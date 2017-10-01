₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by Mrcomedimatic: 4:50pm
DJ Olu has been buried by his family in Lagos today. He passed away on Saturday October 7th. May his soul rest in peace, amen.
More photos below...
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by naijawisdom(m): 4:55pm
RIP
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by SenorFax(m): 4:57pm
RIP man, rest only after exposing those that murder you
Family dey mourn, sisters crying, friends in pain...... and the killer is walking free
Olu no waste time abeg, waste the motherfuka kia kia before he begs for forgiveness
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by kidap: 5:18pm
RIP
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by 2winsboi(m): 5:47pm
RIP
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by DanielsParker: 5:47pm
ok
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 5:47pm
I still can't believe this olu
Ure gone just like that
All the hopes u had, olu I'm not going to ask u to fight or take revenge... vengeance is of the Lord just do us all a favour and rest well, we love u olu.... extend my greetings to my grandma
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 5:47pm
Rip
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by dhebz2pon(m): 5:47pm
rest in peace
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 5:47pm
Ile nje eyan!
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by chuose2: 5:47pm
And the people wey murd you go go scot free.
Soon after this Police man made announcement say dem dey investigate ur killer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVIk0iT9Lkc
dem comot the police man investigating
BREAKING: Police Service Commission reverts Lagos, Kogi CPs to old ranks
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/breaking-police-service-commission-reverts-lagos-kogi-cps-old-ranks/
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by lilmax(m): 5:47pm
the officers are coming for your murderers
rip
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by Legolast: 5:47pm
SenorFax:
Are you crying for him too
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by CovenantSam: 5:47pm
Rest in peace Soldier!
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 5:48pm
mhizesther:that's y u should start doing good. We can die at any time
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by Taiwo20(m): 5:48pm
Rest in Peace.... Youngman
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by john4reala(m): 5:48pm
Niqqa no waste time ooo.... Murder your Killers sharp sharp
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by Dronedude(m): 5:48pm
It is well with his soul.
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by arcbon: 5:48pm
rest in peace djolu
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by lightblazingnow(m): 5:48pm
Now you will see the real world and confirm that you should have served your master CHRIST JESUS instead you spent your whole life serving vanity and money......
Is there any peace for the wicked? I doubt
Repent David, and all the guys flooding the internet with pictures of Unclad women and videos of crazy celebration......
The lord Christ Jesus coming
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by olawalehenry(m): 5:48pm
RIP bro......
Meanwhile the service was done in our Church!!!!!!
MCN Banana Island!!!!!!!
The atmosphere was sober
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by krayon22: 5:48pm
R.I.P BROTHER u was a "G" ...
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by bamdly(m): 5:48pm
adupe OOOOO
No hate tho
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by slimshadyl(m): 5:49pm
rip
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 5:49pm
Rip
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by elfbest: 5:49pm
dhebz2pon:
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by knowhowk: 5:50pm
R.I.P
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by AMYSTEV(m): 5:50pm
Rest in peace brother.
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by chiochio1(m): 5:50pm
You died you but you enjoyed more than most people who in their eighties, At a young you have a filling station and car wash, not too bad bro...RIP.........God please i need money and long life
Mrcomedimatic:
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by dadebayo1(m): 5:50pm
Farewell soldier boy
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by teelaw4life(m): 5:52pm
People die everyday. Life goes on. Life's for the living abeg.
|Re: DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:52pm
That won't stop his friends from clubbing tonight
