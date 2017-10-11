Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Find A Good Left-back ! Udeze Warns Gernot Rohr (4193 Views)

Echiejile who is viewed as Super Eagles weakness in the defence department with lots of Nigerian fans criticizing the Sivasspor left-back recent below-par performances in most of the World Cup qualifying games.



“I will not single out any left-back to be added to the team because we do not have so many around,” Udeze told Completesportsnigeria.com.



“However, I feel the coaches should monitor the Nigeria Professional Football League and invite the best performing left-back so that he can play in friendlies ahead of the World Cup.



“In spite of all the criticism of Echiejile, the experience is vital. He is important to this team, but another quality left-back is necessary. For me, I would say let’s give a home-based player a chance."



“The squad is solid, but I won’t mind having Obafemi Martins and Emmanuel Emenike back in the team, to support Odion Ighalo who is undoubtedly our best striker at the moment.



“We need these experienced guys at the World Cup. We should have a blend of youth and experience in the team for the World Cup,” the onetime West Bromwich Albion of England and PAOK of Greece left-back stated.





Who else notice sahara reporters no longer trends 11 Likes

Let's try another

He has a point, but the question is: are the experienced ones still interested in playing for Nigeria? I mean Martins and Co.





It's so painful watching that guy play football Seriously, i'm a freaking good left back...way better than Echiejile.It's so painful watching that guy play football 5 Likes

We don't need a left back. We need common sense We don't need a left back. We need common sense

He lacks pace & no sabi cross ball.



But can tackle. 3 Likes

Just becareful so that you wont mistakenly change a winning team. 1 Like



The last time I checked,Obafemi Martins was past 40 years old. Did he just mention Obafemi Martins as an option in our attackThe last time I checked,Obafemi Martins was past 40 years old. 5 Likes

Factfinder1:

Who else notice sahara reporters no longer trends

Honestly I did. Been wondering Honestly I did. Been wondering 1 Like

We've not had a top class left back since Celestine Babayaro...the likes Udeze, Taiwo, Eldarson, etc have been average to be honest... 3 Likes

I said this last week...



We only have echeijile...



And he is not reliable..



My opinion tho.

GentleYoung:





Honestly I did. Been wondering

That's why the brought fake news..bout patience Jona. That's why the brought fake news..bout patience Jona. 1 Like

Where are we going to see a good left back because ola Aina is a right back,, maybe we should blend Leon there

Mryacks:

We've not had a top class left back since Celestine Babayaro...the likes Udeze, Taiwo, Eldarson, etc have been average to be honest... OK OK

that's one area we need to solve before the world cup, Echiejile doesn't have that stamina and pace as Shehu has and has been showing lately. 1 Like

Chima Akas of Enyimba is a good left back. He's also a dead ball specialist. 1 Like

that echejile is useless 3 Likes

SmartyPants:

Seriously, i'm a freaking good left back...way better than Echiejile.



It's so painful watching that guy play football I am an out and out sriker but can bet my heart to do better than elderson in the left back position. I am an out and out sriker but can bet my heart to do better than elderson in the left back position. 2 Likes

Mryacks:

We've not had a top class left back since Celestine Babayaro...the likes Udeze, Taiwo, Eldarson, etc have been average to be honest...

What I would do for a Ben Iroha right now What I would do for a Ben Iroha right now

SmartyPants:

Seriously, i'm a freaking good left back...way better than Echiejile.



It's so painful watching that guy play football im a striker but still feel I can play left back better than elderson. im a striker but still feel I can play left back better than elderson. 3 Likes

DanielsParker:

He has a point, but the question is: are the experienced ones still interested in playing for Nigeria? I mean Martins and Co.

Martins will gladly accept a call up to play at the World Cup! Martins will gladly accept a call up to play at the World Cup!

what of aina?



is he not left back?

Pavore9:



Martins will gladly accept a call up to play at the World Cup! why wasn't he called? why wasn't he called?