Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Olu Abiodun Buried In Lagos Today (Photos) (18375 Views)

Photos From DJ Olu Abiodun Burial; Davido, B-Red And Special Spesh Attend / DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death / Ajay Ajimobi Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





More photos below...





http://edition.soundoro.com/photos-dapo-abioduns-son-dj-olu-laid-rest-lagos-today/ DJ Olu has been buried by his family in Lagos today. He passed away on Saturday October 7th. May his soul rest in peace, amen.More photos below... 1 Like

RIP

RIP man, rest only after exposing those that murder you



Family dey mourn, sisters crying, friends in pain...... and the killer is walking free



Olu no waste time abeg, waste the motherfuka kia kia before he begs for forgiveness 8 Likes

RIP

RIP

ok

I still can't believe this olu

Ure gone just like that

All the hopes u had, olu I'm not going to ask u to fight or take revenge... vengeance is of the Lord just do us all a favour and rest well, we love u olu.... extend my greetings to my grandma 6 Likes 1 Share

Rip 1 Like 1 Share

rest in peace

Ile nje eyan!

And the people wey murd you go go scot free.

Soon after this Police man made announcement say dem dey investigate ur killer



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVIk0iT9Lkc



dem comot the police man investigating



BREAKING: Police Service Commission reverts Lagos, Kogi CPs to old ranks



The Police Service Commission (PSC), has reversed the acting Commissioners of Police in Lagos and Kogi state to their old ranks, Nigeria’s New Telegraph can report.



According to the letter dated October 8, 2017, and titled: Withdrawal of Acting Appointment: AP:25095 Mohimi D. Edgal And AP. 36665 Aji Ali Janga, the Commission, at its 24th Plenary Meeting of 27th and 28th September, 2017 took a decision not to ratify the anticipatory approval.



Edgal Imohimi is the Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, while Ali Janga is the Kogi state Acting Commissioner of Police.





The commission said; “The Officers are, therefore, reverted to their substantive rank of Deputy Commisioner of Police (DCP).



“Please, accept the assurances of the Commission’s high esteem”, the letter read.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/breaking-police-service-commission-reverts-lagos-kogi-cps-old-ranks/

the officers are coming for your murderers



rip

SenorFax:

RIP man, rest only after exposing those that murder you



Family dey mourn, sisters crying, friends in pain...... and the killer is walking free



Olu no waste time abeg, waste the motherfuka kia kia before he begs for forgiveness

Are you crying for him too Are you crying for him too

Rest in peace Soldier!

mhizesther:

I still can't believe this olu

Ure gone just like that that's y u should start doing good. We can die at any time that's y u should start doing good. We can die at any time 1 Like

Rest in Peace.... Youngman

Niqqa no waste time ooo.... Murder your Killers sharp sharp 2 Likes 1 Share

It is well with his soul.

rest in peace djolu

Now you will see the real world and confirm that you should have served your master CHRIST JESUS instead you spent your whole life serving vanity and money......



Is there any peace for the wicked ? I doubt



Repent David, and all the guys flooding the internet with pictures of Unclad women and videos of crazy celebration......



The lord Christ Jesus coming 13 Likes 1 Share











Meanwhile the service was done in our Church!!!!!!





MCN Banana Island!!!!!!!





The atmosphere was sober RIP bro......Meanwhile the service was done in our Church!!!!!!MCN Banana Island!!!!!!!The atmosphere was sober

R.I.P BROTHER u was a "G" ...

adupe OOOOO

No hate tho

rip

Rip

dhebz2pon:

rest in peace 1 Like

R.I.P

Rest in peace brother.





Mrcomedimatic:

DJ Olu has been buried by his family in Lagos today. He passed away on Saturday October 7th. May his soul rest in peace, amen.



More photos below...





http://edition.soundoro.com/photos-dapo-abioduns-son-dj-olu-laid-rest-lagos-today/







You died you but you enjoyed more than most people who in their eighties, At a young you have a filling station and car wash, not too bad bro...RIP.........God please i need money and long life

Farewell soldier boy

People die everyday. Life goes on. Life's for the living abeg.