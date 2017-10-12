₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by Towncrier247: 5:23pm
According to an update on her insgagram page. Read..
"The judge granted me a new bail of 150k plus two sureties and stated that attorney Fatai Lawal should have been punished. Everything is closed now so they are taking me to PRISON for another 24 hour thing. My new lawyer and same surety are processing the papers.
Mr IGP, you can't break me. "
She also share some images of the SARS official who attacked her earlier and wrote:
The person that attacked me in Yellow shirt, a SARS undercover officer. Judge has requested I come to see him now in this emergency hearing. He will either send me to prison till the 24th or let me go. Lawal caused this. Fatai Lawal an incompetent lawyer that did not release my files to new lawyer, knew I had a bench warrant and I had no idea. I fired him already and will get a chance to tell the judge.
I am exhausted. They want to break me. Nobody can break me but God.
Waiting for the judge. Now 3.34pm #PortHarcourt
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by Towncrier247: 5:23pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by toygod2: 5:41pm
When I say -BU-, you should say -HA- and another man say -RI-,
Omo na ona sabi oooo
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by Khd95(m): 5:48pm
i thinks aunty kemi is the naija version of huricane
HURICANE OLULONYO
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by MhizzAJ(f): 6:00pm
She doesn't get tired
Isn't she too old for all these
She shouldn't die of heart attack oo
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by Chubhie: 6:13pm
Kemi and drama. Same drama she did in Canada and was bundled to prison in her birthday suit and then checked into the next flight home.
I'm fascinated by her vibrations. I like her somehow.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by coluka: 6:16pm
I blame Buhari for all this rubbish. Buhari why?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by IAMSASHY(f): 6:26pm
So finally dey brought u out of d toilet ,
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by dotcomnamename: 6:26pm
Haaaaaaaaa i warned her but she couldn't listen. Enu yin ti koba yin ma.
Arant chest beater like my albino uncle yellow pawpaw
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by ModeratorSeun: 6:26pm
Please send this old sadist to Kirikiri
Prison fall on you
Watery Rice fall on you
Watery stew fall on you
God go punish you o
.
Killing ur self spreading fake rumors to implicate Davido so he'd be arrested last last na you con go prison
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by yeyerolling: 6:27pm
Good news. eleribu jati jati
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by cristianisraeli: 6:27pm
Towncrier247:
shes a strong journalist..i respect her for that..but we can all agree she needs some therapy
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by lilmax(m): 6:27pm
she's made for prison
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by RobinHez(m): 6:27pm
Na psychiatric hospital dem suppose lock this one..
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by darkenkach(m): 6:27pm
Lol, so they smoked her out of the toilet I love you any kemi
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:27pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by ALAYORMII: 6:27pm
I feel like saying good for her but I won't
She's not acting her age
This is not journalism but crazenalism
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by FortifiedCity: 6:27pm
I would have loved you to conclude this Davido investigation before going back to prison.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by daveson07(m): 6:28pm
Criusly she z old for dis kind of drama
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by princechiemekam(m): 6:28pm
K
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by IamAirforce1: 6:28pm
She never learn
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by elfbest: 6:28pm
Any nonsense is just called news
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by maryjan8(f): 6:29pm
Prison again !
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by daveP(m): 6:29pm
They should give her a movie role with last kobo production jare.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by slimthugchimee(m): 6:29pm
Nobi the idiot wey dey hide for toilet, soo the smell don force her to comot
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by mykemiley(f): 6:29pm
Such a drama QUEEN
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by lokotamak: 6:29pm
eyaah sorry aunty KEMI oo
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by eledalo: 6:29pm
A lot of useless information on this site. Unfortunately you have to give the people what they want. I understand
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by Kobicove(m): 6:29pm
She's dissing her former lawyer on social media...
This woman is an idiot
The new lawyer could decide to scuttle her case as an act of solidarity with his colleague who she just dissed
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by Abudu2000(m): 6:29pm
All in a bid to keep her shut and cover up the truth?? I still don't get the reason for her arrest but then again what less do u expect from a tyrant govt
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Sent Back To Prison In Port Harcourt For 24 Hours by wayne4loan: 6:29pm
ominiknowest
