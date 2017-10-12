Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours (16915 Views)

"The judge granted me a new bail of 150k plus two sureties and stated that attorney Fatai Lawal should have been punished. Everything is closed now so they are taking me to PRISON for another 24 hour thing. My new lawyer and same surety are processing the papers.

Mr IGP, you can't break me. "





She also share some images of the SARS official who attacked her earlier and wrote:



The person that attacked me in Yellow shirt, a SARS undercover officer. Judge has requested I come to see him now in this emergency hearing. He will either send me to prison till the 24th or let me go. Lawal caused this. Fatai Lawal an incompetent lawyer that did not release my files to new lawyer, knew I had a bench warrant and I had no idea. I fired him already and will get a chance to tell the judge.

I am exhausted. They want to break me. Nobody can break me but God.

Waiting for the judge. Now 3.34pm #PortHarcourt







When I say -BU-, you should say -HA- and another man say -RI-,

Omo na ona sabi oooo 24 Likes 2 Shares



HURICANE OLULONYO i thinks aunty kemi is the naija version of huricaneHURICANE OLULONYO 33 Likes

She doesn't get tired

Isn't she too old for all these



She shouldn't die of heart attack oo 14 Likes

Kemi and drama. Same drama she did in Canada and was bundled to prison in her birthday suit and then checked into the next flight home.



I'm fascinated by her vibrations. I like her somehow. 5 Likes

I blame Buhari for all this rubbish. Buhari why? 1 Like

, So finally dey brought u out of d toilet 16 Likes





Arant chest beater like my albino uncle yellow pawpaw



Haaaaaaaaa i warned her but she couldn't listen. Enu yin ti koba yin ma.Arant chest beater like my albino uncle yellow pawpaw 1 Like 1 Share





Prison fall on you

Watery Rice fall on you

Watery stew fall on you

God go punish you o

.

Killing ur self spreading fake rumors to implicate Davido so he'd be arrested last last na you con go prison Please send this old sadist to KirikiriPrison fall on youWatery Rice fall on youWatery stew fall on youGod go punish you oKilling ur self spreading fake rumors to implicate Davido so he'd be arrested last last na you con go prison 17 Likes 2 Shares

Good news. eleribu jati jati 1 Like

shes a strong journalist..i respect her for that..but we can all agree she needs some therapy shes a strong journalist..i respect her for that..but we can all agree she needs some therapy 16 Likes

she's made for prison

Na psychiatric hospital dem suppose lock this one.. 23 Likes 2 Shares

I love you any kemi Lol, so they smoked her out of the toiletI love you any kemi 3 Likes

I feel like saying good for her but I won't







She's not acting her age





This is not journalism but crazenalism 2 Likes





I would have loved you to conclude this Davido investigation before going back to prison. I would have loved you to conclude this Davido investigation before going back to prison. 4 Likes 1 Share

Criusly she z old for dis kind of drama

She never learn

Any nonsense is just called news 1 Like

Prison again !

They should give her a movie role with last kobo production jare.

Nobi the idiot wey dey hide for toilet, soo the smell don force her to comot 1 Like

Such a drama QUEEN 1 Like

eyaah sorry aunty KEMI oo 1 Like

A lot of useless information on this site. Unfortunately you have to give the people what they want. I understand 1 Like 1 Share





This woman is an idiot



The new lawyer could decide to scuttle her case as an act of solidarity with his colleague who she just dissed She's dissing her former lawyer on social media...This woman is an idiotThe new lawyer could decide to scuttle her case as an act of solidarity with his colleague who she just dissed 6 Likes 1 Share

All in a bid to keep her shut and cover up the truth?? I still don't get the reason for her arrest but then again what less do u expect from a tyrant govt 1 Like