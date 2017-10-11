₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by Emperoo: 8:58pm
Popular Nigerian movie actor, Yul Edochie's Governorship homecoming campaign will hold next Saturday.
The spokesman (Comrade Nnadi Goodluck) of his political party has announced on his Facebook page.
The homecoming campaign of the DPC Governorship candidate, Yul Edochie and his Deputy, Emeka Okonkwo is scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 14th 2017.
Venue: Central School Umunachi, Dunukofia L.G.A, Anambra.
Time: 10:00 am.
Comrade Nnadi Goodluck, DPC Assistant Publicity Secretary, Anambra State Chapter.
Source- https://www.facebook.com/100014089426009/posts/315173272295651
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by elomba35: 9:13pm
Admin do the needful and take this thread to the permanent site.
Good for FP
CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by teresafaith(f): 9:19pm
Like play like play yul wan use him money play tete(bet9ja)
15 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by Sexy20: 9:23pm
teresafaith:
2 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by josephine123: 9:30pm
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by cyndy1000(f): 9:35pm
so he is really serious about running for the governorship elections.goodluck to him sha! better do what you know best acting
3 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by maxiuc(m): 10:04pm
Try your best yul
If you loose Today am sure you wouldn't loose Tomorrow
If am lying ask bubu the dullardeener
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by enemyofprogress: 10:04pm
Brought in dead(bid)
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by Kobicove(m): 10:05pm
He should have picked a female as his deputy...
4 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by muller101(m): 10:05pm
you think this is Nollywood?
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by 1bunne4lif(m): 10:06pm
Good for them. Ofe nsala!
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by tartar9(m): 10:06pm
Deputy loser
And what's with all this “making great again” campaigns when nothing was ever great in the first place
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:06pm
Na SUG abi NANS election? Two stupid boys
2 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by GIDIBANKZ(m): 10:06pm
[quote author=teresafaith post=61363982]Like play like play yul wan use him money play tete(bet9ja)
Hw wish e carry the money play bet9ja e for gud
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by arixsto2(m): 10:08pm
We need more of this. Play play ... Loto go chop.
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by CaptainJeffry: 10:08pm
Funny guys.
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by myners007: 10:08pm
This guys want to trade with Anambra
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by jeeqaa7(m): 10:09pm
Dead on arrival
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by Innobee99(m): 10:09pm
Even if he looses the seat, an appointment awaits him.... Na Igbo man u dey play with?
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by HugeDan(m): 10:09pm
governor of actors guild abi wetin
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by Suspect33(m): 10:10pm
the same people clamouring for leadership to extend to the youths of this nation are the very same people ridiculing Yul for contesting for governor, na sense una no get, now i know why buhari is the president of Nigeria, Y'all are sheepishly gullible
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by GIDIBANKZ(m): 10:10pm
teresafaith:
hw wish e carry am play bet9ja e for gud o
Na dis rubbish polities make ubam broke so
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by macminista(m): 10:10pm
teresafaith:..lol no worry body go tell am
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by SmartMugu: 10:10pm
Would the old dainosors allow young people like this lead please?
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by kolnel: 10:10pm
Cool
I’m sure he’s testing the waters
He’s launching himself into politics gradually
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by ProsperMVE(m): 10:11pm
[quote author=GIDIBANKZ post=61365292][/quote] :-)
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by 1Dray(m): 10:12pm
fulaniHERDSman:Your type is the reason recycled old men will continue to rule this country.
3 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by phranq30(m): 10:12pm
What's the title of this his play, abi na movie?
Oops! Dude's damn serious. Wish them luck, anyway
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by Lordave: 10:12pm
fulaniHERDSman:LMAO
But you're really crazy
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by ijeomaog1: 10:14pm
I wish he wins let Nigeria begin to have young rulers as governor and even president. Lord free us the youth and young generation from the ruling of old men that should be retired and leave the nation for men people to rule
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 by BestySam(m): 10:14pm
0% chance of winning
