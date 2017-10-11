₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,667 members, 3,850,335 topics. Date: Friday, 13 October 2017 at 12:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr (4193 Views)
Gernot Rohr: Victor Moses Is The Most Reliable Super Eagles Player / Gernot Rohr Releases Eagles' Squad For Nigeria Vs Zambia Match (See Full List) / Gernot Rohr Angry With Victor Moses In Face-to-face Confrontation (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by cheapgoal: 7:49am
Ex-Super Eagle and PAOK Salonica left-back, Ifeanyi Udeze, call the attention of Gernot Rhor to find a good left-back alternative and reinforcement for Elderson Echiéjilé ahead of 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Echiejile who is viewed as Super Eagles weakness in the defence department with lots of Nigerian fans criticizing the Sivasspor left-back recent below-par performances in most of the World Cup qualifying games.
“I will not single out any left-back to be added to the team because we do not have so many around,” Udeze told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“However, I feel the coaches should monitor the Nigeria Professional Football League and invite the best performing left-back so that he can play in friendlies ahead of the World Cup.
“In spite of all the criticism of Echiejile, the experience is vital. He is important to this team, but another quality left-back is necessary. For me, I would say let’s give a home-based player a chance."
“The squad is solid, but I won’t mind having Obafemi Martins and Emmanuel Emenike back in the team, to support Odion Ighalo who is undoubtedly our best striker at the moment.
“We need these experienced guys at the World Cup. We should have a blend of youth and experience in the team for the World Cup,” the onetime West Bromwich Albion of England and PAOK of Greece left-back stated.
Source: http://cheapgoals.com/find-a-good-left-back-udeze-warns-gernot-rohr/
2 Likes
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by greatmarshall(m): 8:37am
Okay o
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by steveyoungwealth: 11:27am
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by Factfinder1(f): 11:27am
Who else notice sahara reporters no longer trends
11 Likes
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by IVORY2009(m): 11:28am
well....
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by Bishop1monte(m): 11:28am
Let's try another
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by DanielsParker: 11:28am
He has a point, but the question is: are the experienced ones still interested in playing for Nigeria? I mean Martins and Co.
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by SmartyPants: 11:28am
Seriously, i'm a freaking good left back...way better than Echiejile.
It's so painful watching that guy play football
5 Likes
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by donqx: 11:28am
hmmm
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by MediumStout(m): 11:29am
We don't need a left back. We need common sense
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by sniperr007: 11:30am
He lacks pace & no sabi cross ball.
But can tackle.
3 Likes
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by DCTrendy(m): 11:31am
Just becareful so that you wont mistakenly change a winning team.
1 Like
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by eezeribe(m): 11:31am
Did he just mention Obafemi Martins as an option in our attack
The last time I checked,Obafemi Martins was past 40 years old.
5 Likes
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by GentleYoung(m): 11:31am
Factfinder1:
Honestly I did. Been wondering
1 Like
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by Mryacks(m): 11:32am
We've not had a top class left back since Celestine Babayaro...the likes Udeze, Taiwo, Eldarson, etc have been average to be honest...
3 Likes
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by BonkoINC(f): 11:32am
I said this last week...
We only have echeijile...
And he is not reliable..
My opinion tho.
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by BonkoINC(f): 11:33am
GentleYoung:
That's why the brought fake news..bout patience Jona.
1 Like
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by SMADEvgsg(m): 11:34am
.
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by Naughtytboy: 11:34am
Where are we going to see a good left back because ola Aina is a right back,, maybe we should blend Leon there
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by eezeribe(m): 11:35am
Mryacks:OK
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by darocha1(m): 11:35am
Ember Sales is here again! Enjoy 8-14hrs uninterrupted power supply and clean energy.
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by pezeji(m): 11:36am
that's one area we need to solve before the world cup, Echiejile doesn't have that stamina and pace as Shehu has and has been showing lately.
1 Like
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by BestySam(m): 11:36am
Chima Akas of Enyimba is a good left back. He's also a dead ball specialist.
1 Like
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by sod09(m): 11:36am
that echejile is useless
3 Likes
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by Menzy86(m): 11:37am
SmartyPants:I am an out and out sriker but can bet my heart to do better than elderson in the left back position.
2 Likes
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by chuckdee4(m): 11:37am
Mryacks:
What I would do for a Ben Iroha right now
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by Menzy86(m): 11:39am
SmartyPants:im a striker but still feel I can play left back better than elderson.
3 Likes
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by Pavore9: 11:42am
DanielsParker:
Martins will gladly accept a call up to play at the World Cup!
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by kay29000(m): 11:44am
Hmm
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by AK481(m): 11:44am
what of aina?
is he not left back?
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by DanielsParker: 11:45am
Pavore9:why wasn't he called?
|Re: Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr by Pavore9: 11:47am
DanielsParker:
Coach's prerogative.
Adult Swimming Classes In Lagos & Ph? / The New Akwa Ibomstadium In Uyo Taking Shape / Uk Football Pools Coupon | 12th December 2015 | Week 22: X-x-38
Viewing this topic: tdbankplc, kellytuns(m), SaintUlot, Horizona001(m), lrdval, DahtDopeBoi(m), Rakiticbarca, samafooo(m), shankara7, hostine316(m), Goovo(m), cromz(m), Heltinking(m), lumzybo, fatherjesse(m), SonOfAfonja, bhankymyk(m), Singingbae(m), Jhulyan(f), drsteroid(m), Chuvin22(m), seliaju(m), daneni1(m), yohanpaul, shegxi(m), Santi22, kliq(m), Fkhalifa(m), balila, Excell360, tayokem(m), uzomore(m), andyboi4real(m), vickvan(m), bloodybeast007(m), Itsachair and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6