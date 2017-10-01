₦airaland Forum

DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by Mrcomedimatic: 4:50pm
DJ Olu has been buried by his family in Lagos today. He passed away on Saturday October 7th. May his soul rest in peace, amen.

More photos below...


Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by naijawisdom(m): 4:55pm
RIP
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by SenorFax(m): 4:57pm
RIP man, rest only after exposing those that murder you

Family dey mourn, sisters crying, friends in pain...... and the killer is walking free

Olu no waste time abeg, waste the motherfuka kia kia before he begs for forgiveness

Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by kidap: 5:18pm
RIP
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by 2winsboi(m): 5:47pm
RIP cry
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by DanielsParker: 5:47pm
ok
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 5:47pm
I still can't believe this olu
Ure gone just like that
All the hopes u had, olu I'm not going to ask u to fight or take revenge... vengeance is of the Lord just do us all a favour and rest well, we love u olu.... extend my greetings to my grandma

Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 5:47pm
Rip

Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by dhebz2pon(m): 5:47pm
rest in peace
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 5:47pm
Ile nje eyan!
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by chuose2: 5:47pm
And the people wey murd you go go scot free.
Soon after this Police man made announcement say dem dey investigate ur killer

dem comot the police man investigating

BREAKING: Police Service Commission reverts Lagos, Kogi CPs to old ranks

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has reversed the acting Commissioners of Police in Lagos and Kogi state to their old ranks, Nigeria’s New Telegraph can report.

According to the letter dated October 8, 2017, and titled: Withdrawal of Acting Appointment: AP:25095 Mohimi D. Edgal And AP. 36665 Aji Ali Janga, the Commission, at its 24th Plenary Meeting of 27th and 28th September, 2017 took a decision not to ratify the anticipatory approval.

Edgal Imohimi is the Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, while Ali Janga is the Kogi state Acting Commissioner of Police.


The commission said; “The Officers are, therefore, reverted to their substantive rank of Deputy Commisioner of Police (DCP).

“Please, accept the assurances of the Commission’s high esteem”, the letter read.

Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by lilmax(m): 5:47pm
the officers are coming for your murderers

rip
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by Legolast: 5:47pm
SenorFax:
RIP man, rest only after exposing those that murder you

Family dey mourn, sisters crying, friends in pain...... and the killer is walking free

Olu no waste time abeg, waste the motherfuka kia kia before he begs for forgiveness

Are you crying for him too
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by CovenantSam: 5:47pm
Rest in peace Soldier!
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 5:48pm
mhizesther:
I still can't believe this olu
Ure gone just like that
that's y u should start doing good. We can die at any time lipsrsealed

Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by Taiwo20(m): 5:48pm
Rest in Peace.... Youngman
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by john4reala(m): 5:48pm
Niqqa no waste time ooo.... Murder your Killers sharp sharp

Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by Dronedude(m): 5:48pm
It is well with his soul.
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by arcbon: 5:48pm
rest in peace djolu
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by lightblazingnow(m): 5:48pm
Now you will see the real world and confirm that you should have served your master CHRIST JESUS instead you spent your whole life serving vanity and money......

Is there any peace for the wicked? I doubt

Repent David, and all the guys flooding the internet with pictures of Unclad women and videos of crazy celebration......

The lord Christ Jesus coming

Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by olawalehenry(m): 5:48pm
RIP bro......




Meanwhile the service was done in our Church!!!!!!


MCN Banana Island!!!!!!! cry cry cry


The atmosphere was sober
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by krayon22: 5:48pm
R.I.P BROTHER u was a "G" ...
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by bamdly(m): 5:48pm
adupe OOOOO
No hate tho
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by slimshadyl(m): 5:49pm
rip
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 5:49pm
Rip sad
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by elfbest: 5:49pm
dhebz2pon:
rest in peace

Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by knowhowk: 5:50pm
R.I.P
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by AMYSTEV(m): 5:50pm
Rest in peace brother.
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by chiochio1(m): 5:50pm
You died you but you enjoyed more than most people who in their eighties, At a young you have a filling station and car wash, not too bad bro...RIP.........God please i need money and long life

Mrcomedimatic:
DJ Olu has been buried by his family in Lagos today. He passed away on Saturday October 7th. May his soul rest in peace, amen.

More photos below...


http://edition.soundoro.com/photos-dapo-abioduns-son-dj-olu-laid-rest-lagos-today/



Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by dadebayo1(m): 5:50pm
Farewell soldier boy
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by teelaw4life(m): 5:52pm
People die everyday. Life goes on. Life's for the living abeg.
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:52pm
That won't stop his friends from clubbing tonight

