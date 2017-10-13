₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by aminulive: 2:52pm
Below is an opinion article by the minister of Information, Lai Mohammed on IPOB and the agitations for secession;
“If they fail to give us Biafra, Somalia will look like a paradise compared to what will happen to that ‘zoo’ (Nigeria).” These are the words of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the so-called Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
On Sept. 20, the Federal Government of Nigeria proscribed IPOB as a terrorist organization. I, as minister of Information and Culture and the spokesman of the government, call on our international partners to do the same.
Whilst there is no internationally agreed definition of terrorism, many nations’ characterizations closely correlate. Basic to all of them is this: the calculated threat or use of violence to further a political, religious or ideological cause.
Back to Nnamdi Kanu: “I don’t want peaceful actualization (of Biafra)”; “We need guns and we need bullets”; “If they don’t (give us Biafra), they will die.” Public announcement like these puts IPOB’s designation beyond doubt in most jurisdictions: they are a terrorist organization, as ETA was in Spain, the Tamil Tigers was in Sri Lanka, and the PKK is in Turkey (all of whom are proscribed by the U.S. State Department).
But it is not for the sake of a label we level this appeal. Currently, streams of cash come from across the globe to swell the organization’s stockpile of weapons. Yet funding of terrorism is illegal in international law. Only with the group’s correct categorization will our international partners be able to halt the financing — and with it, IPOB’s future.
The threat posed by the organization may be low. IPOB commands little grass-root support in the South East (the region it calls Biafra). All South-East governors have collectively condemned IPOB’s calls for secession. And local traditional and religious leaders have weighed into the debate, restating that absolute integrity of Nigeria. Violence, much less terrorism, never solves grievance. And for that reason, the overwhelming majority of residents in the South-East reject IPOB. They know the ballot box offers the best mechanism for redress.
In spite of this, the latent threat is high. Boko Haram similarly had little support in the North East in 2009. They didn’t need it. Armed with terror and buoyed by government inaction, they seized large swathes of land. Inertia in Abuja lubricated the group’s advance. But now due to this government’s actions, Boko Haram hold no local districts. This administration shall not make the same mistake as the last. We will take the rapid, precise and necessary action required to deal with IPOB now.
The government recognizes in IPOB’s lust for destruction a trait shared with Boko Haram. It also appreciates a qualitative difference in the threat. Unlike Boko Haram — a regional insurgency — IPOB breeds insecurity across the whole nation. In their divisive and inciting rhetoric, they jeopardize the very social fabric that binds us.
Nigeria is a multicultural nation. Our strength lies in our diversity. The Igbo — the ethnic group that IPOB claim to represent — live in the South East, as they do in every zone across Nigeria alongside Hausa, Ijaw, Fulani, Yoruba and more. Each district makes up its own rich tapestry, with ethnicities and religions intermingling to form unique communities.
IPOB’s public announcements endanger Igbos that reside outside the South East. In claiming to speak for the Igbo, they falsely represent the group. But the public may sometimes miss this distinction. And whilst the government has taken all measures to soothe tensions, rumor still takes hold.
This is a terrorist tactic we have seen through history across the world. IPOB intend to drive a wedge between the Igbo and the rest of Nigeria. Grievance rooted in discrimination drives their recruitment — or so they think. They, therefore, manufacture it through stoking ethnic tension. This is the aim of IPOB’s rhetoric.
The violence they have sown in the South East has the same intention. The attacks on police officers, army stations, local Hausa groups as well as the establishment of a national guard and secret service are all breeding uncertainty in the region. The timing of the violence is not coincidental: the Nigerian economy has just broken free of recession. Yet IPOB must generate grievance to fuel recruitment. Prosperity threatens the organization’s existence.
And that is the heart of it: the terror lays bare their opportunism. They masquerade as a separatist movement, yet they endanger the very people they claim to represent. In reality, IPOB cares about IPOB and nothing more.
Terrorism is often called the power of the weak. That IPOB indeed are. But if the last decade has taught us anything, it is how quickly the weak can become strong. The government reiterates its appeal to its international partners to proscribe the organization, and in doing so, starve it of the funds which gives it sustenance. Nigeria has just defeated one preventable terrorist insurgency. This one must not be given the chance to get a foothold.
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Afriifa(m): 2:53pm
Can someone ask dis man to shut up?
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Firefire(m): 2:55pm
Idiotic comment from the Chief Liar.
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by DanseMacabre(m): 3:03pm
Boko Haram is weak abi? Oh, I forgot, it's the pathological liar at it again.
