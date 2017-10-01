Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bashir Ahmad Meets Female Human-Sized Robot In Dubai. See What She Told Him (15349 Views)

Read what Bashir Ahmad shared on via his Facebook account.



Met this human-size robot, created by Hanson Robotics Limited, today at the GITEX Technology Week in Dubai. Her name is Sophia, she virtually knows everything. I asked her many questions, and she brilliantly answered. I even asked her how much she knew Nigeria, and she quickly told me basic information about Nigeria and she then said she had many friends in Nigeria and Africa including myself.



NT: She doesn’t know anything about the FUTURE.



Ok

Oil money doing wonders yet the same money will enter the pocket of few individuals even before it will be noticed. We are cursed with bad leadership eh. Since 1960 year in year out,from one NnPc gate to another yet these criminals instead of been brought to book are busy galivating around with no iota of shame. Our universities that are supposed to be carrying out research and development are just like an empty shell with their labs filled with outdated equipment and chemicals. Even our so call professors and lecturers are not left out as some of them are using their undergraduate lecture notes to lecture students in 2017 with No iota of Shame.Nothing like innovations! just cram,enter the whole and vomit everything out and pass ur exams. 36 Likes 1 Share

Robot Sophia, my question is where is Nnamdi Kanu 15 Likes

That robot is definitely smarter than buhari who doesn't even know a thing about his own country 59 Likes 4 Shares

If only we could replace you with the robot, it would have been fine 5 Likes 1 Share

I wish Buhari could answer questions brilliantly like this 1 Like

seriously am begining to dislike this goverment small small 2 Likes





That robot is definitely smarter than buhari who doesn't even know a thing about his own country Maybe you should hire the robot to help you and look for your dilector 4 Likes 2 Shares





I wish Buhari could answer questions brilliantly like this

Your question maa?

Your question maa?



Re u related to Buhari? Re u related to Buhari? 2 Likes

An aide to PMB is less intelligent than a robot? This government is for zombies. 3 Likes





Re u related to Buhari? Come with your question.

I will like buhari and that robot to have a debate On how to move the Country forward.who do you think will win?





But since she doesn't know the future did she tell you who gave Baru approval to award multibillion dollars NNPC contracts?



Is it the robotic jibrin from sudan or someone else



Bashir please don't tell us you miss such an important question bothering the minds of Nigerians. Ok na.But since she doesn't know the future did she tell you who gave Baru approval to award multibillion dollars NNPC contracts?Is it the robotic jibrin from sudan or someone elseBashir please don't tell us you miss such an important question bothering the minds of Nigerians.

No comments.

That aide tho...

Did you verify from Sophia who the most divisive, nepotistic and corrupt president we have had in recent times.



Am sure she must have told you that you are plain stupid to be in Dubai a country that started its development around the same time we had independent 1 Like

That robot is really smart 1 Like

Alright



We are hearing,



Mr Buhari

Well done sir





Check my signature

Wasteful adventure... Can they replicate what they see there in the country ?



Hell NO.









Why is she putting on a small plate on her head like the Pope and Cardinal

What's up with 9ja ?





Make dem carry am go play nairabet

She must cash out at least 20m

Oil money doing wonders yet the same money will enter the pocket of few individuals even before it bank will noticed. We are cursed bad leadership eh. Since 1960 year in year out,from one NnPc gate to another yet these criminals instead of been brought to book are busy galivating around with no iota of shame. Our universities that are supposed to be carrying out research and development are just like an empty shell with their labs filled with outdated equipment and chemicals. Even our so call professors and lecturers are not left out as some of them are using their undergraduate lecture notes to lecture students in 2017 with No iota of Shame.Nothing like innovations! just cram,enter the whole and vomit everything out and pass ur exams.

A country where proper account of crude oil sales is not kept. A country where old men who are outdated run the affairs. A country where young, smart, and intelligent people are not needed. A country where proper account of crude oil sales is not kept. A country where old men who are outdated run the affairs. A country where young, smart, and intelligent people are not needed. 1 Like

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to president Muhammadu Buhari



Which one be new media again Which one be new media again

Robot Sophia, my question is where is Nnamdi Kanu





Answer...ABIDJAN....running at 500km/hr.....Over!

2 Likes

Very soon we wont be able to different between robots/cyborgs and human beings. I can't wait.

I hope aunty Sophia also talked about how Buhari abandoned his sole duty as a president to becoming a travel blogger

abeg help me ask the robot where buhari dey.....i need his two balls