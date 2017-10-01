Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Edgal Imohimi And Ali Janga's Ranks Reverted By Police Service Commission (31400 Views)

BREAKING: Police Service Commission Reverts Acting Cps Edgal(lagos), Janga(kogi) / 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi / Released Chibok Girls And Ali Ndume Strike A Pose (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

BREAKING: Police Service Commission reverts Lagos, Kogi CPs to old ranks



The Police Service Commission (PSC), has reversed the acting Commissioners of Police in Lagos and Kogi state to their old ranks, Nigeria’s New Telegraph can report.



According to the letter dated October 8, 2017, and titled: Withdrawal of Acting Appointment: AP:25095 Mohimi D. Edgal And AP. 36665 Aji Ali Janga, the Commission, at its 24th Plenary Meeting of 27th and 28th September, 2017 took a decision not to ratify the anticipatory approval.



Edgal Imohimi is the Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, while Ali Janga is the Kogi state Acting Commissioner of Police.





The commission said; “The Officers are, therefore, reverted to their substantive rank of Deputy Commisioner of Police (DCP).



“Please, accept the assurances of the Commission’s high esteem”, the letter read.



https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/breaking-police-service-commission-reverts-lagos-kogi-cps-old-ranks/ 3 Likes 3 Shares

g 1 Like 1 Share



It's a dog eat dog world





Enjoy it What is not possible in a zoo?It's a dog eat dog worldEnjoy it 51 Likes 2 Shares

Something is fishing 27 Likes 2 Shares

Ooooh! Naijeriyaaa!

fuckingAyaya:

Something is fishing fishing? fishing? 203 Likes 12 Shares

Mrjo:

fishing? meating meating 53 Likes 1 Share

Bet this peppersoup is too peppery o.



Don't forget, someborry is watching in 1D 41 Likes 3 Shares

Why did British give Nigeria Independence? This country should be under a colonial rule for a long time, it is better to have people with Sane Minds govern you than this eediots in power. 49 Likes 2 Shares

Gen gen...More action is expected in the days ahead 2 Likes 2 Shares

Mtcheew..... Thunder fire d NPF 2 Likes

These ones below need to be promoted for active service 19 Likes 1 Share

Ok

NIGERIA! NIGERIA! NIGERIA!!!



Sir, Don't Stop doing your work as it should be... IF this Re-drawal of your Rank is linked to David Adeleke case, Don't mind sir, Continue your work as..... Ensure the Truth of the Matter is Brought out...

NO MATTER THE WEALTH OF MEN, GOD HAS A WAY OF DEALING WITH Them.. 11 Likes 4 Shares

Wetin I tell una, dem go close the case.

Davido go walk free being a Freemason.

See my previous post where I laid out reasons he will go scot free

chuose2:

Nothing go do am.

the guy don join freemasonry arguably one of the most connected group.





Just like after a year of the killing of the Redeemed Pastor in Abuja, the guys arrested were released as they said,"NO EVIDENCE".







https://guardian.ng/news/release-of-suspected-killers-of-abuja-female-pastor-is-criminal-says-huriwa/



Likewise na so dem go close Davido case!

http://www.nairaland.com/4112072/fall-davido-kemi-olunloyo-asks#61350418 23 Likes 4 Shares

No reasons given?



Maybe no reasons necessary, or it is an internal affair, who knows?

These former commissioners will read this line 20 times “Please, accept the assurances of the Commission’s high esteem”

Senator Misau over to you 7 Likes 1 Share

Hehehe.. o se se beère 3 Likes

Gbese re o

I knew the top guys were going to strike back, the IGP should have been wiser in handling those guys.

I've come to understand that in this country, many of us are terrible sadist. We are overwhelmingly happy at the misfortune of others, sadly we pray and toil for personal happiness that will never come.



Op may justice fall on you, for roping Davido into the reversal of rank of those police men. Op be careful with what you share, so you will not find yourself behind bars like auntie kemi and starts shouting persecution. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

Let the games begin, some power play going on somewhere somehow by someone, I just pray it's not related to this Davido saga...



One thing I like about this Lagos commissioner dude is that he has this self confidence and bold like someone who knows his job. Can remember vividly during the Badoo saga where he went to the community, boldly telling the leaders that they know who the real Badoo guys are and that they should fish them out using physical or spiritual means.



Even his media correspondence about this Davido saga shows this nigga could be sturborn and not someone who could be manipulated anyhow.



But one thing I know for sure is that in Nigeria, sentimentalism,nepotism, favouritism, tribalism is out bane even worse than the mighty corruption we think is our problem 4 Likes

zombieHUNTER:

What is not possible in a zoo?

It's a dog eat dog world





Enjoy it

Even pigs eat pig in potor land. Even pigs eat pig in potor land. 3 Likes 2 Shares

He is tackling Davido. First alert. 1 Like 2 Shares

lol

Haba

Shìt just got real menh.... 3 Likes

Money Speaking

fuckingAyaya:

Something is fishing

Mrjo:

fishing?

lol The guy needs help lol The guy needs help 1 Like