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Baawaa(m): 3:03pm
“If they fail to give us Biafra, Somalia will look like a paradise compared to what will happen to that ‘zoo’ (Nigeria).” These are the words of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the so-called Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).Is it bia-fraud a zoo because kanu has entered, and he cannot come out again
See how Lai Muhamed was laughing,I will also laugh over my enemies
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Ndlistic(m): 3:05pm
Big mouth, fat Lai, what do you know about IPOB. Would your lies bring back our 26billion dollar you and your party stole.
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by gidgiddy: 3:06pm
In other words, what Lai Mohammed is saying that IPOB is a terrorist organisation because of their rhetoric?
Is it really possible for an organisation to become terrorists by "word of mouth"?
IPOB said this, Nnamdi Kanu saud that, that is how to classify people as terrorists?
But those who have taken up arms and destroyed lives and properties in the padt such as OPC, Fulani Herdsmen and Niger Delta militants are just "criminals"
Too many idiots in government.
How will Lai Mohammed convince anyone that IPOB, an organisation with no history of violence except occasional clash with authorities, is a terrorist organisation?
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by sarrki(m): 3:07pm
;DD
Chain lai Mohammed finish ipob
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by PointZerom: 3:07pm
Lie to Nigeria LTD.
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by sarrki(m): 3:07pm
Afriifa:
But he's saying the truth
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by sarrki(m): 3:08pm
Firefire:
Mechonu
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by dannytoe(m): 3:08pm
Lia mohamend. i can see Nnamdi and Ipob, are really giving you serious nightmares, keep serving your paymaster why enjoying your share of the 26bn$ contract loot why it last.
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Amein(m): 3:08pm
That's correct.
A thousand bosa for oga lai.
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by DonVikings: 3:10pm
1. Nnamdi Kanu.
2. Emma Powerful.
Two weak terrorists.
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Firefire(m): 3:10pm
sarrki:
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by sarrki(m): 3:12pm
Lai said the truth
All but the truth
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Firefire(m): 3:14pm
sarrki:
Truth from Alh. Lienus?
You must be a relative...
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Stingman: 3:14pm
"The recent proscription of Boko Haram and Ansaru violates the Constitution." - Lai Mohammed (June 10, 2013, The Nation)
Hypocritical foolish old man!!
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by dannytoe(m): 3:15pm
DonVikings:Another Afonja muslim spotted.
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by madridguy(m): 3:16pm
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by DonVikings: 3:17pm
dannytoe:Will you close that snout?
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by zenmaster: 3:18pm
Sai barabarians
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Ojiofor: 3:32pm
Stupid minister speaking for a clueless government led by a m0RoN.
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Paperwhite(m): 3:33pm
.Still spinning more confusion theory after failing to mobilize the global community to support your IPOB terrorist tagged campaign? Any comment on the $26billion scandal or how many people are involved in the scam this time around Mr.Lai-Lying-Liar? Meanwhile BH Lai said you guys are weak o.What sayeth ya?
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by JoshMedia(m): 5:56pm
Seriously?
Army, Una well done
Check my signature
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Sunnycliff(m): 5:57pm
And the robot Lai released his programmed statement
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:58pm
Top wanted terrorists in Nijeriya...
1) Abubakar SheyCOW
2) Namadi COWnu...
3) Emma Powerfool!
Who else noticed the similarity in the 1st two?
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by presholala: 5:58pm
hmm..... I'm smelling a lie here
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by cristianisraeli: 5:58pm
And that is the heart of it: the terror lays bare their opportunism. They masquerade as a separatist movement, yet they endanger the very people they claim to represent. In reality, IPOB cares about IPOB and nothing more.
Terrorism is often called the power of the weak. That IPOB indeed are. But if the last decade has taught us anything, it is how quickly the weak can become strong. The government reiterates its appeal to its international partners to proscribe the organization, and in doing so, starve it of the funds which gives it sustenance. Nigeria has just defeated one preventable terrorist insurgency. This one must not be given the chance to get a foothold.[/i]
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by harmless011: 5:58pm
This man should go and sit down, how is IPOB similar to boko haram.
I have seen countless IPOB rally with large turnout and they never harass anyone, so what violence is this man talking about.
You should realize that your oga tenure is not indefinite.
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by alexistaiwo: 5:58pm
Can anything good come out of this present administration
Re: IPOB Is Weak, Similar To Boko Haram- Lai Mohammed On Why IPOB Is Terrorist Group by Abfinest007(m): 5:59pm
l
