is okay, ask me another time, I won't even answer you

Why would anyone ask this question everytime? Definitely doesn't know what to say. Why would anyone ask this question everytime? Definitely doesn't know what to say. 1 Like

I sigh Inward and ask inreturn, what exactly do u wish to know about me?



Be specific,pls .So it can be easy for both of us. 2 Likes

that question is really tiring,,it's not a stupid question but I hate it with passion 2 Likes

My dear, stop all these 19th century fairy tale. Some ladies are just mentally lazy. Asking you to talk about yourself isn't meant to be a formal or structured form of response.

@Laveda, I think this topic should be about WHAT DO GUYS MEAN WHEN THEY ASK LADIES TO TELL THEM ABOUT THEMSELVES?



It's not a fairy tale love, its reality. 'Tell me about yourself?' Ive lived in this world for 22 years, i could literally write an autobiography, where do i start? How about being more specific and interesting with your question? It's not rocket science. It's basic social and human interaction skills that everyone should have. It has nothing to do with being mentally lazy. It's not a fairy tale love, its reality. 'Tell me about yourself?' Ive lived in this world for 22 years, i could literally write an autobiography, where do i start? How about being more specific and interesting with your question? It's not rocket science. It's basic social and human interaction skills that everyone should have. It has nothing to do with being mentally lazy. 2 Likes

It's seems to be kinda boring,just be specific in asking your questions and we can roll from there.

Maybe because it is a generic question. Often misused and over used.





Lol. Maybe, but you guys need to come up with new concept of holding conversations. Lol. Maybe, but you guys need to come up with new concept of holding conversations. 1 Like 1 Share





Jhus reply with "ask meh anything" ... Nd the conversation wil be flowing 4rm their if the person aint boring 2 Likes

Stupid? Let's start pointing it out to them then, or rather lead the conversation since their brain revolves around that one question.





I will give u example since this is very common with Nigerian men I encountered thru text messages..He will text first "Hi"..My usual reply is "ALOHA"..Then out of nowhere, he will send another message, "TELL ME ABOUT YOURSELF" ..I be like...WTF!?So, to me its the dead end.. I can't deal such stupid conversation..

There are people like this?! This is the height of it nah



Convo dead on arrival There are people like this?! This is the height of it nahConvo dead on arrival

Jhus reply with "ask meh anything" ... Nd the conversation wil be flowing 4rm their if the person aint boring





Some men will still throw it back to you oh Some men will still throw it back to you oh

It's not a fairy tale love, its reality. 'Tell me about yourself?' Ive lived in this world for 22 years, i could literally write an autobiography, where do i start? How about being more specific and interesting with your question? It's not rocket science. It's basic social and human interaction skills that everyone should have. It has nothing to do with being mentally lazy.



Lol...@22yrs...such a long time, shey? Seriously, I think the problem is that ladies don't understand the question...As for me If I should ask this question, I would be expecting things around....



What you do, your likes, personality and fantasies..... Lol...@22yrs...such a long time, shey? Seriously, I think the problem is that ladies don't understand the question...As for me If I should ask this question, I would be expecting things around....What you do, your likes, personality and fantasies..... 2 Likes

asking once is okay, ask me another time, I won't even answer you 1)Can i know more bout you. 2)we should get to know bout each soon enough, dont you think? 3)i wana know you better, tell me something bout you?

which doesnt ignite a formal atmosphere? or better still, which will you feel comfy with? also @Laveda 1)Can i know more bout you. 2)we should get to know bout each soon enough, dont you think? 3)i wana know you better, tell me something bout you?which doesnt ignite a formal atmosphere? or better still, which will you feel comfy with? also @Laveda