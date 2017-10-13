Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Actress Rachael Okonkwo In New Hot Pictures (4360 Views)

Emeka Ike Is Back To Nollywood, Pictured On Set With Rachael Okonkwo / Kenneth Okonkwo In Court As Nnamdi Kanu's Trial Resumes. Photos / Nollywood Stars Ken Eric Dating Rachael Okonkwo (nkoli Nwa Nsuka Star)photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



As shared On Her Instagram Page with caption ....



Great grace

#NKOLINWANSUKKA

#igboliciousBABE



Source :



Cc; lalasticlala As shared On Her Instagram Page with caption ....Great grace#NKOLINWANSUKKA#igboliciousBABESource : http://www.viviangist.ng/rachael-okonkwo-pictures/ Cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

I don't really know this actress, but she look simple, innocent and beautiful 4 Likes 2 Shares

nice 1 Like

She looks good.



But you can still see the Nsukka local girl look all over her. 6 Likes 1 Share









INTRODUCING V-UPGRADE with ;



* Offline Map Navigation System for All Routes within Nigeria - YOU DONT NEED INTERNET



* Reverse Camera For Cars Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with No stress



* Bluetooth Call while driving/3G/WIFI



* Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country( CAR ASSIST)



* Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country



* More Features Includes Video,and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,G-SENSOR etc..



check here >>> nice one ..INTRODUCING V-UPGRADE with ;* Offline Map Navigation System for All Routes within Nigeria - YOU DONT NEED INTERNET* Reverse Camera For Cars Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with No stress* Bluetooth Call while driving/3G/WIFI* Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country( CAR ASSIST)* Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country* More Features Includes Video,and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,G-SENSOR etc..check here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse

I like her and most of her movies 7 Likes 1 Share

Looking for frying pan and oyel, want to start frying water

So na Rachael be your name?

and so...

Nwa oma

Who is she?



Who she be?

She is looking so beautiful 4 Likes

She got a lovely smile. 4 Likes

AnonymousIP:

@VIVIANGIST



As shared On Her Instagram Page with caption ....



Great grace

#NKOLINWANSUKKA

#igboliciousBABE



Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/rachael-okonkwo-pictures/



Cc; lalasticlala



this JENIFA wanna be

She is so good at acting razz!

Coldfeets:

She looks good.



But you can still see the Nsukka local girl look all over her.



Just the way u look local too Just the way u look local too 6 Likes

Fine gal 2 Likes

Food for the gods 1 Like

Nkoli the hard toto

midehi2:

I don't really know this actress, but she look simple, innocent and beautiful beautiful beautiful

midehi2:

I don't really know this actress, but she look simple, innocent and beautiful lol,,I'm not a big fan of nollywood but you've got to know this lady who played "NKOLI'KA NWA'NSUKA " lol,,I'm not a big fan of nollywood but you've got to know this lady who played "NKOLI'KA NWA'NSUKA " 1 Like

i go like fork am

Nkoli nwa nskka 1 Like

Way too LOCAL



What an Igbotic looking beeyatch



Nothing to see here....very ordinary

AlfaWaleFatai:

i go like fork am U No go go meet Aisha Buhari now wey she dey recruit her Bleepers. U No go go meet Aisha Buhari now wey she dey recruit her Bleepers. 1 Like

Kingbet:

U No go go meet Aisha Buhari now wey she dey recruit her Bleepers. count me in

I'll love to fork the hell out that milf



aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute

cc

Omenka count me inI'll love to fork the hell out that milfaisha is a shameless corrupt prostituteccOmenka