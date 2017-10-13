Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Michael Ozigbo To Tonto Dikeh: "I Never Went To Jail Because Of Churchill" (5138 Views)

In response, Michael, the man who reportedly went to jail took to his Instagram page to call the actress a liar, saying, ‘Stop dragging reputable people’s names into your matter; Nobody and I repeat Nobody went to jail for fraud because of Mr Churchill’.



With due respect Tonto; The whole world knows you have no shame but do not drag people's names into your marital issues; Enough is Enough. I organized your Ex-Husband's events here in Switzerland and I am his only contact here when my brother introduced us, my brother is a friend to many celebrities not only you,no one here has been jailed for any fraud and what you're talking about it is false. I handled all the event transactions and all the funds sent by Mr churchill there was no issue,You have lied endlessly about your husband to the world. If he has kept quiet and you have tried very hard to maintain the lies and impression of painting him a black to the world.Where is your evidences ? I live here and everyone knows me here as well, Stop dragging reputable people's names into your matter; Nobody and I repeat Nobody went to jail for fraud because of Mr churchill. I'm a musician by the name NazB and don't mess up with my family name Ozigbo .Don't involve us in your marital issues! My name is Michael Ozigbo



who are we to believe now....

Tonto Dikeh is a well known liar, I just pity another idiot that would take her as wife. She is very shameless, why can't she let this young man to have peace. Last 2 weeks she said the guy's father was cutting flowers for OBJ... Seriously, her friends are not advising her well. 35 Likes 3 Shares

how did you know its dis guy she was talking about? Did she call anybody's name? Lie detector how did you know its dis guy she was talking about? Did she call anybody's name? Lie detector 9 Likes

Toto decay should stop already.



Why is it difficult for her to get over Churchill if he is as bad as she painted him? 6 Likes 2 Shares

Tontolet get flenty flenty inner works to do.I'm rooting for her to come through a better human. 1 Like





Why is it difficult for her to get over Churchill if he is as bad as she painted him? na love oooo 6 Likes

Nigerians are very gullible...churchill has won their hearts through sentiments just because he doesnt talk much. The guy is not innocent at all...tonto is not a saint but you see that churchhill eh, he is a very smooth criminal...please stop calling tonto names the guy used her.. 13 Likes

Dating a church is good until You tell her baby Open it wide and she replies what verse. 1 Like

Can't toto just shut up!!!! Plenty people don divorce and dem no worry internet reach as toto take dey worry internet ooo.na she dey always find church wahala. If I be church I go sue am never to mention me again. 6 Likes

I CANT FIT LAFF

Tonto will reply that Ozogbo has been bribed with billions of

Naira. 3 Likes

She will say, they bribed him now



Tonto abi Toto Dike.. You have wahala sha. Afonja spotted.



When will I be FTC? 2 Likes

enough of this Tonto Dike and Churchill nonsense abeg

Hmmmm

Has he defrauded you before or you belong to his smooth criminal gang?

Please report him to police instead of ranting here.



Tonto's lies have been busted by the supposed victim, what else do you want? Has he defrauded you before or you belong to his smooth criminal gang?Please report him to police instead of ranting here.Tonto's lies have been busted by the supposed victim, what else do you want? 13 Likes

Tonto should take a break biko and let the young man Churchill be.

This reminds me of ladies who always say they can do without you,but when you free them they start showing regrets and frustration.

Tonto and Churchill are divorced but we hear her attacking and insulting the young man every now and then. too bad and seems like she is being too desperate 3 Likes 1 Share

Another credit card fraudster....

Tonto is a shameless, lying, and scorned woman. 3 Likes 1 Share

Tonto is the greatest liar ever.



When somebody says they wish you Tonto you had better

say back to sender because she is worse than badluck.



The only problem Churchil has now is the child with Tonto.

He must as a matter of urgency sue for custody because Tonto

is unfit to be a mother or she will end up poisoning the kids mind

and turn him to a monster like herself. 2 Likes

Silence is golden. Churchill should pay for child support. Oops we in nigeria

r

These people should carry their stale gist away from public eye, we don't care

When people divorce, it's always such a tragedy. At the same time, if people stay together it can be even worse.

If na before for Africa

Na kill instead of divorce

Ask Benin ppl

Plenty land ladies



If Tonto be witch, what will happen



When woman get money, She feels no need man again

But 1 Like

You are an idiot. Here you have the person negating the claim Tonto laid but you want people to ignore all that and just believe your baseless & meaningless tirade. You are an idiot. Here you have the person negating the claim Tonto laid but you want people to ignore all that and just believe your baseless & meaningless tirade. 10 Likes

Hmm! It seems Tonto has been lying all along.

life drama