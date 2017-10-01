₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by Angelanest: 8:02pm
Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to president Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed his encounter with a female human size robot named Sophia in Dubai. According to him, the robot virtually knows everything as she brilliantly answered many questions that were thrown her way.
Read what Bashir Ahmad shared on via his Facebook account.
Met this human-size robot, created by Hanson Robotics Limited, today at the GITEX Technology Week in Dubai. Her name is Sophia, she virtually knows everything. I asked her many questions, and she brilliantly answered. I even asked her how much she knew Nigeria, and she quickly told me basic information about Nigeria and she then said she had many friends in Nigeria and Africa including myself.
NT: She doesn’t know anything about the FUTURE.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/bashir-ahmad-meets-human-size-robot-in-dubai.html
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by Saifullah01: 8:04pm
Ok
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by Spylord48: 8:07pm
Oil money doing wonders yet the same money will enter the pocket of few individuals even before it will be noticed. We are cursed with bad leadership eh. Since 1960 year in year out,from one NnPc gate to another yet these criminals instead of been brought to book are busy galivating around with no iota of shame. Our universities that are supposed to be carrying out research and development are just like an empty shell with their labs filled with outdated equipment and chemicals. Even our so call professors and lecturers are not left out as some of them are using their undergraduate lecture notes to lecture students in 2017 with No iota of Shame.Nothing like innovations! just cram,enter the whole and vomit everything out and pass ur exams.
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by madridguy(m): 8:08pm
Robot Sophia, my question is where is Nnamdi Kanu
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by NwaChibuzor7: 8:08pm
That robot is definitely smarter than buhari who doesn't even know a thing about his own country
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by ochobaba(m): 8:08pm
If only we could replace you with the robot, it would have been fine
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by MhizzAJ(f): 8:10pm
I wish Buhari could answer questions brilliantly like this
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by PMBfirstson(m): 8:10pm
seriously am begining to dislike this goverment small small
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by madridguy(m): 8:11pm
Maybe you should hire the robot to help you and look for your dilector
NwaChibuzor7:
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by madridguy(m): 8:11pm
Your question maa?
MhizzAJ:
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by MhizzAJ(f): 8:16pm
madridguy:Re u related to Buhari?
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by MightySparrow: 8:16pm
An aide to PMB is less intelligent than a robot? This government is for zombies.
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by madridguy(m): 8:20pm
Come with your question.
MhizzAJ:
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by chiagozien(m): 8:28pm
I will like buhari and that robot to have a debate On how to move the Country forward.who do you think will win?
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by TheFreeOne: 8:34pm
Ok na.
But since she doesn't know the future did she tell you who gave Baru approval to award multibillion dollars NNPC contracts?
Is it the robotic jibrin from sudan or someone else
Bashir please don't tell us you miss such an important question bothering the minds of Nigerians.
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:49pm
No comments.
That aide tho...
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by 9japrof(m): 9:49pm
Did you verify from Sophia who the most divisive, nepotistic and corrupt president we have had in recent times.
Am sure she must have told you that you are plain stupid to be in Dubai a country that started its development around the same time we had independent
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by princealexndre(m): 9:49pm
That robot is really smart
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by JoshMedia(m): 9:50pm
Alright
We are hearing,
Mr Buhari
Well done sir
Check my signature
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by Rikze: 9:50pm
Wasteful adventure... Can they replicate what they see there in the country ?
Hell NO.
Why is she putting on a small plate on her head like the Pope and Cardinal
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by lifestyle1(m): 9:50pm
What's up with 9ja ?
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by donblade85555(m): 9:50pm
wow wow wow..... Artificial intelligence is really getting better day by day.....bring the robot to Naija to replace some of our girls
Anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man in the making. visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by 2shure: 9:51pm
Make dem carry am go play nairabet
She must cash out at least 20m
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by lonelydora(m): 9:51pm
Spylord48:
A country where proper account of crude oil sales is not kept. A country where old men who are outdated run the affairs. A country where young, smart, and intelligent people are not needed.
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by nwakibie3(m): 9:51pm
Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to president Muhammadu Buhari
Which one be new media again
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by LexngtonSteele: 9:52pm
madridguy:
Answer...ABIDJAN....running at 500km/hr.....Over!
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by kay29000(m): 9:52pm
Very soon we wont be able to different between robots/cyborgs and human beings. I can't wait.
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 9:52pm
I hope aunty Sophia also talked about how Buhari abandoned his sole duty as a president to becoming a travel blogger
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by mofeoluwadassah: 9:53pm
abeg help me ask the robot where buhari dey.....i need his two balls
|Re: Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him by muller101(m): 9:53pm
Wow artificial intelligence.
