Date: Friday, 13 October 2017 at 10:49 PM
'15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend
|'15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by contactmorak: 5:02pm
Things you see on social media! A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to share her pricelist for anyone who wants to hire her as a pretend girlfriend. According to her, 15k for an hour, additional 5k for PDA excluding kisses. If you want a kiss which will last 2 seconds and no tongue she charges 35k.
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by contactmorak: 5:03pm
See the lady's photos here>> http://www.nairaland.com/4115169/15k-1-hour-35k-kissing#61389578
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by adajoe555(f): 5:03pm
All this for attention, 100k can buy you self
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by benzene00: 5:04pm
see as Dem dey price the girl like Crayfish
some guys no get sense atall
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by BeautyBaebee(f): 5:07pm
Pretender. Meanwhile, she's giving everything including doggy style for free to one Agbero
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by kalufelix(m): 5:09pm
How Much Does A Pair Of Breast Cost In The Ritual Market?
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by Yeligray(m): 5:12pm
kalufelix:chai.
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by FuckTheZero: 5:12pm
She's innovative. Stüpid maybe, but still innovative, all thanks to the recession-induced hunger.
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by Yeligray(m): 5:12pm
BeautyBaebee:wehdone oh
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by MaritzaNL(f): 5:18pm
Advanced prostitution.
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by MhizzAJ(f): 5:21pm
So this business has advanced to this level where they now advertise themselves on social media
15k For only kissing abi what did i read
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by Divay22(f): 5:34pm
Market target
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by Garshyzee(m): 6:12pm
Seems no one saw the part where she wrote... [IM COVERED WITH THE BLOOD OF JESUS]
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by Phi001(m): 6:20pm
BeautyBaebee:She was just joking...
I know her, she's a good girl...
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by AlexCk: 6:43pm
Pretty sure she's just yanking our chain
Lol.
But what if she's being serious??.
Too much Hollywood movie cuz am
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by Fadiga24(m): 6:49pm
I like that stupid guy chatting her up
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by IgedeBushBoy(m): 10:15pm
Bizness
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by fastgyal(f): 10:16pm
if I were a guy, I wouldn't even go out with you for free.
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by Flashh: 10:16pm
I go use that money take fûck 5 of her type, still get change to carry another 2 of her type the following day.
The girl mumu sef, with the way she dey reply. Those ones just dey play with her chicken skull
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:16pm
obontami will definitely be interested
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by wunmi590(m): 10:16pm
Shior
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by DrObum(m): 10:17pm
Make she continue till our brothers from Yahoo plus Inc catches up with her
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by Tamass: 10:17pm
Some girls can be very cheap and stupid
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by Sixaxis: 10:17pm
Another mad cow unleashed..
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by classicfrank4u(m): 10:18pm
I just finished viewing the first bullshit post and now dis?? so any nonense can now come to front page, all this attention seekers
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by doctorkush(m): 10:19pm
sugar baby... dem plenty out there naa. this one just playing innocence with no kissing bla bla...
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by Infajay(m): 10:19pm
when your parent no dey social media.
A future mom
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by MrDandy(m): 10:19pm
Cheap Bastard
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by noskcid(m): 10:19pm
See the thing sef
Lobbich
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by Sleyanya1(m): 10:20pm
Lol
In This current state of Nigeria where Ritual killing is on the rise, you just wna sacrifice your pretty abled bodied self for 35k it's a big pity.
|Re: '15k For 1 Hour & 35k For Kissing': Girl Who Wants To Pretend As Girlfriend by sunshineV(m): 10:20pm
35k for kiss?
How much is mouth job den?
