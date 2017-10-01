₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by laidelaitan: 4:34pm
BREAKING: Police Service Commission reverts Lagos, Kogi CPs to old ranks
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/breaking-police-service-commission-reverts-lagos-kogi-cps-old-ranks/
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by myboy2010(m): 4:38pm
g
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by zombieHUNTER: 4:40pm
What is not possible in a zoo?
It's a dog eat dog world
Enjoy it
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:41pm
Something is fishing
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by Lomprico2: 4:46pm
Ooooh! Naijeriyaaa!
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by Mrjo(m): 4:49pm
fuckingAyaya:fishing?
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:51pm
Mrjo:meating
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by wallex1983(m): 4:59pm
Bet this peppersoup is too peppery o.
Don't forget, someborry is watching in 1D
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by 9jvirgin(m): 5:01pm
Why did British give Nigeria Independence? This country should be under a colonial rule for a long time, it is better to have people with Sane Minds govern you than this eediots in power.
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by supersystemsnig: 5:02pm
Gen gen...More action is expected in the days ahead
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by fabulousfortune(m): 5:02pm
Mtcheew..... Thunder fire d NPF
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:02pm
These ones below need to be promoted for active service
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by DanielsParker: 5:02pm
Ok
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by bedspread: 5:02pm
NIGERIA! NIGERIA! NIGERIA!!!
Sir, Don't Stop doing your work as it should be... IF this Re-drawal of your Rank is linked to David Adeleke case, Don't mind sir, Continue your work as..... Ensure the Truth of the Matter is Brought out...
NO MATTER THE WEALTH OF MEN, GOD HAS A WAY OF DEALING WITH Them..
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by chuose2: 5:02pm
Wetin I tell una, dem go close the case.
Davido go walk free being a Freemason.
See my previous post where I laid out reasons he will go scot free
chuose2:http://www.nairaland.com/4112072/fall-davido-kemi-olunloyo-asks#61350418
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by Sibe007(m): 5:02pm
No reasons given?
Maybe no reasons necessary, or it is an internal affair, who knows?
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by Discharge(m): 5:02pm
These former commissioners will read this line 20 times “Please, accept the assurances of the Commission’s high esteem”
Senator Misau over to you
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:03pm
Hehehe.. o se se beère
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by adisabarber(m): 5:03pm
Gbese re o
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by 4dor: 5:03pm
I knew the top guys were going to strike back, the IGP should have been wiser in handling those guys.
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by dgr8truth(m): 5:03pm
I've come to understand that in this country, many of us are terrible sadist. We are overwhelmingly happy at the misfortune of others, sadly we pray and toil for personal happiness that will never come.
Op may justice fall on you, for roping Davido into the reversal of rank of those police men. Op be careful with what you share, so you will not find yourself behind bars like auntie kemi and starts shouting persecution.
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by Thukzee01(m): 5:03pm
Ok
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by 9japrof(m): 5:03pm
Let the games begin, some power play going on somewhere somehow by someone, I just pray it's not related to this Davido saga...
One thing I like about this Lagos commissioner dude is that he has this self confidence and bold like someone who knows his job. Can remember vividly during the Badoo saga where he went to the community, boldly telling the leaders that they know who the real Badoo guys are and that they should fish them out using physical or spiritual means.
Even his media correspondence about this Davido saga shows this nigga could be sturborn and not someone who could be manipulated anyhow.
But one thing I know for sure is that in Nigeria, sentimentalism,nepotism, favouritism, tribalism is out bane even worse than the mighty corruption we think is our problem
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by Ijaya123: 5:03pm
zombieHUNTER:
Even pigs eat pig in potor land.
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by NgcoboP: 5:04pm
He is tackling Davido. First alert.
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by tempex88(m): 5:04pm
lol
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by hardywaltz(m): 5:04pm
Haba
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by YelloweWest: 5:04pm
Shìt just got real menh....
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by oshe11(m): 5:05pm
Money Speaking
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by davodyguy: 5:05pm
fuckingAyaya:
Mrjo:
lol The guy needs help
|Re: Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission by dking123: 5:05pm
What was the reason given for this? PSC should state the their offence.
