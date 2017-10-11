Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yul Edochie Governorship Homecoming Campaign Holds Sat, Oct. 14th 2017 (6931 Views)

Anambra Election Governorship: Yul Edochie Garners Support From Anambra Women / Yul Edochie & His Daughter Model For Ninos Smart Watch (photos) / Mercy Aigbe, Odunlade Adekola, Yul Edochie Storm Ikeja For Tecno Mobile (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The spokesman (Comrade Nnadi Goodluck) of his political party has announced on his Facebook page.



The homecoming campaign of the DPC Governorship candidate, Yul Edochie and his Deputy, Emeka Okonkwo is scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 14th 2017.



Venue: Central School Umunachi, Dunukofia L.G.A, Anambra.



Time: 10:00 am.



Comrade Nnadi Goodluck, DPC Assistant Publicity Secretary, Anambra State Chapter.



Source- Popular Nigerian movie actor, Yul Edochie's Governorship homecoming campaign will hold next Saturday.The spokesman (Comrade Nnadi Goodluck) of his political party has announced on his Facebook page.Source- https://www.facebook.com/100014089426009/posts/315173272295651

Admin do the needful and take this thread to the permanent site.

Good for FP

CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44 2 Likes

Like play like play yul wan use him money play tete(bet9ja) 15 Likes

teresafaith:

Like play like play yul wan use him money play tete(bet9ja) 2 Likes

Nice one 1 Like

so he is really serious about running for the governorship elections.goodluck to him sha! better do what you know best acting 3 Likes

Try your best yul



If you loose Today am sure you wouldn't loose Tomorrow

If am lying ask bubu the dullardeener 1 Like

Brought in dead(bid)

He should have picked a female as his deputy... 4 Likes

you think this is Nollywood? you think this is Nollywood? 1 Like

Good for them. Ofe nsala!

Deputy loser





And what's with all this “making great again” campaigns when nothing was ever great in the first place 1 Like



Na SUG abi NANS election? Two stupid boys Na SUG abi NANS election? Two stupid boys 2 Likes

[quote author=teresafaith post=61363982]Like play like play yul wan use him money play tete(bet9ja)





Hw wish e carry the money play bet9ja e for gud

We need more of this. Play play ... Loto go chop.

Funny guys.

This guys want to trade with Anambra

Dead on arrival 1 Like

Even if he looses the seat, an appointment awaits him.... Na Igbo man u dey play with?

governor of actors guild abi wetin

the same people clamouring for leadership to extend to the youths of this nation are the very same people ridiculing Yul for contesting for governor, na sense una no get, now i know why buhari is the president of Nigeria, Y'all are sheepishly gullible 14 Likes 2 Shares

teresafaith:

Like play like play yul wan use him money play tete(bet9ja)







hw wish e carry am play bet9ja e for gud o

Na dis rubbish polities make ubam broke so hw wish e carry am play bet9ja e for gud oNa dis rubbish polities make ubam broke so 1 Like 1 Share

teresafaith:

Like play like play yul wan use him money play tete(bet9ja) ..lol no worry body go tell am ..lol no worry body go tell am

Would the old dainosors allow young people like this lead please?

Cool

I’m sure he’s testing the waters

He’s launching himself into politics gradually

:-) [quote author=GIDIBANKZ post=61365292][/quote]:-)

fulaniHERDSman:

Na SUG abi NANS election? Two stupid boys Your type is the reason recycled old men will continue to rule this country. Your type is the reason recycled old men will continue to rule this country. 3 Likes

What's the title of this his play, abi na movie?







































Oops! Dude's damn serious. Wish them luck, anyway

fulaniHERDSman:



Na SUG abi NANS election? Two stupid boys LMAO





But you're really crazy

I wish he wins let Nigeria begin to have young rulers as governor and even president. Lord free us the youth and young generation from the ruling of old men that should be retired and leave the nation for men people to rule 1 Like